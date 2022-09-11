News
Aaron Judge ties Yankees legend with crazy stat
You can’t blame the pitchers for preferring to face anyone in the New York Yankees roster who isn’t named Aaron Judge. He is the favorite for AL MVP, and the rest of the team has struggled.
The slugger continues to rewrite the record books. On Saturday, he accomplished a feat no Yankee had done in 65 years.
Judge’s three hits in Saturday’s 10-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays allowed him to reach base at least three times in a seventh straight game, which hadn’t been done by a Yankee since Mickey Mantle in 1957.
Judge’s .412 on-base percentage ranks atop the American League, but right now he’s pretty much an automatic baserunner. He has a .636 on-base percentage in his last seven games.
Judge is on track to break the Yankees franchise record for most home runs in a season, which is held by Roger Maris at 61. .
Judge already holds the single-season record for most home runs by a right-handed Yankee, formerly held by Alex Rodriguez, who hit 54 in his 2007 AL MVP season.
Lou Gehrig hit base more than three times in nine straight games in 1937, the most by any Yankee. Babe Ruth did it in eight straight games in 1920. The all-time record is 10 games by Ty Cobb in 1925.
JUDGE AARON REWRITES YANKEES RECORD BOOKS WITH 55TH HOME RUN
Mantle won MVP in 1957 in a close battle with Ted Williams, and this year it’s yet another two-man race between Judge and Shohei Ohtani, who ranks fifth in the AL in both OPS (.891) and ERA (2.58, min. 135 innings pitched). He also ranks second in the AL with 33 homers and 265 total bases, entering Saturday.
Judge, however, leads all of baseball in home runs (55), RBI (120), slugging percentage (.683), OPS (1095), runs scored (112), and total bases ( 342). He’s also in contention for the AL Triple Crown, with his batting average rising to .307. Entering Saturday, Boston’s Xander Bogaerts led the AL with a .318 average.
The MVP race comes down to numbers that are virtually once in a lifetime.
Oh, and in case you haven’t heard, Judge is a free agent this year, and Ohtani will hit the market next season.
Readers and writers: ‘Just you and the air and the landing hill below’
First, you find the hollowing sensation that comes with the leap itself. It was then, as it remains now, the surest sign of a good jump. You are lighter. You’re empty of inhibitions. And it compels you forward, your hips following the emptiness and grace. A twitch of one shoulder, then the other, as you accelerate, as the world simplifies. Just you and the air and the landing hill below. There’s no concentrating now. Only divination. Only weightlessness and yearning, and, for as fast as it always happened, timelessness. The Stall your Pops called it. That moment when you reached the perfect position, when control and calmness met and the speed vanished and you were no longer flying but only suspended there.
In the opening scene of Peter Geye’s much-anticipated new novel “The Ski Jumpers,” Jon Bargaard awakens from a dream of ski jumping when he was a young man.
“I have that dream to this day, once a month or more, exactly what Jon is dreaming about,” says Geye, who first jumped when he was 7 at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis.
Geye (pronounced guy), earned kudos from critics and readers for his debut novel, “Safe From the Sea” (2010), followed by his trilogy about the Norwegian-American Eide family — “The Lighthouse Road,” “Wintering” (Minnesota Book Award), and “Northernmost.”
In all Geye’s books the atmosphere is made of ice, snow and cold, whether the characters are facing an ice bear in Arctic waters, living in northern Minnesota woods, or standing at the top of a ski jump waiting to push off into thin air.
“When I looked at the finished copies of this book the word that came to mind book was ‘personal,’ ” Geye said. “I’ve been thinking about this a lot. How much I identify with my characters even though they share no relationship to me. Jon does. He’s a writer, teacher, family man. All of those things are characteristics of me that found their way into him.”
Jon also shares Geye’s love of ski jumping.
“When I was a kid, the sport was sort of all-consuming,” says Geye, who’s 52. “From 10 years old to almost 20 it was all I did; trained, traveled for it, aspired to be as good as the great jumpers. But I never quite got there. I skied competitively all over the country, and these memories are imprinted in my mind as nothing else in life really is.”
Geye was a contributor to photographer and former ski jumper Cooper Dodds’ 2020 book “Jumper: Flying in the Heartland,” made up of Dodd’s pictures of jumpers in flight and text by former jumpers. In it, Geye writes that ski jumping is “something devout and as close to a religion” as he could get.
So it’s no wonder he enjoyed writing “The Ski Jumpers.”
“It was such fun to write those scenes of Jon jumping, to lift the veil off my own memories and transport them onto the page,” he says.
“How many of us are lucky enough to have part of our childhood that continues to live in us? It’s still an enormous part of my life as I have the vicarious experience of watching kids do it, recalling the gritty, hands-on time I spent at jumps, getting ready, learning the sport. But when (the writing) became nostalgic I chipped away at it because I didn’t want nostalgia to become part of the story. The book had its story but I had mine.”
Although Geye writes lyrically about the feel of weightlessness and the need to be fearless and take physical risks as a ski jumper, his novel is not only about the sport.
Protagonist Jon Bargaard has been trying to write a book titled “The Ski Jumpers” for years, about him and his younger brother Anton and their father, Pops, once a champion ski jumper who took his sons to the heights. But now Jon, who is nearing retirement age, has been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimers and he fears he’ll never write the story of why he and his brother were estranged for so many years.
Jon finally begins to reveal to his kind wife, Ingrid, the secrets of his past. He recalls the wonderful early days when Pops took his sons to the small ski jumps in Minneapolis on cold winter mornings. He tells about how their mother ended up hospitalized after Pops went to prison for killing a ruthless gangster in north Minneapolis, a crime he did not commit. With both parents absent, Jon and his little brother were on their own, living for a while in a north woods cabin where they practiced jumping every day. But the brothers eventually parted, coming together only later in life.
Unlike the brothers in the novel, Geye and his five-years-younger brother, Tony, are super-close.
“Tony never left the sport of ski jumping,” Geye says. “His dedication to the sport is amazing. He has given so much to the Minneapolis Ski Club. We run the club’s junior program, coaching our own kids and the other kids in the club.”
Erik Anderson, University of Minnesota Press acquisitions editor and editor of Geye’s book, was eager to publish “The Ski Jumpers.”
“I have been a fan of Peter’s work since I first read ‘Safe from the Sea’ (a novel I read, quite fittingly, snowed in and overlooking an April blizzard coming across a raging Lake Superior) he wrote in an email. “‘The Ski Jumpers’ is a beautifully atmospheric story of ski jumping, of wind, snow, of winter. Of what it means in our lives to find the courage to take the leap and strive to stick the landing.”
Lorna Landvik, author, actress and comedian who will be in conversation with Geye at Tuesday’s launch (and promises no-holds-barred joking), recalled first meeting her friend when he spoke at Wine & Words, an event she’s been emceeing since its inception.
“Peter’s talk was entertaining, enlightening and sincere — always a winning combination,” Landvik recalled. “I’ve been at several events with him as well as a Happy Hour or two. I admire Peter as a writer and as a person and I’m looking forward to the launch — an apt name for a book called ‘The Ski Jumpers.’ ”
Geye admits it took him more than a decade to write this book because he couldn’t find Jon’s voice. Then the COVID lockdown came and he had time to contemplate the way the world used to be.
“Jon didn’t drop out of the pandemic sky, but something about the environment at that time allowed me to access this character,” he says.
Geye, who grew up in a modest household in north Minneapolis, got the urge to write when he was a student at Minneapolis South high school, where he read Hemingway’s “A Farewell to Arms.”
He attended Minneapolis Community College and graduated from the University of Minnesota as well as earning a master’s degree from the University of New Orleans and a doctorate from Western Michigan University.
Besides writing his own books, Geye teaches the year-long Novel Writing Project at the Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis. Among his published former students are Kurt Johnson, who partnered with his daughter, Ellie, to write the novel “The Barrens,” and Carla J. Hagen, introducing her second book, “Muskeg” this month. In her acknowledgments, Hagen refers to Geye as “coach extraordinaire.”
Geyes is married to Emily Hamilton, assistant director for book publishing at University of Minnesota Press. They live in south Minneapolis with their blended family — Peter’s two sons and daughter and Emily’s two sons. The kids range in age from a senior in high school to a fourth grader.
After Geye’s publicity tour for “The Ski Jumpers,” he’ll be busy writing his next two books to be published by UMP. He promises his fans that some of the characters from the Eide family in his previous novels will reappear. And there will probably be snow.
‘THE SKI JUMPERS’ BOOK LAUNCH
- WHAT: Peter Geye celebrates publication of “The Ski Jumpers” in conversation with Lorna Landvik, presented by Magers & Quinn
- WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis.
- TICKETS: $39 advance general admission (includes a copy of the book), $49 at the door; $15 advance general admission (ticket only), $21 at the door. Information: theparkwaytheater.com/all-events/pete-geye-the-ski-jumpers
- PUBLISHER/PRICE: University of Minnesota Press ($25.95)
- GEYE’S OTHER METRO-AREA APPEARANCES: Literature Lovers’ Night Out, with Gretchen Anthony, Jillian Medoff and Carol Dunbar, presented by Valley Bookseller of Stillwater, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, Zephyr Theater, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. $15; 6 p.m. Oct 5, Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 N. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 7 p.m. Oct. 7, Excelsior Bay Books, Excelsior.
Domestic violence in the US increased during pandemic lockdown for all genders, research shows
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — The COVID-19 lockdowns were an attempt to stop the spread of a deadly virus. But the isolation may have created an environment that led to an increase in domestic violence.
“Really, domestic violence and intimate partner violence is all about power and control,” says Aliza Kazmi. “(It) becomes easier when you are able to isolate the person you are hurting.”
Kazmi is Co-Executive Director of HEART, a national Muslim rights group focused on eradicating gender-based violence and promoting reproductive justice.
RELATED: Alameda Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Charged With Double Murder Had Relationship With Victim, Says DA
The CDC reports that one in four women and one in 10 men experience some form of domestic violence in the United States. A report by the Council on Criminal Justice found that incidents of domestic violence in the United States increased by more than 8% during the pandemic-related lockdown.
Research also shows that the added stress caused by loss of income (among other issues) during the pandemic has also led to an increase in domestic violence. The lockdown meant victims had nowhere to escape, or was the very reason some remained in relationships.
“Increasing costs and decreasing revenues. It’s actually one of the main reasons why domestic violence survivors can’t leave,” says Kazmi.
In 2021, Kazmi’s organization launched a survivor care fund to help women overwhelmed by financial hardship, ranging from housing to legal aid to basic services, such as child care or child care. ‘grocery.
EXCLUSIVE: Controversial Snapchat posts may shed light on days leading up to San Carlos beheading
Still, as post-pandemic life returns to normal, Kazmi warns that doesn’t mean the problem will go away.
“What worries a lot of advocates is that COVID recovery efforts often don’t start with those most affected. So the search for solutions isn’t truly transformational,” she says.
She adds that there must be more resources and support for those trying to get out of abusive situations, as well as more investment in health care, education and housing.
“We talk about getting back to normal, but that normal has actually not worked for a lot of people,” says Kazmi. “Let’s not forget that, especially here in the Bay Area, there are always people who, unfortunately, are on the fringes.”
TAKE ACTION: Get help for violence, assault and abuse at home
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
Yankees clobber Ray’s Corey Kluber with seven straight singles in 1st inning en route to 10-3 romp
The Yankees came out of the gate firing on all cylinders.
After another lifeless loss on Friday to the Tampa Rays, the Bombers seemed like an entirely different team in their 10-3 win on Saturday at Yankee Stadium, which brought their division lead back to four-and-a-half games (three games in the loss column).
The team that is deemed all-or-nothing and over-reliant on the long ball began the afternoon with seven straight singles leading to an early 4-0 lead. Kyle Higashioka knocked in the fifth run of the inning on a fielder’s choice and Aaron Judge delivered the final blow to Corey Kluber with his second single of the inning, giving the Bombers a 6-0 lead.
Kluber was pulled with two outs in the first inning having allowed six runs on eight hits.
“Awesome, just great at-bats from everyone,” said Yankees skipper Aaron Boone. “It was a collection of very good at-bats and good two-strike at-bats.”
Perhaps the Yankees seemed like an entirely different team because they quite literally were. Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson returned to the lineup and slotted into the second and fourth spots in the order. Donaldson was on the paternity list and returned with some newly acquired “Dad strength,” and turned in one of his biggest performances of the season.
“It was big, and he brought a lot of energy with him today,” Boone said. “I think guys kind of fed off of it a little bit. We need that from him, he’s a premium player when he’s going and we got to continue to get that from him.”
The third baseman’s second-inning solo shot gave the Bombers a commanding 7-0 lead. Donaldson was 2-for-3 with a homer, mixed in with a bat-flip single off the right field wall in the first. Donaldson also scored the eighth run of the game on a wild pitch. While the 36-year-old was out, the Yankees were missing that “edge” that he brings to the table, said winning pitcher Jameson Taillon.
“It’s fun, [Donaldson’s] definitely got an edge to him for sure,” Taillon said. “While he was out, understandably so on the paternity list, we definitely missed it a little bit. He can definitely bring some edge for us.”
Stanton was slotted behind Judge in the batting order and his presence provided much more impact than the box score indicates. The 32-year-old slugger was 2-for-5 with a homer that came off catcher Christian Bethancourt, who pitched the ninth. But his protection also helped Judge enjoy a big day.
Judge was 3-for-4 with an RBI, adding to his MVP qualifications by boosting his batting average to .307 ― just 11 points behind AL leader Xander Bogaerts, which may begin an AL Triple Crown watch amid Judge’s already historic season.
Judge, who hit home run No. 55 on Wednesday, has now been kept in the yard in four straight games.
“I just think he’s [Judge] so locked in and not giving anything away,” said Boone. “Obviously teams and pitchers are pitching him tough and he’s not leaving the strike zone. I just think his focus and plan of attack and what he wants to do when he walks up there is very clear for him.”
Taillon delivered in his biggest outing of the season. The right-hander was pulled with one out in the eighth inning. He gave up three runs on six hits while striking out eight and exited to a rowdy standing ovation.
“It gave me chills walking off,” said Taillon. “I knew we needed a big game and the offense comes out and puts up six in the first, it made my job really easy to just cruise the rest of the way.”
Before Saturday’s start, Taillon only faced the Rays once this season, back on May 27 when he threw eight shutout innings at Tropicana Field.
Lou Trivino inherited a jam in the top of the eighth. With runners on second and third and one out, Trivino struck out Randy Arozarena and then allowed a two-RBI single to Harold Ramirez. Both runs were charged to Taillon. Jonathan Loaisiga was called on to pitch the ninth inning and retired the side in order.
The Bombers needed a laugher in the worst way and it came in the heat of a divisional battle with the cloud of a historic collapse hanging over their heads.
Queen Elizabeth’s wealth and willingness to remain a secret
London:
The wealth of Queen Elizabeth II, often referred to as one of the richest women in the world, has remained secret, as have her last wishes and testament detailing how her wealth will be distributed after her death in Scotland on Thursday.
The British monarchy as a brand was valued at around $88 billion in 2017 by valuation consultancy Brand Finance, with the Queen’s personal wealth from investments, art, jewelery and property being estimated by ‘Forbes’ at around 500 million dollars.
Historically, the sovereign’s wishes have remained private with other members of the royal family.
‘The Sunday Times Rich List’ calculated the late Queen’s wealth at £340 million in 2015, with the main source of a British sovereign’s personal money being the Duchy of Lancaster.
It is the private domain of the sovereign, existing solely to give an income to the reigning monarch: in the financial year ending March 31 it was valued at around £652 million and generated a net surplus of £24 million. books.
According to ‘The Times’, as it is an inalienable asset of the Crown, it would not even appear in the queen’s will and would simply pass from sovereign to sovereign, without any tax being paid.
The newspaper notes that no inheritance tax is due on the Queen’s personal fortune due to a 1993 agreement with the government then led by John Major, in which the Queen agreed for the first time to pay income tax.
As part of this agreement, it was stipulated that legacies between sovereigns would be exempt from inheritance tax.
The Treasury’s Memorandum of Understanding on Royal Taxation, drafted in 2013, states: “The reasons for not taxing assets passing to the next sovereign are that private assets such as Sandringham and Balmoral have official as well as private use and that the monarchy as an institution needs sufficient private resources to enable it to continue to play its traditional role in national life and to have some financial independence from the government of the day.” A court heard during a legal battle over the will of Princess Margaret, the Queen’s younger sister, that “the main reason and purpose for the sealing of Royal Wills is to protect the privacy of the Sovereign”.
Also, for technical legal reasons – because the deceased monarch was the source of legal authority – his will does not have to be published like others.
However, many of the sources of his wealth – palaces, crown jewels and works of art – do not fall into the category of his private property but are held in trust for future generations and will simply pass to the king. .
Earlier on Saturday, Queen Elizabeth II’s son and heir, King Charles III, reaffirmed the tradition of ceding all royal revenues from the Crown Estate to the nation, in return for the Sovereign Grant which covers the costs of the UK royal family.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Gophers safety Jordan Howden redeems himself with diving interception
Jordan Howden got his redemption in the second half Saturday.
After giving up a 36-yard pass completion in the first half, the Gophers safety made a diving interception on another deep ball in the second half of the 62-10 blowout of Western Illinois at Huntington Bank Stadium.
“You are going to have good and bad plays,” Howden said. “The bad ones you try to shake off because you still have … more time to the game, so you have to forget it.”
