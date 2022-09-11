KYIV, Ukraine – Ukraine’s atomic energy operator said on Sunday that the last reactor of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant had been shut down after the plant was reconnected to the power grid.
Albert Pujols ties Alex Rodriguez for fourth on 700-seeking all-time home run list
Major League Baseball’s history books are about to be corrected.
Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals hit his 696th career home run on Saturday night, tying him with Alex Rodriguez for the fourth-most in MLB history.
Pujols said he was going to retire at the end of the season, but with the way he plays he looks like himself and could play for at least a bit longer. In his previous 41 games on Saturday, he hit 0.322 with an OPS of 1.060.
Pujols entered the year with 679 homers, but with his game in recent years (.700 OPS from 2017-2021), 700 homers seemed like outside luck.
However, in hitting 13 homers since July 10, he hasn’t just given himself a real hit, it would now be a shock if he didn’t hit the mark.
If he hits homers at his current rate starting July 10 (averaging one homer per 3.2 games) for the Cards’ final 22 games on the water Saturday, he’ll retire with 702 homers.
The last person to hit 700 home runs was Barry Bonds, who is the all-time home run king with 762.
Hank Aaron is second with 755, followed by Babe Ruth’s 714.
The sixth-inning homer also tied the game at three. On his next at bat, he again tied the game at four with a single in the eighth inning.
D23 Expo: Indiana Jones and Black Panther in the spotlight on day 2 of Disney Expo
ANAHEIM, Calif. — An emotional Harrison Ford has emerged with a new trailer for the fifth Indiana Jones movie, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ cast members have shown footage of their upcoming sequel, and trailers and Details have been released about the “Star Wars” galaxy’s TV presence on Saturday at Expo D23.
An arena-sized audience gave Ford, co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and director James Mangold a standing ovation after the trailer aired during a presentation by the Disney Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios divisions at the festival at the Anaheim Convention Center, next to Disneyland.
“Thank you for making these movies such an incredible experience for all of us,” Ford said, usually stoic, choking at times. “I’m very proud to say that this one is fantastic.”
He pointed to Waller-Bridge and said, “That’s one of the reasons.”
Ford, 80, suggested this would be the last time he would don the hat and hold the whip of one of the two characters who made him famous.
“That’s it,” he said, as shouts of “no” came from the crowd. “I won’t fall in love with you again.”
Waller-Bridge, 37, said Ford showed no signs of slowing down, saying “I had the best time of my life making this movie” and “following this guy is exhausting”.
The trailer shows Ford cracking that whip in front of a group of heavily armed henchmen with Waller-Bridge at his side.
The film, whose title has yet to be announced, is set for release on June 30, 2023. It also stars Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones and Antonio Banderas, and is the first in the franchise not directed by Steven Spielberg.
Angela Bassett and Winston Duke were among the actors who presented a portion of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which is slated for release November 11.
The footage shows a team trying to steal some of the valuable vibranium substance from the nation of Wakanda, and a Wakandan team fending them off.
It’s unclear how the film would handle the death of the first film’s star, Chadwick Boseman, who died of prostate cancer in 2020.
But the footage acknowledged his character T’Challa had passed away and suggested his sister Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, could be the next Black Panther.
“We had to reach his level of excellence, and we did,” Bassett said.
Neither the “Indiana Jones” trailer nor the “Black Panther” footage was released outside of the convention hall.
Marvel also announced the cast members for the upcoming Phase 5 films in its cinematic universe, “Captain America: New World Order” and “Thunderbolts.”
Anthony Mackie will reprise Captain America’s familiar shield in the film, slated for release in May 2024, as he did at the end of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ TV series, and he will be joined by Tim Blake Nelson as the central villain the leader. Danny Ramirez and Shira Haas will play the heroes alongside Mackie.
Marvel’s “Thunderbolts” anti-hero team will include reprisal roles from Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as The Winter Soldier, and David Harbor as Red Guardian. Wyatt Russell and Julia Louis Dreyfus also appear in the film set which will be released in July 2024.
Pedro Pascal and the cast of ‘The Mandalorian’ unveiled a trailer and new details for the show’s third season and Diego Luna did the same for the upcoming ‘Andor’ series as Lucasfilm and the ‘Star Wars’ galaxy are deepening his TV presence without big screens in sight.
“You’re not a Mandalorian anymore,” main character Pascal says in the new season’s trailer, a penalty for removing his helmet and showing his face.
The trailer shows the Mandalorian and his baby-Yoda sidekick Grogu traversing space, and suggests an expanded role for ‘Battlestar Galactica’ star Katee Sackhoff and her character Bo-Katan Kryze, who first appeared in season two.
Carl Weathers and Giancarlo will both reprise their roles, and “Back to the Future” star Christopher Lloyd is joining the cast. The show is set to premiere in February.
