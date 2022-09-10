Yankees drop ugly game to Rays as AL East lead shrinks

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — One of the amazing things about BART is that it worked exactly as the designers envisioned it 50 years ago. Create a critical link for suburban commuters to downtown and get people out of their cars.

But the Bay Area has changed a lot in 50 years, and current BART executives have had to adapt on the fly to keep the system on track.

Insider ABC7 News Phil Matier spoke with BART General Manager Robert M. Powers about the state of the system at 50 years old.

Connecting more counties to cities

When asked if there were any new stations on the drawing board, Powers referenced Link21 — BART’s effort to look into the future of public transit in the Bay Area.

“It’s not just about looking at another crossing, but where else do we need public transport?” he said. “And where can we break some bottlenecks?

As for Link21, BART’s website reads: “Link21 plans a new cross-bay rail link between Oakland and San Francisco. Travelers will be able to move comfortably between the Sacramento area and downtown San Francisco, the North San Joaquin Valley, the Peninsula, and the South Bay. Regional rail riders with destinations across the bay may be able to take a direct rail connection without switching to another service.”

For those wondering if we might see another San Francisco Bay crossing, Powers told us, “We’re looking at where we need another crossing. Another bay crossing. It’s definitely in the works. examination right now.”

He went on to say, “People often ask me where might be a good place for filling stations. It might be just south of Lake Merritt and in Oakland, in the San Antonio neighborhood. It might be a few other locations. So all of that is being looked at right now as part of Link21.”

Priorities are reliability, cleanliness, safety

When it comes to transportation, Bay Area residents have more options than ever. Matier notes that much of BART’s infrastructure isn’t modern but isn’t falling apart either. So, is the transit agency keeping up?

“Yeah, we’re keeping pace,” Powers replied. “It’s functional, it’s functional enough. And there are, I’ll tell you, there are three decisions that I make on a daily basis. It’s service improvement, no more missed trains, it’s the cleanliness of the system, in the system, ambassadors, crisis intervention, sworn agents, in the trains in the stations.

As for the wear and tear on the system over the years, Powers says maintenance is a priority.

“New elevators in this station, new toilets, new elevators,” he said. “It’s about improving the customer experience. Do you walk in and need to use the restroom? Clean restrooms here. New elevators, escalators are maintained. That’s what BART offers: functionality.

Powers was proud to share that BART was the first public transit system in the United States to be fully ADA accessible.

And when it comes to security, Powers notes that a lot of it comes down to having a presence in the system.

“I’m fully staffed with ambassadors riding the trains on the platforms,” ​​he said. “I’m almost staffed with crisis intervention specialists, and we’re still hiring sworn officers. I’m hearing from riders that they’re seeing an increased presence in the system. Whether there’s, you know, troubled souls or not, seeing an ambassador pass by you and me on a train is a good thing.”

May require a ballot measure to fund the system

With ridership still not reaching pre-pandemic levels, this hurt the transit agency’s bottom line. The question now – can BART survive without turning to taxpayers?

“We need to have serious discussions with elected officials in the Bay Area about this over the next 18 months,” Powers said. “Our fiscal cliff and our federal support ends, pretty much based on ridership and stuff, July 2025. And so if we need a measure, we need to start having that discussion at the regional level . Right now.”

Asked if he saw anything going on the ballot, Powers said yes: “I think some kind of regional measure and a year will be needed.”

He went on to say, “I think the how and extent of this tax, how many counties, it’s for elected officials, and with input from me and other chief executives. But yeah, I think that ‘some kind of regional measure and a year will be needed.’

New BART cars are a game changer

If you don’t know, there is no other system like BART. Matier says it’s so unique that trying to order new cars is doubly difficult because the lane sizes on BART are different from any other public transit system.

Powers admits it’s been difficult.”

“It was difficult to get spare parts,” he said. “The cars that we’re retiring right now, we’re decommissioning them, using those spare parts to run the fleet. Right now half of the fleet in the system you see there is made up new cars and like new cars come on board, we take them out.

BART moves forward with real estate developments

According to Powers, BART is in the housing business.

“We’re an economic engine in the Bay Area and we’re helping address some of the social challenges that aren’t happening right now,” he said.

They have grown from a transit agency to a housing and development company, with apartment buildings built on BART land on what was once a BART parking lot. These housing units are not without controversy and they are apparently increasing at all stations.

“They are and we’re going to keep going,” Power said. “This is a major push in the Bay Area and in the United States, development in transit stations, and we are leading this. There is no agency in the United States that is more progressive on development. around stations.

“There’s market-rate housing here right now,” Powers said, gesturing. “And the next piece is affordable housing.

When asked if people in the future want to live in something like this, Powers replied, “When we build these things, people want to rent them. They want to live there. there is no shortage of demand from people wanting to live in the developments around the BART station.”

System flexibility is important

The beauty of BART, says Powers, is that you can access anywhere in the system. Not just at a job.

So when asked about defining destinations, BART’s general manager said, “You know that long discussion about what kind of system BART is – is it urban, is it suburban? My response to that’s that we’re a hybrid system and that’s the best place to be in. We can pivot, we can be very flexible, and we can serve the Bay Area.

