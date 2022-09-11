Albert Pujols ties Alex Rodriguez for fourth on 700-seeking all-time home run list

ANAHEIM, Calif. — An emotional Harrison Ford has emerged with a new trailer for the fifth Indiana Jones movie, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ cast members have shown footage of their upcoming sequel, and trailers and Details have been released about the “Star Wars” galaxy’s TV presence on Saturday at Expo D23.

An arena-sized audience gave Ford, co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and director James Mangold a standing ovation after the trailer aired during a presentation by the Disney Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios divisions at the festival at the Anaheim Convention Center, next to Disneyland.

“Thank you for making these movies such an incredible experience for all of us,” Ford said, usually stoic, choking at times. “I’m very proud to say that this one is fantastic.”

He pointed to Waller-Bridge and said, “That’s one of the reasons.”

Ford, 80, suggested this would be the last time he would don the hat and hold the whip of one of the two characters who made him famous.

“That’s it,” he said, as shouts of “no” came from the crowd. “I won’t fall in love with you again.”

Waller-Bridge, 37, said Ford showed no signs of slowing down, saying “I had the best time of my life making this movie” and “following this guy is exhausting”.

The trailer shows Ford cracking that whip in front of a group of heavily armed henchmen with Waller-Bridge at his side.

The film, whose title has yet to be announced, is set for release on June 30, 2023. It also stars Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones and Antonio Banderas, and is the first in the franchise not directed by Steven Spielberg.

Angela Bassett and Winston Duke were among the actors who presented a portion of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which is slated for release November 11.

The footage shows a team trying to steal some of the valuable vibranium substance from the nation of Wakanda, and a Wakandan team fending them off.

It’s unclear how the film would handle the death of the first film’s star, Chadwick Boseman, who died of prostate cancer in 2020.

But the footage acknowledged his character T’Challa had passed away and suggested his sister Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, could be the next Black Panther.

“We had to reach his level of excellence, and we did,” Bassett said.

Neither the “Indiana Jones” trailer nor the “Black Panther” footage was released outside of the convention hall.

Marvel also announced the cast members for the upcoming Phase 5 films in its cinematic universe, “Captain America: New World Order” and “Thunderbolts.”

Anthony Mackie will reprise Captain America’s familiar shield in the film, slated for release in May 2024, as he did at the end of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​TV series, and he will be joined by Tim Blake Nelson as the central villain the leader. Danny Ramirez and Shira Haas will play the heroes alongside Mackie.

Marvel’s “Thunderbolts” anti-hero team will include reprisal roles from Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as The Winter Soldier, and David Harbor as Red Guardian. Wyatt Russell and Julia Louis Dreyfus also appear in the film set which will be released in July 2024.

Pedro Pascal and the cast of ‘The Mandalorian’ unveiled a trailer and new details for the show’s third season and Diego Luna did the same for the upcoming ‘Andor’ series as Lucasfilm and the ‘Star Wars’ galaxy are deepening his TV presence without big screens in sight.

“You’re not a Mandalorian anymore,” main character Pascal says in the new season’s trailer, a penalty for removing his helmet and showing his face.

The trailer shows the Mandalorian and his baby-Yoda sidekick Grogu traversing space, and suggests an expanded role for ‘Battlestar Galactica’ star Katee Sackhoff and her character Bo-Katan Kryze, who first appeared in season two.

Carl Weathers and Giancarlo will both reprise their roles, and “Back to the Future” star Christopher Lloyd is joining the cast. The show is set to premiere in February.

In another Lucasfilm galaxy, a trailer has been unveiled for the upcoming “Willow” TV series, based on Ron Howard’s 1988 fantasy film. Christian Slater was announced as a cast member and appeared live to talk about it.

“I love fantasy, sci-fi, just being on this show was, I’m going to be honest with you, an absolute dream come true,” Slater said. “He was a very fun character.”

The character was portrayed only as someone helping on a quest who is a friend of Madmartigan, the rogue adventurer played by Val Kilmer in the film.

The trailer brings epic echoes of “Lord of the Rings,” with original “Willow” actor Warwick Davis leading a group of caped adventurous teens on a magical mission.

All shows will stream on Disney+.

