TORONTO — Canada’s opposition Conservative Party elected its favorite attack dog as the party’s new leader on Saturday.
As more migrants arrive, Chicago officials slam Texas’ ‘lack of cooperation’ – NBC Chicago
As more migrant buses continue to arrive in Chicago from the state of Texas, Illinois officials say a lack of cooperation from their Lone Star State counterparts has made a difficult process even more difficult.
More migrant buses arrived in the city on Saturday, part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s ongoing policy of sending cross-border commuters to so-called “sanctuary cities,” which include New York, Washington, D.C. and Chicago.
Abbott says the policy was put in place to ease the burden on Texas taxpayers, but the actions have drawn a strong backlash from Illinois officials in recent days.
“The lack of information and cooperation from the State of Texas has made the task incredibly difficult, however, we remain fully committed to assisting each individual, providing humane services and connecting them with their families. and their friends here in the City of Chicago, Cook County and across Illinois during this transition,” officials said in a statement.
Officials called the situation “rapidly evolving,” but also stressed the city was coordinating with county, state and federal agencies.
About 364 migrants and asylum seekers have arrived in Chicago so far, according to estimates provided by Chicago officials.
While these officials have rushed to provide housing, hotels in suburban Elk Grove Village and Burr Ridge have been exploited for this purpose, with officials criticizing Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration for a lack of communication during the process.
“As we sit here today, at this time I have not received official word from the city, state or county of Cook,” Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso said Thursday. . “Neither village officials nor staff have been consulted or contacted about this decision, and we are now collecting information to keep our community informed.
While Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson said his community also received “no notice,” he said officials were happy with the responses they received from Chicago officials and the government. federal.
“While the village is now well informed of what is going on, I cannot tell you how disappointing it is to see the messy manner in which this has been handled by county, state and city officials. city of Chicago,” he said.
The first bus of migrants arrived in Chicago on Wednesday evening, with Lightfoot simultaneously declaring that the city would rise to the challenge, while castigating Abbott’s policies.
“This is a cheap political point. It’s not about sharing the load,” she said. “To Greg Abbott and his enablers in Texas: with these continued political stunts, (he) confirmed what many of us already knew: he is a man without any morals, humanity or shame.”
Jordan Lyles struggles in return from illness, Ryan McKenna pitches in Orioles’ 17-4 loss to Red Sox
As Jordan Lyles warmed up to pitch in Monday’s doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays, it was clear to him and the Orioles’ pitching coaches that the stomach bug he was facing kept him from being himself, and thus the team scrambled to replace him.
Lyles’ efforts to get ready to start Saturday seemingly went fine, but the effects from the illness seemingly lingered into his worst outing at Camden Yards as an Oriole.
In a 17-4 loss to the Boston Red Sox, Baltimore’s most lopsided of the season, Lyles allowed eight runs, all earned, in 3 2/3 innings. Outfielder Ryan McKenna recorded the last out of the top of the ninth after Yennier Cano, one of the four pitchers the Orioles acquired last month from the Minnesota Twins for All-Star closer Jorge López, ballooned the deficit in his team debut, allowing seven runs in 1 2/3 innings.
With the loss, the Orioles ensured they won’t gain ground in the American League wild-card race, entering the day four games behind the Seattle Mariners for the third spot.
In his first appearance in 11 days, Lyles, a 31-year-old right-hander, delivered his second-shortest start with Baltimore (73-66) and only his second in 13 outings at Camden Yards in which the team’s innings leader didn’t complete the fifth.
It was apparent early that he was not at his best. As the first three Boston batters reached to load the bases, Lyles managed only one pitch of at least 90 mph, a threshold Baseball Savant had him reaching on more than 88% of his fastballs this year entering Saturday. On an offering just below that mark, Rafael Devers hammered a grand slam to Boston’s bullpen in left-center field.
