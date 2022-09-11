News
death of a Palestinian after being injured in an Israeli army raid – RT in French
A 24-year-old Palestinian died of his injuries on September 7. He had been wounded by Israeli army fire during a raid in Jenin aimed at destroying the house of Raed Hazem, author of a deadly attack on April 7 in Tel Aviv,
A Palestinian wounded five days ago by Israeli army fire during clashes in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, has succumbed to his wounds, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on September 11.
In a press release, the ministry affirms that it is about “Hamad Moustafa Abou Jildeh, 24 years, resident of the refugee camp of Jenin”, in the north of the West Bank, territory occupied since 1967 by Israel. “He died of serious injuries a few days ago during a raid by the Israeli army” to destroy the home of the author of a deadly attack perpetrated on April 7 in Tel Aviv.
During the operation in Jenin, the Israeli army claimed to have responded to “a violent riot” and that people had been “hit” by bullets. No soldier was injured, she added.
From mid-March to early May, 19 people were killed in a wave of anti-Israeli attacks, particularly in the Tel Aviv area. Some of these attacks were perpetrated by Israeli Arabs linked to the jihadist organization Islamic State, and others by Palestinians, including some from Jenin, a stronghold of the Palestinian factions.
In the wake of the attacks, the army increased raids in the occupied West Bank, in particular in the sectors of Jenin but also of Nablus, another large city in the north of this territory occupied since 1967 by the Jewish state. These raids were often interspersed with clashes that left dozens dead on the Palestinian side.
They have arrested around 1,500 wanted people and thwarted hundreds of attacks, according to Israeli army chief Aviv Kohavi.
It’s almost time for the annual Minnesota Children’s Book Festival in Red Wing
Some of Minnesota’s outstanding authors and illustrators are eager to meet kids and parents Saturday, Sept. 17, during the 23rd annual Minnesota Children’s Book Festival at the Anderson Center at Tower View in Red Wing. The free event runs from noon to 5 p.m.
Authors John Coy, Shannon Gibney, Sun Yung Shin and Diane Wilson introduce “Where We Come From,” a book in which each represents a diverse array of experiences. Wilson is Dakota, Shin is Korean-American, Gibney is Black and Irish-American, and Coy is Irish- and Scottish-American.
Erin Soderberg Downing shares her middle-grade novel “The Great Peach Experiment 2: The Peach Pit,” and Anika Fajardo weaves a tale of long-lost sisters in “Meet Me Halfway.” Phyllis Root offers a lyrical picture book, “Celia Planted a Garden: The Story of Celia Thaxter and Her Island Garden,” the biography of a New England nature poet. Loren Stringer’s picture book “The Dark was Done,” teaches little ones about overcoming fears and appreciating the beauty in all things — even the dark. Stephen Shaskan inserts some goofiness with “Pizza and Taco: Too Cool for School,” a young graphic novel in which the two friends meet the new cool kid.
Taking place outdoors, the festival includes face-painting by Sheila, stilting, children’s literature from the University of Minnesota Kerlan Collection, art-making activities, bookmaking with ArtReach, table tennis, giant bubbles, a hands-on activity by Goodhue County Historical Society, and balloon animals by David Olson.
Bulls Could Soon Surpass 18,000 Nifty50
mini
Trade Setup for Monday, September 12: The participation of banking and IT spaces in the overall market upside suggests that the Nifty50 could head towards 18,000 this week, experts say. Here’s what the technical charts suggest.
India’s equity benchmarks managed to end higher for a second straight day in a choppy session on Friday, but gave up much of their intraday gains. Overall, investors digested the hawkish comments from the Fed and the biggest hike in its key rate from the ECB.
What do the graphs suggest for Dalal Street?
“A long bullish candle on the weekly chart shows an attempt to break out at significant overhead resistance around 17,800. A failure to show follow-on buying from here could mean a minor downside correction,” a- he declared.
All eyes on 18,000
A breakout at the strong wall of 17,700 to 17,800 levels supported mainly by the banking space and encouraging signs from the IT pack add to the belief that the Nifty50 could retest the 18,000 mark this week, Chief Analyst Sameet Chavan technique and derivatives at Angel Un, says CNBCTV18.com.
