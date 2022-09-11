Canada’s Conservatives pick ‘freedom convoy’ sympathizer to lead party against Trudeau

Schedule officials largely smiled at the Big Ten in Week 2 of the regular season, but some upheaval was in store for previously undefeated teams defending their home turf on Saturday.

The Wisconsin Badgers, ranked No. 19 in the nation, fell at Camp Randall to the Washington State Cougars, while a late-game tying field goal missed the score for the Iowa Hawkeyes then that they were losing the Cy-Hawk Trophy to the Iowa State Cyclones. .

Here are the winners and losers from a busy day in the Big Ten.

Winners:

Illinois Defense

It would have been easy for the Illini to get into a dogfight with the Cavaliers, but if there’s one unit that deserves credit for avenging last season’s loss, it’s the defense, which kept Virginia just 222 yards out and forced them to an atrocious 1-for-16 conversion rate on third downs. They also forced three turnovers.

Taulia Tagovailoa

The only Big Ten team to face a road game on Saturday, Maryland didn’t seem to care as they cruised to a 56-21 win over Charlotte. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa had his second straight solid game for the Terrapins, going for 391 yards and four touchdowns as he completed 87% of his passes.

Jalen Berger

The Michigan State Spartans won an easy 52-0 victory over Akron on Saturday, and Berger played his second straight 100-yard game, with 107 yards and three touchdowns on his mark for the 2-0 team. East Lansing.

Mohammad Ibrahim

PJ Fleck’s Minnesota Golden Gophers scored early and often against Western Illinois, and Ibrahim was a big part of that, as he rushed for 130 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He has now found the end zone four times in two games so far this season.

Nicholas Singleton

After a season-opening win over Purdue, Penn State’s offense continued to excel in a win over Ohio on Saturday. Singleton was a big part of the reason why, reeling off 70 and 44 yard touchdown passes while rushing for 179 yards.

C.J. Stroud

A week after dispatching Notre Dame to the Horseshoe, Stroud and company had an easy day at the office Saturday against Arkansas State. The quarterback threw for 351 yards and four touchdowns in the game, giving him a total of six passing touchdowns in two games so far this season.

Aidan O’Connell

The Purdue quarterback threw the ball 60 times a week ago in a loss to Penn State, but thanks to a great connection with Charlie Jones, he completed 17 of 19 passes for 211 yards and four scores against the Indiana State Sycamores in a shutout. to win.

The Rutgers Attack

The Scarlet Knights took a 28-0 lead after one quarter and never looked back, clinching a 66-7 victory. The Knights 2-0 combined for 575 all-around yards, with 313 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Losers:

spencer petras

Iowa has now scored one touchdown in two games so far this season, and they’ve gotten minimal production from their quarterback spot. In Spencer Petras’ last eight games for the Hawkeyes, he has one touchdown and nine interceptions, and he completed just 12 passes for 92 yards on Saturday. To be fair, he was denied a touchdown pass by Arland Bruce IV stumbling over his own feet before the goal line, but overall it was another day to forget for the quarterback as Iowa State had a rivalry victory.

Northwest Defense

It’s never good when the offense turns the ball over three times, like the Wildcats did in their loss to Duke on Saturday, but giving up 461 yards, split almost equally on the ground and through the air, is never The recipe for success. Northwestern gave up 465 yards to Nebraska in Week 0, so they have a lot of work to do if they hope to make any progress in 2022.

Wisconsin badgers

Washington State struggled to put away Idaho a week ago, but they finally prevailed at Madison on Saturday thanks to unruly play from a Wisconsin club that committed 11 penalties for 106 yards, its worst performance in four seasons. Kicker Vito Calvaruso also missed a pair of field goals, and Jay Shaw’s fourth-quarter interception turned into a disaster as Washington State receiver Lincoln Victor pushed the ball away from him. , resulting in a fumble recovered by the Cougars.