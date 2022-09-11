News
China-linked Shell mastermind arrested while fleeing India
New Delhi:
The government has arrested an individual named Dortse with ties to China and is responsible for all the racketeering of incorporating a large number of shell companies in India and appointing shell directors to their boards.
Dortse “clearly emerged as the mastermind” of the whole racketeering, a statement from the Department of Corporate Affairs said Sunday morning. The arrest, however, took place on Saturday.
“After the simultaneous search and seizure operations conducted by the Ministry of Commercial Affairs on September 8, 2022, at the offices of Jillian Consultants India Private Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jilian Hong Kong Ltd., in Gurgaon, Fininty Pvt Ltd in Bangalore and Husys Consulting Ltd, a former listed company in Hyderabad, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) arrested Mr Dortse yesterday,” he added. Dortse and a Chinese national are the two directors of Jilian Consultants India Private Limited.
Based on the reports and investigations conducted, it was established that Dortse had fled NCR Delhi to a remote location in Bihar state and was attempting to flee India by road, the statement said.
“Immediately, a special team was formed at the SFIO which was delegated to the remote location. On the evening of September 10, 2022, the SFIO had arrested Dortse, who was then brought before the court of jurisdiction and orders for his removal in transit have been obtained.”
The arrested person Dortse was found to be a resident of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh according to records filed with the Registrar of Companies, according to the ministry statement.
“The evidence obtained during the investigation by ROC Delhi and the concurrent search operations clearly indicate that bogus directors are being paid by Jilian India Ltd. to act as models in several bogus companies,” the statement said, adding that boxes filled with corporate seals and digital signatures of fictional directors have been recovered from the site.
Indian employees were in contact with their Chinese counterparts through a Chinese instant messaging app, he added.
“It was also found that Husys Ltd. was acting on behalf of Jilian India Ltd. Initial observations reveal that Husys Ltd. had entered into a pact with Jilian Hong Kong Ltd. Investigations conducted so far have revealed the possible involvement of these shell companies in serious financial crimes detrimental to the financial security of the country,” the ministry added.
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, under whose aegis the Serious Fraud Investigation Office operates, had on Friday entrusted the investigation of Jilian Consultants India Private Limited and 32 other companies to the SFIO.
Earlier, the Ministry of Commercial Affairs (MCA) on Thursday launched a crackdown on Indian entities that provided “fake administrators” to hundreds of Chinese front companies in cities including Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Gurugram, officials said. sources.
They added that uneducated Indian citizens in menial jobs were being appointed as directors of Chinese Shell companies.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
9/10: CBS Saturday Morning – CBS News
News
‘Today’ contributor Jill Martin marries Erik Brooks in New York
They do!
“Today” contributor Jill Martin married fiancé Erik Brooks at the New York Public Library on Saturday night, Page Six can exclusively reveal.
The “Steals & Deals” host got married in front of 200 of her closest family and friends, including some of her “Today” castmates. Sources tell us her father officiated the ceremony after walking her down the aisle with her mother.
A representative for Martin did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.
Martin, 46, and her financial husband have come a long way down the aisle. The couple first got engaged in May 2019 in the Hamptons, and the TV personality told us she was “over the moon” about the exciting development in her personal life.
“I’m shaking,” she exclusively told Page Six at the time. “I’m over the moon. I haven’t stopped looking [my engagement ring]. I wake up in the middle of the night and think, ‘Was that a dream?’ »
Sadly, the couple weathered the pandemic and called off their engagement about a year later.
“This pandemic has taken a toll on so many aspects of life — it’s such a difficult time for everyone,” said Martin, who met Brooks on a dating app. “Erik is the most gorgeous person, but with him living in Boston with his kids and me living in New York, the distance has become too difficult for us to maintain the kind of relationship that is important to both of us.
Next
The TikTok star called Travis Barker’s son “awesome” while gushing…
“He’s an incredible man, and I wish him nothing but the best.”
But life found a way for the couple to reunite, and Martin and Brooks re-engaged on Harbor Island in the Bahamas in November 2021. She revealed she was the one who called Brooks, 56, after 18 months of dying. ‘difference.
