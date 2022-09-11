News
Brawl at NYC parade turns into stabbing
New York police have released footage of a fight that occurred during the West Indian Day Parade on Labor Day, resulting in a man being assaulted at gunpoint ‘a knife.
The footage shows a chaotic scene where several individuals are involved in a fight at 327 Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn, where the parade took place.
Look:
RESEARCH FLIGHT: 05/09/22 at 7:00 p.m. in front of 327 Eastern Pkwy @NYPD77Pct the victim was approached by 12 individuals who showed a knife attacking and slashing him while removing property. Any information, call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip on our website pic.twitter.com/Qh2Q7rGZTH
— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) September 9, 2022
According to the NYPD, the victim was swarmed by 12 individuals during the scuffle, where they proceeded to assault and rob him at knifepoint.
Video footage indicates that a man who was wearing white shorts and a black T-shirt fell victim to the attack, as he was seen being attacked by a group of individuals.
The victim was reportedly lacerated in the chest and stripped of his mobile phone, wallet, car keys and two chains, the New York Post reported, citing police.
The victim was treated for his injuries at Kings County Hospital Center and was listed in stable condition.
Police are still looking for suspects involved in the attack.
According to Jobpolice arrested a man who arrived at the scene of the fight with a gun.
During the festivities, another 34-year-old man from Pennsylvania was stabbed by an unknown person near the parade route. The victim was taken to hospital but was listed in stable condition.
It is unclear whether he or the stranger was taking part in the parade.
As these attacks occurred at or near the event, a few cops were seen provocatively dancing with scantily clad parade dancers in the street, Breitbart News reported.
Violent crime in New York is up 35.3% since this time last year under Democratic Mayor Eric Adams. All categories of violent crime saw an increase in reported incidences, with the exception of homicides.
You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.
Anthony Richardson, No. 12 Gators flop vs. Kentucky: ‘I played terrible’
A sellout crowd at the Swamp, national TV audience and 22 NFL scouts from 15 teams were eager to see what Anthony Richardson could do for an encore Saturday night against Kentucky.
With a top 10 ranking in sight on an upset-filled day and Heisman hype building after just one week, Florida’s callow quarterback fell back to earth and the No. 12 Gators’ sudden rise fizzled during a 26-16 loss to the No. 20 Wildcats.
Richardson and Napier each shouldered the blame during the Gators’ third loss in the past five meetings with the Wildcats, losers of 31 straight in the series until a breakthrough win in 2018 in Gainesville.
“You’ve got to take a good look in the mirror,” Napier said. “That’s exactly what I’m going to do, what our staff’s going to do.”
Richardson planned to look within.
The subdued redshirt sophomore from Gainesville took total ownership for the loss.
“I feel like it’s completely on me,” Richardson said. “A lot of people say it’s not, but I feel like it’s on me. I played terrible.
“I didn’t do anything that would’ve helped my team.”
Richardson was jittery from the jump. He completed 1 of 4 passes on the opening, failed to record consecutive completions during the first half and finished 14 of 35 for 143 yards and 2 interceptions while rushing for just 4 yards.
A week earlier he totaled 274 yards, ran for 3 touchdowns and did not commit a turnover against No. 7 Utah.
The 2 interceptions Saturday night led to 14 Kentucky points, including a 65-yard pick-six by cornerback Keidron Smith for the go-ahead score with 3:25 to go in the third quarter and the Gators driving.
Meanwhile, quarterback Will Levis, a fellow first-round prospect, showed superior poise during his second season as Wildcats’ starter as a reported crowd of 88,993 looked on.
Levis completed his first 6 passes and finished a respectable 13 of 24 for 202 yards a touchdown and an interception while under consistent pressure from the Gators’ defense. Kentucky’s QB connected with Dane Key for a 55-yard score as the 6-foot-3 first-year freshman outmuscled Georgia transfer cornerback Jalen Kimber for the ball.
Florida 3 sacks and 7 quarterback hurries a week after failing to get Utah quarterback Cam Rising to the ground.
“A lot of good on defense,” Napier said.
Junior defensive tackle Gervon Dexter made his second career interception, off a pass deflection by Brenton Cox Jr. to set up a Gators’ score for a 16-7 lead.
But with the offense struggling, Florida’s defense wore down as Kentucky’s run game and Levis controlled the clock. The Wildcats held the ball more than nearly 18 minutes of the second half to walk away with consecutive wins against the Gators for the first time since 1976-77.
Florida ended the night 5 of 19 on third/fourth down a week after it was 9 of 14.
