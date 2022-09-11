News
9/11 terrorist attack: Jill Biden shares memories of 9/11 as wife, sister, and more
When Jill Biden realized terrorists had attacked America on September 11, 2001, her husband, Joe, wasn’t the only loved one whose safety she was concerned about.
Biden recalled being ‘scared to death’ that her sister Bonny Jacobs, a United Airlines flight attendant, was in one of four hijacked planes that flew to New York’s World Trade Center , the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania, killing nearly 3,000 people.
After learning that her sister was safe at home in Pennsylvania, “I went straight to Bonny’s,” Biden told The Associated Press on Saturday as she and her sister reminisced about that day.
On Sunday, Jill Biden, now first lady, will mark the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks by delivering a speech at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania – accompanied by Jacobs.
All 40 passengers and crew aboard this United Airlines flight fought back against their hijackers, thwarting a feared attack on the US Capitol in Washington.
“I called Bonny to see where she was because I was scared to death…I didn’t know where she was, if she was flying, not flying, where she was,” Jill Biden recalled. “And then I found out she was home.”
Biden had gone to teach her class at Delaware Technical Community College, then went straight to her sister’s house after the school closed.
Joe Biden, then a US senator, was on an Amtrak train bound for Washington when his wife joined him. They were on the phone when she cried out, “Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God” after a plane slammed into the second tower of the World Trade Center.
Jacobs said she returned home around 2 a.m. on September 11 after a late flight. She slept a little, got up to help her children, then at 11 and 7 to go to school, turned off her phone and went back to bed.
“So when I woke up around noon, it was a beautiful day,” she said. “I had my coffee. I sat outside. I literally said out loud, ‘I’m not doing anything today, this day is beautiful.’”
She saw the phone ring when she entered. Jill had left a message asking if she had watched television. She turned it on and watched replays of the World Trade Center attack.
“I started shaking,” Jacobs said, adding that she went upstairs to get dressed and “put my clothes inside out” and spent the rest of the day watching TV.
“And then the first person that came to the house was Jill,” she said. “I hadn’t called her to come, but she just showed up, and she was there for me, as usual.”
Jacobs said she usually flies on the 9/11 anniversary to pay tribute to her fallen United Airlines colleagues and to entertain herself “because it’s so upsetting.” But she wanted to be with the first lady of Shanksville to offer the same kind of support that her big sister gave her.
“It’s such a special time to be with her,” Jacobs said. “She was there for me when it happened and she’s still there for me. She’s my rock. Everyone should have a rock in their life, and she’s mine.”
“And it’s so special to share it with her as a flight attendant and to have her there, you know, to support us,” Jacobs said.
In addition to laying a wreath at the memorial and delivering a speech, the first lady joined members of the Flight Attendants Association-CWA to honor the crew members of Flight 93.
In her prepared remarks for Sunday, Jill Biden says that after the shock of 9/11 “settled in grief” and spoke with her husband and children, her thoughts turned to her sister, who continues to work as a flight attendant with United Airlines.
“It’s a job she’s loved for many years and I knew that the weight of this drama would be heavier for her,” says the first lady. “When I got to her house, I realized I was right. She hadn’t just lost colleagues. She had lost friends.”
She adds: “But I know that as we learned more about this dark day, she was also proud of what happened here, proud that it was the other flight attendants and the passengers of the United Flight 93 who fought back, who helped stop the plane from taking countless lives in our nation’s capital.”
Joe Biden, now president, was to commemorate the day at the Pentagon. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were to be at the New York Memorial.
September 11, then senator. Biden arrived in Washington to see smoke in the sky following the Pentagon crash. He wanted to go to the Senate floor, but the Capitol and the surrounding complex of offices and official buildings, including the Supreme Court, had been evacuated.
He was turned away by Capitol police, who said there was a risk the building was a target.
Jill Biden said dozens of lives were saved — including possibly her husband’s — thanks to the actions of everyone aboard United Airlines Flight 93.
“That plane was headed for the United States Capitol and so I think it’s important that every year we go to Shanksville and remember those who fought: the flight attendants, the captains, the pilots , everyone who fought to save those lives,” the first lady said in the interview.
She said her message on Sunday would be: “We will never forget. We will never forget.”
“There were so many things swirling around that day because I was worried about Joe’s safety, but I just couldn’t imagine my sister being on one of those flights,” the first said. lady.