“If the global peers support, we won’t be surprised to see the index move towards the 18,200-18,350 levels… We advise traders to continue with a buy on the downside and short break strategy. add new longs towards the 17,675-17,500 support area,” he added.
Here are the key things to know about the market ahead of the September 12 session:
Stocks on Wall Street indices rallied on Friday as investors went on a buying spree, ignoring worries about the economic outlook. The S&P 500 jumped 1.5%, the Dow Jones 1.2% and the Nasdaq Composite 2.1%. Investors await inflation data in the world’s largest economy this week for clues.
Earlier in the day, a surge in bank stocks lifted European markets on expectation of further monetary policy tightening from the ECB. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index gained 1.5%. Bankers expect the central bank to announce another 75 basis point hike.
What to expect on Dalal Street?
HDFC Securities’ Shetti thinks the Nifty50 could remain choppy in the near term.
“A dip below immediate support at 17,770 could trigger a short-term correction. At the highs, 17,925 is likely to be a significant hurdle,” he said.
Major Moving Averages
In a positive sign, the Nifty50 sits more than one percent above its long-term simple moving average:
|Period (Nb of sessions)
|ADM
|Nifty50
|Clever bank
|5
|17,832.3
|
40,407.9
|ten
|17,843.4
|40,429.5
|20
|17,774.7
|40,113.3
|50
|17,679.4
|39,804.4
|100
|17,619.4
|
39,380.7
|200
|17,617.8
|38,997.2
FII/DII activity
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to buy Indian stocks for a fourth consecutive day on Friday, in line with the trend of recent weeks.
The maximum call open interest is accrued at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.4 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 19,000, with 1.3 lakh, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum open interest to sell is 17,000, with 1.6 lakh contracts, and 17,500, with over 85,000.
This indicates a strong hurdle at 18,000 and immediate support at 17,500 followed by a strong base at 17,000.
Here are five stocks that have seen an increase in open interest as well as price:
|Store
|Current IO
|CPM
|Price change (%)
|Change in OI (%)
|GSPL
|3,460,000
|255
|6.10%
|38.01%
|ASTRAL
|998 800
|2,560
|4.76%
|27.84%
|GUJGASLTD
|3,940,000
|508.05
|4.14%
|17.32%
|SHREECEM
|341,250
|24,290
|0.57%
|15.85%
|LTTS
|879,000
|3,768.95
|3.90%
|9.85%
Long relaxation
|Store
|Current IO
|CPM
|Price change (%)
|Change in OI (%)
|TOURBILLON
|725,550
|1,756.95
|-3.03%
|-10.27%
|LION CUB
|8,805,000
|177.2
|-0.25%
|-4.88%
|METROPOLIS
|1,169,700
|1,483.95
|-0.29%
|-4.74%
|AMBUJACEM
|80,218,800
|455.2
|-1.98%
|-4.68%
|INDIGO
|5,074,800
|1,933.55
|-0.97%
|-4.37%
(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
|Store
|Current IO
|CPM
|Price change (%)
|Change in OI (%)
|CONCOR
|6,890,000
|753.1
|3.21%
|-8.87%
|Crompton
|4,341,000
|417.1
|0.98%
|-8.43%
|DIXON
|599,000
|4,515
|2.91%
|-7.70%
|BANDHANBNK
|30,798,000
|293.3
|0.15%
|-6.92%
|POLYCAB
|764,700
|2,539.80
|1.44%
|-6.75%
(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
|Store
|Current IO
|CPM
|Price change (%)
|Change in OI (%)
|Recorder
|2,564,100
|1,808.05
|-4.71%
|21.41%
|VOLTAS
|4,261,500
|970.75
|-1.05%
|9.50%
|M&Ms
|10,290,700
|1,306.90
|-1.38%
|7.88%
|ACC
|3,497,000
|2,381.50
|-2.13%
|7.15%
|PFCs
|51,621,200
|116.15
|-0.73%
|6.13%
(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)
A total of 38 stocks in BSE’s broadest index – the BSE 500 – hit 52-week highs. Four of them were part of the Sensex benchmark of 30 stocks: ICICI Bank, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra and SBI.
