News
9/11 attacks still reverberate as US marks 21st anniversary
By JENNIFER PELTZ, KAREN MATTHEWS and JULIE WALKER
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans remembered 9/11 on Sunday with tear-choked tributes, and pleas to “never forget,” 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.
Bonita Mentis set out to read victims’ names at the ground zero ceremony wearing a necklace with a photo of her slain sister, Shevonne Mentis, a 25-year-old Guyanese immigrant who worked for a financial firm.
“It’s been 21 years, but it’s not 21 years for us. It seems like just yesterday,” Mentis said. “The wounds are still fresh.”
“No matter how many years have passed, nobody can actually comprehend that what happened that very day,” she added.
Victims’ relatives and dignitaries also convened at the other two attack sites, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.
More than two decades later, Sept. 11 remains a point for reflection on the hijacked-plane attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people, reconfigured national security policy and spurred a U.S. “war on terror” worldwide. Sunday’s observances, which follow a fraught milestone anniversary last year, come little more than a month after a U.S. drone strike killed a key al-Qaida figure who helped plot the 9/11 attacks, Ayman al-Zawahri.
Pierre Roldan, who lost his cousin Carlos Lillo, a paramedic, said “we had some form of justice” when a U.S. raid killed Osama bin Laden in 2011.
“Now that Al-Zawahri is gone, at least we’re continuing to get that justice,” Roldan said.
The Sept. 11 attacks also stirred — for a time — a sense of national pride and unity for many, while subjecting Muslim Americans to years of suspicion and bigotry and engendering debate over the balance between safety and civil liberties. In ways both subtle and plain, the aftermath of 9/11 ripples through American politics and public life to this day.
But like some other victims’ relatives, Jay Saloman fears that Americans’ consciousness of 9/11 is receding.
“It was a terrorist attack against our country that day. And theoretically, everybody should remember it and, you know, take precautions and watch out,” said Saloman, who lost his brother.
Like a growing number of those who read names at ground zero, firefighter Jimmy Riches’ namesake nephew wasn’t born yet when his relative died. But the boy took the podium to honor him.
“You’re always in my heart. And I know you are watching over me,” he said after reading a portion of the victims’ names.
More than 70 of Sekou Siby’s co-workers perished at Windows on the World, the restaurant atop the trade center’s north tower. Siby had been scheduled to work that morning until another cook asked him to switch shifts.
The Ivorian immigrant wrestled with how to comprehend such horror in a country where he’d come looking for a better life. And he found it difficult to form friendships as close as those he’d had at Windows on the World. It was too painful, he’d learned, to become attached to people when “you have no control over what’s going to happen to them next.”
“Every 9/11 is a reminder of what I lost that I can never recover,” Siby said in the leadup to the anniversary. He’s now president and CEO of ROC United, a restaurant workers’ advocacy group that evolved from a post-9/11 relief center.
Speaking at the Pentagon on Sunday, President Joe Biden recalled seeing smoke rise from the stricken U.S. military headquarters on 9/11, when he was a senator. He vowed that the U.S. would continue working to root out terrorist plots and called on Americans to stand up for democracy on days beyond the anniversary.
“We have an obligation, a duty, a responsibility to defend, preserve and protect our democracy — the very democracy that guarantees the right to freedom that those terrorists on 9/11 sought to bury in the burning fire, smoke and ash,” the Democrat said.
First lady Jill Biden was scheduled to speak in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where one of the hijacked planes went down after passengers and crew members tried to storm the cockpit as the hijackers headed for Washington. Al-Qaida conspirators had seized control of the jets to use them as passenger-filled missiles.
Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff joined the observance at the National Sept. 11 Memorial in New York, but by tradition, no political figures speak. The observance centers instead on victims’ relatives reading aloud the names of the dead.
Nikita Shah headed there in a T-shirt that bore the de facto epigraph of the annual commemoration — “never forget” — and the name of her slain father, Jayesh Shah.
The family later moved to Houston but often returns to New York for the anniversary to be “around people who kind of experienced the same type of grief and the same feelings after 9/11,” said Shah. She was 10 when her father was killed.
Readers often add personal remarks that form an alloy of American sentiments about Sept. 11 — grief, anger, toughness, appreciation for first responders and the military, appeals to patriotism, hopes for peace, occasional political barbs, and a poignant accounting of the graduations, weddings, births and daily lives that victims have missed.
Some relatives also lament that a nation which came together — to some extent — after the attacks has since splintered apart. So much so that federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies, which were reshaped to focus on international terrorism after 9/11, now see the threat of domestic violent extremism as equally urgent.
“It took a tragedy to unite us. It should not take another tragedy to unite us again,” said Andrew Colabella, whose cousin, John DiGiovanni, died in the 1993 bombing World Trade Center bombing that presaged 9/11.
Beyond the attack sites, other communities around the country marked the day with candlelight vigils, interfaith services and other commemorations. Some Americans joined in volunteer projects on a day that is federally recognized as both Patriot Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance.
___
Associated Press reporter Colleen Long contributed from Washington.
News
Democrats’ effort to fast-track energy project clearance faces more opposition
WASHINGTON—Congress is issuing warning signals about the prospects of passing legislation to expedite the approval of renewable energy and traditional fossil fuel projects, with a growing number of lawmakers opposing the proposal be tied to a spending bill.
Last week, Senate Majority Leader chuck schumer (D., NY) said he would tie the authorization bill to a short-term budget measure known as the continued resolution needed to maintain government funding beyond the end of September. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have been reluctant to support the licensing bill, leaving its fate up in the air just weeks from the funding deadline.
wsj
News
Queen Elizabeth II death: Coffin makes long journey from Balmoral Castle to London
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s flag-draped coffin slowly made its way through the rugged Scottish countryside on Sunday on a multi-day journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to London. Mourners filled bridges and city streets and lined rural roads and highways, some throwing flowers to honor the monarch who reigned for 70 years.
The hearse passed piles of bouquets and other tributes as it led a seven-car motorcade from Balmoral, where the Queen died aged 96 on Thursday, for a six-hour journey through Scottish towns to at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The late Queen’s coffin was draped in the Royal Standard for Scotland and topped with a wreath made from the estate’s flowers, including sweet peas, one of the Queen’s favourites.
The procession was a huge event for Scotland as the UK takes days to mourn its longest-reigning monarch, the only one most Britons have ever known. Hours before the coffin was due to arrive in Edinburgh, Scotland’s capital, people turned out early to grab space near police barricades. In the afternoon, the crowds were 7-8 deep within, eager to be part of such a historic occasion.
“I think she was always a constant in my life. She was the queen I was born under and she was always there,” Angus Ruthven, a 54-year-old Edinburgh civil servant, said as he awaited the arrival. of the coffin.
“I think it’s going to take a lot of adjustments for her not to be here. It’s quite sudden. We knew she was getting more fragile, but it’s going to be a good reign for King Charles.” he predicted.
The first village the procession passed through was Ballater, where locals consider the royal family to be neighbours. Hundreds of people watched in silence, and some threw flowers in front of the hearse as it passed.
“She meant so much to people in this area. People were crying, it was amazing to see,” said Victoria Pacheco, a guesthouse manager.
In every Scottish town and village the entourage passed through, they were greeted with muted scenes of respect. The people stood mostly in silence; some cheered politely, others pointed their phone cameras at passing cars. In Aberdeenshire, farmers lined the road with an honor guard of dozens of tractors.
Before reaching Scotland’s capital, the procession traveled what is effectively a royal memorial lane – passing by places steeped in history from the House of Windsor. These included Dyce, where in 1975 the Queen officially opened Britain’s first North Sea pipeline, and Fife, near the University of St. Andrews, where her grandson Prince William, today Prince of Wales, studied and met his future wife, Catherine.
Sunday’s solemn walk came as the Queen’s eldest son was officially proclaimed the new monarch – King Charles III – in the rest of the UK nations: Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. It came a day after a grand accession ceremony in England for this king who was steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism.
“I am keenly aware of this great heritage and the heavy duties and responsibilities of sovereignty, which have now been handed down to me,” Charles said on Saturday.
Just before the reading of the proclamation on Sunday in Edinburgh, a protester appeared with a placard condemning imperialism and urging leaders to “abolish the monarchy”. She was taken away soon after by the police. Reaction to the protest was mixed. A man shouted, “Let her go! It’s freedom of expression! while others shouted: “Have some respect!”
Yet there were also boos in Edinburgh when Joseph Morrow, Lord Lyon King of Arms, ended his proclamation with the words “God save the king!”
Ann Hamilton, 48, said she found it “absolutely terrible” that people were booing the Royal Family at the proclamation of King Charles III in Edinburgh.
“There are tens of thousands of people here today to show their respect. For them to be here, heckling through things, I think it was terrible. If they were so against it, they wouldn’t shouldn’t have come,” she said.
Yet it was a sign of how some, including former British colonies, are struggling with the legacy of the monarchy. Previously, proclamations were read in other parts of the Commonwealth, including Australia and New Zealand.
Charles, even as he mourned his late mother, set to work at Buckingham Palace, meeting the Secretary General and other Commonwealth officials. Many in these nations struggle with affection for the Queen and a lingering bitterness about their colonial heritage, which ranged from outright slavery to corporal punishment in African schools to looted artifacts held in British cultural institutions.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who had begun laying the groundwork for an Australian republic after an election in May, said on Sunday that now was not the time for change but to pay tribute to the late Queen.
India, a former British colony, observed a day of national mourning, with flags flown at half-mast on all government buildings across the country.
Amid the grief shrouding the Windsor home, there were hints of a possible family reconciliation. Prince William and his brother Harry, along with their respective wives, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, delighted mourners near Windsor Castle with a surprise joint appearance on Saturday.
The queen’s coffin was making a circuitous journey to the capital. On Monday, he will be flown from Holyroodhouse to nearby St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, where he will remain until Tuesday, when he will be flown to London. The coffin will be moved from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday to the Houses of Parliament to remain undisturbed until the state funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19.
In Ballater, the Reverend David Barr said locals consider members of the Royal Family “neighbors” and try to treat them like locals when they summer in the Scottish Highlands.
“When she gets here and walks through these doors, I think the royal part of her mostly stays on the outside,” he said. “And as she goes in, she’s been able to be a wife, a loving wife, a loving mom, a loving grandmother, and then later a loving great-grandmother – and an aunt – and be normal.”
Elizabeth Taylor, of Aberdeen, had tears in her eyes after the hearse carrying the Queen’s coffin passed through Ballater.
“It was very moving. It was respectful and showed what they thought of the Queen,” she said. “She certainly did this country a service, even up to a few days before her death.”
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
9/11 attacks still reverberate as US celebrates 21st anniversary – The Denver Post
By JENNIFER PELTZ and KAREN MATTHEWS
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans remembered 9/11 on Sunday with muffled tributes and pleas to “never forget,” 21 years after the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil.
Nikita Shah walked to the ground ceremony in a t-shirt that bore the annual commemoration’s de facto epigraph – “never forget” – and the name of her slain father, Jayesh Shah. The family later moved to Houston, but often returned to New York for the anniversary of the attack that killed him and nearly 3,000 others.
“For us, it was being around people who went through the same kind of grief and the same feelings after 9/11,” said Shah, who was 10 when his father was killed at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. .
Relatives of the victims and dignitaries also gathered at the other two attack sites, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.
Other communities across the country mark the day with candlelight vigils, interfaith services and other commemorations. Some Americans join volunteer projects on a day recognized by the federal government as both Patriots’ Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance.
More than two decades later, 9/11 remains a point of reflection on the attack that reconfigured national security policy and spurred a US “war on terror” around the world. Sunday’s celebrations, which follow a milestone anniversary last year, come just over a month after a US drone strike killed a key al-Qaida figure who helped plan the attacks September 11, Ayman al-Zawahri.
It also sparked – for a time – a sense of national pride and unity for many, while subjecting Muslim Americans to years of suspicion and bigotry and spawning a debate about the balance between security and freedoms. civil. In both subtle and simple ways, the aftermath of 9/11 ripples through American politics and public life to this day.
And the attacks cast a shadow over the personal lives of thousands of people who survived, responded to or lost loved ones, friends and colleagues.
The namesake nephew of firefighter Jimmy Riches was not yet born when his uncle died, but the boy took to the podium to pay his respects.
“You are always in my heart. And I know you are watching over me,” he said after reading some of the victims’ names.
More than 70 of Sekou Siby’s colleagues perished at Windows on the World, the restaurant atop the mall’s north tower. Siby had to work that morning until another cook asked her to change shifts.
Siby never resumed working at a restaurant again; it would have brought back too many memories. The Ivorian immigrant struggled to understand such horror in a country where he had come to seek a better life.
He struggled to forge the kind of close and family friendships that he and his colleagues at Windows on the World had shared. It was too painful, he learned, to get attached to people when “you have no control over what happens to them next”.
“Every 9/11 is a reminder of what I lost and can never get back,” says Siby, who is now president and CEO of ROC United. The restaurant workers advocacy group evolved from a relief center for Windows on the World workers who lost their jobs in the fall of the Twin Towers.
President Joe Biden plans to speak and lay a wreath at the Pentagon on Sunday, while first lady Jill Biden is due to speak in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where one of the hijacked planes crashed after passengers and crew attempted to storm the cockpit as the hijackers headed for Washington. Al-Qaeda conspirators had taken control of the jets to use as missiles loaded with passengers.
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff joined the celebration at the National 9/11 Memorial in New York, but by tradition no political figures speak at the ground zero ceremony. Instead, it focuses on the relatives of the victims reading aloud the names of the dead.
Readers often add personal remarks that form an alloy of American feelings about 9/11 — grief, anger, toughness, appreciation for first responders and the military, appeals to patriotism, hopes for peace, the occasional political jab, and a poignant narrative. graduation ceremonies. , weddings, births and daily newspapers that the victims missed.
Some relatives also lament that a nation that united – to some extent – after the attacks has since splintered. So much so that federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies, which were reshaped to focus on international terrorism after 9/11, now see the threat of domestic violent extremism as just as urgent.
denverpost
News
Monarch’s Joshua Sasse Teases Shania Twain’s Guest Appearance
The whole thing created an out of body experience for Sasse.
“My character calls her Shania and she’s there in full dress,” he said. “I don’t know if you’ll see it on camera, but I got pissed off ’cause it’s Shania Twain! And I call her Shania! I was just kidding. That’s the wonderful thing in this work. under the most extraordinary circumstances.”
Of course, starring alongside Oscar-winning actress Sarandon provided a whole other challenge, namely trying not to get engulfed by her aura.
“She’s so fearless,” Sasse said of her co-star. “I was obviously aware of saturating every minutia of this performance because it’s so nuanced. At the same time, it’s totally effortless. At the time, it conveys an enormous amount of information with the slightest inflections and movements. .It’s like an intern master class.”
Entertainment
News
Next Weather: WBZ Midday Forecast for September 11
News
The death of Queen Elizabeth II could revive efforts to abolish the monarchy in the former British colonies
The death of Queen Elizabeth II could accelerate efforts by some countries to reassess their relationship with the British Crown and give impetus to campaigners who have long argued that their nations should not have a foreign leader as head of state.
The British monarch, now King Charles III, is the official head of state of 14 countries outside the UK. They include Australia, New Zealand and Canada, as well as several Caribbean and Pacific island countries.
wsj
9/11 attacks still reverberate as US marks 21st anniversary
Bitcoin Would Be Ready For $24,000 If This Happens; What Is That?
Democrats’ effort to fast-track energy project clearance faces more opposition
Queen Elizabeth II death: Coffin makes long journey from Balmoral Castle to London
9/11 attacks still reverberate as US celebrates 21st anniversary – The Denver Post
Monarch’s Joshua Sasse Teases Shania Twain’s Guest Appearance
Next Weather: WBZ Midday Forecast for September 11
The death of Queen Elizabeth II could revive efforts to abolish the monarchy in the former British colonies
Biden to honor 9/11 victims as shadow of war in Afghanistan looms
Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers: Everything you need to know about the Week 1 game before kickoff
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports2 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News4 weeks ago
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
News2 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed