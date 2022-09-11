News
Anthony Richardson & Gators flop against Kentucky: ‘I played terrible’
A sellout crowd at the Swamp, national TV audience and 22 NFL scouts from 15 teams were eager to see what Anthony Richardson could do for an encore Saturday night against Kentucky.
With a top 10 ranking in sight on an upset-filled day and Heisman hype building after just one week, Florida’s callow quarterback fell back to earth and the No. 12 Gators’ sudden rise fizzled during a 26-16 loss to the No. 20 Wildcats.
Richardson and Napier each shouldered the blame during the Gators’ third loss in the past five meetings with the Wildcats, losers of 31 straight in the series until a breakthrough win in 2018 in Gainesville.
“You’ve got to take a good look in the mirror,” Napier said. “That’s exactly what I’m going to do, what our staff’s going to do.”
Richardson planned to look within.
The subdued redshirt sophomore from Gainesville took total ownership for the loss.
“I feel like it’s completely on me,” Richardson said. “A lot of people say it’s not, but I feel like it’s on me. I played terrible.
“I didn’t do anything that would’ve helped my team.”
Richardson was jittery from the jump. He completed 1 of 4 passes on the opening, failed to record consecutive completions during the first half and finished 14 of 35 for 143 yards and 2 interceptions while rushing for just 4 yards.
A week earlier he totaled 274 yards, ran for 3 touchdowns and did not commit a turnover against No. 7 Utah.
The 2 interceptions Saturday night led to 14 Kentucky points, including a 65-yard pick-six by cornerback Keidron Smith for the go-ahead score with 3:25 to go in the third quarter and the Gators driving.
Meanwhile, quarterback Will Levis, a fellow first-round prospect, showed superior poise during his second season as Wildcats’ starter as a reported crowd of 88,993 looked on.
Levis completed his first 6 passes and finished a respectable 13 of 24 for 202 yards a touchdown and an interception while under consistent pressure from the Gators’ defense. Kentucky’s QB connected with Dane Key for a 55-yard score as the 6-foot-3 first-year freshman outmuscled Georgia transfer cornerback Jalen Kimber for the ball.
Florida 3 sacks and 7 quarterback hurries a week after failing to get Utah quarterback Cam Rising to the ground.
“A lot of good on defense,” Napier said.
Junior defensive tackle Gervon Dexter made his second career interception, off a pass deflection by Brenton Cox Jr. to set up a Gators’ score for a 16-7 lead.
But with the offense struggling, Florida’s defense wore down as Kentucky’s run game and Levis controlled the clock. The Wildcats held the ball more than nearly 18 minutes of the second half to walk away with consecutive wins against the Gators for the first time since 1976-77.
Florida ended the night 5 of 19 on third/fourth down a week after it was 9 of 14.
“We’ll learn from this experience, and we’re going to improve,” Napier said. “We’re going to go back and work. You’ve got to take ownership. Certainly as a leader, that’s exactly the plan here. We can coach better, and we can play better. That starts with me.
“We’ll go back to work and try to improve.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Edgar Thompson at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osgators.
()
Colts’ Quenton Nelson Becomes Highest-Paid Guard In NFL History With New Extension: Reports
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
The key cog in the Indianapolis Colts offensive line is going nowhere.
Colts guard Quenton Nelson has signed a four-year extension worth $80 million, with $60 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.
The deal makes the Holmdel, NJ product the highest-paid guard in league history.
Nelson has been everything the Colts have asked of him, and more, since they took him on with the sixth pick in 2018 from the University of Notre Dame.
JOHNNY MANZIEL JOKES ABOUT RETURNING TO TEXAS A&M AFTER LOSS OF ALMA MATER
He was a three-time First Team All Pro (2018-20) and was named Second-Team All Pro last season. He also made the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons.
He had played 51 straight games to start his career before suffering an injury in Week 3 last year, forcing him to miss the Colts’ next three games. He had played 61 out of a possible 65 games and he played 100% of his team’s snaps in 53 of those games. He also only allowed one bag last year, according to PFF.
Nelson was the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft at Notre Dame behind guys like Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold — both of whom are now part of their second team: the Carolina Panthers.
APPALACHIAN STATE UNRATED SHOCK NO. 6 TEXAS A&M WITH ROAD VICTORY
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The Colts open the season against the Houston Texans in Houston on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
NFL Week 1 Predictions: Take the Vikings over the Packers
Home team in CAPS:
Sunday
VIKINGS (+1.5) over Packers
This venerable NFC North device has delivered consistent positive results to local teams who have paid attention to the little details that matter. Expect the Purple Gang to take advantage as Kirk Cousins makes another good against future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.
Giants (+5.5) on TITANS
Big Blue appears to have laid the foundation for five years and can move up the ranks, although going up against an ace coach like Mike Vrabel and his Titans won’t be a walk in the park.
Ravens (-7) on JETS
After completing another perfect preseason mark leading into the regular campaign, Baltimore should anticipate a better injury chance than they encountered in 2021. The Ravens’ healthy defense should endure.
Saints (-5.5) on FALCONS
Atlanta reshuffled, having sent veteran QB Matt Ryan out of town while signing veteran jammer Marcus Mariota to lead things. New Orleans has a healthy Jameis Winston at QB and a new head coach in Dennis Alle. Saints maintain a margin of safety.
DOLPHINS (-3.5) against the Patriots
Visitors to South Florida unaccustomed to the conditions are paying the price in the searing steamy heat of late summer, and Pats QB Mac Jones is unlikely to thrive in the glare. Add the new Pats coaches dripping in sweat and watch below.
Browns (+1.5) on PANTHERS
Cleveland can run it (hello, Nick Chubb). The key for the Browns here will be keeping control of the ball, and Jacoby Brissett can achieve that, waiting for Deshaun Watson to return to action later in the season.
Steelers (+6.5) over BENGALS
Cincinnati arrived with a rush in 2021, much to our delight, narrowly missing out on all the great enchilada in the Super’s final moments. Pittsburgh maintains its pride — and remains a tough guy in early games.
49ers (-6.5) on BEARS
The Grizzlies catch the Niners away from home, but Chicago will have to put in a 1985-like effort to keep the Red and Gold within striking distance. This is shaping up to be a two-way struggle. Niners TE questionable George Kittle (groin).
Eagles (-4) against LIONS
We stand by the idea that Philadelphia has stayed ahead of Detroit in its recent widely heralded ascents — and will swing in that direction.
Colts (-7) on the TEXANS
Indianapolis should have its way, do you think — although fun things can happen in the apparent September “lags,” especially in a season with minimal preseason warm-up time.
COMMANDERS (-2.5) on Jaguars
They’re begging us to take Washington – which leaves us with little choice but to swing in that direction. Without defensive lineman Chase Young, Washington is also worried about its offensive line’s ability to maintain order.
CARDINALS (+6) on Chiefs
We’re dealing with a strong road favorite here, and Patrick Mahomes may believe he’s hit the jackpot in this game…but KC will also have to play a measure of defense, in an effort to keep things safe as far as he’s concerned. relates to the projected final margin.
Raiders (+3.5) on CHARGERS
Don’t be surprised if the Bolts fail to maintain a safe advantage over a Silver and Black team whose time has come and are eager to make the most of their chances. The magazine arresting unit is hardly bulletproof.
Buccaneers (-2.5) on COWBOYS
Sunday night’s big headliner takes on the all-time quarterback who visits Team USA. Here’s another game with named teams perhaps not quite ready to perform at mid-season highs.
Monday
SEAHAWKS (+6.5) over the Broncos
Denver sends veteran QB (and ex-Seattle agent) Russell Wilson to fight his old buddies. Both sides seek to make the most of their knowledge of their opponents.
Season 2021: 130-125-2
New York Post
Ministry of Corporate Affairs cracks down on Chinese front companies and mastermind arrested
mini
The Indian employees were in contact with their Chinese counterparts through the Chinese instant messaging app Husys, which was acting on behalf of Jilian India, the trade affairs ministry said.
One person has been detained in connection with India’s crackdown on Chinese front companies. The Ministry of Commercial Affairs said that the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) had arrested a certain Dortse, a board member of Jilian India Ltd, for orchestrating the formation of a large number of shell companies with links to China to India and providing dummy directors to boards.
The Indian employees were in contact with their Chinese counterparts through the Chinese instant messaging app Husys, which was acting on behalf of Jilian India, according to a statement from the ministry.
Dortse has clearly emerged as the mastermind behind the whole racket of incorporating a large number of shell companies with Chinese links in India and providing shell directors for their boards, he said.
