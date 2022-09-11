News
Dolphins elevate WR River Cracraft, S Verone McKinley for game against Patriots
The Miami Dolphins elevated wide receiver River Cracraft and safety Verone McKinley from their practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.
McKinley, the undrafted rookie out of Oregon, could help a Dolphins secondary that may be without safety Eric Rowe, who is questionable with a pectoral injury.
McKinley was a ballhawk in college, intercepting 11 passes over 38 games. He played alongside starting Dolphins safety Jevon Holland with the Ducks. He impressed during training camp but did not make the initial 53-man roster as the cornerback-safety versatility and special teams play of Elijah Campbell earned him the final defensive back spot.
This week, McKinley was one of three players wearing a colorful camouflage jersey at Friday’s practice to signify a strong week of practice. Backup center Michael Deiter and practice-squad wide receiver Freddie Swain also wore those jerseys on Friday.
Miami is already down cornerback Byron Jones in the secondary. He is out at least the first four weeks of the season on the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list following lower-left-leg surgery in the offseason.
Cracraft gives the Dolphins a sixth wide receiver on game day against New England. On the active roster Miami has had a small group on the of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson Jr., rookie Erik Ezukanma and Trent Sherfield. In the preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles, Cracraft had a touchdown catch from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to cap the opening series.
Cracraft, who spent the past two seasons with Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel in San Francisco after playing for the Denver Broncos his first two NFL seasons, has seven career receptions for 85 yards. He also has special teams experience, including in the return game, giving McDaniel another option there if he doesn’t want to expose stars like Hill, Waddle, Holland and running back Raheem Mostert to the potential of injury on special teams.
NFL teams can elevate up to two practice-squad players to the active roster per game. In 2022, players can get the call up three times over the course of the season, up from two last year.
Along with Rowe, Dolphins nose tackle Raekwon Davis (knee), outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (illness), running back Salvon Ahmed (heel) and tight end Tanner Conner (knee) are questionable for Sunday.
Waters rush for 2 touchdowns, Duke beats Northwestern 31-23 – NBC Chicago
Jordan Waters had a pair of rushing touchdowns, Riley Leonard threw for a score and Duke beat Northwestern 31-23 on Saturday.
Leonard, who was 13 of 24 for 240 yards and an interception, found Jordan Moore with a short scoring pass early in the fourth quarter to give Duke a 28-16 lead and Brandon Johnson had a late interception in the territory Wildcat to set up a field goal with 1:18 remaining.
Johnson ended the match by pounce on Evan Hull’s fumble with 12 seconds left.
“So many times you see this play turn into a touchdown because your guys don’t finish the play,” Duke coach Mike Elko said of the end zone recovery. “It’s just a credit to the effort our kids are playing with now.”
Waters rushed for a career-best 91 yards, including a 42-yard rush for the Blue Devils (2-0). Jaylen Coleman added 83 yards and a short touchdown.
Hull caught 14 passes for a career-high 213 yards and a touchdown, and added 65 yards and a rushing score for the Wildcats (1-1), who trailed 21-0 in the first 16 minutes. . Ryan Hilinski finished 36 of 60 for a personal best 435 yards with two scores and an interception.
“He probably won’t throw the ball 60 times if the game didn’t start the way he did,” Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald said. “Our guys showed great determination and kept fighting, but to sum it up, there were a lot of self-inflicted injuries.”
Northwestern went 21-10 at halftime and cut the lead to five points twice in the second half.
Elko won his first road game with Duke despite being penalized seven times for 85 yards. Jalon Calhoun had six catches for 108 yards and Eli Pancol added two for 102.
“We were up and we were down,” Duke safety Darius Joiner said. “We kept saying don’t look at the scoreboard and just keep playing.”
TAKE AWAY
Duke: Elko wished his team had taken advantage of the initial 21-0 advantage, but his first road trip ended well. The Blue Devils saw Northwestern come back into the game, but the defense turned stingy when needed and the offense shook off bad luck and poor possessions to turn the game into a two-point affair in the fourth quarter. A 4-0 start heading into the ACC opener on Oct. 1 against Virginia seems realistic.
Northwest: The Wildcats rebounded from a tough first quarter, but the defense came back even worse than it did in a season-opening win over Nebraska. The Blue Devils have evenly split their 463 yards between the ground and air and averaged over 8 yards per play. There’s a lot to consolidate ahead of a Big Ten road trip on Oct. 1 at Penn State.
“We cannot allow this to continue,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s a recipe for long-term disaster.”
SHIFT/DOWNSHIFT
The Wildcats went for it in the fourth-and-third of the Duke 39 late in the third and cashed in when Hilinski found Hull with a short pass. Hull cruised along the touchline for a touchdown and a missed two-point try left the score 21-16.
Duke picked up the momentum from the ensuing possession; a long drive that ended with Leonard’s short pass to Moore.
“Biggest drive of the game,” Elko said. “They had all the momentum and this is when your guys need to fight back. It was a critical four-point play that we had to convert.
GREAT ESCAPE
Duke was facing third-and-sixth of 14 on the final play of the first quarter when Leonard connected with a serial Pancol for 81 yards through the middle. That gave the Blue Devils a 21-0 lead early in the second and ended a first quarter that saw the visitors beat Northwestern 237-76.
NEXT
Duke: The Blue Devils will host North Carolina A&T next Saturday.
Northwestern: The Wildcats host Southern Illinois next Saturday.
Review: St. Paul Chamber Orchestra displays range on opening night with Stravinsky, Beethoven
From Stravinsky’s playful ballet suite inspired by commedia dell’arte to Beethoven’s emotional Symphony No. 7, the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra launches the fall season this weekend with an invigorating program that demonstrates the chamber ensemble’s might. Tossed in the mix is a short but soaring landscape of sound by American composer Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson.
Introducing Igor Stravinsky’s Suite from “Pulcinella” on Friday, artistic director and principal violinist Kyu-Young Kim noted the composer wrote the ballet from which the suite is based after recovering from a difficult bout with the Spanish flu. With a creative dream team that included Pablo Picasso designing the sets, the ballet premiered in 1920 on the heels of the flu pandemic. “This piece is about the rediscovery of joy,” Kim said.
Stravinsky drew from the work of 18th-century composers in creating the score, and it has a much more accessible feel than the composer’s earlier revolutionary work, “Rite of Spring.” It’s all play, even if that play takes considerable concentration and stamina on the part of the musicians. Kim noted the physicality of Stravinsky’s “Pulcinella.” You can hear the work the musicians’ bodies are doing as they play.
The piece opens with the oboe floating atop with its melodic line. Later, an oboe solo in the Serenata movement has a hint of melancholy, almost sounding flute-like at times. In the Gavotta con due variazione movement, the flute follows the oboe’s melody. The section also features vigorous accompaniment by other wind and brass instruments.
The trombone has a chance to shine in the Vivo movement, splatting comically, evoking the scene of Italian comic characters that populated the original ballet. By the Minuetto – Finale, the SPCO musicians have created a dizzying pace, in a rambunctious rush toward the conclusion.
Following the Stravinsky piece, the SPCO performed “Song Form” from Sinfonietta No. 1, by Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson. A co-founder and musical director of the first racially integrated orchestra in the U.S., the Symphony of the New World, Perkinson’s career began in the middle of last century. Sinfonietta No. 1 is an early work, written in 1953.
It’s a sumptuous piece of music. Performed by the string players of SPCO, it seems to emerge as if from the mist. There are moments of dissonance that Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson explores, yet as a whole the effect is bucolic. Then just like that, the notes disappear, evaporating again into the mist.
After intermission, the SPCO tackles Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 magnificently.
The timpani sits near the front of the stage for the piece, showcasing the instrument’s important role. The first movement builds tension, and incorporates repetition, including a call and response section, and syncopated rhythms.
The second movement, Allegretto, is one most people would recognize. It’s ominous, with plenty of surprises. For instance, a shift from minor to major keys transforms the movement into a new direction, even as it pushes forward with more strength. The third movement has dynamics that continue to disorient. Then in the final movement, there’s a feeling of circularity— almost like circling troupes, or a hurricane brewing.
Through it all, the musicians of SPCO carried the passion and energy of Beethoven’s dramatic work. They performed the work just before the start of the pandemic. They seem to have returned to it with renewed urgency and strength.
Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur Live updates from the 2022 US Open women’s singles final: Iga Swiatek leads 5-2 against Ons Jabeur in the first set
US Open Live: Iga Swiatek has won two of his four meetings with Ons Jabeur.©AFP
Live updates from the US Open women’s singles final: Iga Swiatek started the match on a dominating note but Ons Jabeur gave him a good fight in the first set. World number one Iga Swiatek takes on Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the 2022 US Open women’s singles final. Swiatek qualified for the first US Open final of her career after defeating Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The victory sent the 21-year-old Pole into a final on Saturday with Jabeur, who beat France’s Caroline Garcia 6-1, 6-3 in Thursday’s other semi-final. Jabeur ruthlessly dismantled Garcia’s dream of becoming the first Frenchwoman to win the US Open crown with a clinical win.