“When I called Erik on a random Thursday a few months ago, he was shocked to hear from me,” she recalled. “He took a while to process that first conversation and then we started getting to know each other again. We wanted to make sure this time would be different. Better.”
Martin added that she loved the way Brooks loved him, but also “how I feel about myself when I’m around him.”
New York Post
News
National Forest Martyrs Day: History, Meaning and Theme
mini
National Forest Martyrs Day: The Ministry of Environment chose September 11 as the day to mark National Forest Martyrs Day in 2013 as it was the anniversary of the Khejarli Massacre (1730).
September 11 is marked annually as the National Forest Martyrs Day in India. This day is celebrated to honor the many activists who sacrificed their lives to protect jungles, forests and wildlife across India.
The day sees the participation of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, educational societies and institutions across the country to raise awareness of the importance of protecting forests, trees and the environment in general.
Story
The Ministry of Environment chose September 11 as the day to mark National Forest Martyrs Day in 2013 as it was the anniversary of the Khejarli Massacre (1730). The massacre took place in the Kingdom of Marwar when Maharaja Abhai Singh Rathore wanted to chop down trees near the Bishnoi village of Khejarli.
As one of the commandments of the Bishnois is not to cut down green trees, the villagers had pleaded with the king’s representatives not to cut down trees near the village.
After refusing to stand down or pay a bribe to the king’s soldiers, the villagers led by a woman named Amrita Devi Bishnoi hugged the trees for protection with their bodies. Announcing that they would rather die, the soldiers beheaded Devi along with her family and several other villagers.
Other nearby Bishnoi communities sent people to support Kherjali’s struggle, and 363 Bishnoi villagers were killed while protecting the trees. Abhai Singh came to the village to apologize. He issued an edict that forbade the killing of animals and the cutting of trees near all Bishnoi villages, and the village became known as Khejarli after the Khejri trees the villagers sacrificed their lives to protect.
Importance
Passive resistance inspired many later activists, including the more famous Chipko movement, where villagers hugged trees in a manner similar to the Bishnoi to prevent government logging in the 1970s.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First post: 11 Sep 2022, 09:20 STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Loons lose third straight, 1-0, to Portland Timbers
Minnesota United’s center backs continue to cost the club points in the pursuit of a MLS Cup Playoffs position.
Brent Kallman’s turnover in midfield led to a Portland Timbers corner kick and Dairon Asprilla beat Michael Boxall to the ensuing header for a goal in a 1-0 win over Minnesota on Saturday night at Providence Park.
MNUFC gave up six goals in the two full games after Bakaye Dibassy was lost to a season-ending leg injury and manager Adrian Heath drastically altered the formation to a 3-5-2 to stem the slide. Kemar Lawrence joined Boxall and Kallman on the back line.
The Loons continue to slide in the Western Conference standings, with the Timbers the latest team to pass Minnesota.
Portland (11-8-12, 45 points) are on a season-best four-game winning streak, while Minnesota (13-12-5, 44 points) have lost three straight games. Also, third-place Dallas gained three points with a 2-1 win over first-place LAFC and fourth-place Nashville (46) had a 1-1 draw with L.A. Galaxy.
Minnesota had a 13-4 lead in shots in the first half, but didn’t have a goal to show for it and it came back to haunt.
Mender Garcia led with four shots, two on target, in the first half. He and Luis Amarilla had consecutive chances in the 10th minute, but goalie Aljaz Ivacic saved Garcia’s shot and defender Claudio Bravo denied the Amarilla.
In the 83rd minute, Garcia’s cross went to Amarilla in front of goal, but his shot went over the crossbar.
Garcia and Amarilla were up top, with a five-man midfield of DJ Taylor and Alan Benitez as wingbacks outside Robin Lod, Wil Trapp and Kervin Arriaga. The changes came as three key Loons were absent: Emanuel Reynoso (ankle), Bongi Hlangwane (knee) and Franco Fragapane (suspension).
The Loons will have a tight turnaround with LAFC coming to St. Paulon Tuesday, but Heath didn’t make a substitution until the 90th minute.
