Dan Bongino: American voters are ‘exactly where a dictator wants them to be’
Fox News host Dan Bongino described the steps that lead a nation to fascism and why America might be headed in that direction on “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino.”
DAN BONGINO: The first step in the march towards totalitarianism is discontent, friends. Inflation, wars, rising crime, energy crisis. Voters are ripe for change. They are where a dictator wants them to be.
CNN POLITICAL ANALYST DEFENDS BIDEN’S USE OF ‘SEMI-FASCISM’ TO ATTACK REPUBLICANS
Total control also means going after political opponents, of course, by militarizing the powers of the federal government. You know, when you do things like raid your political opponent’s house in Mar-a-Lago. Oh, that never happened. People, it’s only one side that does this.
Gators fall 26-16 to Kentucky on rough night for QB Anthony Richardson
A sellout crowd at the Swamp, national TV audience and 22 NFL scouts from 15 teams were eager to see what Anthony Richardson could do for an encore Saturday night against Kentucky.
With a top 10 ranking in sight on an upset-filled day and Heisman hype building after just one week, Florida’s callow quarterback fell back to earth and the No. 12 Gators’ sudden rise fizzled during a 26-16 loss to the No. 20 Wildcats.
Richardson and Napier each shouldered the blame during the Gators’ third loss in the past five meetings with the Wildcats, losers of 31 straight in the series until a breakthrough win in 2018 in Gainesville.
“You’ve got to take a good look in the mirror,” Napier said. “That’s exactly what I’m going to do, what our staff’s going to do.”
Richardson planned to look within.
The subdued redshirt sophomore from Gainesville took total ownership for the loss.
“I feel like it’s completely on me,” Richardson said. “A lot of people say it’s not, but I feel like it’s on me. I played terrible.
“I didn’t do anything that would’ve helped my team.”
Richardson was jittery from the jump. He completed 1 of 4 passes on the opening, failed to record consecutive completions during the first half and finished 14 of 35 for 143 yards and 2 interceptions while rushing for just 4 yards.
A week earlier he totaled 274 yards, ran for 3 touchdowns and did not commit a turnover against No. 7 Utah.
The 2 interceptions Saturday night led to 14 Kentucky points, including a 65-yard pick-six by cornerback Keidron Smith for the go-ahead score with 3:25 to go in the third quarter and the Gators driving.
Meanwhile, quarterback Will Levis, a fellow first-round prospect, showed superior poise during his second season as Wildcats’ starter as a reported crowd of 88,993 looked on.
Levis completed his first 6 passes and finished a respectable 13 of 24 for 202 yards a touchdown and an interception while under consistent pressure from the Gators’ defense. Kentucky’s QB connected with Dane Key for a 55-yard score as the 6-foot-3 first-year freshman outmuscled Georgia transfer cornerback Jalen Kimber for the ball.
Florida 3 sacks and 7 quarterback hurries a week after failing to get Utah quarterback Cam Rising to the ground.
“A lot of good on defense,” Napier said.
Junior defensive tackle Gervon Dexter made his second career interception, off a pass deflection by Brenton Cox Jr. to set up a Gators’ score for a 16-7 lead.
But with the offense struggling, Florida’s defense wore down as Kentucky’s run game and Levis controlled the clock. The Wildcats held the ball more than nearly 18 minutes of the second half.
Florida ended the night 5 of 19 on third/fourth down a week after it was 9 of 14.
“We’ll learn from this experience, and we’re going to improve,” Napier said. “We’re going to go back and work. You’ve got to take ownership. Certainly as a leader, that’s exactly the plan here. We can coach better, and we can play better. That starts with me.
“We’ll go back to work and try to improve.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Edgar Thompson at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osgators.
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank’s gray market premium drops 86% ahead of IPO
mini
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO listing price: Dealers claim Tamilnad Mercantile Bank commands a premium of Rs 5 in the gray market, an unofficial market for unlisted securities.
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank is set to debut in the secondary market this week. The IPO of TMB – one of the oldest private sector banks in the country – worth Rs 832 crore closed last week with an overall subscription of almost threefold with demand modest across all investor categories.