Here are the live updates from the US Open women’s singles final between Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur:
September11202202:14 (IST)
US Open final live: Swiatek continues to dominate
Iga Swiatek won the match on his serve to come extremely close to winning the first set. She now leads Ons Jabeur 5-2.
September11202202:11 (IST)
US Open final live: Swiatek is back!
Iga Swiatek broke Ons Jabeur’s serve and she now leads 4-2 in the current first set.
September11202202:04 (IST)
US Open final live: Welcome back!
Ons Jabeur broke Iga Swiatek’s serve. She’s been brilliant in the last two games, thanks to her confident shooting. The Tunisian is now trailing 2-3.
September11202202:01 (IST)
US Open final live: 1st victory for Jabeur
Ons Jabeur won a match on his serve. She now trails 1-3 against Iga Swiatek in the current first set.
September11202201:56 (IST)
US Open final live: Swiatek on top!
Iga Swiatek leads 3-0 in the first set. She has been dominant in the ongoing women’s singles final so far.
September11202201:54 (IST)
US Open final live: Swiatek breaks Jabeur
Iga Swiatek broke Ons Jabeur’s serve at the start of the first set. It’s a superb debut for the two-time Grand Slam champion, who also currently holds the highest ranking in women’s tennis.
September11202201:51 (IST)
US Open final live: Swiatek wins the first match
A confident Iga Swiatek comfortably won the opener on her serve against Ons Jabeur.
September11202201:49 (IST)
US Open final live: it’s game time
The 2022 US Open women’s singles final is underway. It started with Iga Swiatek’s serve against Ons Jabeur.
September11202201:40 (IST)
US Open final live: everything is ready for the match
Swiatek and Jabeur arrived in court.
September11202201:28 (IST)
US Open Final Live: We’re minutes away from the start!
Whoever wins the match tonight, the US Open will have a new champion, that’s for sure!
What physical factors will play into one of these women making tennis history today at Arthur Ashe Stadium?
Here’s how they stack up:
September11202201:20 (IST)
US Open final live: head to head
Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur have faced each other a total of 4 times, winning two games apiece.
September11202201:08 (IST)
US Open final live: Ons Jabeur eyes his first Grand Slam
Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur is yet to win her first Grand Slam title. What better way to clinch the honor than to beat the world number 1 for it! We are all ready for the thrilling titular clash.
September11202201:01 (IST)
US Open final live: Swiatek looks to add glory
World number 1 Iga Swiatek has already won two Grand Slam – French Open titles in 2020 and 2022. She will be looking to add another title to her name.
-
September11202200:44 (IST)
US Open Final Live: Hello guys!
Hello everyone, welcome to the 2022 US Open women’s singles final live blog. Iga Swiatek plays against Ons Jabeur in the summit clash. You will get all live updates, including scores, related to the match here. Stay logged in!
Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley ruled out for Sunday’s season opener vs. Jets; OLB Steven Means activated
Ronnie Stanley’s return to the field will have to wait at least another week.
The Ravens’ starting left tackle has been ruled out for Sunday’s season opener against the New York Jets, and he will not travel with the team. Ja’Wuan James is expected to start in his place.
Stanley, who has missed 28 of the Ravens’ past 29 games since injuring his left ankle Nov. 1, 2020, practiced Monday for the first time this preseason, but it was unlikely for the 2019 All-Pro to play Sunday after a short ramp-up period. The 2016 first-round draft pick has practiced just three times since being activated off the physically-unable-to-perform list Aug. 26.
“It just depends on how he’s doing, you know?” coach John Harbaugh said after Monday’s practice. “A lot of it has to do with how he’s feeling and if he’s ready to go, if he feels strong and he’s moving, if he feels like he could be successful and if we see what we need to see.”
Stanley played in just one game last season, the opener, before undergoing season-ending ankle surgery for the second straight year. He missed Thursday’s practice but returned Friday as he works his way back to full strength after a long rehabilitation.
OLB Means activated
Ravens outside linebacker Steven Means was activated from the practice squad for Sunday’s season opener.
With Tyus Bowser and rookie David Ojabo both sidelined as they recover from Achilles tendon injuries, the Ravens are thin at outside linebacker. Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston are the expected starters. Malik Harrison has also trained at outside linebacker, while defensive lineman Calais Campbell can line up on the edge.
Means, 31, joined the Ravens this offseason after recording 43 tackles in 14 games for the Atlanta Falcons last season. The 2013 fifth-round pick has six sacks in seven seasons, but impressed during training camp and the preseason.