After pitching 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians in his last outing, Lyles topped out at 90.4 mph on his 37 first-inning pitches. He followed the grand slam by retiring 10 of the next 12 Red Sox, with a six-pitch third inning mixed in. But back-to-back doubles with one out in the fourth plated a fifth run against him, and when the Red Sox struck for consecutive singles after a flyout, Keegan Akin replaced Lyles and allowed both runners he inherited to score before an out on the bases ended the frame.
The Red Sox recorded three more hits, including a Christian Arroyo home run, off Akin to open the fifth, giving them seven straight hits in a stretch that doubled their run total.
Of Lyles’ 77 pitches, 39 were fastballs, with only four reaching 90 mph. He had thrown at least 65% of his fastballs that hard in each of his previous 27 starts, including 91% in his start against Cleveland.
McKenna replaced Cano with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth, the Orioles’ second pitching appearance by a position player this season. He allowed each inherited runner to score but none of his own in his first professional pitching appearance.
The Orioles’ lineup narrowly caught up to Boston’s first-inning offense. Cedric Mullins’ third-inning home run gave him 14, leaving him one shy of becoming only the fourth player since 2012 with consecutive 15-homer, 30-steal seasons. He followed Jorge Mateo’s sacrifice fly in the fifth with a bloop into left to bring home another run.
An eighth-inning popup from McKenna fell in for a two-base error, and he came home on a single by Ryan Mountcastle, shaking some earlier poor luck from the Orioles’ first base. Mountcastle’s first two balls in play were each struck at least 105 mph, with the latter caught on a leaping catch at the wall by center fielder Enrique Hernández. Afterward, Mountcastle stared out toward center, and he shook his head after reaching on a swinging-bunt single in the sixth.
He and Mullins were the only Orioles to record multiple hits.
Around the horn
- Although he was unneeded in the blowout loss, closer Félix Bautista played catch before the game, manager Brandon Hyde said, in hopes he could be available again Sunday at the latest. Bautista did not pitch in Friday’s victory as he dealt with arm fatigue.
This story will be updated.
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
The Conservative Party of Canada elects a populist as its new leader
Poilievre, 43, is a career politician and served as a cabinet minister in Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s government. He embraced Canadians who were against vaccination mandates and supported the Freedom Truck convoy that crippled Canada’s capital and blocked the border with the United States.
“Tonight begins the journey to replace a tired government with a government that puts you first,” Poilievre said. “To fight inflation and put you in charge of your money and your life.”
Poilievre won over the party base, attracted large crowds, and recruited thousands of new members.
Nelson Wiseman, a professor of political science at the University of Toronto, said an appropriate American comparison for Poilievre is Republican Senator Ted Cruz, but without the anti-abortion stance.
“He’s a right-wing populist,” Wiseman said. “Most Canadians are now recoiling from his populism, but he will tone down some of his positions and soften his language and image. I expect the next election to be about the incumbent, an incumbent with a growing political baggage.
Wiseman said if his rhetoric holds up, he could drop in the polls. “It’s a big win for Poilievre, but Tory MPs are a poor reflection of the general public,” he said.
Poilievre, who led his campus conservative club while in college, has been an MP since he was 25.
He called for the removal of the head of Canada’s central bank, calling him Trudeau’s personal ATM. He also promoted cryptocurrency and said he would withdraw funding from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.
“It remains to be seen how much he will emphasize populist tropes now that he has secured the leadership of the party and needs to convince people beyond the conservative base to support the party,” he said. Daniel Béland, professor of political science at McGill. Montreal university.
In 2005, Poilievre joined other Conservative lawmakers on the losing side of a vote in Parliament to approve same-sex marriage. In 2008, he apologized after questioning whether Canada was “making all that money worthwhile” by compensating survivors of the country’s much-criticized Indian residential school.
Poilievre is a married father of two who represents a district near Ottawa. He was adopted by two teachers and says he was born in Calgary, Alberta, to a teenager who couldn’t raise a child.
Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, Liberal Party icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election as prime minister in 2015 and led his party to the top in two elections since. But his popularity faded.
