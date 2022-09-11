News
Disney Reveals Marvel Cinematic Universe Updates at D23 Expo
The Disney+ Marvel website home screen on a laptop computer in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S. on Monday, July 18, 2022.
Gaby Jones | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Hot on the heels of San Diego Comic Con in July, Disney revealed more information about its burgeoning Marvel Cinematic Universe during the D23 Expo on Saturday.
Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige says his team has a plan for the next ten years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and plans to incorporate the Fantastic Four, X-Men, and Deadpool into the mix of Marvel heroes already. established.
Here’s a breakdown of what audiences can expect from Disney’s Marvel Studios in the coming years:
Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige began his portion of the D23 Expo panel with a rendition of “I Can Do This All Day” from “Rogers: The Musical,” which appeared in the Disney+ series “Hawkeye.”
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” director Ryan Coogler brought images from the film, which is set to hit theaters on November 11. The clips showed Queen Ramonda berating the United Nations for attempting to steal vibranium from Wakanda following T’Challa’s death.
The footage showed the power of the Dora Milaje and set the stage for an epic battle against Namor and the Atlanteans.
“Glad you’re coming out of the cinema and proud of what we’ve brought you,” said Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri in the film.
‘Stone heart’
Audiences got a quick glimpse of Riri Williams in the “Wakanda Forever” footage, but Marvel also shared a sneak peek at the Disney+ “Ironheart” series, which is still in production. The clips showed Riri building pieces of the Ironheart armor, and Feige teased that the show would focus on cross-cutting magic and technology.
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Johnathan Majors appeared on stage to discuss the upcoming “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” the first MCU Phase 5 movie.
“That thing is bananas,” Rudd said.
“It’s not going to be like anything you’ve seen from us and let alone this guy,” he said, pointing to Majors, who plays Kang. “Throw it all into such new territory.”
Footage shows the Lang, Van Dyne and Pym families drawn into the Quantum Realm and facing a terrible new enemy: Kang the Conqueror.
“Night Werewolf”
Gael Garcia Bernal and Laura Donnelly star in “Werewolf by Night,” Marvel Studios’ special presentation at Disney+ in October.
The film, shot entirely in black and white, is reminiscent of “The Twilight Zone” and old monster movies of the 1930s and 1940s. Early footage shown at D23 Expo suggests the film follows a group of monster hunters in search of a monster among them.
“Secret Invasion”
“Secret Invasion” follows a faction of shape-shifting aliens known as the Skrulls who have infiltrated every aspect of life on Earth. The Skrulls first appeared in 2018’s “Captain Marvel,” which was set in the ’90s.
Don Cheadle has arrived to share images from the upcoming Disney+ series filled with political intrigue and action. He also teased “Armor Wars,” a show that will begin filming next year.
“Loki” and “The Fantastic Four”
Feige enlisted the cast of “Loki” to present a trailer for the second season, which promises even more mischief.
He announced that ‘WandaVision’ director Matt Shakman will officially direct the MCU’s ‘Fantastic Four’ feature film.
‘Echo’
“Echo,” a new Disney+ show centered around a deaf heroine, takes place after “Hawkeye” and features heavy use of American Sign Language.
Stills from the series show Vincent D’Onofrio’s return as King Pin. Alaqua Cox reprises her role as the main character.
“Daredevil: Born Again”
D’Onofrio, who was on stage to promote “Echo,” was joined by Charlie Cox to share footage of Matthew Murdock aka Daredevil in “She-Hulk.” No footage was shown of the broadcast, as filming has not begun. D’Onofrio will appear in the series.
“Captain America: New World Order”
Anthony Mackie returns as Captain America in ‘Captain America: New World Order’. He was joined on stage by Danny Ramiez, who plays Joaquin Torres, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, and Tim Blacke Nelson as Samuel Sterns, aka the Leader.
” Love at first sight “
Feige announced the team that will be part of “Thunderbolts”. This includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, David Harbor as Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Task Master, Wyatt Russel as John Walker aka US Agent, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova and Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier.
“This tells you everything you need to know about the Thunderbolts when the beloved Winter Soldier is most important to them,” Feige teased.
“Wonders”
Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris closed the panel with images from the upcoming film. Miss Marvel, Captain Monica Rambeau and Captain Marvel discover that their powers have become intertwined and the three heroes must unravel. In the meantime, the three continue to accidentally swap places, which resulted in quite a few laughs.
The images shown at Expo D23 were action-packed and filled with comedic beats. Plus, everyone’s favorite Flerkin, Goose, will be back for more antics.
CNN Contributor Marks 9/11 By Comparing Trump, MAGA To Bin Laden, Terrorists
Left-leaning radio host and CNN contributor Dean Obeidallah commemorated the 9/11 terrorist attacks with several articles equating former President Donald Trump and “MAGA” Republicans with the Islamic terrorists behind the deadly 2001 attacks.
On the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that saw Islamist terrorists kill nearly 3,000 Americans, leftist commentator Dean Obeidallah posted a series of tweets comparing the former president and his supporters to al-Qaeda and to Osama bin Laden.
“Terrorists are terrorists – whether bin Laden’s al-Qaeda or Trump’s MAGA,” Obeidallah wrote in a tweet. “It’s time to hold Trump accountable!!”
Terrorists are terrorists – whether they’re Bin Laden’s Al-Qaeda or Trump’s MAGA. It’s time to hold Trump accountable!!
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 10, 2022
In another article, he compared the former president’s right to “travel freely” in the United States to granting that same right to al-Qaeda founder Bin Laden.
“Take a moment and imagine if after 9/11 bin Laden was allowed to travel freely in America, spouting lies in an effort to radicalize more people to commit violence in his name?!” he wrote.
“Well, that’s EXACTLY what Donald Trump has been doing since January 6th,” he added. “It’s time to stop Trump!!”
Take a moment and imagine if after 9/11 bin Laden was allowed to travel freely in America, spouting lies in an effort to radicalize more people to commit violence in his name? ! Well, that’s EXACTLY what Donald Trump has been doing since January 6th. It’s time to stop Trump!!
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 11, 2022
Claiming that the right-wing media “will try to grotesquely misrepresent my tweets invoking 9/11,” Obeidallah said he would “never stop speaking out against the threat that Trump and MAGA pose to our nation, especially not on occasion. of the anniversary of September 11”.
I know the right wing media will try to grotesquely twist my tweets invoking 9/11, but I will never stop calling out the threat that Trump and MAGA pose to our nation, especially not on the anniversary of September 11. #Never forget
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 11, 2022
Although 9/11 and the events of January 6 cannot be compared to each other “in terms of loss of life”, admitted Obeidallah, he asserted that the Capitol riot “was far more dangerous for our nation in insofar as it was the Americans who carried out the attack”. after being radicalized by Donald Trump.
“And very dangerously, Trump is still going around the country to radicalize people,” he added.
There is no comparison between 9/11 and January 6 in terms of loss of life. But January 6 was far more dangerous for our nation as it was Americans who carried out the attack after being radicalized by Donald Trump. And very dangerously, Trump is still traveling the country to radicalize people.
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 11, 2022
He also said it was “time to bring Trump to justice to protect our nation the same way we have brought to justice everyone involved in 9/11 since bin Laden.”
Only in America can Donald Trump attempt a coup and carry out the January 6 terrorist attack while remaining free. It’s time to bring Trump to justice to protect our nation the same way we’ve brought everyone involved in 9/11 to justice since bin Laden.#Never forget
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 11, 2022
“MAGA and Al-Qaeda both carried out murderous attacks on our nation to end our democracy,” he wrote in another. “The difference is that the leader of al-Qaeda has been brought to justice, while the leader of MAGA, Donald Trump, is still roaming our country to radicalize people in preparation for his next terrorist attack.”
Both MAGA and Al-Qaeda have carried out murderous attacks on our nation to end our democracy. The difference is that the leader of Al-Qaeda has been brought to justice, while the leader of MAGA, Donald Trump, is still roaming our country to radicalize people in preparation for his next terrorist attack.
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 10, 2022
The former lawyer argued that “terrorists are terrorists – whether they’re bin Laden’s al-Qaeda or Trump’s MAGA.”
“It’s time to hold Trump accountable!!” he added.
Terrorists are terrorists – whether they’re Bin Laden’s Al-Qaeda or Trump’s MAGA. It’s time to hold Trump accountable!!
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 10, 2022
Last week, Obeidallah said that America is in a battle against the so-called “MAGA” Republicans.
Last month, following the US military’s assassination of al-Qaeda leader and bin Laden accomplice Ayman al-Zawahri, Obeidallah said he viewed former President Trump’s supporters as no different from those who had backed bin Laden after the 9/11 attacks.
At this point, I LITERALLY consider the people who still support Donald Trump to be the despicable, vile people who supported bin Laden after 9/11.
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) August 4, 2022
“At this point, I LITERALLY consider the people who still support Donald Trump to be the despicable and vile people who supported bin Laden after 9/11,” he wrote.
Follow Joshua Klein on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.
Macro data, global indices, IPO activity that may influence the market
mini
National macroeconomic data, global indices and foreign fund flows will remain center stage on Dalal Street this week. Investors will closely watch any wild moves in Crude Oil and the Rupee as well.
Macroeconomic data, foreign fund flows and IPO activity are expected to be on investors’ radar on Dalal Street this week. Globally, investors will be watching a series of speeches from central bankers for clarity on how COVID-era interest rates are shaping up, as runaway inflation and slowing economic growth continue to mount. affect their risk appetite.
Movements in crude oil and exchange rates will also be closely monitored.
The week that was
“As Europe’s energy crisis continued to haunt investors, renewed efforts by Chinese policymakers to bolster their economy boded well for Chinese stock markets. In an effort to stabilize falling oil prices, the OPEC+ has opted to cut production given the faltering global growth outlook,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.
Broad-based gains supported the market, supported by continued inflows from foreign institutional investors. Nifty Bank posted a third consecutive weekly gain.
A total of 37 stocks in the Nifty50 basket rose for the week. Shree Cement, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, Bharat Petroleum and Axis Bank were the main winners.
On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Nestlé, Tata Consumer and Britannia were the main laggards.
Broader indices also strengthened, with the Nifty Midcap 100 advancing for the 12th consecutive week.
|Index
|Weekly change (%)
|Clever Midcap 100
|2
|Clever small cap 100
|3.3
Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers of Indian equities, following net new buyers for a first full calendar month since September 2021.
Here are the main factors and events likely to influence Dalal Street in the week of September 12:
DOMESTIC INDICES
Macroeconomic data
Separate data on industrial production and consumer inflation in India are due on Monday.
Data on wholesale inflation in the country will be released on Wednesday.
Initial Public Offering
The initial sale of TMB shares concluded last week with nearly three times subscription.
Harsha Engineers International’s IPO to raise up to Rs 755 crore will launch on September 14 and close on September 16. The share sale is a combination of a new issue of shares worth Rs 455 crore and an offer to sell (OFS) worth Rs 300 crore by existing shareholders.
GLOBAL INDICES
|Date
|WE
|Europe
|Asia
|September 12
|UK GDP and Industrial Production Data, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos and Executive Board Member Isabel Schnabel will speak
|September 13
|Inflation data
|Germany Inflation Data, UK Inflation Data, ECB Supervisory Board Chair Andrea Enria and Member Elizabeth McCaul will speak, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey will speak
|September 14
|Crude Oil Inventories
|UK Inflation and Inflation Data, Eurozone Factory Output Data, Elizabeth McCaul and ECB Executive Board Member Philip Lane will speak
|Data on industrial production in Japan and Hong Kong
|September 15
|Retail sales data, unemployment insurance claims data, trade data, factory production data, natural gas inventory data
|Wholesale inflation data from Germany, inflation data from France, Luis de Guindos and Elizabeth McCaul will speak
|Japan trade data
|September 16
|Consumer sentiment data
|UK retail sales data, France car registration data, Eurozone inflation data
|Data on industrial production, retail sales and unemployment in China
WNBA Finals 2022: How to watch Game 1 of the Aces against the Sun today
The Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun are both three wins away from the WNBA Championship. The top-seeded Aces booked their ticket to the WNBA Finals after a monster game from Chelsea Gray helped them close out the Seattle Storm. Gray, along with league MVP A’ja Wilson, is looking to propel the Aces to their first title in franchise history.
Meanwhile, 2021 WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones and the Connecticut Sun dispatched Candace Parker and the Chicago Sky in a Game 5 winner. The Sun returns to the WNBA Finals for the fourth time in franchise history, despite having yet to win the championship.
Game 1 of the WNBA Finals airs this afternoon at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on ABC.
Who will win the WNBA MVP battle? Will strong Aces be too much for the Sun? Will the outsider Sun be able to cause surprise?
Those looking to follow the drama will need access to ABC and ESPN to watch every game. We’ve broken down everything you need to know to stream the WNBA Finals live without cable.
What does the WNBA Finals look like?
The WNBA Finals is the best of 5 playoff series. Here is the full schedule for the finals, with times in ET:
WNBA Finals Schedule
|
date and time
|
Match
|
Network
|
Sunday, September 11 (3 p.m.)
|
Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces, Game 1
|
ABC
|
Tuesday, September 13 (9 p.m.)
|
Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces, Game 2
|
ESPN
|
Thursday, September 15 (9 p.m.)
|
Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun Game 3
|
ESPN
|
Sunday, September 18 (4 p.m.)*
|
Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun, Game 4
|
ESPN
|
Tuesday, September 20 (9 p.m.)*
|
Connecticut Sun at Las Vegas Aces Game 5
|
ESPN
*if necessary
The best options for cable-free streaming
The 2022 WNBA Finals matches will air on the Disney family of networks, namely ABC and ESPN. To catch every second of basketball action, cord cutters will need to subscribe to a live tv streaming service. Here’s how they break down.
You can watch the WNBA playoffs with a subscription to YouTube TV, our favorite live TV streaming service. ABC, ESPN and ESPN 2 are all included in the package, meaning you’ll have all the channels you need to watch every second of the action.
Read our YouTube TV review.
Hulu Plus Live TV is a bit more expensive than YouTube TV, but it also offers all the channels you need to watch the WNBA playoffs. As a bonus, Hulu Plus Live TV comes with the rest of the Disney bundle, which includes a subscription to Disney Plus, as well as ESPN Plus. The WNBA playoffs aren’t shown on ESPN Plus, but the service has a ton of other content for die-hard sports fans.
Read our Hulu Plus Live TV review.
Sling TV’s $35 Orange package might be a good choice for casual WNBA fans who don’t need to watch every game. This plan is one of the cheapest ways to access ESPN and ESPN 2. Sling TV lacks ABC, which could be a problem for fans hoping to catch some of the biggest games.
Read our Sling TV review.
Taylor Swift discusses the meaning of the red scarf in All Too Well
Taylor Swift remained enigmatic when asked about this red scarf.
Speaking at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on September 9 to promote his 10-minute short Very goodthe singer opened up about the headscarf she refers to in the song, which many of her fans have long suspected is her ex, Jake Gyllenhaalwhom she briefly dated in 2010. In the short, Sadie sink wears a red scarf.
“The scarf is a metaphor,” Swift said during a panel at the event, “and we made it red because red is a very important color on this album, which is called Red.”
She continued with a laugh, “And, I think when I say it’s a metaphor, I’m just going to stop, and I’m going to say, thank you for the amazing question, whoever asked it. really took you for a ride.”
The original version of “All Too Well” includes the lyrics, “And I left my scarf there at your sister’s / And you still got it in your drawer, even now.”
thousands take to the streets against inflation and anti-Russian sanctions — RT in French
Like in several European countries, rising prices, particularly of energy, are causing concern in Austria. Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in Vienna to express their opposition to sanctions targeting Russia.
Contrary to the unanimity displayed at the summits of the European Union in the pursuit of sanctions against Russia, Austrians demonstrated on September 10 in Vienna to demand an end to sanctions and inflation.
“Open Nord Stream”, we could see on one of the posters brandished by the demonstrators, in reference to the gas pipeline project suspended within the framework of the sanctions against Moscow after the launch of the Russian offensive in Ukraine.
The sanctions taken against Russia are a mortal blow against Europe
“The sanctions taken against Russia are a mortal blow against Europe. We pull in both knees at the same time. Sanctions have no effect, they only destroy Europe,” Hannes Brejcha of the Fairdenken movement, organizer of the rally, told the podium.
Beyond the sanctions, a strong dissatisfaction against inflation was expressed: “This year, the price of wood has doubled compared to last year. And with the cheap excuse, it’s because of the Ukrainian war. But the wood does not come from Ukraine, it comes from Austria”, explained a demonstrator to the Ruptly agency.
The electricity bill is skyrocketing
Extremely dependent on Russian gas, Austria is in a bad position in this period of energy crisis. The government announced on September 7 its intention to cap electricity prices to curb rising energy costs. Around three to four billion euros will be allocated to the measure, which will come into force in December and last until the end of June 2024.
Demonstrations against inflation have already taken place in several EU countries: 70,000 people demonstrated in Prague on September 3 to demand the resignation of the government and, among other issues, to denounce inflation and the too big sacrifices made to Ukraine.
