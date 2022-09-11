Dolphins elevate WR River Cracraft, S Verone McKinley for game against Patriots

Jordan Waters had a pair of rushing touchdowns, Riley Leonard threw for a score and Duke beat Northwestern 31-23 on Saturday.

Leonard, who was 13 of 24 for 240 yards and an interception, found Jordan Moore with a short scoring pass early in the fourth quarter to give Duke a 28-16 lead and Brandon Johnson had a late interception in the territory Wildcat to set up a field goal with 1:18 remaining.

Johnson ended the match by pounce on Evan Hull’s fumble with 12 seconds left.

“So many times you see this play turn into a touchdown because your guys don’t finish the play,” Duke coach Mike Elko said of the end zone recovery. “It’s just a credit to the effort our kids are playing with now.”

Waters rushed for a career-best 91 yards, including a 42-yard rush for the Blue Devils (2-0). Jaylen Coleman added 83 yards and a short touchdown.

Hull caught 14 passes for a career-high 213 yards and a touchdown, and added 65 yards and a rushing score for the Wildcats (1-1), who trailed 21-0 in the first 16 minutes. . Ryan Hilinski finished 36 of 60 for a personal best 435 yards with two scores and an interception.

“He probably won’t throw the ball 60 times if the game didn’t start the way he did,” Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald said. “Our guys showed great determination and kept fighting, but to sum it up, there were a lot of self-inflicted injuries.”

Northwestern went 21-10 at halftime and cut the lead to five points twice in the second half.

Elko won his first road game with Duke despite being penalized seven times for 85 yards. Jalon Calhoun had six catches for 108 yards and Eli Pancol added two for 102.

“We were up and we were down,” Duke safety Darius Joiner said. “We kept saying don’t look at the scoreboard and just keep playing.”

TAKE AWAY

Duke: Elko wished his team had taken advantage of the initial 21-0 advantage, but his first road trip ended well. The Blue Devils saw Northwestern come back into the game, but the defense turned stingy when needed and the offense shook off bad luck and poor possessions to turn the game into a two-point affair in the fourth quarter. A 4-0 start heading into the ACC opener on Oct. 1 against Virginia seems realistic.

Northwest: The Wildcats rebounded from a tough first quarter, but the defense came back even worse than it did in a season-opening win over Nebraska. The Blue Devils have evenly split their 463 yards between the ground and air and averaged over 8 yards per play. There’s a lot to consolidate ahead of a Big Ten road trip on Oct. 1 at Penn State.

“We cannot allow this to continue,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s a recipe for long-term disaster.”

SHIFT/DOWNSHIFT

The Wildcats went for it in the fourth-and-third of the Duke 39 late in the third and cashed in when Hilinski found Hull with a short pass. Hull cruised along the touchline for a touchdown and a missed two-point try left the score 21-16.

Duke picked up the momentum from the ensuing possession; a long drive that ended with Leonard’s short pass to Moore.

“Biggest drive of the game,” Elko said. “They had all the momentum and this is when your guys need to fight back. It was a critical four-point play that we had to convert.

GREAT ESCAPE

Duke was facing third-and-sixth of 14 on the final play of the first quarter when Leonard connected with a serial Pancol for 81 yards through the middle. That gave the Blue Devils a 21-0 lead early in the second and ended a first quarter that saw the visitors beat Northwestern 237-76.

NEXT

Duke: The Blue Devils will host North Carolina A&T next Saturday.

Northwestern: The Wildcats host Southern Illinois next Saturday.

___

More AP college football: and Sign up for the PA College Football Newsletter: