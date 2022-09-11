2nd Annual Culinary Bazaar Helping Women in Food Careers taking place in Logan Square

Observing St. Paul’s latest contortions in implementing a ballyhooed rent-stabilization measure passed in the November 2021 election evokes poet T.S. Eliot: This is the way rent control will end, not with a bang but with a whimper.

The original ballot measure wasn’t ill-intended. Indeed, there are problems. Many renters are among the poorest and most powerless in our society. Some landlords’ practices, especially those that are out-of-town hedge funds, are unconscionable — on rent and many other matters. And even for the most ethical of property managers, rental rates often are the tip of an economy’s whip that gets cracked when general prices rise rapidly. That can place poor households in dire straits that higher income, home-owning cohorts don’t begin to appreciate.

All that said, rent controls nationwide have a long history, not just of ineffectiveness in achieving their desired objectives, but having harsh unintended consequences that actually end up damaging the very people they’re intended to help.

There are reasons why rent controls are a sort of boogeyman example of bad economics in many introductory econ texts. Moreover, the real world examples are clear: Among other things, New York City’s rent control regulations helped drive societal and physical damage to the South Bronx 30 years ago, and now have turned lower Manhattan into essentially a rich gated community.

The conservative/libertarian idea is that markets, when “freed” of any government action, always produce optimal outcomes. The counterweight for many on the left is that any undesirable outcomes of market forces can be neatly fixed by law. Both are delusions that are similarly dangerous.

The problems that got rent control approved in 2021 are real: Many people who needed or wanted to live in St. Paul couldn’t find rental housing they could afford. Rents had been rising faster than incomes for some time. Many tenants facing rent hikes they could not pay were seniors, the disabled or low-skill single parents without vehicles and others for whom moving was problematic. Moreover, these groups were the most vulnerable to abusive rate hikes by bad landlords.

The ”market failure” here was transaction costs. In an intro textbook example of markets for bread and beef, many sellers offer products to many buyers. Any buyer can look at the T-bones before buying. If bad or high-priced, the buyer can just move on to the next stall and purchase there. Switching suppliers has no cost.

It is nearly ditto for college kids renting together. Many of their possessions are back home. Many can move back home in an emergency. If the landlord hikes the rent and they can find something cheaper, an offer of some beer will bring friends and a pickup to help move.

However, a senior or disabled person without family, who has been in an apartment for 15 years with all their earthly possessions, and who lives on an austere Social Security check, has few options. Their physical mobility may be limited, they may not have a car, nor friends or family members, to help move cherished things. A large rent hike is a real crisis. Homelessness is a true peril.

On the other hand, being a landlord isn’t easy either. Many view you with hostility — the occupation inherently invites difficult confrontations. There are substantial transaction costs attached to ousting tenants who don’t pay or who trash your premises or whose behavior scares away other tenants. There are slumps in housing markets, ignored by the general public, during which multiple units remain empty, while mortgages, insurance, property taxes, upkeep and utilities all must be paid.

So what about the specifics of the St. Paul ordinance? It passed narrowly, 53 percent to 47. Details were sketchy. The key one was a 3 percent per 12-month period cap on rent increases, with apparently no exceptions.

There were immediate market reactions. Developers planning to build in St. Paul warned that rent “stabilization” would discourage new construction of rental housing. Several pulled planned projects right after the election, some with much fanfare.

Some property owners reacted by adding “fees” for items like trash pickup, heat and other utilities that had been previously included in the lump-sum rent. Others reacted by rushing to raise rents before the controls took effect. Others now feel compelled to raise rents by the 3 percent limit every year where they normally wouldn’t have raised rents for maybe several years, or at all for existing long-term reliable tenants.

Renters and their advocates see this as an abuse. Owners point to modern pricing structures for natural gas and violent weather fluctuations and say they can’t bear the risk of price spikes alone.

“Since this passed, it’s been really bad for my ward,” St. Paul Council Member Jane Prince was quoted as saying. “I immediately lost 100 affordable units when a developer pulled out.”

Implementation details needed to be hammered out — an extended process that is finishing only now. Most changes the city council is now considering involve backpedaling.

One of the first retreats was exempting new construction, which developers want, first proposed for 15 years and now being finalized as 20. A provision to give this a look-back that would exempt anything built in the last 20 years seems to be in. This would essentially gut an essential part of the whole measure. Landlords could exceed the 3 percent limit by self-certifying that their costs have risen enough to justify higher rents. Very hefty increases are OK with a more comprehensive cost analysis worksheet. This is legally subject to review by city housing officials, but few if any such reviews are conducted. There are no penalties specified for exceeding caps and complaints about excessive hikes usually produce only a letter with “information” sent by the city to the landlord.

If anything, from an economics standpoint, the problem of “imperfect information” in rental housing has increased, as have “transaction costs.” Government could reduce some of this, for example, by hiring people to carefully review rent-hike worksheets and audit self-certifications. It could help landlords by reducing the complexity of evictions for cause.

But the underlying problem is that real estate prices generally, but especially for housing, have been rising sharply — faster than the general price level. There are people in $800,000 houses in St. Paul’s Mac-Groveland or St. Anthony Park neighborhoods who voted for the ballot measure — but would scream if the price they could get on selling their house could only be higher than what they paid 20 years ago by a compounded 3 percent a year. Property managers who bought an apartment building 20 years ago see no reason why the law should treat them, and their property values, any differently.

Rental housing markets involve intractable problems. Many European countries, including Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland have far more households renting, often for very long terms, than we do. Housing there is not considered the make-or-break “investment” everyone is assumed to need. But those are very different economic and political cultures.