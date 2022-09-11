As Kay weakens, heavy rains and flash flooding remain a threat to Southern California and the Southwest Desert

Tropical Storm Kay was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday as it weakened and moved away from the northern Baja California Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As Kay continues to weaken, heavy rains and flash flooding, especially in areas with sensitive soils, remain a threat to parts of southern California, southern Nevada and northwestern India. Arizona on Saturday as they move further into the eastern Pacific over the weekend, the meteorologist said. Eight million people, including Las Vegas and Palm Springs, are currently under flood alert due to the threat of rain, which could bring 0.5 to 2 inches of rain this weekend. High winds and lightning can also be expected.

Kay’s increased cloud cover and humidity, however, will relieve the record-breaking heat that has gripped the West for the past two weeks, the National Weather Service said. California fire activity was also reduced due to post-cyclone Kay humidity.

Tropical Storm Kay moves northwest near the coast of the northern peninsula of Baja California on September 9, 2022. NOAA

California’s Fairview Fire, which claimed two lives after it erupted southeast of Los Angeles on Monday, was 40% contained thanks to Kay, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The 28,307-acre blaze is expected to be fully contained by Monday.

There are also “red flag warnings” in place until 11 p.m. Saturday night for many areas of the Northwest, including Seattle and Tacoma in Washington and Bend and Portland in Oregon. About 9 million people are currently in extreme fire weather conditions.

According to a Tweeter from the National Weather Service field office in Portland, there is heavy smoke over northwestern Oregon and parts of southwestern Washington “largely from the Cedar Creek Fire”.

Oregon utility company Pacific Power cut power to about 12,000 customers on Friday to reduce wildfire risk, they said in a Tweeter. Wind conditions overnight “materialized and peaked as expected” and the agency is now verifying that the system is secure.

“Once the patrols are complete, we will begin the process of restoring service to customers,” the agency said in a press release on Saturday. “However, if repairs are needed, restoring service could take until the afternoon or evening.”

The agency said it will notify customers when power is fully restored and will share the locations of “temporary community resource centers” where residents can seek refuge from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.