Are we safer today than 9/11/2001

More than 20 years after the start of the War on Terror and one year after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, terrorism remains a threat to American security and interests around the world.

“I think security has definitely improved,” Bill Roggio, editor of the Long War Journal, told Fox News Digital. “You haven’t had a major 9/11 type attack. There have been other attacks, but certainly nowhere near the magnitude of 9/11.”

Much has changed since al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked planes and sent them crashing into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon in New York, resulting in a more than two-decade war against the terrorism and an overhaul of federal intelligence and law enforcement aimed at preventing another attack.

Some changes, such as the addition of the Department of Homeland Security, have made the United States less vulnerable to attack, experts say.

“We have learned since 9/11 how to protect Americans from terrorism,” President Biden’s counterterrorism adviser, Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, said last year during an appearance at the Atlantic Council. “It’s not foolproof, and terrible things still happen. But through a combination of actions abroad and at home, we have so far been able to disrupt and prevent another attack. 9/11 type.”

Yet the threat that shocked Americans 21 years ago remains strong around the world.

“The threat that emanates from terrorist groups around the world remains and has metastasized to areas where there was no jihadist presence,” Roggio said.

According to a Washington Post-ABC News poll taken last year, 49% of Americans think the country is safer today than it was before 9/11, while 41% think the United States are less secure than 21 years ago.

The figures mark a dramatic change from the same survey two years after the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan. In 2003, 67% of Americans thought the country was safer compared to 27% who thought it was less safe .

An NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll conducted last year yielded worse results, with 30% of respondents believing the country is safer than it was before 9/11, compared to 44% who said that he was less sure.

America’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of war, which has resulted in a return to Taliban rule, may justify this pessimism. Roggio said the situation on the ground could now be worse than before 9/11.

“Today, Afghanistan is completely under the control of the Taliban with the help of Al-Qaeda,” Roggio said, noting that in 2022, significant resistance to the Taliban, like the Northern Alliance before 2001 , does not exist.

The establishment of Al-Qeada in Afghanistan offers the organization two important strategic advantages, a haven of peace and state sponsorship. As before September 11, 2001, the terrorist organization can use Afghanistan as a base of operations without fear, offering it a safe haven to recruit, train and possibly carry out attacks. However, unlike 2001, the Taliban having complete control of the country means the organization will have a strong ally and plenty of protection.

Making the threat potentially deadlier is that terrorist organizations have both multiplied in number and spread to more remote areas of the world, making it difficult for the United States to track and combat organizations on multiple fronts.

“Al-Qeada has active insurgencies in places like Yemen, Somalia, Pakistan, Mali and all over Africa,” Roggio noted. “He has a large number of cadres inside Syria, and then you also have the Islamic State, operating in many of the same areas as well as in Iraq.”

Roggio pointed out that despite the spread of the threat, the United States and other Western governments have shown little appetite for an offensive campaign against terrorism. Three consecutive US administrations have vowed to end “endless wars” abroad, ultimately leading to the deal with the Taliban and the abandonment of the US position in Afghanistan.

However, no longer taking the offensive in the war does not end it, Roggio argued, noting that many organizations around the world are still determined to implement their plans.

“You can end your involvement in the war, but that doesn’t mean the enemy did,” Roggio said. “The enemy always gets a vote.”

Given the lack of U.S. commitment to the fight, Roggio worries that terrorist groups could regroup and begin planning their next attack. He noted that many did not expect terrorists to use box cutters and planes to attack the United States 21 years ago, saying they may now have the ability to plan their next large-scale attack. no longer on the defensive.

“I don’t want to give them the time and the space to think about what this next attack on us would look like,” Roggio said.

“They are indoctrinating, they are fundraising and they are plotting their next attack on the West,” he added. “We have limited abilities to reach out and touch them…and that gives them the ability to innovate.”