News
Democratic candidate Vicente Gonzalez claims Mayra Flores and her supporters ‘stole’ the Texas special election
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, who is running for re-election to Congress in the midterm elections, said at an event attended by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, a June special election in Texas was robbed by Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, and her supporters.
Gonzalez’s remarks came during a “vote blue” event at the Shotz bar in Brownsville, Texas on Thursday.
“Our democracy is at stake,” Gonzalez said. “There are millions and millions of dollars from outside our region and outside our state coming in here to try to steal our elections and take away your value and take away the process that we rely on, to know the elections. And we don’t have the resources to compete with those outside resources. We can’t compete with the Koch brothers, we can’t compete with the big oil companies, the big tobacco companies and the NRA. They can outspend us, but they can’t overspend us.
Taking aim at Flores, her Republican rival in the race to represent Texas’ 34th congressional district, Gonzalez said the newly elected GOP representative who beat her Democratic opponent in a special election to represent the redrawn district, “didn’t is presented to Congress and voted against keeping our communities safe.”
MAYRA FLORES RIPS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO ‘POLITIZE’ BORDER CRISIS: ‘NOTHING SURPRISES ME ANYMORE’
“They stole this last election,” Gonzalez said. “They spent $3 million of our $250,000, they campaigned for two years and they only won by less than one percent. So the way to turn it around is to get out there and vote .”
Schiff, who serves on the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 protests on Capitol Hill, also spoke to Gonzalez supporters at the event and made remarks in support of his candidacy for president. race.
“The work you do to support our democratic institutions, our election infrastructure, the rule of law, the rule of law applies to everyone equally couldn’t be more important,” he said. Schiff said. “It was a pleasure to meet so many of you and thank you for all you do to support my wonderful colleague.”
REPUBLICAN MAYRA FLORES FLIPS TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT RED IN SPECIAL ELECTION
Friday, González shared pictures of himself alongside Schiff, including one from the Thursday night event in Brownsville.
“Thank you to my friend, @RepAdamSchiff, for visiting #RGV this week,” Gonzalez wrote in a tweet. “It’s important for people in Washington to know and appreciate what South Texans have to offer and I was thrilled to show him around.”
In response to Schiff’s visit to the state to campaign for Gonzalez, Flores, the first Mexican-born congresswoman who took office on June 21, concluded that “the swamp protects one of its own.”
“The far left gets pretty desperate when Adam Schiff descends on Texas to save Vicente Gonzalez,” she said. wrote in a tweet. “The swamp protects one of its own.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Gonzalez’s assertion that Flores’ special general election victory over Democrat Dan Sanchez earlier this year was stolen comes amid recent rhetoric from President Biden who considers anyone “refuses to recognize an election” as a ” threat to democracy”.
Gonzalez will face Flores, along with an independent challenger, in the Nov. 8 general election to represent Longhorn State’s 34th District in the House.
Fox
News
Hyde10: Will Patriots run heavily?; DeVante’s return; weather issues — 10 thoughts on Dolphins’ opener
With all the talk of the Dolphins’ thin cornerback issues, the South Florida heat and the strategic matchup conspire to make sense of defensive coordinator Josh Boyer’s idea that New England will come in running the ball.
The Dolphins’ defense was run over by Tennessee last January for 198 rushing yards and has basically the same personnel. A year older and wiser? But running the ball effectively has the chance to shorten the game – something visitors should want to do in the sub-tropical heat (even ones that spent the past week here like New England).
The Patriots ran for 125 and 134 yards in the two meetings against the Dolphins last year. That’s in line with their No. 8 ranking at 126.5 yards a game last season and have virtually everyone back – with a twist.
They’ve changed everything from offensive coordinators to blocking schemes, where they’ll use the outside-blocking scheme just like the Dolphins are. That’s unfortunate in the manner these teams’ similar opponents will be accustomed to the blocking same pretty quickly. The scheme began to be used in the NFL with Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel’s mentor, Mike Shanahan, in Denver. The idea is lineman block areas, not just a man, as defenses increasingly moved people. You’ll see it a lot Sunday.