“We’ll learn from this experience, and we’re going to improve,” Napier said. “We’re going to go back and work. You’ve got to take ownership. Certainly as a leader, that’s exactly the plan here. We can coach better, and we can play better. That starts with me.
“We’ll go back to work and try to improve.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Edgar Thompson at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osgators.
()
News
Yogi Adityanath suspends 15 officials over Lucknow fire
Luck now:
A total of 15 civil servants from five government departments have been suspended on the orders of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, for their negligence which led to the tragic fire which took place in a hotel in Lucknow and which kills four.
The action will also be brought against four retired officers for their negligence and irregularities.
The action was launched after a two-member Board of Inquiry comprising Lucknow Police Commissioner SB Shiradkar and Commissioner (Lucknow Division) Roshan Jacob submitted their report.
Giving the information, the State Government Spokesman said: “These instructions were given by the Chief Minister after receiving the investigation report from Police Commissioner Lucknow and Divisional Commissioner Lucknow regarding the fire “.
The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has ordered strict action against officials who were on the face of irregularity and negligence in the fire at the Levana Hotel in Lucknow.
The spokesperson said that as per the instructions of the Chief Minister, ministerial action will be taken against officers from the Home Office, Energy Ministry, Appointments Department, Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and the Excise Department by suspending them. Measures will be taken against retired officers taking into account the rules in force in the services concerned.
“Relevant departments have been ordered to suspend officials and initiate departmental lawsuits and take action against retired officers in accordance with the rules in light of the existing rules,” the official statement said.
The Home Ministry officers who have been suspended are Sushil Yadav (Firefighter), Yogendra Prasad (Secondary Firefighter), Vijay Kumar Singh (Fire Chief) and action would also be taken against the retired Fire Chief, Abhaynath Pandey.
From the Department of Energy, three officers who have been suspended are Vijay Kumar Rao, deputy director (electrical safety); Ashish Kumar Mishra (Junior Engineer) and Rajesh Kumar Mishra (Sub-Divisional Officer).
Mahendra Kumar Mishra, who was then assigned to the LDA, was also suspended from the appointments service.
Other LDA officers who are suspended include then Assistant Engineer Rakesh Mohan, Junior Engineer Jitendra Nath Dubey, Junior Engineer Ravindra Kumar Srivastava, Junior Engineer Jaiveer Singh and another officer Ram Pratap .
The action was also brought against retired executive engineer Arun Kumar Singh, retired executive engineer Om Prakash Mishra and retired junior engineer Ganeshi Dutt Singh of the LDA department.
In the Excise Department, action has been ordered against Lucknow District Excise Officer Santosh Kumar Tiwari, Lucknow Sector 1 Excise Inspector Amit Kumar Srivastava and Deputy Commissioner of excise of Lucknow Division, Jainendra Upadhyay.
According to sources, the report cited negligence as the cause of the fire and held six departments including Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA), District Administration, Fire Services, Lucknow Municipal Corporation and Excise Department as responsible. of the incident.
The names of the officers and engineers responsible for the fire were mentioned in the investigation report. The report suggested action on LDA officers and fire departments.
Furthermore, the joint report mentions a list of illegally built hotels in Lucknow. He also suggested action against hotels that did not follow the guidelines.
Four people have died and 10 have been injured after a massive fire broke out at the Levana Hotel in the Hazratganj area of Lucknow on Monday morning.
Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a joint investigation by Commissioner of Lucknow Division and Commissioner of Police Lucknow into the cause of the fire at the hotel.
Lucknow Police registered an FIR and detained the owners and general manager of the Levana Hotel.
“We have arrested hotel owners Rohit, Rahul Agarwal and their general manager. The FIR has been registered. A Board of Inquiry consisting of Police Commissioner Lucknow and Divisional Commissioner will investigate the matter,” said Piyush Mordia , Co-Commissioner of Police of Lucknow.
Additionally, fire department officials inspected the hotel on Monday to determine the cause of the fire.
Meanwhile, the administration of Lucknow ordered to seal and demolish the hotel.
“The Levana Hotel in Lucknow is to be demolished. The Lucknow Divisional Commissioner has given instructions to seal and demolish. No copy of the hotel’s approved map has been given to the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA)”, said Roshan Jacob, Commissioner of Lucknow.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Colts’ Quenton Nelson Becomes Highest-Paid Guard In NFL History With New Extension: Reports
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
The key cog in the Indianapolis Colts offensive line is going nowhere.
Colts guard Quenton Nelson has signed a four-year extension worth $80 million, with $60 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.
