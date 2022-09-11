Connect with us

Blockchain

Cosmos Touches Highest Point Since May As ATOM Expands 25%

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

20 seconds ago

on

By

Cosmos
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Cosmos (ATOM) has managed to soar by 25% which is considered its highest point since the coin traded at around $15.70 on May 8.

  • ATOM’s trading volume spikes by 89% in past 24 hours
  • Cosmos’ NFT volume surged to $778,000 as seen on September 7
  • Cosmos 2.0 triggers 40% price pump for ATOM

Even though the recent figures are far from ATOM’s ATH seen at $44.45, the latest developments seem to have revived investor trust and confidence.

ATOM’s trading volume has also increased by 89% in the past 24 hours. However, ATOM’s dilemma is how to rally by taking the lead from the crypto king, Bitcoin (BTC).

Based on ATOM’s on-chain metrics, it seems that there is no disparity between the negative and positive sentiments.

It shows a balance with only a little difference spotted at 0.188, with the positive sentiment being 9.531. The negative sentiment remains at 9.413. NFT volume for Cosmos has spiked to $778,000 as observed on September 7.  

5 Unique Wallet Addresses Buy ATOM NFTs

The unique wallet addresses that purchased ATOM NFTs increased to five. On the other hand, both these metrics decreased while ATOM was in its glory in price hikes. More so, total NFT volume has nosedived to roughly $223,000 a few days ago, and at that time, the unique wallet addresses were limited to two.

Judging by the four-hour chart of ATOM/USDT, the coin may hover in the green lane for the short term. This assumption was validated by ATOM’s 20 EMA going over the 50 EMA.  

In the long term, the 200 EMA has shown that ATOM could retrace and register new lows in the coming months as it sits far from the short-term indicators. Further, ATOM investors and holders need to carefully watch out for any changes in volatility.

ATOM’s Bollinger Bands revealed that the token’s price increase has been precipitated by an uptick in volatility. With that in mind, it would be wise for investors to anticipate a downturn and play their cards right.

Cosmos 2.0 Rolls Out September 28

Cosmos’ development activity has also spiked after the blockchain company has announced plans of blockchain update.

Cosmos 2.0 is looming and as such, this has pumped up ATOM’s price by 40%. Frens Validator team, a passionate and supportive community of ATOM revealed the unfolding of important Cosmos developments in 2022.

Frens Validator team has posted an announcement via Twitter regarding the Cosmos 2.0 design which will soon be rolled out on September 28 in Medellin, Colombia.

The Cosmoverse 2022 is dubbed to be the biggest Cosmos event for Web3 developers, contributors, entrepreneurs, investors, and DApps owners.

The Cosmos 2.0 is designed to enhance the overall architecture and functionality of Cosmos (ATOM). These developments have triggered the surge of ATOM price from September 7 to 8, shooting from $12.3 to $17.5 in less than two days.

ATOM total market cap at $4.5 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Featured image from UseTheBitcoin, chart from TradingView.com

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Helium (HNT) Recovers With Double-digit Gain, Can Bulls Push to $12?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

8 hours ago

on

September 11, 2022

By

Helium (Hnt) Recovers With Double-Digit Gain, Can Bulls Push To $12?
google news

Despite a strong bullish run in recent months, Helium (HNT) was unable to hold its ground against tether (USDT), with the price falling from an all-time high of $50 to around $5. The recent price increase in Bitcoin (BTC) has had a positive impact on the overall market, as most altcoins continue to show strength, producing more than 100% gains, with Helium (HNT) price also in the picture due to its impressive recovery. (Data from Binance)

Helium (HNT) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart 

The price of HNT has struggled to replicate its recent bullish move, which saw the price rally to $50 with a strong bullish sentiment.

After falling from a high of $50 to a low of $4, HNT has struggled to stay afloat. HNT has formed strong support at $4, which appears to be a good area for most traders to place buy orders.

HNT’s price could end the week on a more bullish note ahead of a new weekly candle. With such strong sentiment, HNT could reach a high of $8 and possibly $12.

The price of HNT is facing resistance at $6.5 as it cannot trend higher in price; if HNT flips this region, we could see the price rising to $8-$10 and even higher.

Weekly resistance for the price of HNT – $6.5.

Weekly support for the price of KNC – $4.5.

Price Analysis Of HNT On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily HNT Price Chart | Source: HNTUSDT On Tradingview.com

The price of HNT was rejected from $25 as it fell to a low of $4; the price of HNT bounced from this after forming support to withstand sell orders.

HNT rose from a low of $4 to $5.7 before hitting resistance in its attempt to break above $6.5.

HNT is trading at $5.7 on the daily timeframe, attempting to break and hold above the 50 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). The $7 price corresponds to the 50 EMA, which acts as a price barrier for HNT.

HNT must break above $7, which serves as resistance for the price of HNT. If HNT breaks and closes above this level, the price could rise to $10-$12.

Daily resistance for the HNT price – $7.

Daily support for the HNT price – $4.5.

HNT Price Analysis On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart

1662848943 100 Helium Hnt Recovers With Double Digit Gain Can Bulls Push To
Four-Hourly HNT Price Chart | Source: HNTUSDT On Tradingview.com

After breaking out of its long downtrend, HNT’s price in the 4H timeframe remains bullish. HNT is trading above the 50 but below the 200 EMAs; a break and hold above the 200 EMA to form support would indicate bullish price action for HNT.

Prices at the 50 and 200 EMAs are $4.7 and $6.2, respectively.

On the 4H chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for HNT is above 70, indicating high buy order volume.

Four-Hourly resistance for the HNT price – $6.2.

Four-Hourly support for the HNT price – $4.7.

Featured Image From Currency, Charts From

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

U.S Senators Question Meta Over Prevention of Crypto Scams

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

12 hours ago

on

September 11, 2022

By

U.s Senators Question Meta Over Prevention Of Crypto Scams
google news
44 seconds ago |