2. Patriots receiver Devante Parker gets a shot at his former Dolphins team on Sunday and expectedly said this week, “I just look at it like another game. I just have to come out and play hard like any other game.” Anyone buying that? You should understand why the Dolphins traded Parker (for a 2022 first-round pick and 2023 third-round pick). He missed significant practice and some games in 2016, 2020 and 2021, primarily with hamstring issues. He played 10 of 17 games last year. The larger part is he had the least separation of any receiver in the league for the past two seasons. But Belichick had to game-plan against him for year and obviously likes him. The one play that Parker excelled at was the jump ball, as he and Ryan Fitzpatrick showed. Expect the Patriots to try that with 6-3, 218-pound Parker having a good size advantage on Dolphins cornerbacks.
3. Five stats the Dolphins should improve on under Mike McDaniel’s offense and the upgrade of talent:
1. 4.78 yards per play (28th in league).
2. Tua Tagovailoa threw 33 percent of his passes under two seconds (fifth-highest rate, via Warren Sharp analystics).
3. The offensive line ranked worst in ESPN’s pass-block win rate.
4. Receivers had 4.3 yards after catch (ranked 31st).
5. And the heavyweight: 20.1 points per game (ranked 21st).
4. There’s no home-field advantage in sports bigger than a 1 p.m. game in September. I’ve said this before. You don’t need to go back to the Bob Kuechenberg said, “We knew the heat might kill us, but we knew it would kill them.” You don’t need to know the San Francisco 49ers landed in Denver after playing in Miami in 1973 to get more IV’s, Green Bay’s Don Majkowski lost a game-sealing fumble in 1991 because, “My hands were really just perspiring.”
“I’ve been ahead by 14 points in the fourth quarter, and my guys were gassed and [the Dolphins] came back and won it,” former Jets coach Rex Ryan said last year on ESPN.
That’s why Bill Belichick moved his team to Palm Beach County for this week’s practices. Will it matter? Every bit plays a part.
5. You should understand why the Dolphins are favored Sunday. But 3 1/2 points seems a bit much and plays into the optimism around the Dolphins team – and pessimism around the Patriots. Maybe I’m too scarred by the Patriots over the years, but the pessimism seems overdone. They aren’t a great team. But they went 10-7 and made the playoffs with a rookie quarterback last year. They didn’t add much, and lost top cornerback J.C. Jackson and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. It’s uncertain just where their offense is considering an odd scheme where Bill Belichick wasn’t saying who would call plays (sound familiar to the 2021 Dolphins?). But one thing you know: Belichick’s teams improve over a season. While there’s no one to scare you on their offense, the defensive front seven is a strong. They aren’t the dynasty they once were. But they aren’t pushovers, either.
6. This won’t exactly be a matchup of young teams, a bit of a surprise considering their young quarterbacks and lack of playoff success. According to bookie.com, the Patriots are the fifth oldest team in the league at an average 27 years, one month and 22 days. The Dolphins are the seventh oldest at 26 yards, nine months and 27 days.
7. Regarding running games, the Patriots’ backs might have some motivation this opener against the Dolphins considering last year’s opener in Foxborough. First, Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled his first NFL carry, the Dolphins recovered and Stevenson was benched until the fifth game. Then, with the Patriots driving for a winning field goal, Damien Harris had the ball stripped by Xavien Howard at the Dolphins’ 9-yard line to win the game for Miami.