He was found to be a resident of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh according to records filed with the Registrar of Companies, he added.
The arrest was made after simultaneous search and seizure operations by the Ministry of Commercial Affairs on September 8 at the offices of Jillian Consultants India Private Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jilian Hong Kong Ltd, in Gurgaon, Fininty Pvt Ltd in Bangalore and Husys. Consulting Ltd, a former listed company in Hyderabad, according to the ministry.
“Boxes filled with corporate seals and digital signatures of fake administrators were recovered from the site. The Indian employees were in contact with their Chinese counterparts via a Chinese instant messaging application. It was also found that Husys Ltd. was acting on behalf of Jilian India. Ltd. Initial observations reveal that Husys Ltd. had a pact with Jilian Hong Kong Ltd,” he said.
He also said that the investigations carried out to date have revealed the possible involvement of these shell companies in serious financial crimes detrimental to the financial security of the country.
cnbctv18-forexlive
The Absolute Best Fantasy Movies on Netflix
Netflix doesn’t have a huge collection of fantasy movies, but you can find several charming (and eclectic) gems. Many combine fantasy with real-world struggles, including the remarkable Closet Monster. Or dive straight into the realm of high fantasy with The Golden Compass, based on the classic novels by Philip Pullman.
I hope you find an intriguing gem below.
netflix
Co-produced by Sam Raimi, this dark fantasy is inscribed with the finest horror credentials. Still aimed at younger viewers, Nightbooks skims through the mystery of a young boy who must find a way to escape from a magical apartment owned by Krysten Ritter’s witch, Natacha. A tomb of pleasure.
netflix
The Sea Beast joins Netflix’s collection of stellar family animated adventures. A young girl named Maisie (Zaris-Angel Hator) embarks on the ship of sea monster hunter Captain Crow (Jared Harris), embarking on an exciting journey through uncharted waters. Bringing originality to the high seas and swordsman characters, The Sea Beast is an unmissable chapter of enchanting fantasy.
Warner Bros.
The Golden Compass (2007)
Fans of Philip Pullman’s classic fantasy novel series are probably best served by HBO’s TV show adaptation. But The Golden Compass, based on the first book, is a solid chapter with generous doses of fantasy escapism. Follow Lyra Belacqua (Dakota Blue Richards), a young adventurer who embarks on a journey from the esteemed halls of Oxford colleges to the kingdom of the Ice Bears in the frozen north. Nicole Kidman, Daniel Craig and Eva Green complete a rich cast.
netflix
Technically a superhero movie, The Old Guard brings a series of impressive action scenes, appearing with each of star Charlize Theron’s shots. Theron plays Andy, leader of a group of immortal mercenaries, including a knight who fought in the Crusades. Age-old warriors embark on a mission of revenge, bringing progressive heroes and cunning combat, even if they can’t dodge all the clichés.
netflix
The Water Man will not suit everyone. More dramatic than pure fantasy, this family adventure deals with themes such as grief, loss and friendship. Eleven-year-old Gunner and his family move to a new town, where the bookworm must contend not only with a lack of friends, but also with a tough father and a mother with leukemia. His escape takes him to a fairy tale forest, where his imagination comes to life. An adventurous tale dealing with bigger issues.
Warner Bros.
This 2015 film delved into the origin of Peter Pan and Captain Hook. It features Garrett Hedlund as Hook and High Jackman as Blackbeard the Pirate.
Released from Sony Pictures/YouTube/CNET Screenshot
Settle into a fantasy tale that may or may not be true. Will Bloom (Billy Crudup) visits his dying father, whose thrilling and impossible stories about his life are beginning to gain credibility. This sprawling Tim Burton-directed adventure takes us back to Edward Bloom’s (Ewan McGregor) youth, where we see his stories unfold for ourselves. With witches, a circus and bank robberies, Big Fish is a charming prize catch.
Jose Haro
This dark fantasy drama comes from Spanish director JA Bayona, who has since branched out into huge franchise chapters, including Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and the first two episodes of Prime Video’s upcoming Lord of the Rings series. But perhaps his best work centers on coming-of-age tales; A Monster Calls follows a troubled young boy who encounters a tree that promises to tell him three stories, provided Connor tells him one in return. With roots in darker themes, one of them being death, A Monster Calls is a clever and moving fantasy tale.
netflix
Errementari, translated from Basque by The Blacksmith, is a horror fantasy about a deal with the devil. In northern Spain in the 1830s, a blacksmith holds a demon captive, until an orphan girl unwittingly frees him. War, murder, kidnapping, suicide and more await you in the furnace of this hellish horror with surprising whiplash of dark comedy.