However, the Liberals and the opposition New Democratic Party reached an agreement that would see Trudeau’s party stay in power until 2025. Trudeau said he would lead his party to the next election.
“We will stand up and speak out against the reckless policies that Mr. Poilievre has advocated since the start of his leadership campaign and during his nearly 20 years as a Conservative insider,” Liberal lawmakers Dominic LeBlanc and Rachel Bendayan said in a statement. released by the ruling party.
“The new Conservative leader is proposing dangerous ideas that would endanger our economy, our health and our safety.
washingtonpost
Iga Swiatek defeats Ons Jabeur to win 1st US Open title, 3rd Grand Slam
NEW YORK — As good as it has been this year, Iga Swiatek came to the US Open not knowing what to expect.
She complained that women use different, slightly lighter tennis balls than men at Flushing Meadows, where she had never made it past the fourth round. She was trying to get used to the noise and the distractions, the bustle of the Big Apple. And she came in just 4-4 since ending her 37-game winning streak in July.
None of that matters now. Solidifying her status as the new dominant figure in her sport by winning what is expected to be the final tournament of Serena Williams’ career, No. 1-ranked Swiatek outscored No. 5 Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5 ) at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday to win his first US Open championship and third Grand Slam title overall.
“I didn’t expect much, especially before this tournament. It was such a tough time, you know? said Swiatek, who is 55-7 in tour-level games with seven trophies in 2022, the two best in the WTA.
“Obviously this tournament was really tough, too, because it’s New York. It’s so noisy. It’s so crazy,” she said. “I’m really proud that I was able to handle it mentally.”
Swiatek, like Jabeur, travels with a sports psychologist, and it took courage to complete this one. At 6-5 in the second set, Swiatek held his first championship point. Just before Jabeur served, Swiatek ran to the sideline to change rackets – an unusual choice at the time.
When action resumed, Swiatek missed a backhand. It could have been difficult to recover. Indeed, Jabeur pushed things to the tiebreaker, which she then led 5-4. But Swiatek got stronger, took the final three points and quickly accepted the silver trophy and a winner’s check for $2.6 million, joking, “I’m really glad it wasn’t cash. “
The 21-year-old Polish won the French Open in June for the second time and is the first woman since Angelique Kerber in 2016 to win two major titles in a single season.
“I really tried, but Iga didn’t make it easy for me. She deserved to win today,” said Jabeur, a 28-year-old Tunisian who will move up to second in the standings on Monday.
Smiling as he watched Swiatek, Jabeur told a supportive crowd, “I don’t like him that much right now, but it’s okay.”
Jabeur is the first African woman and the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final and was participating in her second in a row. But she is 0-2 at this point, including a second-place finish at Wimbledon in July.
“I know I’m going to keep working hard, and I know we’ll have this title soon,” Jabeur told his fans and support team, who wore black shirts with white writing that read “Yalla Habibi.” in Arabic. for “Let’s go, my love!”
Didn’t help that sunny 85-degree Fahrenheit afternoon that Jabeur needed to face Swiatek, who has won his last 10 finals — all in straight sets — and has been excellent from the get-go.
Jabeur didn’t face a single break point in her semi-final victory, but was broken straight away when Swiatek laced a cross backhand on a short ball to cap a 15-shot rally.
Eight minutes later, Swiatek had grabbed 12 of the first 14 points for a 3-0 advantage.
Using his topspin forehand to take control from the baseline, Swiatek dictated the tempo and point trajectory. She ran her opponent this way and that, never letting Jabeur use the kinds of tricks and variety she’s used to.
When Jabeur showed some of what she could do, Swiatek usually managed to stretch the points. She used her strong coverage of the pitch, backed by a soundtrack of squeaky sneakers as she dashed around, sometimes even slipping when arriving at a ball, as one does on red clay, her favorite surface.