8. Can Buffalo be the best pick for the Super Bowl and over-valued? Seems that way. I picked Buffalo for the Super Bowl out of the AFC and their opening win against the Los Angeles Rams showed why. But everyone’s picking the Bills this year – and the AFC is stacked with tough teams. Let’s not pretend they’re this proven force. First, Sean McDermott has to prove he can manage a game as the last 13 seconds in their AFC Championship loss to Kansas City showed. But let’s remember they had the same benefit last year that the Dolphins had: They played a lot of back-up quarterbacks, especially in the last half of the year. So while they’re mine and plenty of others’ pick to go to the Super Bowl, better teams haven’t matched preseason expectations.
9. Preseason prediction: Dolphins go 9-8 and slip into the playoffs in a tough AFC. If they come out 2-2 of this opening stretch, they should make it easy. Lots of teams will knock each other out – especially in the AFC West.
10. Sunday prediction: Dolphins 24, New England 20. Better roster. Favorable weather. The 3 1/2-point spread is about right.
()
News
Triple shooting overnight in Denver on Federal Boulevard near West 3rd Avenue.
Three people were shot overnight in Denver and an investigation is ongoing, police said.
ALERT: #DPD investigating a shooting in the 300 block N. Federal Blvd. Three victims located. Extent of injuries unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing, agents are working to develop suspicious information. #Denver pic.twitter.com/iuQkE3So1f
— Denver Police Department (@DenverPolice) September 10, 2022
The triple shooting occurred in the 300 block of Federal Boulevard, police said in a tweet at 2:56 a.m.
Details of injuries and information on one or more suspects have not been released.
This story will be updated.
denverpost
News
How Ukraine gained momentum against Russia and took a critical place
For months, Russia has used the town of Izium as a staging post to supply and reinforce its troops in their campaign to seize the eastern region of Donbass. With an offensive from the north, Ukraine recaptured the city.
nytimes Eur
News
Tony La Russa has not yet been cleared to return to managing the Chicago White Sox
Tony La Russa received clearance from his doctors to participate in Sunday’s ceremonies at Oakland Coliseum honoring his former pitcher Dave Stewart, the Chicago White Sox announced Saturday.
But La Russa’s doctors have not yet cleared his return to the dugout as an active manager, the Sox said. La Russa will travel to Chicago with the team following Sunday’s game against the A’s, the Sox said.
La Russa has been out since Aug. 30 when the team announced he would not manage less than an hour before the start of a game against the Kansas City Royals at the direction of his doctors.
The next day, the Sox said La Russa was out indefinitely and he would undergo further testing with doctors in Arizona.
La Russa is second all-time among major-league managers with 2,884 victories. The 2014 Hall of Fame inductee won World Series titles with the Oakland Athletics (1989) and St. Louis Cardinals (2006, 2011).
He managed the Sox from 1979-86, followed by Oakland from ‘86-95 and the Cardinals from ‘96-2011. He returned to the Sox last season.
The Sox, who have won eight of 11 since Aug. 30, are in Oakland for a four-game series that began Thursday. The A’s are retiring Stewart’s No. 34 in a pregame ceremony Sunday.
()
News
Everything we learned about Disney’s plans for Lucasfilm at D23 Expo
Adam Driver as Kylo Ren in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’.
disney
It’s been almost four years since a Star Wars movie hit theaters, but the long-running franchise has made its mark on television.
Fans of Tales From A Galaxy Far, Far Away will learn more about Disney’s plans for the franchise at the company’s D23 Expo on Saturday. Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm, took the stage at the D23 Expo to share new details about Lucasfilm’s Star Wars projects as well as other franchises under its umbrella, including Willow and Indiana Jones.
Here’s a breakdown of what audiences can expect from Lucasfilm in the coming years:
star wars
Kennedy introduced several cast members of “Andor,” which arrives on Disney+ September 21. Diego Luna stars as Cassian Andor, reprising his role from 2016’s “Rogue One,” and serves as an executive producer on the project. Genevieve O’Reilly also returns as Mon Mothma.
The series, which Kennedy describes as a spy thriller, is set five years before the events of “Rogue One.”
Other cast members include Adria Arjona as Bix, an on-and-off love interest of Cassian, and Kyle Soller as Syril, a villainous member of the Galactic Empire.
