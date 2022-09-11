News
9/11 attacks still reverberate as US celebrates 21st anniversary – The Denver Post
By JENNIFER PELTZ and KAREN MATTHEWS
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans remembered 9/11 on Sunday with muffled tributes and pleas to “never forget,” 21 years after the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil.
Nikita Shah walked to the ground ceremony in a t-shirt that bore the annual commemoration’s de facto epigraph – “never forget” – and the name of her slain father, Jayesh Shah. The family later moved to Houston, but often returned to New York for the anniversary of the attack that killed him and nearly 3,000 others.
“For us, it was being around people who went through the same kind of grief and the same feelings after 9/11,” said Shah, who was 10 when his father was killed at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. .
Relatives of the victims and dignitaries also gathered at the other two attack sites, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.
Other communities across the country mark the day with candlelight vigils, interfaith services and other commemorations. Some Americans join volunteer projects on a day recognized by the federal government as both Patriots’ Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance.
More than two decades later, 9/11 remains a point of reflection on the attack that reconfigured national security policy and spurred a US “war on terror” around the world. Sunday’s celebrations, which follow a milestone anniversary last year, come just over a month after a US drone strike killed a key al-Qaida figure who helped plan the attacks September 11, Ayman al-Zawahri.
It also sparked – for a time – a sense of national pride and unity for many, while subjecting Muslim Americans to years of suspicion and bigotry and spawning a debate about the balance between security and freedoms. civil. In both subtle and simple ways, the aftermath of 9/11 ripples through American politics and public life to this day.
And the attacks cast a shadow over the personal lives of thousands of people who survived, responded to or lost loved ones, friends and colleagues.
The namesake nephew of firefighter Jimmy Riches was not yet born when his uncle died, but the boy took to the podium to pay his respects.
“You are always in my heart. And I know you are watching over me,” he said after reading some of the victims’ names.
More than 70 of Sekou Siby’s colleagues perished at Windows on the World, the restaurant atop the mall’s north tower. Siby had to work that morning until another cook asked her to change shifts.
Siby never resumed working at a restaurant again; it would have brought back too many memories. The Ivorian immigrant struggled to understand such horror in a country where he had come to seek a better life.
He struggled to forge the kind of close and family friendships that he and his colleagues at Windows on the World had shared. It was too painful, he learned, to get attached to people when “you have no control over what happens to them next”.
“Every 9/11 is a reminder of what I lost and can never get back,” says Siby, who is now president and CEO of ROC United. The restaurant workers advocacy group evolved from a relief center for Windows on the World workers who lost their jobs in the fall of the Twin Towers.
President Joe Biden plans to speak and lay a wreath at the Pentagon on Sunday, while first lady Jill Biden is due to speak in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where one of the hijacked planes crashed after passengers and crew attempted to storm the cockpit as the hijackers headed for Washington. Al-Qaeda conspirators had taken control of the jets to use as missiles loaded with passengers.
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff joined the celebration at the National 9/11 Memorial in New York, but by tradition no political figures speak at the ground zero ceremony. Instead, it focuses on the relatives of the victims reading aloud the names of the dead.
Readers often add personal remarks that form an alloy of American feelings about 9/11 — grief, anger, toughness, appreciation for first responders and the military, appeals to patriotism, hopes for peace, the occasional political jab, and a poignant narrative. graduation ceremonies. , weddings, births and daily newspapers that the victims missed.
Some relatives also lament that a nation that united – to some extent – after the attacks has since splintered. So much so that federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies, which were reshaped to focus on international terrorism after 9/11, now see the threat of domestic violent extremism as just as urgent.
denverpost
News
Monarch’s Joshua Sasse Teases Shania Twain’s Guest Appearance
The whole thing created an out of body experience for Sasse.
“My character calls her Shania and she’s there in full dress,” he said. “I don’t know if you’ll see it on camera, but I got pissed off ’cause it’s Shania Twain! And I call her Shania! I was just kidding. That’s the wonderful thing in this work. under the most extraordinary circumstances.”
Of course, starring alongside Oscar-winning actress Sarandon provided a whole other challenge, namely trying not to get engulfed by her aura.
“She’s so fearless,” Sasse said of her co-star. “I was obviously aware of saturating every minutia of this performance because it’s so nuanced. At the same time, it’s totally effortless. At the time, it conveys an enormous amount of information with the slightest inflections and movements. .It’s like an intern master class.”