Dealers say Tamilnad Mercantile ended up with a premium of Rs 5 in the gray market on Sunday from Rs 35 in the IPO, days before listing on the BSE and NSE. The gray market is an unofficial market for unlisted securities.
“We could see an interest-free listing and the issue could be listed at par with only a marginal premium,” said Abhay Doshi, co-founder of Unlisted Arena, a portal that tracks gray markets and trades in unlisted securities. . CNBCTV18.com.
|Date
|Gray market premium (in rupees)
|September 9
|5
|September 8
|5
|September 7
|15
|September 6
|15
|September 5
|35
|September 2
|35
|(Source: IPO Watch)
“Amid recent decent primary market listings, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank has received a slow response, particularly from qualified institutional buyers and high net worth individual segments. Some outstanding legal issues and pricing may have made investors vigilant,” he said.
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank’s IPO – which was open for subscription from September 5-7 – saw bids for a total of 2.5 crore shares against the 87.1 lakh of shares offered, marking an overall subscription of 2.9 times, according to exchange data.
The shares under the IPO were available for auction in a price range of Rs 500-525 in multiples of 28. This made a batch of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank shares worth Rs 14,000-14,700 for auction.
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank shares will begin trading on September 15.
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank is the third initial share sale to hit Dalal Street in the space of three weeks, after a lull of nearly three months.
Jack Price gets brilliant assist in return, Colorado Rapids return to defeat Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 – The Denver Post
COMMERCE CITY — Everyone was eagerly awaiting the return of Colorado Rapids captain Jack Price.
In his first game since August 6, the second-half substitute played 27 minutes and delivered an assist from Price to Jonathan Lewis, who netted a superb third goal of the night.
Colorado held on to defeat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 on Saturday night at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park for the team’s first win since Aug. 6.
Colorado (9-12-9, 36 points) got a big boost in offense after a tough week on the road when the team scored just once. In fall weather, the Rapids offense came alive in spectacular fashion, even if it wasn’t easy.
Vancouver opened the scoring less than 10 minutes from an error by Lalas Abubakar. As the ball went awkwardly over his shoulder, the Ghanaian attempted a side foot clearance but slipped and fell. Brian White came running behind Abubakar and after taking a few dribbles, beat William Yarbrough to make it 1-0.
Even with the early deficit, Colorado knew the stakes. The Rapids must win all of their last five games to have a chance of making the playoffs.
With that in mind, Colorado went to work on its front line.
In the 21st minute, Jonathan Lewis crossed a ball in the center of the penalty area which fell into the feet of Felipe Gutiérrez. He took a throw-in and found Gyasi Zardes, who came back into playing position before receiving the pass. Zardes hit the first pass into the bottom left corner to level the score at 1-1. It was Zardes’ 10th goal of the season and ninth as a member of the Burgundy Boys.
Colorado continued to press a number of dangerous set pieces. Eventually, the pressure paid off in the form of a penalty. In the 33rd minute, Lewis scored brilliantly after Ranko Veselinovic’s foul at the start, but the advantage was played. In the ensuing duel, Veselinovic fouled Lewis inside the penalty area and referee Kevin Stott pointed the spot.
Diego Rubio calmly stepped up and sent goalie Cody Cropper the wrong way to give Colorado a 2-1 lead. With his goal, the Chilean moved up to fifth all-time in club history for goals scored (32), and it was also his 13th goal of the campaign.
In the second half, Vancouver was aggressive and had a few peeks towards the net, but Colorado’s back line made some big blocks and was well organized.
With the game on the line, head coach Robin Fraser made a substitute which ultimately changed the result as Price and Michael Barrios came on in the 67th minute to a cheering ovation.
Eight minutes later, Lewis took the DSGP roof with a goal out of nowhere. Jack Price changed the playing field and found Lewis, who drove the boundary line and hit the top roof of the net with his shot for the Rapids’ third goal of the night.
From there, Colorado was able to see a few opportunities from Vancouver with a defense that didn’t fold.
With the win, the Rapids moved past Vancouver and moved up to ninth place in the Western Conference. Colorado next hosts San Jose on Wednesday in another must-see game.
China-linked Shell mastermind arrested while fleeing India
New Delhi:
The government has arrested an individual named Dortse with ties to China and is responsible for all the racketeering of incorporating a large number of shell companies in India and appointing shell directors to their boards.