“I don’t know what word I want to use. I was so worried and I don’t even think it’s strong enough,” she added.
Jacobs chimed in to say 9/11 was “surreal”.
Jill Biden added, “It was all so surreal, but I was just, you know, really praying that she wasn’t on one of those flights.”
3 keys to a Jets victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1
1. CONTAIN LAMAR AND RUNNING GAME
The Ravens’ offense revolves around their running game and the way Lamar Jackson plays under center. If the Jets have any chance to pull off the upset, they will need to keep Jackson contained along with the Ravens’ running backs.
Last season, Baltimore finished third in the league in rushing (145.8 yards per contest). On the other side, Gang Green was 29th in rushing defense (138.9 ypg).
The teams that have had the most success against the Ravens kept Jackson inside the pocket while limiting their runs to two and three-yard gains. Gang Green’s defensive line will also have to find ways to get past the Ravens’ O-line as they do not bring a ton of pressure from linebackers and defensive backs.
2. BIG GAMES FROM CARTER & HALL
A quarterback’s best friend is a good rushing attack. That’s especially true when the Jets’ backup QB will be under center against the Ravens.
Joe Flacco will start for Zach Wilson, but even if Wilson were starting the Jets would need support from their two running backs.
Michael Carter and second-round pick Breece Hall should receive a lot of touches against the Ravens. The duo will be tested as they will face the No. 1 rushing defense from a season ago.
If Carter and Hall can combine for 130 yards on the ground, the Jets could keep it interesting heading into the fourth quarter.
3. LIMIT MISTAKES
Against a defense as physical as the Ravens, keeping the turnovers to a minimum will be crucial for the Jets. Baltimore has a veteran team with former All-Pros such as Calais Campbell and Marlon Humphrey, who can make opposing teams pay for their mistakes.
Flacco has to be smart with his decision-making and not try to do too much against his former team.
The school shooter’s house ruled by chaos
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Chaos reigned in the home where Florida school gunman Nikolas Cruz grew up, testimony in his ongoing trial has shown.
He and his half-brother Zachary tormented their adoptive and widowed mother, Lynda. By the time Cruz reached middle school in the early 2010s, the pair took their fists and baseball bats to the walls, leaving gaping holes. They smashed televisions and gouged out furniture, witnesses said.
Zachary might have been two years younger, but he was bigger and stronger and relentlessly went after his brother – a social worker recalled Zachary climbing up a counter and stepping into Nikolas cereal during that he ate.
Lynda Cruz called sheriff’s deputies at the family’s 4,500 square foot (420 square meter) home at least two dozen times between 2012 and 2016 to attend to one or the other or both sons. Most of the calls were to fight, destroy her property, disrespect her, or run away.
“Nikolas was very easily triggered and I think Zachary enjoyed pushing Nikolas’ buttons,” said Frederick Kravitz, one of Cruz’s child psychologists. In turn, “they were very good at pushing (their mother’s) buttons”.
Nikolas Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty in October to the murder of 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on February 14, 2018. His trial is only to decide whether he is sentenced to death or life without parole. The trial resumes Monday after a week-long hiatus.
Lead prosecutor Mike Satz’s case was simple. He played security videos of the shooting and showed the AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle used by Cruz. Teachers and students testified that they watched others die. He showed graphic autopsy and crime scene photos and led the jurors into the still bloodstained and bullet-riddled classroom terrorized by Cruz. Parents and spouses have made tearful and angry statements about their loss.
In an attempt to counter this, Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill and her team have made Cruz’s story the centerpiece of their case, hoping that at least one juror will vote for life. A verdict of death must be unanimous.
The defense wants to show that from Cruz’s birth to an alcoholic, crack-smoking Fort Lauderdale prostitute, he never got the help he needed, even as he grew increasingly out of control.
And nowhere was that more evident than in the home Roger and Lynda Cruz built in Parkland, an upscale suburb of Fort Lauderdale. They adopted Nikolas at birth in 1998 and, in 2000, Zachary, who had a different biological father.
Lynda Cruz, who turned 50 shortly after adopting Nikolas, was a stay-at-home mom. Roger Cruz, then 61, had a successful marketing business.
Lynda Cruz “had wanted a child, always wanted a child. So once she had Nikolas, she felt like her family was complete,” her friend Trish Davaney-Westerlind said. “She was a sweet little baby. She would get her all those sailor outfits. She was just the happiest I’ve ever seen.
But in preschool, Cruz showed extreme behavior. Neighbors and teachers testified that he hit and bit other children and did not socialize. He was anxious, fell while running and could not use utensils. Nikolas started seeing psychiatrists and psychologists when he was 3 years old and didn’t fully talk or potty train until he was 4 years old.
At 5 years old, when Cruz enters kindergarten, he sees his father suffer a fatal heart attack in the family lair. This left Lynda Cruz alone in her mid-50s with two sons who would have challenged a much younger couple.
Out of a job, she became paranoid about spending, keeping her air conditioner thermostats in the 80s (25 to 30 degrees Celsius) and unplugging unused appliances. A friend said his monthly electric bill was $80, a fraction of what the owner of a large South Florida home typically pays.
She padlocked the fridge so her sons couldn’t eat without permission and kept it so poorly stocked that neighbors gave her groceries.
Friends have given conflicting testimony as to whether Lynda Cruz was truly strapped for money or had wealth she didn’t want to spend.
Either way, she had expenses that other parents didn’t. Cruz’s mental health treatments were not fully covered by insurance. He enjoyed online video games, which were often violent, but hated losing – which led him to destroy televisions and damage walls. She sometimes locked her video game lawyer in her car as punishment – and Cruz at least once broke a window to get it back.
“She was a little scared of him,” neighbor Paul Gold said.
Despite Cruz’s tantrums, Lynda Cruz told teachers and counselors that he was sweet and loving, a mama’s boy. Friends testified that it wasn’t entirely a facade — Cruz and his mother had a strong, often affectionate attachment, and she favored him over her brother.
Still, Zachary remained popular in the neighborhood while Cruz was the outcast — and not just with the kids.
Steven Schusler testified that shortly after moving nearby, his landlord called the Cruz boys and pointed to Nikolas, then about 10.
“He’s the weird one, isn’t he Nicky?” Schusler recalled the woman saying. Cruz “curled up” and “looked like a snail when you put salt in it”.
But Cruz’s behavior was often strange and sometimes violent. When he was 9 years old, a parent called the police after hitting his child on the head with a rock. When his dog died after eating a poisonous toad, he went on a killing spree against amphibians. In middle school, his outbursts disrupted classes, and he covered his homework with racial slurs, swastikas, obscenities, and stick figures having sex or shooting each other.
Lynda Cruz became so overwhelmed in Cruz’s early teens that a social services agency was assigned to help her. That’s what brought Case Manager Tiffany Forrest home. She said that Lynda Cruz complained that Nikolas didn’t bathe, so Forrest tried to explain to her the importance of hygiene. Cruz got up, got out and jumped fully dressed into the swimming pool. He then descended.
“I took a shower,” he told Forrest.
In the coming weeks, Cruz’s attorneys are expected to present testimony about his transfer to a school for students with emotional and behavioral problems, his move to Stoneman Douglas, and calling his brother to the stand. Zachary now lives in Virginia with two benefactors.
Their mother died less than four months before the shooting.
AP writer Freida Frisaro in Fort Lauderdale contributed to this report.
New Milford woman and national gun rights group file lawsuit challenging assault weapons ban
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) – A New Milford woman and a national gun rights group have filed a lawsuit against several top Connecticut officials, including the governor, chief state attorney and district attorney. the State Judicial District of Litchfield.
Court records show this woman claims her constitutional rights are being violated due to the state’s strict gun laws.
The federal lawsuit mentions a New Milford woman who has guns and magazines.
He also says she fears getting in trouble with the law since her articles are illegal in Connecticut.
Tonight, state officials say this woman was recruited by extremists.
The National Foundation for Gun Rights said it has filed five lawsuits across the country in an effort to end bans on magazines and assault weapons.
Connecticut is one of their targets.
“Assault weapons are illegal in Connecticut, high-capacity magazines are illegal in Connecticut, and ghost weapons are illegal here in Connecticut,” Attorney General William Tong said.
Now this gun rights group, and Patricia from New Milford, want to change that.
According to a lawsuit filed against senior state officials, Patricia admits she owns semi-automatic firearms and magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition, all kept near her home.
Patricia claims her Second Amendment right is being violated and fears criminal prosecution because she plans to keep all of her guns.