In another Lucasfilm galaxy, a trailer has been unveiled for the upcoming “Willow” TV series, based on Ron Howard’s 1988 fantasy film. Christian Slater was announced as a cast member and appeared live to talk about it.
“I love fantasy, sci-fi, just being on this show was, I’m going to be honest with you, an absolute dream come true,” Slater said. “He was a very fun character.”
The character was portrayed only as someone helping on a quest who is a friend of Madmartigan, the rogue adventurer played by Val Kilmer in the film.
The trailer brings epic echoes of “Lord of the Rings,” with original “Willow” actor Warwick Davis leading a group of caped adventurous teens on a magical mission.
All shows will stream on Disney+.
Stop Indoor Pests With $10 Off Katchy Insect Traps
Do you have problems with harmful buzzing around your home or office? You no longer have to rely on the unsightly insect traps of the past. Upgrade today and save $10 on Modern Katchy pest traps to ward off mosquitoes, gnats, fruit flies, and other critters, bringing the price to a reasonable $35.
Follow the link below and select the Katchy trap you want, then click Add to cart: The coupon on the page for $10 off will be be applied automatically at the register. Just check that your total (before tax) is $35 to know that your savings have been applied.
Katchy’s attractive insect traps catch more than the eye. Their thoughtful design lets you avoid frustrating and potentially harmful pest control methods like glue strips, poison, and loud, sizzling zappers. And if you have pets or small children, you’ll be happy to have something quiet and clean in your home. (Rubbing the glue from a fly strip on the fur of a curious cat was enough to cure me of never wanting to use this method again.)
Using Katchy’s traps is also much easier than other insect control methods. Just place it next to fruits, plants, trash cans, or other high-risk indoor locations to catch insects before they become a threat. Strong UV light attracts and attracts flying insects to the light, then they are sucked into the Katchy with the airflow from the quiet fans and attach themselves to the sticky glue boards inside.
The adhesive pads are removable and only need to be changed once a month, so maintenance is simple. Four glue boards are included with purchase, and eight-pack refills are available for $13 once sold out.
Shutdown of the last reactor of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia
Nuclear operator Energoatom said one of the power lines was restored on Saturday evening, allowing plant operators to shut down the last reactor.
The company said the risk remains high that outside power could be cut again, in which case the plant would have to switch on emergency diesel generators to keep the reactors cool and prevent a nuclear meltdown. The company chief told The Associated Press on Thursday that the plant will only have diesel fuel for 10 days.
The plant, one of the 10 largest nuclear power plants in the world, has been occupied by Russian forces since the start of the war. Ukraine and Russia blamed each other for bombing the plant which damaged the power lines connecting it to the grid.
In a statement issued on Sunday morning, Energoatom urged Russian forces to leave the Zaporizhzhia plant and allow the creation of a “demilitarized zone” around it.
The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations nuclear watchdog that has two experts at the plant, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday. Its manager called for a safety zone around the factory to avoid a disaster.
Follow AP coverage of the war at
7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks Papua New Guinea
A magnitude 7.6 earthquake rocked Papua New Guinea in the southwest Pacific on Sunday morning, the US Geological Survey said.
The quake happened around 9:46 a.m. Sunday. Its epicenter was about 41 miles east of Kainantu in the highlands of Papua New Guinea, according to the USGS.
The full extent of the damage, as well as whether there were casualties, was not immediately clear.
USGS geophysicist Jana Pursley said damage could be moderate to heavy, but no major population centers appeared to be in the path of the quake’s deadliest waves.
“It could definitely be a damaging earthquake,” Pursley said.
Despite liquefaction, where waterlogged land loses its fundamental strength, and other instabilities, such as possible landslides, the USGS said it’s likely a relatively small population was exposed. at the worst of the earthquake.
Renagi Ravu was meeting two colleagues at his home in Kainantu on Sunday morning when the earthquake struck.
Ravu, who is a geologist, said he tried to calm everyone down as the shaking continued for more than a minute, sending plates and cups crashing to the ground.
“It’s a common thing for earthquakes to be felt here, but it usually doesn’t last as long and isn’t as violent as this one,” Ravu said. “It was pretty intense.”
About 10,000 people live in and around his town and there are many settlements scattered across the highlands, he said.
Friends of Kainantu sent him descriptions of cracked roads, broken pipes and fallen debris, Ravu said.
Further east, photos of a multi-storey structure at Goroka University in the town of the same name showed it damaged, fragile and appearing to be shaky.
Papua New Guinea is experiencing a high rate of seismic activity, according to the USGS, which noted 78 earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater in the quake area over the past 50 years.
The earthquake occurred following a normal fault about 56 miles below an area of the country near the northern edge of the Australian plate, the USGS said.
The Federal Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii said the quake ultimately posed no tidal wave threat to US coastlines and Pacific territories.
