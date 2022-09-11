Disney Reveals Marvel Cinematic Universe Updates at D23 Expo

Left-leaning radio host and CNN contributor Dean Obeidallah commemorated the 9/11 terrorist attacks with several articles equating former President Donald Trump and “MAGA” Republicans with the Islamic terrorists behind the deadly 2001 attacks.

On the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that saw Islamist terrorists kill nearly 3,000 Americans, leftist commentator Dean Obeidallah posted a series of tweets comparing the former president and his supporters to al-Qaeda and to Osama bin Laden.

“Terrorists are terrorists – whether bin Laden’s al-Qaeda or Trump’s MAGA,” Obeidallah wrote in a tweet. “It’s time to hold Trump accountable!!”

In another article, he compared the former president’s right to “travel freely” in the United States to granting that same right to al-Qaeda founder Bin Laden.

“Take a moment and imagine if after 9/11 bin Laden was allowed to travel freely in America, spouting lies in an effort to radicalize more people to commit violence in his name?!” he wrote.

“Well, that’s EXACTLY what Donald Trump has been doing since January 6th,” he added. “It’s time to stop Trump!!”

Claiming that the right-wing media “will try to grotesquely misrepresent my tweets invoking 9/11,” Obeidallah said he would “never stop speaking out against the threat that Trump and MAGA pose to our nation, especially not on occasion. of the anniversary of September 11”.

Although 9/11 and the events of January 6 cannot be compared to each other “in terms of loss of life”, admitted Obeidallah, he asserted that the Capitol riot “was far more dangerous for our nation in insofar as it was the Americans who carried out the attack”. after being radicalized by Donald Trump.

“And very dangerously, Trump is still going around the country to radicalize people,” he added.

He also said it was “time to bring Trump to justice to protect our nation the same way we have brought to justice everyone involved in 9/11 since bin Laden.”

“MAGA and Al-Qaeda both carried out murderous attacks on our nation to end our democracy,” he wrote in another. “The difference is that the leader of al-Qaeda has been brought to justice, while the leader of MAGA, Donald Trump, is still roaming our country to radicalize people in preparation for his next terrorist attack.”

The former lawyer argued that “terrorists are terrorists – whether they’re bin Laden’s al-Qaeda or Trump’s MAGA.”

“It’s time to hold Trump accountable!!” he added.

Last week, Obeidallah said that America is in a battle against the so-called “MAGA” Republicans.

Last month, following the US military’s assassination of al-Qaeda leader and bin Laden accomplice Ayman al-Zawahri, Obeidallah said he viewed former President Trump’s supporters as no different from those who had backed bin Laden after the 9/11 attacks.

“At this point, I LITERALLY consider the people who still support Donald Trump to be the despicable and vile people who supported bin Laden after 9/11,” he wrote.