Dave Filoni, who ushered in a new era of Star Wars animation with “Clone Wars,” has revealed a trailer for “Tales of the Jedi,” a series of six animated shorts, three focused on Ahsoka Tano and three on Count Dooku. Each short takes place at a different time in each character’s life, bringing back characters like Qui-Gon Jinn, Anakin Skywalker, and Mace Windu.
Jon Favreau, Filoni’s co-star on ‘The Mandalorian’ series, arrived to discuss the ‘Ahsoka’ series live with Rosario Dawson in the title role and share details about other projects the cast is working on. Lucasfilm.
Favreau announced that Jon Watts, who directed “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” is directing “Skeleton Crew,” an upcoming Disney+ show set in the New Republic, alongside Chris Ford. The series stars Jude Law and follows a group of four children as they try to get home. Not much has been shared about the project, which is currently in production.
To celebrate the third season of “The Mandalorian,” Filoni and Favreau brought in fellow executive producer Rick Famuyiwa alongside the cast, including Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Emily Swallow, Amy Sedaris and Giancarlo Esposito. Lucasfilm has provided a teaser for the new season, which promises even more armored Mandalorians, high-octane action, and plenty of kid known as Grogu.
The next season is coming to Disney+ in 2023.
IndianaJones
James Mangold, the director of the fifth “Indiana Jones,” showed footage from the franchise’s next installment, which stars Harrison Ford in the title role. The action-packed clips featured epic car chases and Ford riding through a subway.
Ford, who was visibly emotional onstage, received a standing ovation and said the new “Indian Jones” is “a movie that will kick your ass.”
He also noted that this will be his last turn as an archaeologist adventurer saying, with a laugh, “I won’t fall in love with you again.”
The film, which also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, arrives in theaters on June 30, 2023.
willow
Warwick Davis, reprising his role as Willow, took to the stage alongside Christian Slater and other “Willow” cast members to share a trailer for the new Disney+ series. The new show is a sequel to the 1988 cult classic of the same name.
cnbc
News
Queen Elizabeth’s funeral is scheduled for September 19. : NPR
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral is scheduled for September 19, the royal family has announced Saturday.
She died on Thursday at her Balmoral estate in Scotland at the age of 96. She had been queen since 1952. Her death ended the longest monarchy in British history.
The funeral service will be held at Westminster Abbey, a royal church in central London. President Biden and other world leaders are expected. The UK has declared September 19 a public holiday in honor of the Queen.
Prior to the service, Elizabeth will remain in state inside Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects.
Chris Jackson/ WPA Pool/Getty Images
In a statement on TwitterElizabeth’s grandson Prince William wrote that it will be some time before the reality of life without his grandmother sets in.
“While I mourn her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have benefited from the Queen’s wisdom and comfort in my fifth decade,” he wrote.
William added that he was looking forward to supporting his father’s new title as King Charles III, which was officially announced earlier on Saturday.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
NPR News
Democratic candidate Vicente Gonzalez claims Mayra Flores and her supporters ‘stole’ the Texas special election
Hyde10: Will Patriots run heavily?; DeVante’s return; weather issues — 10 thoughts on Dolphins’ opener
U.S Senators Question Meta Over Prevention of Crypto Scams
Triple shooting overnight in Denver on Federal Boulevard near West 3rd Avenue.
How Ukraine gained momentum against Russia and took a critical place
Tony La Russa has not yet been cleared to return to managing the Chicago White Sox
Everything we learned about Disney’s plans for Lucasfilm at D23 Expo
Queen Elizabeth’s funeral is scheduled for September 19. : NPR
Death of Queen Elizabeth II: British sports resumption, tributes to the late Queen
An explosion at a multi-residential building in Aurora hits an exterior wall as firefighters checked for smoke
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
News4 weeks ago
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports2 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business2 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News4 weeks ago
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today