Dortse “clearly emerged as the mastermind” of the whole racketeering, a statement from the Department of Corporate Affairs said Sunday morning. The arrest, however, took place on Saturday.
“After the simultaneous search and seizure operations conducted by the Ministry of Commercial Affairs on September 8, 2022, at the offices of Jillian Consultants India Private Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jilian Hong Kong Ltd., in Gurgaon, Fininty Pvt Ltd in Bangalore and Husys Consulting Ltd, a former listed company in Hyderabad, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) arrested Mr Dortse yesterday,” he added. Dortse and a Chinese national are the two directors of Jilian Consultants India Private Limited.
Based on the reports and investigations conducted, it was established that Dortse had fled NCR Delhi to a remote location in Bihar state and was attempting to flee India by road, the statement said.
“Immediately, a special team was formed at the SFIO which was delegated to the remote location. On the evening of September 10, 2022, the SFIO had arrested Dortse, who was then brought before the court of jurisdiction and orders for his removal in transit have been obtained.”
The arrested person Dortse was found to be a resident of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh according to records filed with the Registrar of Companies, according to the ministry statement.
“The evidence obtained during the investigation by ROC Delhi and the concurrent search operations clearly indicate that bogus directors are being paid by Jilian India Ltd. to act as models in several bogus companies,” the statement said, adding that boxes filled with corporate seals and digital signatures of fictional directors have been recovered from the site.
Indian employees were in contact with their Chinese counterparts through a Chinese instant messaging app, he added.
“It was also found that Husys Ltd. was acting on behalf of Jilian India Ltd. Initial observations reveal that Husys Ltd. had entered into a pact with Jilian Hong Kong Ltd. Investigations conducted so far have revealed the possible involvement of these shell companies in serious financial crimes detrimental to the financial security of the country,” the ministry added.
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, under whose aegis the Serious Fraud Investigation Office operates, had on Friday entrusted the investigation of Jilian Consultants India Private Limited and 32 other companies to the SFIO.
Earlier, the Ministry of Commercial Affairs (MCA) on Thursday launched a crackdown on Indian entities that provided “fake administrators” to hundreds of Chinese front companies in cities including Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Gurugram, officials said. sources.
They added that uneducated Indian citizens in menial jobs were being appointed as directors of Chinese Shell companies.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
9/10: CBS Saturday Morning – CBS News
‘Today’ contributor Jill Martin marries Erik Brooks in New York
They do!
“Today” contributor Jill Martin married fiancé Erik Brooks at the New York Public Library on Saturday night, Page Six can exclusively reveal.
The “Steals & Deals” host got married in front of 200 of her closest family and friends, including some of her “Today” castmates. Sources tell us her father officiated the ceremony after walking her down the aisle with her mother.
A representative for Martin did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.
Martin, 46, and her financial husband have come a long way down the aisle. The couple first got engaged in May 2019 in the Hamptons, and the TV personality told us she was “over the moon” about the exciting development in her personal life.
“I’m shaking,” she exclusively told Page Six at the time. “I’m over the moon. I haven’t stopped looking [my engagement ring]. I wake up in the middle of the night and think, ‘Was that a dream?’ »
Sadly, the couple weathered the pandemic and called off their engagement about a year later.
“This pandemic has taken a toll on so many aspects of life — it’s such a difficult time for everyone,” said Martin, who met Brooks on a dating app. “Erik is the most gorgeous person, but with him living in Boston with his kids and me living in New York, the distance has become too difficult for us to maintain the kind of relationship that is important to both of us.
The TikTok star called Travis Barker’s son “awesome” while gushing…
“He’s an incredible man, and I wish him nothing but the best.”
But life found a way for the couple to reunite, and Martin and Brooks re-engaged on Harbor Island in the Bahamas in November 2021. She revealed she was the one who called Brooks, 56, after 18 months of dying. ‘difference.
“When I called Erik on a random Thursday a few months ago, he was shocked to hear from me,” she recalled. “He took a while to process that first conversation and then we started getting to know each other again. We wanted to make sure this time would be different. Better.”
Martin added that she loved the way Brooks loved him, but also “how I feel about myself when I’m around him.”
New York Post
