9/10: Cbs Saturday Morning – Cbs News

They do!

“Today” contributor Jill Martin married fiancé Erik Brooks at the New York Public Library on Saturday night, Page Six can exclusively reveal.

The “Steals & Deals” host got married in front of 200 of her closest family and friends, including some of her “Today” castmates. Sources tell us her father officiated the ceremony after walking her down the aisle with her mother.

A representative for Martin did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Martin, 46, and her financial husband have come a long way down the aisle. The couple first got engaged in May 2019 in the Hamptons, and the TV personality told us she was “over the moon” about the exciting development in her personal life.

“I’m shaking,” she exclusively told Page Six at the time. “I’m over the moon. I haven’t stopped looking [my engagement ring]. I wake up in the middle of the night and think, ‘Was that a dream?’ »

Martin’s father presided over the ceremony, which was attended by 200 people. jillmartin/Instagram

Sadly, the couple weathered the pandemic and called off their engagement about a year later.

“This pandemic has taken a toll on so many aspects of life — it’s such a difficult time for everyone,” said Martin, who met Brooks on a dating app. “Erik is the most gorgeous person, but with him living in Boston with his kids and me living in New York, the distance has become too difficult for us to maintain the kind of relationship that is important to both of us.

The couple re-engaged in November 2021 after calling it quits amid the pandemic. jillmartin/Instagram

“He’s an incredible man, and I wish him nothing but the best.”

But life found a way for the couple to reunite, and Martin and Brooks re-engaged on Harbor Island in the Bahamas in November 2021. She revealed she was the one who called Brooks, 56, after 18 months of dying. ‘difference.

“When I called Erik on a random Thursday a few months ago, he was shocked to hear from me,” she recalled. “He took a while to process that first conversation and then we started getting to know each other again. We wanted to make sure this time would be different. Better.”

Martin added that she loved the way Brooks loved him, but also “how I feel about myself when I’m around him.”