“I know that in the last few days I have seen solicitations from extremist groups looking for plaintiffs, looking for people in Connecticut to file a lawsuit. So it’s something that someone out of state is fabricating. Tong said.
Attorney General William Tong believes Patricia was recruited by the gun rights group.
He says it’s all part of a plan to attack tough gun laws after the Supreme Court struck down a New York law this summer.
Attorney General Tong says CT laws are constitutional.
“I personally find it sick that someone from far away in Connecticut is trying to come here and try to change our laws when they have no idea what it meant for Connecticut to lose 26 people there. almost 10 years, children and teachers,” Tong said.
In a statement, Governor Ned Lamont said, “Connecticut’s law banning assault weapons and large capacity magazines was passed as part of a bipartisan effort to prevent unnecessary tragedy and is overwhelmingly supported by people. who live here.
Channel 3 contacted Patricia and her legal team, but did not receive an official response.
According to court records, state officials must file their response within 21 days.
The Morning Routine of a Millennial Entrepreneur and Cancer Survivor
For Liya Shuster-Bier, her 30th birthday was a trying year.
In January of the same year, she was diagnosed with a rare form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. After six rounds of chemotherapy, she found out in October that he had returned. The following year, she underwent both radiation therapy and a stem cell transplant, an aggressive treatment that left her unable to engage in simple activities like walking and reading.
Now 34, Shuster-Bier is in three years of remission. Although she hopes to be rid of cancer for good, one thing that those days of recovery left her with was a changed attitude towards life. A lifelong workaholic in finance, she realized that “we literally spend the vast majority of our waking hours and the vast majority of our time at work,” she says. “Why?”
“Can we do less of that and still get the thing done?” she said she thought.
In 2019, shortly after going into remission, Shuster-Bier founded Alula, a marketplace for products to help cancer patients manage treatment symptoms like nausea and headaches. Although the life of an entrepreneur is traditionally hectic and uninterrupted, Shuster-Bier has remained true to the attitude she developed after her treatment. For her, life is first and foremost “everyday food”.
Here’s how the entrepreneur structures his morning routine for success.
She wakes up ‘every time the sun wakes my body’
Shuster-Bier wakes up naturally every morning, between 5:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m., depending on the season. “Honestly, I wake up every time the sun wakes up my body,” she says.
Shuster-Bier had long used an alarm but found she had trouble sleeping during the pandemic. “I was waking up. I was constantly tired,” she says. A sleep coach finally suggested she try waking up without it.
The transition was scary, says Shuster-Bier. But she’s adopted several tactics that help, like going to bed early, around 10 p.m., every night. And she discovered that she was much more awake during the day.
“I try to walk 50% of my daily step count in the morning”
Shuster-Bier then steps out to take his dog for a long walk. Its objectives are twofold.
First, “it supports your circadian rhythm to get you up in the sun as soon as you wake up,” she says. Studies published in the National Library of Medicine support this theory, and the practice helps her wake up naturally each morning.
And second, it ensures that she is exercising and moving through her day. “I try to walk 50% of my daily step count in the morning,” she says.
“Some research suggests that rhythm can help center people and calm them down,” New York-based life planner and relationship expert Chanel Dokun previously told CNBC Make It. “So when you’re walking and you get some rhythm and some fresh air, it has a really good effect.”
“I try to call a friend every morning”
Virus forces Lea Michele off Broadway stage in ‘Funny Girl’
Lea Michele fans who hope to finally see her sing and dance in “Funny Girl” on Broadway will have to arm themselves with patience.
The ‘Glee’ actor tested positive for COVID-19 – missing Saturday morning and evening – and is now due to quarantine, and is expected to return to the show on Tuesday, September 20. It only started on Tuesday.
The bittersweet comedy tells the story of Fanny Brice, a Jewish girl from 1920s New York who transitioned from burlesque to Broadway stages despite criticism that she was unconventionally beautiful.
“Funny Girl” is a musical that celebrates the eccentric, the crazy and the misfit, with gems written by Jule Styne like “Don’t Rain on My Parade”, “I’m the Greatest Star” and “People”. Barbra Streisand has performed it on stage and in film.
Julie Benko, who was slated to play Fanny on Thursdays in the revival, will play the role now until Michele returns. Michele took over from Beanie Feldstein and said the role was a lifetime goal.