Entertainment
News
Next Weather: WBZ Midday Forecast for September 11
News
The death of Queen Elizabeth II could revive efforts to abolish the monarchy in the former British colonies
The death of Queen Elizabeth II could accelerate efforts by some countries to reassess their relationship with the British Crown and give impetus to campaigners who have long argued that their nations should not have a foreign leader as head of state.
The British monarch, now King Charles III, is the official head of state of 14 countries outside the UK. They include Australia, New Zealand and Canada, as well as several Caribbean and Pacific island countries.
wsj
News
Biden to honor 9/11 victims as shadow of war in Afghanistan looms
WASHINGTON– President Joe Biden marked the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks by laying a wreath at the Pentagon in a somber commemoration held in constant rain.
Sunday’s ceremony took place just over a year after Biden ended the long and costly war in Afghanistan that the United States and its allies launched in response to terrorist attacks.
In ending the war in Afghanistan, the Democratic president followed through on a campaign promise to bring home US troops from the country’s longest conflict. But the war ended chaotically in August 2021, when Afghanistan’s US-backed government crumbled in the face of a nationwide Taliban advance that returned the fundamentalist group to power. A bomb attack claimed by an extremist group based in Afghanistan has killed 170 Afghans and 13 American soldiers at Kabul airport, where thousands of desperate Afghans have gathered in the hope of escaping before the last American cargo planes take off over the Hindu Kush.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Biden in his Sunday remarks would acknowledge the impact of the 2001 attacks on the United States and the world and honor the nearly 3,000 people killed that day when al-Qaeda hijackers took control of commercial planes and crashed them. in the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.
“I think you’ll hear him talk about how America will stay alert to threat, but also look to future threats and challenges and be able to learn how to deal with those threats and challenges,” he said. said Kirby.
Biden celebrated the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan late last month in a low-key fashion. He issued a statement honoring the 13 U.S. soldiers killed in the Kabul airport bombing and spoke by phone with U.S. veterans helping ongoing efforts to resettle Afghans who have contributed to the war effort.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday criticized Biden’s handling of the end of the war and noted that the country had crumbled under renewed Taliban rule since the US withdrawal.
“Now, a year after last August’s disaster, the devastating scale of the fallout from President Biden’s decision has become clearer,” McConnell said. “Afghanistan has become a global pariah. Its economy has shrunk by almost a third. Half of its population now suffers from critical levels of food insecurity.”
First Lady Jill Biden will speak at the National Flight 93 Memorial Celebration in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on Sunday. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband attended a commemoration ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial in New York.
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers: Everything you need to know about the Week 1 game before kickoff
Matt Eberflus has been in football long enough that he knows not to pay attention to predictions, particularly those that suggest the Chicago Bears could be in for a rough year in his first season as head coach.
However, he knows his players likely see them, and so he said it’s important for his young team to focus on their fundamentals as they open the season Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field.
“In today’s age, everybody looks at everything. It’s part of our life now,” Eberflus said. “You understand, you put that in a bucket. It’s an opinion of somebody’s or it isn’t fact.
“We write our own story. I told the guys that all the time, we’re writing our own book. And then we do it one game at a time. And then you can micro it down to each play. … They go Play 1: alignment, assignment, key, technique, execution, production. Did you get it done? Turn the page. Play No. 2, and that’s the cycle of the snap. That’s what we’ve got to do as a football team and as individuals.”
The Bears bring that approach into a game against an experienced 49ers team that reached the NFC championship game last season.
Their quarterback, however, is not deep on experience.
The game will feature a battle of 2021 first-round quarterbacks Trey Lance, whom the 49ers drafted No. 3, and Justin Fields, whom the Bears picked No. 11.
It will be Lance’s third career start after making two last season. Fields will be making his 11th start after going 2-8 as a starter last year, but it will be his first under Eberflus and new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.
“I just think he’s ready to go,” Eberflus said. “The coaches have done a great job of preparing him to be ready, and he’s excited. … Excited means that you’re focused, you’re prepared and you’re ready to do it.”
Injury report
Bears rookie wide receiver/returner Velus Jones Jr. was listed as doubtful to play with a hamstring injury, while rookie defensive end Dominique Robinson was questionable with a knee injury.
The Bears elevated center Dieter Eiselen from the practice squad Saturday, which could indicate he will be the backup if Lucas Patrick is not able to snap because of a cast on his right hand. Sam Mustipher likely will start at center, but Patrick still potentially could play guard. Eberflus was waiting until game day to reveal the starting offensive line configuration.
For the 49ers, tight end George Kittle missed practice all week with a groin injury and was listed as questionable. Guard Daniel Brunskill is out with a hamstring injury.
