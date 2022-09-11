News
Domestic violence in the US increased during pandemic lockdown for all genders, research shows
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — The COVID-19 lockdowns were an attempt to stop the spread of a deadly virus. But the isolation may have created an environment that led to an increase in domestic violence.
“Really, domestic violence and intimate partner violence is all about power and control,” says Aliza Kazmi. “(It) becomes easier when you are able to isolate the person you are hurting.”
Kazmi is Co-Executive Director of HEART, a national Muslim rights group focused on eradicating gender-based violence and promoting reproductive justice.
RELATED: Alameda Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Charged With Double Murder Had Relationship With Victim, Says DA
The CDC reports that one in four women and one in 10 men experience some form of domestic violence in the United States. A report by the Council on Criminal Justice found that incidents of domestic violence in the United States increased by more than 8% during the pandemic-related lockdown.
Research also shows that the added stress caused by loss of income (among other issues) during the pandemic has also led to an increase in domestic violence. The lockdown meant victims had nowhere to escape, or was the very reason some remained in relationships.
“Increasing costs and decreasing revenues. It’s actually one of the main reasons why domestic violence survivors can’t leave,” says Kazmi.
In 2021, Kazmi’s organization launched a survivor care fund to help women overwhelmed by financial hardship, ranging from housing to legal aid to basic services, such as child care or child care. ‘grocery.
EXCLUSIVE: Controversial Snapchat posts may shed light on days leading up to San Carlos beheading
Still, as post-pandemic life returns to normal, Kazmi warns that doesn’t mean the problem will go away.
“What worries a lot of advocates is that COVID recovery efforts often don’t start with those most affected. So the search for solutions isn’t truly transformational,” she says.
She adds that there must be more resources and support for those trying to get out of abusive situations, as well as more investment in health care, education and housing.
“We talk about getting back to normal, but that normal has actually not worked for a lot of people,” says Kazmi. “Let’s not forget that, especially here in the Bay Area, there are always people who, unfortunately, are on the fringes.”
TAKE ACTION: Get help for violence, assault and abuse at home
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Yankees clobber Ray’s Corey Kluber with seven straight singles in 1st inning en route to 10-3 romp
The Yankees came out of the gate firing on all cylinders.
After another lifeless loss on Friday to the Tampa Rays, the Bombers seemed like an entirely different team in their 10-3 win on Saturday at Yankee Stadium, which brought their division lead back to four-and-a-half games (three games in the loss column).
The team that is deemed all-or-nothing and over-reliant on the long ball began the afternoon with seven straight singles leading to an early 4-0 lead. Kyle Higashioka knocked in the fifth run of the inning on a fielder’s choice and Aaron Judge delivered the final blow to Corey Kluber with his second single of the inning, giving the Bombers a 6-0 lead.
Kluber was pulled with two outs in the first inning having allowed six runs on eight hits.
“Awesome, just great at-bats from everyone,” said Yankees skipper Aaron Boone. “It was a collection of very good at-bats and good two-strike at-bats.”
Perhaps the Yankees seemed like an entirely different team because they quite literally were. Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson returned to the lineup and slotted into the second and fourth spots in the order. Donaldson was on the paternity list and returned with some newly acquired “Dad strength,” and turned in one of his biggest performances of the season.
“It was big, and he brought a lot of energy with him today,” Boone said. “I think guys kind of fed off of it a little bit. We need that from him, he’s a premium player when he’s going and we got to continue to get that from him.”
The third baseman’s second-inning solo shot gave the Bombers a commanding 7-0 lead. Donaldson was 2-for-3 with a homer, mixed in with a bat-flip single off the right field wall in the first. Donaldson also scored the eighth run of the game on a wild pitch. While the 36-year-old was out, the Yankees were missing that “edge” that he brings to the table, said winning pitcher Jameson Taillon.
“It’s fun, [Donaldson’s] definitely got an edge to him for sure,” Taillon said. “While he was out, understandably so on the paternity list, we definitely missed it a little bit. He can definitely bring some edge for us.”
Stanton was slotted behind Judge in the batting order and his presence provided much more impact than the box score indicates. The 32-year-old slugger was 2-for-5 with a homer that came off catcher Christian Bethancourt, who pitched the ninth. But his protection also helped Judge enjoy a big day.
Judge was 3-for-4 with an RBI, adding to his MVP qualifications by boosting his batting average to .307 ― just 11 points behind AL leader Xander Bogaerts, which may begin an AL Triple Crown watch amid Judge’s already historic season.
Judge, who hit home run No. 55 on Wednesday, has now been kept in the yard in four straight games.
“I just think he’s [Judge] so locked in and not giving anything away,” said Boone. “Obviously teams and pitchers are pitching him tough and he’s not leaving the strike zone. I just think his focus and plan of attack and what he wants to do when he walks up there is very clear for him.”
Taillon delivered in his biggest outing of the season. The right-hander was pulled with one out in the eighth inning. He gave up three runs on six hits while striking out eight and exited to a rowdy standing ovation.
“It gave me chills walking off,” said Taillon. “I knew we needed a big game and the offense comes out and puts up six in the first, it made my job really easy to just cruise the rest of the way.”
Before Saturday’s start, Taillon only faced the Rays once this season, back on May 27 when he threw eight shutout innings at Tropicana Field.
Lou Trivino inherited a jam in the top of the eighth. With runners on second and third and one out, Trivino struck out Randy Arozarena and then allowed a two-RBI single to Harold Ramirez. Both runs were charged to Taillon. Jonathan Loaisiga was called on to pitch the ninth inning and retired the side in order.
The Bombers needed a laugher in the worst way and it came in the heat of a divisional battle with the cloud of a historic collapse hanging over their heads.
()
News
Queen Elizabeth’s wealth and willingness to remain a secret
London:
The wealth of Queen Elizabeth II, often referred to as one of the richest women in the world, has remained secret, as have her last wishes and testament detailing how her wealth will be distributed after her death in Scotland on Thursday.
The British monarchy as a brand was valued at around $88 billion in 2017 by valuation consultancy Brand Finance, with the Queen’s personal wealth from investments, art, jewelery and property being estimated by ‘Forbes’ at around 500 million dollars.
Historically, the sovereign’s wishes have remained private with other members of the royal family.
‘The Sunday Times Rich List’ calculated the late Queen’s wealth at £340 million in 2015, with the main source of a British sovereign’s personal money being the Duchy of Lancaster.
It is the private domain of the sovereign, existing solely to give an income to the reigning monarch: in the financial year ending March 31 it was valued at around £652 million and generated a net surplus of £24 million. books.
According to ‘The Times’, as it is an inalienable asset of the Crown, it would not even appear in the queen’s will and would simply pass from sovereign to sovereign, without any tax being paid.
The newspaper notes that no inheritance tax is due on the Queen’s personal fortune due to a 1993 agreement with the government then led by John Major, in which the Queen agreed for the first time to pay income tax.
As part of this agreement, it was stipulated that legacies between sovereigns would be exempt from inheritance tax.
The Treasury’s Memorandum of Understanding on Royal Taxation, drafted in 2013, states: “The reasons for not taxing assets passing to the next sovereign are that private assets such as Sandringham and Balmoral have official as well as private use and that the monarchy as an institution needs sufficient private resources to enable it to continue to play its traditional role in national life and to have some financial independence from the government of the day.” A court heard during a legal battle over the will of Princess Margaret, the Queen’s younger sister, that “the main reason and purpose for the sealing of Royal Wills is to protect the privacy of the Sovereign”.
Also, for technical legal reasons – because the deceased monarch was the source of legal authority – his will does not have to be published like others.
However, many of the sources of his wealth – palaces, crown jewels and works of art – do not fall into the category of his private property but are held in trust for future generations and will simply pass to the king. .