|ABFRL
|CONCOR
|M&Ms
|SKFINDIA
|ADANIENT
|HAL
|M&MFIN
|SOLARINDES
|ADANIPORTS
|ICICIBANK
|MAHLIFE
|TATAINVEST
|AMBUJACEM
|IDFC
|OBEROIRLTY
|THERMAX
|APOLLOTIRE
|INDHOTEL
|PATANJALI
|TINDIA
|ASAHIINDIA
|CCI
|PIDILITIND
|TIMKEN
|ASTRAL
|KEI
|RATNAMANI
|VINATIORGA
|BAJAJHLDNG
|CSK
|SBIN
|YESBANK
|BANQUEARODA
|LAXMIMACH
|SCHAEFFLER
|SQUAD
|LEMON
|SIEMENS
On the other hand, Natco Pharma was the only stock in the 500 script basket to hit a 52-week low.
cnbctv18-forexlive
7 fun things to do in the Twin Cities this fall
Get in the car, grab a pumpkin-spiced something and head out to a park, a museum, a festival or one of these other fun things to do we’ve found to celebrate fall in Minnesota.
GO FOR A DRIVE
Driving through the fall colors for freshly picked Honeycrisp apples (or other bounties from our state’s harvest), what could be more Minnesotan?
September is Drive the Great River Road month, and this year’s theme is a celebration of Fall Harvest on Minnesota’s stretch of this scenic roadway along the Mississippi River.
Check out more things to do in our fall arts guide.
Minnesota Grown has themed itineraries — including a “Romantic Getaway” to the St. Cloud area (glamping, anyone?) and a “Foodie Tour” of the Twin Cities metro — but you can also design your own trip using an interactive tool at Minnesotagrown.com/great-river-road/#adventure.
- INFO: Get ideas for stops at farms, markets, farm-to-table restaurants, parks, scenic points, commercial districts, lodging options at more along the Great River Road from the Headwaters of the Mississippi at Itasca State Park all the way to the southeast border with Wisconsin and Iowa at Minnesotagrown.com/great-river-road/.
VISIT AN APPLE ORCHARD
While Afton Apple is celebrating its 32nd anniversary the weekend of Sept. 10-11, there’s plenty of fun to look forward to all fall long at this Hastings favorite — including a 15-acre corn maze opening Sept. 24. Pick a variety of apples now; pumpkin season begins in late September. There are also hayrides, a playground, a petting farm, a retail store (with frozen pies and crisps), a cafe and so much more.
- INFO: 14421 90th St. S., Hastings. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. $7 for general admission, $5 for ages four and under (no admission required for retail store). More hours and events at aftonapple.com. More apple orchards and pumpkin patches at minnesotagrown.com.
ATTEND A HARVEST FESTIVAL
Save the date: Stillwater Harvest Fest, held the second weekend of October each year, is billed as the “Midwest’s Premier Giant Pumpkin Festival.” Highlights include the weighing of the giant pumpkins — and later, the smashing of giant pumpkins from a crane. Other highlights include a chili cookoff, pumpkin regatta and a kids’ costume parade.
- INFO: Stillwater Harvest Fest will be held in downtown Stillwater on Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9. It’s free and open to the public (but some events do have a charge, such as the Beer Garden). More details to come at harvestfeststillwater.com. Find other fall festivals at Exploreminnesota.com.
ADMIRE THE FALL COLORS
No need to wait for the fall colors to turn at Como Park’s Marjorie McNeely Conservatory: White, pink, lime green and purple chrysanthemums will bloom in early October during the first half of the Fall Flower Show in the Sunken Garden. In early November, the show will be refreshed with yellow, lime green, bronze, red and orange colored chrysanthemum blooms. Look for the blooms to be framed with ornamental grasses and pepper plants.
- INFO: Como Park’s Marjorie McNeely Conservatory, 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul. Oct. 8-Nov. 27 (closed for mid-show change Oct. 31-Nov. 4). Reservations required. Comozooconservatory.org/como/sunken-garden-2/.
SOLVE A MYSTERY
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will be on scene at the Minnesota History Center — but no worries, there is no crime to investigate
At least, not a real one.
The BCA collaborated with the St. Paul-based Exhibits Development Group on “Sherlock Holmes: The Exhibition,” which opens at the Minnesota History Center on Thursday, Oct. 20.
But you will be the one helping to solve the crime.
As part of this mystery, you will see original manuscripts, period artifacts and investigative tools influenced and used by Sherlock Holmes.
(Cool fact: Did you know that the University of Minnesota is home to the largest collection of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle items in the world? Objects from the collection make up part of this exhibition.)
“This exhibit showcases areas of forensic science that enabled Sherlock Holmes to solve crimes,” according to the Minnesota Historical Society, “and brings to life the historic underpinnings of author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s rich and vibrant stories.”
Note: The exhibition kicks off during MEA weekend, when kids across Minnesota are off from school.
- INFO: Minnesota History Center, 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. Oct. 20-April 2. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Cost: $12 for general admission to the History Center, $8 for ages 5 to 17 (ticket price includes access to all exhibits). Members get in free. More details and tickets at mnhs.org/historycenter/activities/museum/sherlock.
GO BIRDING
The fall is a great time to explore a state park — and learn about some of our feathered friends: Birders of all levels are invited to meet up with the St. Paul Audubon Society for a “Bird Up” at William O’Brien State Park in Marine on St. Croix from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. An Audubon contact who is familiar with the park will be on hand as people try and find and identify birds.
Located about an hour from the Twin Cities, the park notes that birdwatchers frequently spot woodpeckers, bluebirds, orioles, herons, raptors and a variety of warblers.
- INFO: William O’Brien State Park, 16821 O’Brien Trail North, Marine on St. Croix. Cost (for state parks): One-day vehicle permits are $7 ($35 for annual vehicle permits). Find other Birds Ups scheduled throughout the fall — including one at Swede Hollow Park in St. Paul — at saintpaulaudubon.org/upcoming-events/.
JUMP IN THE LAKE
There’s a coastal village in Sweden with a curious ritual: After waking up, almost every resident goes to the local pier to take a dip in the sea. There are customs that accompany this tradition, such as the wearing of bathrobes. In an exhibit now at the American Swedish Institute, photographer Peggy Anderson documents the bathrobed Swedes in an evolving portrait series in which she also explores her own connections to Sweden.
Here in the land of 10,000 lakes, an upcoming play date at the Institute — “Kids at the Castle: Wonderful Water” — is inspired by the exhibit and designed for chldren ages two to five. For everyone else, the photography exhibit runs through Oct. 30. A book, “The Morning Dip” can also be purchased at the gift shop — and might just inspire you to start your own dip.
- INFO: American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis, through Oct. 30. General admission, $12 (free for members and children up to age five). Also: “Kids at the Castle: Wonderful Water,” an event designed for children ages two to five (adults must accompany them and no, there’s no lake to jump in): 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. $8 per family. Asimn.org/exhibition/the-morning-dip/
Liverpool vs Napoli: Reds’ rocky start to season continues with 4-1 Champions League win over Italians
CNN
—
From Liverpool’s perspective, the biggest positive to take from the team’s humiliating 4-1 loss to Napoli is at least that there were only four.
The red shirts were opened time and time again, especially in the first half, and only a few wayward finishes – including a missed penalty from Napoli striker Victor Oshimen – kept the scoreline at a semi-3-0. respectable at halftime.
An early penalty from Piotr Zieliński after a handball from James Milner set the tone of the match, as wave after wave of blue shirts descended on Alisson’s goal.
Trent Alexander-Arnold – who had a particularly torrid start to the season – and Joe Gomez were stunned numerous times in the first half, before André-Frank Zambo Anguissa finally secured Napoli’s second, passing the ball past Alisson after a clever exchange. with Zielinsky.