Q&A with McCaskey and Phillips
Bears Chairman George McCaskey and Ted Phillips sat down Friday with the Tribune and a reporter from the Chicago Sun-Times to address some of the many questions that come with the search for a new team president.
Here are some of their answers on what the Bears are looking for in the next president, how the Arlington project will be handled as Phillips prepares to depart, how Phillips views his tenure and more. Read more here.
- George McCaskey doesn’t ‘anticipate any change in the structure’ as the Bears look for a new team president. But will it be a ‘football person’ this time?
Important Soldier Field update
The Bears resodded Soldier Field with Bermuda grass, replacing the old Kentucky bluegrass.
Eberflus said the change was in the works for some time, though it wasn’t implemented until after Soldier Field hosted German metal band Rammstein’s concert last week.
“We feel it’s going to be a nice surface,” Eberflus said. “It’s going to be a fast surface, which I think lends to help us out. … We want a long, fast, athletic football team. So that lends to our advantage.” Read more here.
- Going to a Bears game this season? Here’s what to know if you’re headed to Soldier Field this season.
Justin Fields in Year 2
In the quest to establish Justin Fields as their no-doubt franchise quarterback, the Bears have to set him up for success and keep him in the proper mindset.
There’s more to that than it sounds. For Fields to stay properly calibrated, he must remain in tune with his preparation responsibilities — for himself and the team. He also must have a strong feel for what his new offensive system asks while trusting what each play is designed to accomplish. Read more here.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before kickoff (noon, FOX).
- 5 things to watch in the Bears season opener — plus our Week 1 picks
- Can Bears bring back the Peanut Punch and the Chicago takeaway machine? Charles Tillman gives some tips on how to make it happen.
- Column: It’s a big season for the 2021 QB class — and Justin Fields and the Bears will match up against 4 of the top 5
- Column: Chicago’s love-hate relationship with Soldier Field begins again with a new Bears season
- 12 key numbers for the Bears in Week 1
- Column: Matt Eberflus’ defense was the NFL’s toughest on 3rd down last year, one scout says. What will that mean for the Bears this season?
- Bears Q&A with Brad Biggs: Why is the team at the bottom of NFL power rankings? How will Justin Fields’ progress be measured?
- What’s the best way to describe GM Ryan Poles’ 1st roster? 5 questions entering Week 1.
- What Alex Leatherwood becomes for the Bears is just another question on an offensive line loaded with them
- Bears are closer to full strength at wide receiver. But will Byron Pringle and Velus Jones Jr. be ready for the opener?
- Ted Phillips, the Bears President and CEO, plans to retire at the end of the 2022 season
Here’s the latest on the possible stadium move to Arlington Heights.
- Bears promise ‘first-class experience’ for fans during stadium meeting in Arlington Heights
- Will the Bears leave Soldier Field? Here’s what to know.
- Bears show renderings for enclosed stadium complex in Arlington Heights
- Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveils Soldier Field dome plan, among 3 proposals to keep Bears from departing for Arlington Heights
- What would a potential new Bears stadium be like? Here’s a look at the 7 newest NFL stadiums, from capacity to best amenities.
- A Bears move may leave thousands of fans with worthless Soldier Field seat licenses
- What are the costs if the Bears bail on Chicago for Arlington Heights?
- A Bears move would be a ‘win-win’ to many. But about that traffic and construction …
()
News
2nd Annual Culinary Bazaar Helping Women in Food Careers taking place in Logan Square
CHICAGO (SCS) — A culinary bazaar sells everything you need for your kitchen.
The money raised will benefit the Dames D’Escoffier, which helps women to join a culinary career.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Envision Unlimited near Bloomingdale’s and Spaulding in Logan Square.
Tickets are sold out, but you can still donate online.
Grub5
9/11 attacks still reverberate as US celebrates 21st anniversary – The Denver Post
Monarch’s Joshua Sasse Teases Shania Twain’s Guest Appearance
Next Weather: WBZ Midday Forecast for September 11
The death of Queen Elizabeth II could revive efforts to abolish the monarchy in the former British colonies
Biden to honor 9/11 victims as shadow of war in Afghanistan looms
Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers: Everything you need to know about the Week 1 game before kickoff
2nd Annual Culinary Bazaar Helping Women in Food Careers taking place in Logan Square
Tom Brady’s Cutest Family Moments Will Delight Every Football Fan
Real World Economics: Rent control going out with a whimper
9/11 terrorist attack: Jill Biden shares memories of 9/11 as wife, sister, and more
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports2 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News4 weeks ago
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
News2 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed