Yankees drop lousy play to Rays as AL East lead shrinks – The Denver Post

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — The construction of the Bay Area Rapid Transit system was an ambitious goal aimed at creating a next-generation network 68 years after the launch of the New York City subway system. While September 11, 1972 was a real milestone, the achievement was not easy. The groundbreaking took place eight years earlier in 1964. But the original concept of connecting the region’s nine counties has its roots in a 1947 Army and Navy study that promoted a transbay tube . The details are in a book on BART’s history written by former public affairs director Mike Healy.

BART 50th Anniversary: ​​A Look at the Past, Present and Future of Bay Area Rapid Transit

“They feared that if the bridge was destroyed for some reason in wartime, they would need a way to move troops back and forth, and they thought an underwater tube would be the answer to that. between East Bay and West Bay,” said Mike Healy, BART historian and retired BART director of public affairs.

Voters in San Francisco, Alameda and Contra Costa counties in 1962 approved a $792 million bond measure to create BART, even though Marin and San Mateo counties had opted out above the costs . Santa Clara County, before the tech boom, didn’t see the need for it. In Marin’s case, there was no point in building a second bridge over the Golden Gate Bridge for BART trains. Technically, the vote for the BART bond did not win the required margin at Contra Costa. State lawmakers stepped in to keep the plan from derailing.

“The state Legislature passed a bill that allowed them to average the votes among the three counties,” Healy said. “If they hadn’t, it would be up to both counties to wear it, and it wouldn’t have happened.”

The inaugural service was East Bay only, connecting MacArthur Station to Oakland and Fremont as the tube under San Francisco Bay to San Francisco was still under construction.

“It was probably one of the most exciting days, not only for all of us who worked at BART at the time, but also for the Bay Area,” Healy said.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning at Lake Merritt Station with Oakland Mayor Frank Ogawa and then San Francisco Mayor Joseph Alioto doing the honors. Passengers lined up in long queues to be among the first to try out the new system when paid service began at noon.

Filmed coverage restored from the ABC7 News archives captured the positive reaction of those first-day passengers.

The reaction has been positive from passengers.

“Reminds me of New York when I lived there,” one man said. Another remarked, “It’s like a 747.”

Magnetic stripe paper tickets and electronic gates were essential in providing quick and easy access to train platforms. Because no one had ever used them before, there was a novelty aspect and a learning process as BART passengers got used to storing and adding fare value to their tickets.

On board the trains, passengers have discovered large fabric-covered seats, large bay windows, the promise of a seat for everyone and a speed of up to 80 per hour, all equipment intended to deter commuters to get out of their cars and decongest traffic.

Bay Area residents endured years of construction as crews dug streets for underground tracks and stations, complicated by high water tables and tangled utility lines. Elsewhere, BART was able to use freeway medians and build airstrips.

There were also technical problems. BART’s vision was to create a space-age system with centralized automatic train control with manual operation only in emergencies. However, during the test phase, the collision avoidance system only worked 99% of the time, which was unacceptable to state regulators. There was no blueprint for it, as Healy pointed out, this is the first new mass transit system to be built in nearly 70 years. The delays caused by this, budget overruns and inflation also posed problems.

It took another two years to open the transbay tube to bring trains to San Francisco in eight minutes. The double-bore tunnel consisted of 57 sections that had to be lowered into a trench dug along the bottom of the bay at a cost of an additional $133 million.

On September 16, 1974, this reporter was on hand for the first day of the transbay service.

“A computer error confused customers. Electronic signs told passengers in Daly City that the train was headed for Pleasant Hill,” journalist David Louie said in a clip from the ABC7 News archive.

Despite such issues, BART was uncompromising in terms of creating a top notch system, using steel wheels, not rubber, for better traction; use a wider than standard track gauge for stability in high winds; and rely on lightweight aluminum train bodies to reduce braking and acceleration times.

Mike Healy is convinced that there was only a narrow window to hatch BART, and it took business and political support, taxpayer dollars and a strong vision to make it happen.

“If he hadn’t passed that bond issue, $792 million, to build the core system, you wouldn’t have BART today,” he said.

Fifty years later, it should be noted that some of the original 1972 trains are still in service, although they are quickly being replaced by newer cars. It should also be noted that the original manufacturer, Rohr Industries of Southern California, was an aerospace company and had never made a transit train before. BART’s system design, engineering, and train cars ushered in a new era for American mass transit and served as a model for the urban mass transit that followed in other cities.

