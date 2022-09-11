China-linked Shell mastermind arrested while fleeing India

The arrest took place on Saturday.

New Delhi:

The government has arrested an individual named Dortse with ties to China and is responsible for all the racketeering of incorporating a large number of shell companies in India and appointing shell directors to their boards.

Dortse “clearly emerged as the mastermind” of the whole racketeering, a statement from the Department of Corporate Affairs said Sunday morning. The arrest, however, took place on Saturday.

“After the simultaneous search and seizure operations conducted by the Ministry of Commercial Affairs on September 8, 2022, at the offices of Jillian Consultants India Private Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jilian Hong Kong Ltd., in Gurgaon, Fininty Pvt Ltd in Bangalore and Husys Consulting Ltd, a former listed company in Hyderabad, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) arrested Mr Dortse yesterday,” he added. Dortse and a Chinese national are the two directors of Jilian Consultants India Private Limited.

Based on the reports and investigations conducted, it was established that Dortse had fled NCR Delhi to a remote location in Bihar state and was attempting to flee India by road, the statement said.

“Immediately, a special team was formed at the SFIO which was delegated to the remote location. On the evening of September 10, 2022, the SFIO had arrested Dortse, who was then brought before the court of jurisdiction and orders for his removal in transit have been obtained.”

The arrested person Dortse was found to be a resident of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh according to records filed with the Registrar of Companies, according to the ministry statement.

“The evidence obtained during the investigation by ROC Delhi and the concurrent search operations clearly indicate that bogus directors are being paid by Jilian India Ltd. to act as models in several bogus companies,” the statement said, adding that boxes filled with corporate seals and digital signatures of fictional directors have been recovered from the site.

Indian employees were in contact with their Chinese counterparts through a Chinese instant messaging app, he added.

“It was also found that Husys Ltd. was acting on behalf of Jilian India Ltd. Initial observations reveal that Husys Ltd. had entered into a pact with Jilian Hong Kong Ltd. Investigations conducted so far have revealed the possible involvement of these shell companies in serious financial crimes detrimental to the financial security of the country,” the ministry added.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, under whose aegis the Serious Fraud Investigation Office operates, had on Friday entrusted the investigation of Jilian Consultants India Private Limited and 32 other companies to the SFIO.

Earlier, the Ministry of Commercial Affairs (MCA) on Thursday launched a crackdown on Indian entities that provided “fake administrators” to hundreds of Chinese front companies in cities including Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Gurugram, officials said. sources.

They added that uneducated Indian citizens in menial jobs were being appointed as directors of Chinese Shell companies.