Howden made a tackle for loss on fourth-and-3 on Western Illinois first drive, which started in Minnesota territory after a U fumble.
The Gophers were even on turnover margin Saturday after being plus-one in the 38-0 win over New Mexico State last week.
Howden had two previous career interceptions, but Saturday’s was his first since the 2019 season.
SCOREBOARD APPROVED
The University of Minnesota Board of Regents on Thursday approved the purchase and installation of a $5.7 million scoreboard for Huntington Bank Stadium before the 2023 football season.
The regents’ finance and operations committee had eight votes in favor, no votes against, two absences and one abstention. Regent Darrin Rosha abstained seeking more clarity on the financial component.
The Gophers athletics department must repay a $21.5 million loan from the university to bridge a budget hole from the COVID-19 pandemic, plus an estimated $40 million in remaining debt on the Athletes Village project.
The Gophers are expecting a huge influx of media revenue annually with the Big Ten Conference expanding to 14 teams with the high-profile additions of Southern Cal and UCLA in 2024.
HAPPY FOR JELEN
Receiver Chris Autman-Bell was cheering loudly when Presten Jelen scored on a 30-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. After Jelen tore his ACL last August, he and Autman-Bell worked out together in the offseason.
“That one hit the heart,” Autman-Bell said. “… Seeing a guy like Presten Jelen working his butt off all year, since this winter and finally getting his change … I was happy.”
FIRST FOR KALIAKMANIS
Second-year quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis completed all three of his passes for 67 yards and scored his first career touchdown on a 1-yard run in the third quarter. Gophers defenders were not surprised.
“Athan is the future of the program,” former U cornerback Coney Durr tweeted Saturday of the team’s backup QB. “I will never forget the day he torched the (starting) defense last year as the scout team QB.”
Howden backed it up. “I forgot what practice it was, but he was dropping them in like every rep we had,” he said. “You can tell that he is getting very mature; that is something that you need to do, especially at the quarterback position.”
BRIEFLY
After allowing only 33 plays to New Mexico State last week, Minnesota’s defense gave up 51 against Western Illinois. Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said it felt like fewer. … The 10 points allowed through two games are the fewest in the first two games since 1999. … After having 10 pass catchers in the opener, Minnesota spread it around to eight, with 10 targeted. … Fleck gave a shoutout to women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen for her induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend. … Saturday was the Gophers’ Mental Health Awareness Game.
Chief Justice John Roberts says barricaded Supreme Court was ‘heartbreaking’ to watch
Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday defended the legitimacy of the Supreme Court and said he was pained to see the public prevented from approaching the court, which he said would soon change.
“It was heartbreaking every morning to walk into a Supreme Court surrounded by barricades,” Roberts said at the 10th Circuit Bench and Bar Conference in Colorado Spring, Colo., on Friday.
Roberts described the past year as unusual and difficult, pointing out that the public was not allowed inside the court, which was closed in 2020 due to the pandemic and closed in May when protests broke out outside the court and outside. the homes of some Supreme Court justices. after the unprecedented leak of a document suggesting that the court was about to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Barriers have fallen around the Supreme Court and Roberts says the public will be welcome when the new session begins in October.
KAMALA HARRIS HURT ‘ACTIVIST’ SUPREME COURT AFTER DOBBS RULING
Roberts did not provide an update on the investigation he launched earlier this year into the identity of the individual who leaked the draft opinion that caused a storm in the abortion debate, but Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch said at the same conference that he expects a resolution. soon.
“The Chief Justice has appointed an internal committee to oversee the investigation,” Gorsuch said. “This committee has been busy, and we look forward to their report, hopefully soon.”
MSNBC’S LAWRENCE O’DONNELL ADVOCATES EXTENSION OF SUPREME COURT TO ‘DILUTE TRUMP POISON’
Gorsuch added that it is “extremely important” to identify the funder.
“Inappropriate efforts to influence judicial decision-making, from any side, from anyone, pose a threat to the judicial decision-making process,” Gorsuch said.
UC BERKELEY LAW DEAN SLAMS THE ‘BURGER’ OF ‘ORIGINALIST’ READING OF THE CONSTITUTION IN THE TIMES OP-ED
Not to mention the controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Roberts expressed dismay at those who questioned the court’s legitimacy in response to rulings they might disagree with.
“If the court doesn’t retain its legitimate function of interpreting the constitution, I don’t know who would take on that role,” Roberts said. “You don’t want political branches telling you what the law is, and you don’t want public opinion to be the guide to the proper decision.”
Associated Press contributed to this report