Michelle Acevedo, Christian Santana and The Associated Press contributed.
Brawl at NYC parade turns into stabbing
New York police have released footage of a fight that occurred during the West Indian Day Parade on Labor Day, resulting in a man being assaulted at gunpoint ‘a knife.
The footage shows a chaotic scene where several individuals are involved in a fight at 327 Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn, where the parade took place.
RESEARCH FLIGHT: 05/09/22 at 7:00 p.m. in front of 327 Eastern Pkwy @NYPD77Pct the victim was approached by 12 individuals who showed a knife attacking and slashing him while removing property. Any information, call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip on our website pic.twitter.com/Qh2Q7rGZTH
— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) September 9, 2022
According to the NYPD, the victim was swarmed by 12 individuals during the scuffle, where they proceeded to assault and rob him at knifepoint.
Video footage indicates that a man who was wearing white shorts and a black T-shirt fell victim to the attack, as he was seen being attacked by a group of individuals.
The victim was reportedly lacerated in the chest and stripped of his mobile phone, wallet, car keys and two chains, the New York Post reported, citing police.
The victim was treated for his injuries at Kings County Hospital Center and was listed in stable condition.
Police are still looking for suspects involved in the attack.
According to Jobpolice arrested a man who arrived at the scene of the fight with a gun.
During the festivities, another 34-year-old man from Pennsylvania was stabbed by an unknown person near the parade route. The victim was taken to hospital but was listed in stable condition.
It is unclear whether he or the stranger was taking part in the parade.
As these attacks occurred at or near the event, a few cops were seen provocatively dancing with scantily clad parade dancers in the street, Breitbart News reported.
Violent crime in New York is up 35.3% since this time last year under Democratic Mayor Eric Adams. All categories of violent crime saw an increase in reported incidences, with the exception of homicides.
Anthony Richardson, No. 12 Gators flop vs. Kentucky: ‘I played terrible’
A sellout crowd at the Swamp, national TV audience and 22 NFL scouts from 15 teams were eager to see what Anthony Richardson could do for an encore Saturday night against Kentucky.
With a top 10 ranking in sight on an upset-filled day and Heisman hype building after just one week, Florida’s callow quarterback fell back to earth and the No. 12 Gators’ sudden rise fizzled during a 26-16 loss to the No. 20 Wildcats.
Richardson and Napier each shouldered the blame during the Gators’ third loss in the past five meetings with the Wildcats, losers of 31 straight in the series until a breakthrough win in 2018 in Gainesville.
“You’ve got to take a good look in the mirror,” Napier said. “That’s exactly what I’m going to do, what our staff’s going to do.”
Richardson planned to look within.
The subdued redshirt sophomore from Gainesville took total ownership for the loss.
“I feel like it’s completely on me,” Richardson said. “A lot of people say it’s not, but I feel like it’s on me. I played terrible.
“I didn’t do anything that would’ve helped my team.”
Richardson was jittery from the jump. He completed 1 of 4 passes on the opening, failed to record consecutive completions during the first half and finished 14 of 35 for 143 yards and 2 interceptions while rushing for just 4 yards.
A week earlier he totaled 274 yards, ran for 3 touchdowns and did not commit a turnover against No. 7 Utah.
The 2 interceptions Saturday night led to 14 Kentucky points, including a 65-yard pick-six by cornerback Keidron Smith for the go-ahead score with 3:25 to go in the third quarter and the Gators driving.
Meanwhile, quarterback Will Levis, a fellow first-round prospect, showed superior poise during his second season as Wildcats’ starter as a reported crowd of 88,993 looked on.
Levis completed his first 6 passes and finished a respectable 13 of 24 for 202 yards a touchdown and an interception while under consistent pressure from the Gators’ defense. Kentucky’s QB connected with Dane Key for a 55-yard score as the 6-foot-3 first-year freshman outmuscled Georgia transfer cornerback Jalen Kimber for the ball.
Florida 3 sacks and 7 quarterback hurries a week after failing to get Utah quarterback Cam Rising to the ground.
“A lot of good on defense,” Napier said.
Junior defensive tackle Gervon Dexter made his second career interception, off a pass deflection by Brenton Cox Jr. to set up a Gators’ score for a 16-7 lead.
But with the offense struggling, Florida’s defense wore down as Kentucky’s run game and Levis controlled the clock. The Wildcats held the ball more than nearly 18 minutes of the second half to walk away with consecutive wins against the Gators for the first time since 1976-77.
Florida ended the night 5 of 19 on third/fourth down a week after it was 9 of 14.
“We’ll learn from this experience, and we’re going to improve,” Napier said. “We’re going to go back and work. You’ve got to take ownership. Certainly as a leader, that’s exactly the plan here. We can coach better, and we can play better. That starts with me.
“We’ll go back to work and try to improve.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Edgar Thompson at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osgators.