In France, an anti-NATO and anti-sanctions demonstration was organized in Paris on September 3 at the initiative of the Les Patriotes party and gave rise to controversy, with LCI journalists denying its existence before acknowledging their error. In France, the denunciation of the sanctions is highly criticized by editorialists and media commentators who justify the policy of maximum hostility towards Russia.
Business People: Tom Clark takes St. Paul senior design role at Wold Architects & Engineers
OF NOTE — ARCHITECTURE/ENGINEERING
Wold Architects & Engineers announced the hire of Tom Clark as senior design leader in its St. Paul office. Clark previously was an associate vice president at HGA, Minneapolis.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
The Association for Black Economic Power announced a name change for Black-led community credit union Arise Community Credit Union, based in North Minneapolis; the previous name was Village Financial Credit Union.
ECONMIC DEVELOPMENT
Greater MSP, a St. Paul-based regional promotional organization, announced that Morris Goodwin will join as Forge North managing director and enterprise financial adviser. Goodwin previously was chief financial officer of St. Paul-based American Public Media Group. Forge North is a business-funding initiative of Greater MSP.
LAW
Minneapolis-based intellectual property firm Patterson Thuente IP announced the additions of attorneys Jeffer Ali and Daidre Burgess as principals. Ali attended University of Minnesota Law School and has been with the firm since 2005; Burgess previously was a engineer at 3M, Maplewood, and is a graduate of William Mitchell College of Law, now Mitchell Hamline, St. Paul. … Fredrikson & Byron, Minneapolis, announced that attorney Travis R. Panneck has joined as an associate in the Bank & Finance Group, and that attorney Sarah B. Bennett has joined as an officer in the Real Estate, Corporate & Securities, Bank & Finance and Mergers & Acquisitions Groups. … Minneapolis-based intellectual property firm Merchant & Gould announced that Daniel L. Bruzzone joined as a partner in the Electrical Practice Group.
MANUFACTURING
Evolve Additive Solutions, a Minnetonka-based maker of capital equipment and 3D printing equipment for industry, announced the appointment Jeff Blank as chief operating officer. Blank previously held the same role at NanoVox / Vadient Optics.
MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Omcare, a Burnsville-based provider of connectivity technology for health care professionals, announced that Chuck Mooty has joined its board of directors. Mooty is a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee who previously held executive roles at Dairy Queen, Faribault Woolen Mill, Fairview Health Services and Jostens Inc. … Miromatrix, an Eden Prairie developer of transplantable regenerative human organs, announced the hire of University of Minnesota professor and liver transplantation expert Dr. Jack Lake as medical director; Lake will concurrently retain his roles at the U. … Humanetics Corp., an Edina-based developer of clinical-stage drugs for cancer and COVID-19 patients, announced the addition of life science industry venture capitalist Jake R. Nunn to its board of directors. … Nonin Medical, a Plymouth-based developer of noninvasive patient monitoring devices for health care professionals, announced John M. Hastings as chief executive officer. Hastings previously served in executive roles at Cardiovascular Systems, Abbott Laboratories (formerly St. Jude Medical) and American Medical Systems. … Pace, a Minneapolis-based provider of laboratory products and services to the environmental and life sciences sectors, announced the appointment of Nisheet Gupta as executive vice president and chief financial officer; Gupta previously held similar roles at Apogee Enterprises, Bloomington.
REAL ESTATE
Colliers Mortgage, Minneapolis, the debt financing arm of Colliers International | U.S., announced that Bob Ryan and Anthony Hebenstreit have joined the firm as senior vice presidents, Production.
RECREATION
Vista Outdoor, an Anoka-based parent company of consumer outdoor recreational brands, announced the addition of independent directors Gerard Gibbons and Bruce Grooms. Gibbons previously was with United Parcel Service; Grooms is a retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral and is an executive at defense contractor Delphinus Engineering. Vista Outdoor’s brands include Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Fiber Energy Products and Bell Helmets.
RETAIL
Target Corp., Minneapolis. announced the election of Grace Puma to its board of directors; Puma is retired executive vice president and chief operations officer at PepsiCo.
SPONSORSHIPS
The Minnesota Wild professional hockey team, announced jersey logo partnerships with HealthPartners, Bloomington, TRIA Orthopedics, Bloomington, and Regions Hospital, St. Paul.
TECHNOLOGY
Jamf, a provider of Apple-based software to enterprises, announced it has promoted Ian Goodkind to chief financial officer. Goodkind previously was the company’s chief accounting officer.
EMAIL ITEMS to [email protected]
