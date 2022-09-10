News
Yankees drop ugly game to Rays as AL East lead shrinks
From a comfortable 15.5-game lead to just two games up in the loss column, the 2022 Yankees may be nearing the finish line of a historic collapse.
The Rays marched into the Bronx on Derek Jeter night and watched the bruised and battered Yankees struggle in their 4-2 loss. The Bombers, who are filled with minor leaguers up and down the lineup, were unable to create or capitalize in any offensive situations.
However, the defensive blunders by left fielder Aaron Hicks were glaring. In the top of the fourth inning, Frankie Montas pitched himself into a first and second with two outs situation. Wander Franco stepped up a lofted a fly ball down the left field line that was dropped by Hicks. Hicks did not realize that the ball was in fair territory and paused for a few moments which allowed two runners to score making it a 3-0 game.
The very next batter, Randy Arozarena ripped one into left field and it appeared that Hicks misplayed it allowing it to go to the wall scoring another run.
The displeased–to say the least–Bronx crowd had seen enough as did manager Aaron Boone. In the top of the fifth inning, Estevan Florial was patrolling left field. Boone pulled Hicks, a rare in-game statement by the Yankee manager.
“I just felt like I needed to get him out of there at that point,” said Boone. “I felt like I needed to do that in that moment in time. There’s a level of feeling for him there. He was pretty frustrated and upset. There wasn’t a lot of conversation about it yet. It was not a punishment” Boone added that he felt the crowd reaction played a factor in pulling Hicks.
“I got benched,” Hicks said. “I got benched during the game. That’s rough, especially when all you want to do is produce for your team. I got to make those plays and help our team win.”
Regardless of defensive blunders, the Bombers did have some opportunities to get into the game and came up empty. Giancarlo Stanton pinch hit for Oswaldo Cabrera in the bottom of the sixth with two runners on and grounded out to third. After Aaron Judge singled in Oswald Peraza in the seventh, Gleyber Torres grounded out to end the inning.
Kyle Higashioka added a solo shot in the ninth and suddenly gave the Bombers a heartbeat. Judge drew a walk to set up Torres as the tying run with two outs. The second basemen flew out to the wall in right-center ending the game at 4-2.
The box score doesn’t indicate the performance of Montas on Friday night. The right-hander was charged for four runs after being pulled with two outs in the sixth inning. The Hicks blunder was not registered as an error, therefore, inflating his line a bit. Montas kept the Yanks in the game and gave them a chance to win. The Bombers just didn’t give themselves a chance.
“I thought he [Montas] battled really well, he deserved a better fate,” said Boone. “We didn’t make some plays behind him. I thought he competed really well and got into a decent rhythm. I think he [was] really close to going six innings and giving up one run.”
Lucas Leutge and Ryan Weber finished off the game out of the bullpen for the Yankees. Both pitchers combined for three and a third of scoreless baseball, limiting the damage and giving their offense every opportunity to get back into the game.
With just a two-game lead in the loss column, what seemed to be unthinkable a little over a month ago could happen once the weekend is over. The American League East is very much up for grabs.
Plan B and other birth control methods may be at risk after abortion ban
Since the Supreme Court in June overturned Roe v. Wade, the court case that gave Americans the right to abortion, more and more women are turning to Plan B, the nation’s most recognized morning-after pill.
Although available at the counter, Plan B is not always accessible. At an average price of $40-$50, it’s too expensive for many low-income people. Some states allow pharmacists to refuse to dispense it, and retailers tend to place the product out of reach for customers.
Now, even more restrictions could be on the way for Plan B. Food and Drug Administration labeling warns that the product can “prevent a fertilized egg from attaching to the uterus” — a statement that scientists say and health professionals, is not supported by scientific data. evidence, but was included on the label in order to gain approval for Plan B’s over-the-counter status. Many anti-abortion activists argue that any interference with an egg is considered abortion; medical professionals say otherwise.
Following the Supreme Court’s ruling, Justice Clarence Thomas suggested that the court reconsider its earlier ruling on contraception. Confusion around label language could spell trouble for the brand and its consumers. So what does the future of Plan B look like?
Watch the video to learn more.
High school football roundup: Late third-quarter explosion propels Stillwater past East Ridge
Stillwater 45, East Ridge 17: East Ridge (0-2) trimmed Stillwater’s lead to 24-17 on a touchdown pass from Tanner Zolnosky to Jaylin Reese with 2 minutes, 49 seconds to play in the third quarter in Stillwater.