News
Sachin Tendulkar winds up the clock as he plays Lofted Shot during the Road Safety World Series. look
Sachin Tendulkar scored 16 points for India Legends on Saturday©Twitter
Fans were treated to the ultimate treat as Sachin Tendulkar once again took to the pitch to lead India Legends in the ongoing Road Safety World Series. In the tournament opener, India Legends took on South Africa Legends and the Sachin-led team did not disappoint as they won the contest by 61 points. Hitting first, India went 217/4 in 20 overs thanks to Stuart Binny’s unbeaten 82 runs from just 24 balls. Going out for the opener, Sachin only managed to score 16 points, but fans are gobsmacked by his lob shot he played in the fourth round of innings.
It was Makhaya Ntini who had the ball in his hand, and Sachin threw it towards the long boundary fence and the ball exploded towards the boundary. As soon as he struck the blow, the fans inside Kanpur Stadium erupted in joy.
Sachin Tendulkar in action#sachin #SachinTendulkar #LegendsLeagueCricket #IndiaLegends #RoadSafetyWorldSeries2022 @mohsinaliisb pic.twitter.com/CimxmF7Rr9
— abhijeet Gautam (@gautamabhijeet1) September 10, 2022
Sachin was eventually dismissed by Makhaya Ntini in the sixth innings and the India Legends skipper only managed to score 16 runs.
A fine half-century from Stuart Binny and brilliant bowling spells from Rahul Sharma and Pragyan Ojha helped India Legends beat South Africa Legends by 61 points in the Road Safety World Series opener on Saturday.
Promoted
India kicked off its Road Safety World Series campaign with flying colors with this comprehensive show. South Africa, on the other hand, has a lot to do if it wants to progress further.
Topics discussed in this article
ndtv
News
Australia proclaims King Charles III as head of state
The proclamation was made by Australian Governor-General David Hurley at the national parliament in Canberra. A series of proclamation ceremonies will also take place in state legislatures across the country on Sunday.
A national day of remembrance will take place on September 22, after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese returns from Britain, where he will attend the Queen’s funeral. A memorial service will also be held on this day, which has been declared a unique holiday.
As head of state, Queen Elizabeth II has visited Australia 16 times.
“From her famous maiden voyage to Australia, the only reigning sovereign to ever visit, it was clear that Her Majesty held a special place in her heart for Australia,” Albanese said in a statement on Friday.
“Fifteen more tours before cheering crowds in every part of our country confirmed the special place she held in ours.”
In 1999, Australia held a referendum on whether to remove the Queen as head of state, but it was defeated.
On Friday, the iconic Sydney Opera House was lit up with a tribute to the Queen.
On Sunday, neighboring Commonwealth country New Zealand also officially proclaimed King Charles III as head of state in a televised ceremony.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Queen Elizabeth has served the people of New Zealand for 70 years with unwavering duty.
“For the vast majority of New Zealanders, she is the only monarch we have known, and so with her death we are entering a period of change,” Ardern said.
“King Charles has long had an affection for Aotearoa New Zealand and has always demonstrated his deep concern for our nation.” she added. “And as one chapter ends, another begins.”
Canada’s Parliament will sit on Thursday to allow MPs to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter on Saturday.
Trudeau added that the Canadian Parliament would also delay its opening session for a day. “To accommodate Her Majesty’s funeral, the opening of the session will be postponed — by one day — to September 20,” Trudeau said.
Cnn
China-linked Shell mastermind arrested while fleeing India
9/10: CBS Saturday Morning – CBS News
‘Today’ contributor Jill Martin marries Erik Brooks in New York
National Forest Martyrs Day: History, Meaning and Theme
Loons lose third straight, 1-0, to Portland Timbers
Sachin Tendulkar winds up the clock as he plays Lofted Shot during the Road Safety World Series. look
Australia proclaims King Charles III as head of state
Canada’s Conservatives pick ‘freedom convoy’ sympathizer to lead party against Trudeau
New COVID-19 Booster Targets Omicron Variant Strains; injection clinics open in Contra Costa County
When to See the Full Harvest Moon This Weekend
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
News4 weeks ago
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports2 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business2 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News4 weeks ago
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today