Charles is proclaimed king; sons unite to thank the public – The Denver Post

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III was officially proclaimed sovereign of the United Kingdom on Saturday, as officials unveiled details of the meticulously choreographed ceremonies that will culminate with the state funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 19. .

In this time of sadness for the house of Windsor, there were hints of a possible family reconciliation. Prince William and his brother Harry, along with Catherine, now Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, delighted mourners near Windsor Castle with a surprise joint appearance to thank the public for their floral tributes and prayers. condolences.

It was the first time the feuding royal younger generation had worked publicly since the Sussexes stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California. The thousands of people who flocked to Windsor on a sunny day were spellbound as couples gratefully accepted flowers, spoke at length to parents and children, shook hands and accepted their deepest condolences.

Meghan approached a teenage girl in the crowd, who put her hand over her mouth in shock. The couple spoke briefly and then the girl said, “Can I have a hug?” Meghan leaned over to give him a big hug.

Catherine, for her part, focused on the young children in the crowd, bending low to speak warmly to them face to face.

The late sovereign’s coffin now rests at Balmoral Castle, the summer retreat in the Scottish Highlands where Elizabeth died on Thursday. Palace officials promised on Saturday that the public will have the opportunity to view the late monarch’s oak coffin as it travels from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh and then to London, where her body will rest in state for four days from Wednesday.

Edward William Fitzalan-Howard, the head of funeral arrangements, said the ceremonies would be “a fitting farewell to one of the defining figures of our time”.

The Queen’s eldest son and successor, Charles, was officially proclaimed Britain’s monarch on Saturday in a glitzy ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism – and, for the first time, broadcast live on TV and online.

Charles, 73, who spent seven decades as heir apparent, automatically became king when his mother died and has vowed to follow her example. But the accession ceremony was a key constitutional and ceremonial step that introduced the new monarch to the country, a remnant of an era before mass communications.

“I am keenly aware of this great heritage and the heavy duties and responsibilities of sovereignty which have now been handed down to me,” Charles said on assuming the duties of monarch.

Britain’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss and five of her predecessors were among dozens of current and former British politicians who gathered at St. James’s Palace for the Membership Council meeting.

Saturday’s accession ceremony ended with a royal official publicly proclaiming King Charles III as the country’s new monarch from a palace balcony. In centuries past, this would have been the first official confirmation the public would have of their new ruler.

David White, the Garter King of Arms, made the proclamation, flanked by trumpeters in gold-trimmed robes before leading the cheers – “hip, hip, hooray!” — for the new king. Gun salutes rang out in Hyde Park, the Tower of London and at military sites across the UK as he delivered the news, and scarlet-robed soldiers in the palace courtyard took off their hats bearskin in a royal salute.

The proclamation was read in other places around the UK, including medieval London.

The new king officially approved a series of ordinances, including one declaring the day of his mother’s funeral a public holiday.

Charles was accompanied at the ceremony by his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, and his eldest son, Prince William, who is now heir to the throne and known by the title Charles has long held, Prince of Wales. In his first statement since his grandmother’s death, William said the Queen “was by my side in my happiest times. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life” – a clear reference to the death of her mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.

“I knew this day would come, but it will be a while before the reality of life without a grandmother really feels real,” William said.

People came in their thousands to pay their respects outside Buckingham Palace in London. The scene was repeated in other royal residences in the UK and in British embassies around the world.

For many Britons, the Queen’s passing, although long overdue, is an unsettling experience. Queen Elizabeth II is the only monarch most have ever known, and her death comes as many Britons face an energy crisis, soaring cost of living, the uncertainties of the war in Ukraine and the fallout of Brexit.

The country has also just experienced a change of leadership. Truss was appointed Prime Minister by the Queen on Tuesday, just two days before the monarch died. On Saturday, Truss and other senior British lawmakers lined up in the House of Commons to take the oath of loyalty to the new king.

Normal parliamentary business was suspended during a period of mourning for the Queen. The House of Commons held a rare Saturday session so lawmakers could pay their respects to the late monarch.

Charles struck a note of continuity, vowing in a televised address on Friday to continue the Queen’s “lifetime service”, with its own stamp of modernization.

The new monarch looked both to the past – noting his mother’s “unwavering dedication and devotion as sovereign” – and to the future, seeking to strike a reassuring note of consistency while signaling that he will be a 21st century monarchy.

He reflected on how the country had changed dramatically during the Queen’s reign into a society “of many cultures and many religions”, and pledged to serve people in Britain and the other 14 countries. where he is king “regardless of your origins or beliefs.”

For a second day on Saturday, Charles waded through the crowds to meet his subjects and shake hands. Trying to overcome a reputation for aloofness, in his early days as monarch he reports a more relaxed approach to the monarchy than that of his mother.

“It felt like a really special moment in history,” said Beverly Nash of Kent. “And it was really nice to see him. I didn’t think I would feel as emotional as I did.