As Kay weakens, heavy rains and flash flooding remain a threat to Southern California and the Southwest Desert
Tropical Storm Kay was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday as it weakened and moved away from the northern Baja California Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As Kay continues to weaken, heavy rains and flash flooding, especially in areas with sensitive soils, remain a threat to parts of southern California, southern Nevada and northwestern India. Arizona on Saturday as they move further into the eastern Pacific over the weekend, the meteorologist said. Eight million people, including Las Vegas and Palm Springs, are currently under flood alert due to the threat of rain, which could bring 0.5 to 2 inches of rain this weekend. High winds and lightning can also be expected.
Kay’s increased cloud cover and humidity, however, will relieve the record-breaking heat that has gripped the West for the past two weeks, the National Weather Service said. California fire activity was also reduced due to post-cyclone Kay humidity.
California’s Fairview Fire, which claimed two lives after it erupted southeast of Los Angeles on Monday, was 40% contained thanks to Kay, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The 28,307-acre blaze is expected to be fully contained by Monday.
There are also “red flag warnings” in place until 11 p.m. Saturday night for many areas of the Northwest, including Seattle and Tacoma in Washington and Bend and Portland in Oregon. About 9 million people are currently in extreme fire weather conditions.
According to a Tweeter from the National Weather Service field office in Portland, there is heavy smoke over northwestern Oregon and parts of southwestern Washington “largely from the Cedar Creek Fire”.
Oregon utility company Pacific Power cut power to about 12,000 customers on Friday to reduce wildfire risk, they said in a Tweeter. Wind conditions overnight “materialized and peaked as expected” and the agency is now verifying that the system is secure.
“Once the patrols are complete, we will begin the process of restoring service to customers,” the agency said in a press release on Saturday. “However, if repairs are needed, restoring service could take until the afternoon or evening.”
The agency said it will notify customers when power is fully restored and will share the locations of “temporary community resource centers” where residents can seek refuge from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
christine rapp contributed.
Yankees clobber Corey Kluber with seven straight singles en route to 10-3 romp over the Rays
The Yankees came out of the gate firing on all cylinders. After another lifeless loss on Friday, the Bombers seemed like an entirely different team in their 10-3 win on Saturday.
The Yankees jump-started their afternoon in the bottom of the first with seven straight singles leading to an early 4-0 lead. Kyle Higashioka knocked in the fifth run of the inning on a fielder’s choice and Aaron Judge delivered the final blow to Corey Kluber with his second single of the inning giving the Bombers a 6-0 lead. Kluber was pulled with two outs in the first inning allowing six runs on eight hits.
Perhaps the Yankees seemed like an entirely different team because they quite literally were. Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson returned to the lineup and slotted into the second and fourth spots in the order. Donaldson was on the paternity list and returned with some newly acquired ‘Dad strength.’
The third baseman’s second-inning solo shot gave the Bombers a commanding 7-0 lead. Donaldson was 2-3 with a homer, mixed in with a bat flip single off the right field wall in the first. Donaldson also scored the eighth run of the game on a wild pitch.
Stanton slotted right behind Judge in the batting order and provided much more impact than the box score indicates. The 32-year-old was 2-5 with a homer that came off catcher Christian Bethancourt who pitched the ninth. The immediate protection provided to Judge was exactly what the doctor ordered.
Judge was 3-4 with an RBI on Saturday, adding to his MVP resume by bringing his season batting average up to .307 just 11 points behind AL leader Xander Bogaerts which may begin the AL Triple Crown watch amidst his already historic season.
Jameson Taillon delivered in his biggest outing of the season. The right-hander was pulled with one out in the eighth inning allowing three runs on six hits while striking out eight. Estevan Florial miss-played a ball in center field — which was not charged as an error — leaving two runners on base as Taillon exited.
Before Saturday’s start, Taillon only faced the Rays once this season back on May 27. when he threw eight shutout innings at Tropicana Field.
Lou Trivino inherited a jam in the top of the eighth. With runners on second and third and one out, Trivino struck out Randy Arozarena and then allowed a two-RBI single to Harold Ramirez. Both runs were charged to Taillon as the Rays still trailed by six. Jonathan Loaisiga was called on to pitch the ninth inning and retired the side in order, finishing the game off at 10-3.
The Bombers needed a laugher in the worst way and it to came in the heat of a divisional battle with the cloud of a historic collapse flying over their heads. Their division lead is back up to three games in the loss column and five and a half games overall.
()