Pictures from Warner Bros.
It’s not Tim Burton’s best entry, but Dark Shadows offers another opportunity to admire the director’s signature gothic visual style. Based on the soap opera of the same name, the horror-comedy follows a wealthy playboy who recklessly breaks the heart of a witch (Eva Green). She turns him into a vampire and buries him alive. Two centuries later, Barnabas (Johnny Depp) emerges, discovering the world of the 70s while nourishing the taste for revenge. While the characters and plot could be fleshed out significantly, Dark Shadows features a stellar cast, including Michelle Pfeiffer and Helena Bonham Carter. Plus, it gives you Barnabus’ hilarious fish-out-of-water reactions to ’70s pop culture.
Strand Release/YouTube/Screenshot
Unlocking multiple genres, Closet Monster uses its fantasy elements to open the door to a fresh and moving coming-of-age tale. Scarred by witnessing a homophobic attack, closeted and imaginative teenager Oscar must come to terms with his feelings for Wilder. Be warned, Closet Monster incorporates David Cronenberg’s levels of body horror into his larger picture of internalized homophobia. Capped by the superb performance of Connor Jessup, Closet Monster is an indie gem.
netflix
A Boy Called Christmas (2021)
A Christmas cookie filled with holiday spirit. A Boy Called Christmas won’t win any awards for originality, but it certainly delivers what it says on the tin. Young Nikolas embarks on a quest to find the legendary elf village, with his buddy Blitzen in tow. No prizes for predicting the ensuing gift shenanigans.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
View all photos
CNET
The Queen’s coffin procession will take place across Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will travel by road through Scottish towns and villages on Sunday as it begins its final journey from its beloved Scottish retreat of Balmoral.
Mourners are expected to line the streets to watch a hearse carrying his oak coffin travel through Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen and Dundee on the way to Edinburgh.
Here’s a timeline of the 180-mile (290 kilometer) journey through the countryside of north-east and east Scotland, which will take at least six hours:
Balmoral, 10:00 a.m. (09:00 GMT)
The Queen’s coffin has been kept at Balmoral, draped in the Scottish royal standard and a crown, since she died on Thursday aged 96.
After the coffin is carried to the hearse by six gamekeepers from the Balmoral Estate, the cortege will head to the nearby town of Ballater, arriving at 10.12am for Aberdeenshire county officials to pay their respects.
The coffin will be accompanied by the Earl of Dalhousie and the minister of Crathie Kirk, a church she attended while in residence at Balmoral.
Aberdeen, 11:00 a.m.
The coffin will enter Aberdeen, Scotland’s third largest city and a major center of the oil industry, famous for its gray granite buildings.
Following another tribute by local authorities, there will be a public screening at the city’s historic Duthie Park.
Dundee, 2:15 p.m.
The procession will arrive in Dundee on the east coast, Scotland’s fourth largest city. Civic leaders will stand on a raised platform to bid him farewell.
On the way to Edinburgh, it will pass over a road bridge parallel to the iconic Forth Bridge, which allows trains to cross the huge Firth of Forth estuary.
Edinburgh, 4:00 p.m.
The Queen’s coffin is due to arrive at the 500-year-old Palace of Holyroodhouse at the foot of Arthur’s Seat Hill in Edinburgh, where it will be received by a guard of honour.
People are expected to line the road from the north of the city towards the center. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and party leaders will gather in parliament to watch the coffin pass.
On Monday, the coffin will be carried in a procession along the Royal Mile to St Giles Cathedral, where it will rest for 24 hours after a service.
On Tuesday, the Queen’s coffin will be flown to London.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
Police: Man shot dead in Brooklyn Park McDonald’s parking lot
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -Shots were fired at a McDonald’s in a northern suburb of Minneapolis on Saturday night, resulting in a man in hospital.
Officers were dispatched to the McDonald’s at 1480 85th Avenue North after multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots.
Police said they found a car that had been shot and a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound inside. The victim was taken to hospital.
Several used shell casings were found in the parking lot.
The incident is under investigation.
Grub5