“We are so grateful to the entire ‘Funny Girl’ company, including our stand-ins, stunt doubles, swingers and everyone working on the production for their outstanding commitment to keeping the show going and ensuring audiences have a great experience. terrific in every performance,” the show said in a statement.
Beginning in July, vaccine requirements for Broadway theatergoers were lifted and moviegoers were given the option to wear a mask at all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City.
One production, “The Kite Runner”, has been pushed back, asking audiences on Wednesday matinees and Friday evenings to mask up.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has lifted her state’s mandatory mask rules in schools and the subway. Face coverings are simply encouraged on buses and trains.
Why will Broncos, Russell Wilson walk through brick walls for coach Nathaniel Hackett? “He’s so fearless.”
Her dance classes, no shock, were usually packed. If Nathaniel Hackett can rock 40 sweaty strangers in sync with Justin Timberlake, then surelyyou plead with David Schrag, surely he can beat the Chiefs.
“The one thing about him is he’s so fearless,” Schrag, one of Hackett’s old pals and a UC Davis alum, told me ahead of the season opener. of the Broncos on Monday in Seattle.
“He was never afraid to be clumsy and to be funny. But also, he learned very quickly too.
Every week, every time a young Hackett put on that little helmet and started stretching on that little platform, it was like someone had popped a champagne cork inside the center of activities and recreation of the Aggies.
Schrag came to visit one of the hip-hop dance classes that Hackett taught on campus 20 years ago. He found between 30 and 40 people huddled in one corner of the room, their hips swaying to the rhythm of the way the rows of wheat rippled in the morning breeze, clinging to Nathaniel’s every word.
We are ready ?
Let’s do this!
“His classes were huge, and here was this great football player teaching dance classes to dozens and dozens of students,” Schrag recalled with a laugh. “And I think that was mainly because – he’s a good dancer, absolutely – it was just his personality. He was just very charming. He owned the room. People loved being with him. »
Love this energy!
Work it!
“He’ll always be this super-excited 14-year-old,” Schrag, a Northern California elementary school administrator by day and occasional dance instructor by night, said of the Broncos’ first-year coach.
“It’s like, ‘Hey, guys, what are you doing?’ Just always positive and upbeat and outgoing.
“He seduces people very quickly. He has a very, very strong natural presence and charm. Obviously, he used that in his coaching life.
Schrag hit Nathaniel’s eye socket when he became roommates with Hackett’s older brother David. He sometimes visited the Hackett family in Kansas City when their father, Paul, was an assistant for the Chiefs and when Nathaniel was the classic little brother. The three sometimes huddled together to watch the latest music videos from their favorite hip-hop and R&B groups, then went out and tried to mimic their dance routines.
“We thought we were cool,” laughed Schrag. “Much cooler than usual.”
You can’t pretend to be cool. Whether it’s a dance class or an NFL locker room, audiences can spot fake cool a mile away.
“I mean, you look at what we’re doing, and we’re choreographing 11 guys throughout each piece,” Hackett explained to me after practice late last week. “And there’s a bit more reaction in everything you do (in football).
“But a perfectly executed play feels like a dance – from the pace of the quarterback going back into the pocket, to the hitch, to being able to time it perfectly with the route of a wide receiver and that delivery of the ball .
“I mean, I remember my dad was always talking about Joe Montana, saying he was one of the best dancers in the world, just being able to be back there and all the time (that it took) .”
Bogus, the new Broncos coach is not.
“He tried to make a (move) in practice,” Courtland Sutton recalled with a smile. “It didn’t go very well.
“He said he could do it, though. I mean, if you’re teaching hip-hop, you have to be able to do something.
Schrag can’t promise Broncos Country a playoff spot right off the bat. Or a division title in the den of the Vipers that doubles as the AFC West.
But he will say this: for this guy, they will go through six brick walls trying.
If Hackett can command the UCHealth academy like he commanded that tangle of those dancing fools in Davis, the Broncos’ glasses will never feel half full. It doesn’t matter how much blood, sweat or tears are shed along the way.
“Especially with dancing, if you’re scared to go out and own it, you’re already (sunk),” Schrag said, laughing again. “He had the moves. It is definitely legit.
Once the curtain goes up on Monday night, we’re all about to find out how much. On this stage, the first step is always the bravest.