When Jabeur missed a forehand slice early in the second set, she dropped her racquet to reflect her desperation. A few points later, she threw her racquet as she was off balance and fell face down. A running backhand shot from Swiatek on the next point made it 2-0 in that set. Swiatek raised his clenched fist and shouted, “Come on!”
Then Jabeur made it interesting, briefly.
But only briefly.
She came 4-all and, after finding herself on her back when an unbalanced backhand won a point in the next game, she stayed there, enjoying the moment, waving her fists while lying on the floor .
Jabeur got three break chances in this match, each of which would have allowed him to serve for the set. She couldn’t cash in there, though, missing a groundstroke on each.
Swiatek had to wait 10 minutes between her first match point and the one that closed the contest, but she made it. Maybe she will feel more comfortable at the US Open from now on.
nbcnews
CNN correspondent says Queen ‘not universally loved in Africa’
A CNN international correspondent claims Friday that Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, was “not universally loved in Africa”.
“The fairy tale is that Queen Elizabeth rose to the treetops here in Kenya a princess and descended a queen – because it was when she was here in Kenya that she learned that her father had died and that she should be the queen,” Larry Madowo said in an interview:
Madowo continued:
But it was also the beginning of the eight years that followed the repression of the Kenyan colonial government. The British colonial government brutally suppressed the Mau Mau rebellion against the colonial administration. They herded more than a million people into concentration camps, where they were tortured and dehumanized.
And so across the African continent, there have been people who have said, “I will not mourn Queen Elizabeth because my ancestors suffered great atrocities under her people and she never fully acknowledged that.
Queen Elizabeth was not universally loved in Africa.
My live report on CNN about colonialism, fairy tales and Africans who refuse to mourn his death pic.twitter.com/1PyK2l6vqZ
—Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) September 9, 2022
However, the British government later apologized and agreed to pay £19.9 million (about $30 million) to Kenyans tortured during the Mau Mau uprising, Breitbart News reported in 2013.
Despite recent criticism, thousands gathered outside Buckingham Palace to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.
“She was brilliant,” an elderly man told Breitbart London on Friday. “She was calm, controlled, dignified. She barely took the wrong foot.
“She was a good example for everyone to follow. She represents all that is good in the UK,” he added.
On Thursday, Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson commented on Britain’s relationship with Africa, asking, “What happened after the British Empire?” How, for example, did Africa behave after the departure of the British?
“Let’s see. Uganda got Idi Amin, who was a cannibal. Rhodesia became Zimbabwe, then became the poorest country on earth under racist madman Robert Mugabe. Tonight South Africa is still being wiped out by an incompetent kleptocrat called Cyril Ramaphosa,” he continued.
“And now, of course, the whole African continent has a new master: the Chinese government. China is the last colonial power to dominate Africa. His subjects will soon be pining for the British, assuming they aren’t already,” Carlson added.
Breitbart News
Tinyfest at the Alameda County Fairgrounds: Tiny Homes Offering a Possible Solution to Homelessness and Climate Change
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) — They may be small in size, but these houses offer some pretty big solutions.
As issues like homelessness and climate change continue to plague the Bay Area, one group says it may have an answer.
“People are learning that this is a viable option. It’s accessible housing,” Renee McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin is the CEO of Tiny Fest – an event happening this weekend at the Alameda County Fairgrounds that showcases the benefits of living in a tiny house.
The trend is a relatively new phenomenon that has gained popularity in recent years.
Not least because of the role it can play in alleviating California’s housing crisis.
VIDEO: A glimpse into life in Northern California’s first and only (legal) small home community
“Lack of affordable housing is just an epidemic here. How do we fix it?” said Nick Mosley.
Mosley runs a business that helps build tiny houses.
He works with individuals, businesses and local governments – creating homes for everyone from homeless people to people who simply want to downsize their lifestyle.
“We haven’t seen any decline in buying, in interest, since we started. It just seems like it’s just continuing to grow and grow,” Mosley said.