The deal makes the Holmdel, NJ product the highest-paid guard in league history.
Nelson has been everything the Colts have asked of him, and more, since they took him on with the sixth pick in 2018 from the University of Notre Dame.
JOHNNY MANZIEL JOKES ABOUT RETURNING TO TEXAS A&M AFTER LOSS OF ALMA MATER
He was a three-time First Team All Pro (2018-20) and was named Second-Team All Pro last season. He also made the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons.
He had played 51 straight games to start his career before suffering an injury in Week 3 last year, forcing him to miss the Colts’ next three games. He had played 61 out of a possible 65 games and he played 100% of his team’s snaps in 53 of those games. He also only allowed one bag last year, according to PFF.
Nelson was the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft at Notre Dame behind guys like Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold — both of whom are now part of their second team: the Carolina Panthers.
APPALACHIAN STATE UNRATED SHOCK NO. 6 TEXAS A&M WITH ROAD VICTORY
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The Colts open the season against the Houston Texans in Houston on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
NFL Week 1 Predictions: Take the Vikings over the Packers
Home team in CAPS:
Sunday
VIKINGS (+1.5) over Packers
This venerable NFC North device has delivered consistent positive results to local teams who have paid attention to the little details that matter. Expect the Purple Gang to take advantage as Kirk Cousins makes another good against future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.
Giants (+5.5) on TITANS
Big Blue appears to have laid the foundation for five years and can move up the ranks, although going up against an ace coach like Mike Vrabel and his Titans won’t be a walk in the park.
Ravens (-7) on JETS
After completing another perfect preseason mark leading into the regular campaign, Baltimore should anticipate a better injury chance than they encountered in 2021. The Ravens’ healthy defense should endure.
Saints (-5.5) on FALCONS
Atlanta reshuffled, having sent veteran QB Matt Ryan out of town while signing veteran jammer Marcus Mariota to lead things. New Orleans has a healthy Jameis Winston at QB and a new head coach in Dennis Alle. Saints maintain a margin of safety.
DOLPHINS (-3.5) against the Patriots
Visitors to South Florida unaccustomed to the conditions are paying the price in the searing steamy heat of late summer, and Pats QB Mac Jones is unlikely to thrive in the glare. Add the new Pats coaches dripping in sweat and watch below.
Browns (+1.5) on PANTHERS
Cleveland can run it (hello, Nick Chubb). The key for the Browns here will be keeping control of the ball, and Jacoby Brissett can achieve that, waiting for Deshaun Watson to return to action later in the season.
Steelers (+6.5) over BENGALS
Cincinnati arrived with a rush in 2021, much to our delight, narrowly missing out on all the great enchilada in the Super’s final moments. Pittsburgh maintains its pride — and remains a tough guy in early games.
49ers (-6.5) on BEARS
The Grizzlies catch the Niners away from home, but Chicago will have to put in a 1985-like effort to keep the Red and Gold within striking distance. This is shaping up to be a two-way struggle. Niners TE questionable George Kittle (groin).
Eagles (-4) against LIONS
We stand by the idea that Philadelphia has stayed ahead of Detroit in its recent widely heralded ascents — and will swing in that direction.
Colts (-7) on the TEXANS
Indianapolis should have its way, do you think — although fun things can happen in the apparent September “lags,” especially in a season with minimal preseason warm-up time.
COMMANDERS (-2.5) on Jaguars
They’re begging us to take Washington – which leaves us with little choice but to swing in that direction. Without defensive lineman Chase Young, Washington is also worried about its offensive line’s ability to maintain order.
CARDINALS (+6) on Chiefs
We’re dealing with a strong road favorite here, and Patrick Mahomes may believe he’s hit the jackpot in this game…but KC will also have to play a measure of defense, in an effort to keep things safe as far as he’s concerned. relates to the projected final margin.
Raiders (+3.5) on CHARGERS
Don’t be surprised if the Bolts fail to maintain a safe advantage over a Silver and Black team whose time has come and are eager to make the most of their chances. The magazine arresting unit is hardly bulletproof.
Buccaneers (-2.5) on COWBOYS
Sunday night’s big headliner takes on the all-time quarterback who visits Team USA. Here’s another game with named teams perhaps not quite ready to perform at mid-season highs.
Monday
SEAHAWKS (+6.5) over the Broncos
Denver sends veteran QB (and ex-Seattle agent) Russell Wilson to fight his old buddies. Both sides seek to make the most of their knowledge of their opponents.
Season 2021: 130-125-2
New York Post