Then, just before the break, Champions League debutant Giovanni Simeone, who had replaced Oshimen, was given an easy entry after being found completely unmarked in front of goal by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
If Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had hoped the half-time break would allow his team to regroup and battle in the second half, he was seriously mistaken.
Less than two minutes after the restart, Napoli had made it 4-0 as Zielinkski secured his second, pushing for the rebound after Alisson saved his initial effort.
It was almost too much for Klopp to bear, as he pulled his cap off his head to cover his eyes in the horror he watched.
Liverpool recovered one minutes later after an error in the Napoli midfield handed possession to Luis Díaz, allowing the Colombian to bend a smart finish into the bottom corner.
In truth, there was never a chance or sign of a toothless Liverpool making a comeback on what Klopp described as a “really tough” night for the club.
“[It’s] hard to take,” the German told BT Sport. “I would say it’s not that difficult to explain when you saw the game. First of all, Napoli played a very good game and we didn’t, that’s the first explanation for the defeat.
“It feels a bit like we have to reinvent ourselves. There are a lot of things missing, not in every game, but now the funny thing is that we have to do it in the middle of a Premier League season and a Champions League campaign.
“Three days from now we’re playing wolves and when they saw the game tonight they can’t stop laughing, probably, and thinking, ‘Oh my god, this is a perfect time. [to play Liverpool],’ but we have to try to find a configuration that’s much better at just about everything.
Liverpool currently sit seventh in the Premier League with just two wins from their first six matches.
With two successive home fixtures against Wolves and Ajax, nothing less than six points and a big improvement in performance will be enough for a side desperate to get back on track.
Fall arts: Minnesota artists shine, from renowned museums to neighborhood festivals
As the leaves begin to change, so do the big-name artists on the walls of Twin Cities art institutions: Vincent Van Gogh and David Hockney are on their way out; Sandro Botticelli is headed into town.
And in the meantime, in St. Paul spots like the Minnesota Museum of American Art, the Friedli Gallery, and studios and churches across the city during October’s St. Paul Art Crawl, local artists take the spotlight. Through painting, ceramics, textile and more, they explore city life and cultural change.
Here are some of the many exhibitions coming up in galleries, studios, and museums around town this season.
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 16–18: Take Me To The River art festival begins — across St. Croix River Valley. As part of the annual art festival, ArtReach St. Croix presents open studios in Stillwater, Shafer, Marine on St. Croix, Minn., and Hudson, Wis. All weekend, artists will showcase ceramics, oil paintings, textiles, glass, and more. Plus, from 12 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 17, catch Art At The Acreage in Osceola, Wis., at Aveda founder Horst Rechelbacher’s estate. The Take Me To The River festival will continue through October. More information is available at
Go before Sept. 18: “Van Gogh and the Olive Groves” closes — Minneapolis Institute of Arts. The Minneapolis Institute of Arts’ special exhibition places Vincent Van Gogh’s 1889 work “Olive Trees,” in Mia’s permanent collection, in context with several other Van Gogh landscapes and new research from the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam. Special tickets required: $16 for general admission; free for youth and members at the Investor level or higher. 2400 3rd Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Check out more things to do in our fall arts guide.
Sept. 24: Art and Artists Celebration — Franconia Sculpture Park; Shafer, Minn. The 26th annual celebration, also serving as the closing for the 4Ground: Midwest Land Art Biennial, will feature hands-on art making, a land tour of the park, a community forest planting, a rain stick workshop, and several ticketed and non-ticketed performances. Most events are free; parking is $5 per car. Franconia Sculpture Park, 29836 St. Croix Trail, Shafer, Minn.
Sept. 24: Marydale Arts Festival — Marydale Park, St. Paul. In addition to plenty of local artists, this festival also offers kids’ activities like temporary tattoos and birdhouses. Stop by from 12 to 5 p.m. at Marydale Park in the North End, 542 Maryland Ave. W., St. Paul.
Sept. 24–25: Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival 2022 — Hudson, Wis. More than 80 artists will show original work and put on demos in Lakefront Park, in downtown Hudson. Plus, live music, art, and entertainment both days at several stages in the park. Admission is free. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 24, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 25. Lakefront Park, 500 1st St., Hudson, Wis.