But proponents of tiny houses say they are not only a solution to problems such as unaffordable housing and getting people off the streets, they are also a way to help protect the environment.
Sam Ausden has been living in his small, self-made house for five years.
WATCH: What it’s like in Oakland’s newest (and most colorful) small family village for homeless youth
Everything from his bed to his family photos to his kitchen utensils all fit comfortably in his portable house on wheels.
Ausden says that in addition to the liberation her minimalist lifestyle provides, it also gives her a means to act for a climate in crisis.
“Just this week in California you have heat waves, power outages, wildfires, wildfire smoke. It’s all due to climate change,” he said.
Ausden is currently working on an extension to her home and encourages others to consider the benefits small spaces have to offer.
An option which, he says, is becoming more and more affordable for everyone.
“The technology is maturing. The price of solar panels has come down dramatically over the last ten years. Battery technology has improved. And there’s some really cool stuff coming online now that allows people to people to experience a new reality in their lives,” says Ausden.
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
ABC7
Tim Hardaway enters Basketball Hall of Fame thanking Heat for support, ‘when everybody thought I was done’
As he had emphasized ahead of Saturday night’s induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Tim Hardaway pointed to his second career chapter as a takeoff point to his path to the Springfield, Mass., shrine.
“Thank you,” Hardaway said during his enshrinement speech, “Micky Arison, the Heat organization, Pat Riley, for trusting me to take the team to the next level, when everybody thought I was done.”
It was during those six seasons with the Heat that the rugged 6-foot point guard helped lead the team to six playoff berths, after there had been only two in the franchise’s first seven seasons.
During his speech, Hardaway specifically offered thanks to former Heat teammates Alonzo Mourning and Keith Askins, both of whom were in attendance, with both now working in the Heat front office.
“He was our driving force,” Mourning said during Hardaway’s introductory video, “and we followed his lead, especially when it was winning time.”
Riley, who was not in attendance, said during his taped interview, “He was one of the greatest point guards in the history of the game.”
Hardaway was the first of the Hall’s Class of 2022 to speak, opening his comments with, “made it all the way to Springfield, Massachusetts, incredible” and ending his 10-minute acceptance speech with, “This is bigger than Tim Hardaway. This [is] for the South Side of Chicago.”
Along the way, Hardaway thanked his parents, wife and children, including Tim Hardaway Jr., the Dallas Mavericks guard.
And during his nod to his coaches, he mentioned of Golden State Warriors coach Don Nelson, a previous Hall inductee, “He lied to every team and said my knee was shot, so I would fall to the Warriors with the 14th pick, and he drafted me. Great job, Nellie. I appreciated you.”
There also was a poignant moment when Hardaway singled out late player agent Henry Thomas, who would go on to also represent the Heat’s Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade, who will be entering the Hall next year.
“He was my confidant, a father figure, and a guy to always talk to, and he was one of the greatest agents in the business,” Hardaway, 56, said.
The also was a nod of appreciation to former NBA executive Jerry Colangelo, the chairman of the Hall of Fame, and to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and late NBA Commissioner David Stern, with Hardaway having offered years of contrition on the wake of anti-gay comments in 2007. Hardaway called the three, “men who never wavered in their belief in me.”
“My basketball journey was far from smooth, and it was against all odds,” Hardaway said emotionally of his path to Springfield. “My path was filled with obstacles and doubts. Yet it was also a beautifully paved road, filled with inspirational men and women who guided me, shaped me and supported me – every step of the way.”
Immediately prior to Hardaway’s speech, at the outset of the induction ceremony, Mourning joined NBA legend Jerry West on stage for a tribute to late Boston Celtics icon and social activist Bill Russell, who died July 31.
“The mentorship and friendship Bill provided,” Mourning said of the fellow Hall of Famer, “are all things that never can be quantified or forgotten. We will deeply miss our mentor, our friend, his gigantic smile and infectious laugh. Bill left this world a better place than he found it.”
()