The Ponies (2-0) responded by scoring three touchdowns to close the quarter. Ponies quarterback Max Shikenjanski ran 28 yards for a touchdown just 29 seconds after East Ridge’s score. With 19 seconds to play in the third, Shikenjanski found Tanner Schmidt for a 29-yard scoring strike. Twelve seconds later, he found Schmidt again, this time from 20 yards out.
Shikenjanski threw for 346 yards and four touchdowns, while Zolnosky threw for 326 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Joseph Hoheisel had two receiving scores for the Ponies.
Mahtomedi 33, Cretin-Derham Hall 17: Through two games, Mahtomedi running back Corey Bohmert has 38 carries for 420 yards and six touchdowns. He tallied 225 yards and five touchdowns Friday as the Zephyrs (2-0) built a 26-0 lead through three quarters.
St. Thomas Academy 51, Two Rivers 0: The Cadets have outscored their first two opponents 93-7. Savion Hart ran for three first-half touchdowns as the Cadets built a 42-0 lead by the break.
Woodbury 31, Eastview 13: Royals quarterback George Bjellos threw a pair of first-quarter touchdowns as Woodbury (2-0) staked itself to a 17-0 first-quarter lead. Quentin Cobb-Butler returned an interception 35 yards for a score in the third for the Royals.
Harding/Humboldt 42, Columbia Heights 6: Harding/Humboldt has outscored its first two opponents by a combined score of 81-12 en route to its 2-0 start.
Hastings 28, Apple Valley 13: Jackson Thornburgh threw two first-quarter touchdown passes for Apple Valley (0-2), but Hastings (1-1) pulled away over the final three quarters.
Daniel Millner tallied two touchdowns for Hastings — a 1-yard rushing score in the first quarter and a 13-yard pass to Johnny Bezdicek in the third.
What are BART’s priorities and obstacles? General Manager Robert M. Powers opens up in an in-depth interview
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — One of the amazing things about BART is that it worked exactly as the designers envisioned it 50 years ago. Create a critical link for suburban commuters to downtown and get people out of their cars.
BART 50th Anniversary: A Look at the Past, Present and Future of Bay Area Rapid Transit
But the Bay Area has changed a lot in 50 years, and current BART executives have had to adapt on the fly to keep the system on track.
Insider ABC7 News Phil Matier spoke with BART General Manager Robert M. Powers about the state of the system at 50 years old.
VIDEO: The birth of BART 50 years ago: how it happened
Connecting more counties to cities
When asked if there were any new stations on the drawing board, Powers referenced Link21 — BART’s effort to look into the future of public transit in the Bay Area.
“It’s not just about looking at another crossing, but where else do we need public transport?” he said. “And where can we break some bottlenecks?
As for Link21, BART’s website reads: “Link21 plans a new cross-bay rail link between Oakland and San Francisco. Travelers will be able to move comfortably between the Sacramento area and downtown San Francisco, the North San Joaquin Valley, the Peninsula, and the South Bay. Regional rail riders with destinations across the bay may be able to take a direct rail connection without switching to another service.”
For those wondering if we might see another San Francisco Bay crossing, Powers told us, “We’re looking at where we need another crossing. Another bay crossing. It’s definitely in the works. examination right now.”
He went on to say, “People often ask me where might be a good place for filling stations. It might be just south of Lake Merritt and in Oakland, in the San Antonio neighborhood. It might be a few other locations. So all of that is being looked at right now as part of Link21.”
VIDEO: Will BART survive another 50+ years?
Priorities are reliability, cleanliness, safety
When it comes to transportation, Bay Area residents have more options than ever. Matier notes that much of BART’s infrastructure isn’t modern but isn’t falling apart either. So, is the transit agency keeping up?
“Yeah, we’re keeping pace,” Powers replied. “It’s functional, it’s functional enough. And there are, I’ll tell you, there are three decisions that I make on a daily basis. It’s service improvement, no more missed trains, it’s the cleanliness of the system, in the system, ambassadors, crisis intervention, sworn agents, in the trains in the stations.
As for the wear and tear on the system over the years, Powers says maintenance is a priority.
“New elevators in this station, new toilets, new elevators,” he said. “It’s about improving the customer experience. Do you walk in and need to use the restroom? Clean restrooms here. New elevators, escalators are maintained. That’s what BART offers: functionality.
Powers was proud to share that BART was the first public transit system in the United States to be fully ADA accessible.
And when it comes to security, Powers notes that a lot of it comes down to having a presence in the system.
“I’m fully staffed with ambassadors riding the trains on the platforms,” he said. “I’m almost staffed with crisis intervention specialists, and we’re still hiring sworn officers. I’m hearing from riders that they’re seeing an increased presence in the system. Whether there’s, you know, troubled souls or not, seeing an ambassador pass by you and me on a train is a good thing.”
VIDEO: Here’s VTA’s plan to continue expanding BART to South Bay
May require a ballot measure to fund the system
With ridership still not reaching pre-pandemic levels, this hurt the transit agency’s bottom line. The question now – can BART survive without turning to taxpayers?
“We need to have serious discussions with elected officials in the Bay Area about this over the next 18 months,” Powers said. “Our fiscal cliff and our federal support ends, pretty much based on ridership and stuff, July 2025. And so if we need a measure, we need to start having that discussion at the regional level . Right now.”
Asked if he saw anything going on the ballot, Powers said yes: “I think some kind of regional measure and a year will be needed.”
He went on to say, “I think the how and extent of this tax, how many counties, it’s for elected officials, and with input from me and other chief executives. But yeah, I think that ‘some kind of regional measure and a year will be needed.’
New BART cars are a game changer
If you don’t know, there is no other system like BART. Matier says it’s so unique that trying to order new cars is doubly difficult because the lane sizes on BART are different from any other public transit system.
Powers admits it’s been difficult.”
“It was difficult to get spare parts,” he said. “The cars that we’re retiring right now, we’re decommissioning them, using those spare parts to run the fleet. Right now half of the fleet in the system you see there is made up new cars and like new cars come on board, we take them out.
VIDEO: BART ridership is a problem as federal funding is expected to run out in a few years
BART moves forward with real estate developments
According to Powers, BART is in the housing business.
“We’re an economic engine in the Bay Area and we’re helping address some of the social challenges that aren’t happening right now,” he said.
They have grown from a transit agency to a housing and development company, with apartment buildings built on BART land on what was once a BART parking lot. These housing units are not without controversy and they are apparently increasing at all stations.
“They are and we’re going to keep going,” Power said. “This is a major push in the Bay Area and in the United States, development in transit stations, and we are leading this. There is no agency in the United States that is more progressive on development. around stations.
“There’s market-rate housing here right now,” Powers said, gesturing. “And the next piece is affordable housing.
When asked if people in the future want to live in something like this, Powers replied, “When we build these things, people want to rent them. They want to live there. there is no shortage of demand from people wanting to live in the developments around the BART station.”
System flexibility is important
The beauty of BART, says Powers, is that you can access anywhere in the system. Not just at a job.
So when asked about defining destinations, BART’s general manager said, “You know that long discussion about what kind of system BART is – is it urban, is it suburban? My response to that’s that we’re a hybrid system and that’s the best place to be in. We can pivot, we can be very flexible, and we can serve the Bay Area.
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
US ‘deeply concerned’ over Russia’s treatment of imprisoned Putin critic Alexei Navalny
Washington:
The United States is deeply concerned about the Russian government’s treatment of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Friday.
Russian prison authorities interfered with Navalny’s preparation for his defense and communication with his attorney, Price said in a statement. He also said Navalny had been repeatedly placed in solitary confinement for alleged minor offences.
DWTS Heidi D’Amelio reveals her thoughts on competing against her daughter
world apart, Heidi D’Amelio is on its way to the dance floor.
TikToker’s mother Charli D’Amelioget ready for her Dancing with the stars debut alongside her dance partner Artem Chigvintsevwhere she will face her daughter.
In an exclusive chat with E! News, the team spilled tea on the competitive vibes between the mother-daughter duo with Artem revealing “They’re very competitive,” as Heidi agreed, noting, “Yes that’s a problem, yes we’re competitive. “
But Heidi assured us that no family dinner was in danger and that things between the two contestants have remained “cordial so far”. Heidi went on to mention her daughter was “tough,” saying, “You gotta watch out for her, she’s spicy.” Artem agreed, adding, “It’s going to get better.”
Although everything seems to be going smoothly at the moment, Artem and Heidi collectively admit that we will have to revisit these feelings after the first week.
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