Sept. 24–25: Afton Art in the Park — Afton. This outdoor art market showcases fine art, woodwork, jewelry, fiber arts, sculpture, and more, plus some live music, drinks and food. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 24, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 25. Town Square Park, St. Croix Trail S. and 34th Street S., Afton.
Go before Sept. 25: “David Hockney: People, Places & Things” closes — Walker Arts Center, Mpls. Now 85, Hockney is one of the most renowned contemporary British artists, and this exhibition showcases not only some of his classic prints, paintings and drawings but also his set design work and art made using an iPad. Included with required timed-entry museum ticket: $15 for general admission; $13 for seniors; $10 for students; free for kids, teens, military, and Walker members. Admission for everyone is free Thursday nights and the first Saturday of every month, but a timed ticket is still necessary. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis
Sept. 30: “Blood on the Pavement: Notes on Healing” — Friedli Gallery and Studio, St. Paul. Using visual art and sound, artists explore violence, healing, loss, and moving forward. “When we are faced with continual violence against land, body, and truth, how can we heal?” See the exhibition at the opening reception from 6–8 p.m. on Sept. 30, or through Oct. 29 at the Friedli Gallery. 943 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
OCTOBER
Several dates: St. Paul Art Crawl — around the city. The St. Paul Art Collective’s annual event returns with a few different art crawl events spaced around town. From Oct. 7–9, catch local artists in Lowertown; West Seventh, in the Schmidt Artist Lofts; and Virginia Street Church. There, on Virginia and Selby, exhibiting artists will be joined by tangoing accordionists, classical keyboardists, jazz and folk musicians, and more. Then, on Oct. 14, stop by the Dow Gallery, on University and Hampden, and from Oct. 14–16, Harriet Island Artists’ Warehouse 2, on the West Side of St. Paul, also opens its doors to the crawl. More details at stpaulartcollective.org/art-crawl-events/.
Oct. 1–2: Rivertown Fall Art Festival — Stillwater. This annual art fair takes place right between downtown Stillwater and the St. Croix River and features more than 150 artists’ work, ranging from ceramics to glass to metal to woodwork to fiber and jewelry. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 1, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 2. Lowell Park, 201 N. Water St., Stillwater.
Oct. 14: “Jannis Kounellis in Six Acts” opens — Walker Arts Center, Mpls. Greek artist Jannis Kounellis was influential in the 1960s and ’70s Italian movement Arte Povera and tried to break down boundaries between painting, sculpture, installation, and performance. The retrospective shows some rarely exhibited multimedia works how he would’ve wanted them to be seen. Exhibit admission included with required timed entry ticket to the Walker. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.
Oct. 16: “Botticelli and Renaissance Florence: Masterworks from the Uffizi” opens — Mia, Mpls. This exhibition focuses on Renaissance artist Sandro Botticelli (1445–1510), showcasing his notable works side-by-side with paintings, drawings, sculptures and more from his teachers, contemporaries, and ancient Greek and Roman inspirations. This gallery is presented in partnership with the Uffizi Galleries in Florence, Italy, and it’s not a traveling show — Mia is its only stop, and the museum says the artworks from Italy are ones that seldom leave the country. Special tickets required: $20 for general admission; $16 for certain members; free for youth and members at the Investor level or higher.
Before Oct. 16: “In Our Minds” closes — Minnesota Museum of American Art, St. Paul. Artists work with everyday objects in this show put on by the M and Interact Center for the Visual and Performing Arts. As The M’s interior space remains closed, this show takes place in window displays downtown on Robert Street, 4th Street, and the Skyway Ecolab Entrance. As galleries are in 24/7 window displays, admission is free; a full map is available outside the M at 350 N. Robert St.
Before Oct. 30: “The Morning Dip” and “Birger Sandzén: Distant Horizons” both close — American Swedish Institute, Mpls. Catch two exhibitions before they come to an end on the same day. “The Morning Dip” is a portrait series by the Paris-based American-Swedish artist Peggy Anderson that chronicles the rituals surrounding residents’ daily sea baths in Torekov, Sweden. Plus, in “Distant Horizons,” the museum showcases works by landscape painter and printmaker Birger Sandzén (1871–1954). Both exhibitions are included with museum admission: $12 for general admission; $8 for seniors; $6 for college students and youth 6–18; free for children and members of all ages. 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis.
NOVEMBER
Nov. 4: “We Are Still Here: Stepping Into Our Power” opens — Friedli Gallery and Studio, St. Paul. In this 3rd annual show, Native artists explore how Indigenous practices and heritage can bolster new leadership. Meet the artists during the opening reception on Nov. 4 from 6–8 p.m., or visit the gallery Tuesdays through Saturdays at 943 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Before Nov. 6: “Capturing Change: The Urban Images of Berenice Abbott and Giovanni Battista Piranesi” closes — Weisman Art Museum, Mpls. This exhibition offers two viewpoints into urban flux and place. Working in different centuries and continents, photographer Berenice Abbott, in 1930s New York City, and engraver Giovanni Battista Piranesi, in 1700s Rome, ask similar questions about modernity and city life. Admission is free. 333 E. River Parkway, Minneapolis.
Nov. 19: “IM/PERFECT SLUMBERS” — The M, St. Paul. Coming to the M’s window galleries is a series of installations by textile artist Katya Oicherman that focuses on “the historical and the contemporary state of sleeping and being in bed,” per the museum. Along with window displays, Oicherman and other local artists and activists will also create visual and sound installations and host events through April 30, 2023.
ALL SEASON
“Revolution à la Mode: Fashion and Music in Revolutionary France” — Mia, Mpls. On view for free from now until March 5, 2023, Mia is debuting selections from its collection of hand-colored French fashion periodicals from the 1700s. Plus, during the 1790s, these magazines sometimes included musical scores, and Mia partnered with a violinist and musicologist to recreate these long-lost pieces of music.
Also at Mia through the fall are exhibitions by local artists Monica Sheets, Teo Nguyen, Joshua McGarvey, and more.
“Paj qaum ntuj / Flowers of the Sky” — Walker Arts Center, Mpls. Local Hmong artist Pao Houa Her presents a solo exhibition of photographs of Hmong communities cultivating cannabis and other crops near Mt. Shasta, in California. In addition to showcasing Hmong people’s resilient connections to the land through photographs, Her has also created an audiovisual installation inspired by kwv-txhiaj, or Hmong song poetry. It’s on view until Jan. 22, 2023 and is free to view with required timed Walker entry ticket.
“Capturing the Pristine: Minnesota Artist Peter Ustimchuk” — The Museum of Russian Art, Mpls. Born in Ukraine in 1967, artist Peter Ustimchuk is a landscape painter — and also owns a construction company in Minnesota. His works are on display through Jan. 15, 2023. Also at TMORA through the fall: ongoing show “Say No to War: Political Cartoons by Ukrainian and Russian Artists” and the special anniversary exhibition “TMORA: 20 Years.” All are on view with regular museum admission: $14 for adults; $12 for seniors; $5 for students and military; free for children and members. 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.
“Piotr Szyhalski: We Are Working All The Time!” — Weisman Art Museum, Mpls. Szyhalski, a Polish-born designer and Minneapolis College of Art and Design professor, creates multimedia art, performance and ephemera as a form of speech and resistance. His most recent work is COVID 19: Labor Camp Report, a series of 225 hand-drawn posters processing the daily churn of news surrounding the pandemic, racial injustice, and other social crises.
Singapore Curbs Crypto Ads at F1 Grand Prix
Crypto.com has paid millions to sponsor Formula 1. When the event takes place in Singapore later this month, it could mean a lot of empty space.
The company has been part of a campaign by cryptocurrency companies to stick their logos on F1, a high-octane sport that has grown in viewership in recent years. Crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried FTX Trading Ltd. has an agreement with mercedesBinance signed with Alpine and Bybit partnered with Red Bull.
