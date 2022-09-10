Working Strategies: Exploring work issues for people living with disabilities

In his first season in Baltimore, Rougned Odor often capitalized on his place on the court for humorous effect.

When the Orioles second baseman was moved into right field and a flyball was hit behind him toward the outfielder, he raised his glove as if to catch, sometimes fooling the broadcast cameras as to where the ball was going. The Orioles shortstop’s staggered defensive stance, whether it was Jorge Mateo or Gunnar Henderson, sometimes caused him to cut past Odor on a ground ball, and the 28-year-old then imitated the throw of his double game partner for first.

Even with Major League Baseball Friday announcing rule changes coming in 2023 that include limitations on field changes, Odor believes he’ll still find ways to have a good time on the field.

“I’m going to play the same,” Odor said. “That’s how I was playing when there was no shift, and I think it’s going to go back to normal, like before.”

MLB has announced three significant changes coming to the game next season: a ban on field changes as they are used, the implementation of a pitch clock, and the introduction of more bases. large. The rules were adopted by the league’s 11-player competition committee, with all four players in the group unanimously opposing shift and clock changes, according to the MLB Players Association.

In the Orioles clubhouse, all changes were considered welcome. On both sides of the ball, Odor is among the players most affected by the shift rule, which will require all four infielders to be on the floor with two on either side of second base. The left-handed hitter entered Friday having faced a change in 93.8% of his plate appearances, fourth most among hitters with at least 50, according to Baseball Savant. Defensively, he played the second-furthest player from home plate of all second basemen, a minimum of 100 plate appearances, a byproduct of playing in shallow right field on shifts and manager Brandon Hyde’s confidence in his ability to launch from there.

The league-wide change rate is 34.3%, according to Baseball Savant, an increase of more than 20% from 2016 that reflects increased information from teams about where opposing hitters will hit the ball. The Orioles are 28th of MLB’s 30 teams in quarterback percentage this season, moving against less than a quarterback of hitters faced. In that sense, the new rules won’t impact them as dramatically as they might for other teams. In fact, Hyde said the Orioles’ indoor athleticism, with shining examples from Mateo and Henderson, could allow the rule to work in their favor.

“It brings back athleticism and arm strength, reach, especially to intermediate infielders,” Hyde said. “I think we’re young and athletic, and we have good infielders who are going to have great reach and arms, so I think that’s going to benefit us.

“I can’t wait to get back to how it was before. I like traditional baseball. Maybe I look old school, but I kinda like the way it was.

Like Odor, rookie Terrin Vavra is a left-handed hitter and has played mostly second base in his professional career. He said there would be a trade-off in limiting shifts, in that some balls that would not have slipped through under previous arrangements will now slip through even if other holes are plugged.

“There’s going to be more action, which I think is exciting for the fans,” Vavra said. “I think it’s going to be one of those things where it’s going to bite you in the ass sometimes, and other times it’s going to work to your advantage.

“Really, really, I think it’s going to have its pros and cons. I think ultimately hitters are going to hit, pitchers are going to have to throw, and when you’re on defense you’re going to have to make plays. , and wherever you are, just try to do whatever you can to get to prom and get a guy out.

Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle, a right-handed hitter who has faced changes in 12% of his plate appearances, noted that while the rules won’t necessarily affect him as much as his left-handed teammates, he’s waiting. looking forward to more traditional defensive formations.

“Having four guys in the outfield isn’t really baseball, I don’t think,” Mountcastle said. “That’s probably a good thing for the game.”

This sentiment was particularly prevalent in the clubhouse for the field clock, which will require the pitcher to begin their move within 15 seconds of receiving the ball from the catcher with no one on base and 20 seconds with at least one runner. . The system was tested in the minor leagues this season and resulted in a 26-minute reduction in average playing time, according to MLB.

“The pace of play, the clock, I’m really interested,” Hyde said. “I’m excited about it. I think it will improve the fan experience. I think it’s going to improve the player experience on the pitch, hopefully just by increasing the pace of play a bit more.

Pitchers are also limited to only two jumps or out attempts per plate appearance, with a third resulting in a disallowance unless the runner is actually caught. Veteran right-hander Jordan Lyles said he was concerned about the potential impact of the clock in situations with a runner on second base, when much of the spirit of the game can happen in the middle of a game. an opportunity to score.

“I think it takes away from the game of baseball a bit,” Lyles said. “But I completely agree with nobody on the base. Let’s get this thing moving.

Vavra noted that the system is also an adjustment for hitters. He was able to experience it Triple-A, where pitchers had 14 seconds with empty bases and 19 seconds otherwise. Batters also had to be in the box giving their attention to the pitcher with nine seconds remaining; it will be eight seconds in the majors next year.

“At first you were a little freaked out, to be honest,” Vavra said. “You’re just like, ‘OK, I gotta get in the box. I just gotta stay in the box. And then you realize, OK, you still have time to get out for a brief minute and reset and come back. in the box, and once you figure that out and how much time you really really have, it makes it a little easier to figure it out.

The minor league changes also led to an increase in stolen base attempts and hits. MLB’s upcoming third change, widening the bases from 15-by-15 to 18-by-18, could have a similar impact. The distance between first and second and between second and third will decrease by 4 1/2 inches with the change.

“A few centimeters could be the difference between safety and the exit,” Mountcastle said.

For him and other first basemen, larger bases could also increase safety, giving runners a clearer path to reach first without colliding with the fielder. Mountcastle pointed out that he ran into Oakland’s Tony Kemp during a game last week.

Collectively, the changes are intended to “improve the pace of play, increase action and reduce injuries,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement, though the MLBPA countered in its own statement that the league “wasn’t willing to meaningfully address the areas of concern” players had regarding the pitch clock and shift ban. Either way, they and bigger bases are coming in the majors in 2023.

“I think most of the rule changes in the past have kind of gone smoothly over time,” Lyles said. “Hopefully in two or three years we won’t even be discussing it next year.”