Earlier on Saturday, Queen Elizabeth II’s son and heir, King Charles III, reaffirmed the tradition of ceding all royal revenues from the Crown Estate to the nation, in return for the Sovereign Grant which covers the costs of the UK royal family.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Gophers safety Jordan Howden redeems himself with diving interception
Jordan Howden got his redemption in the second half Saturday.
After giving up a 36-yard pass completion in the first half, the Gophers safety made a diving interception on another deep ball in the second half of the 62-10 blowout of Western Illinois at Huntington Bank Stadium.
“You are going to have good and bad plays,” Howden said. “The bad ones you try to shake off because you still have … more time to the game, so you have to forget it.”
Howden made a tackle for loss on fourth-and-3 on Western Illinois first drive, which started in Minnesota territory after a U fumble.
The Gophers were even on turnover margin Saturday after being plus-one in the 38-0 win over New Mexico State last week.
Howden had two previous career interceptions, but Saturday’s was his first since the 2019 season.
SCOREBOARD APPROVED
The University of Minnesota Board of Regents on Thursday approved the purchase and installation of a $5.7 million scoreboard for Huntington Bank Stadium before the 2023 football season.
The regents’ finance and operations committee had eight votes in favor, no votes against, two absences and one abstention. Regent Darrin Rosha abstained seeking more clarity on the financial component.
The Gophers athletics department must repay a $21.5 million loan from the university to bridge a budget hole from the COVID-19 pandemic, plus an estimated $40 million in remaining debt on the Athletes Village project.
The Gophers are expecting a huge influx of media revenue annually with the Big Ten Conference expanding to 14 teams with the high-profile additions of Southern Cal and UCLA in 2024.
HAPPY FOR JELEN
Receiver Chris Autman-Bell was cheering loudly when Presten Jelen scored on a 30-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. After Jelen tore his ACL last August, he and Autman-Bell worked out together in the offseason.
“That one hit the heart,” Autman-Bell said. “… Seeing a guy like Presten Jelen working his butt off all year, since this winter and finally getting his change … I was happy.”
FIRST FOR KALIAKMANIS
Second-year quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis completed all three of his passes for 67 yards and scored his first career touchdown on a 1-yard run in the third quarter. Gophers defenders were not surprised.
“Athan is the future of the program,” former U cornerback Coney Durr tweeted Saturday of the team’s backup QB. “I will never forget the day he torched the (starting) defense last year as the scout team QB.”
Howden backed it up. “I forgot what practice it was, but he was dropping them in like every rep we had,” he said. “You can tell that he is getting very mature; that is something that you need to do, especially at the quarterback position.”
BRIEFLY
After allowing only 33 plays to New Mexico State last week, Minnesota’s defense gave up 51 against Western Illinois. Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said it felt like fewer. … The 10 points allowed through two games are the fewest in the first two games since 1999. … After having 10 pass catchers in the opener, Minnesota spread it around to eight, with 10 targeted. … Fleck gave a shoutout to women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen for her induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend. … Saturday was the Gophers’ Mental Health Awareness Game.
News
Chief Justice John Roberts says barricaded Supreme Court was ‘heartbreaking’ to watch
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday defended the legitimacy of the Supreme Court and said he was pained to see the public prevented from approaching the court, which he said would soon change.
“It was heartbreaking every morning to walk into a Supreme Court surrounded by barricades,” Roberts said at the 10th Circuit Bench and Bar Conference in Colorado Spring, Colo., on Friday.
Roberts described the past year as unusual and difficult, pointing out that the public was not allowed inside the court, which was closed in 2020 due to the pandemic and closed in May when protests broke out outside the court and outside. the homes of some Supreme Court justices. after the unprecedented leak of a document suggesting that the court was about to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Barriers have fallen around the Supreme Court and Roberts says the public will be welcome when the new session begins in October.
KAMALA HARRIS HURT ‘ACTIVIST’ SUPREME COURT AFTER DOBBS RULING
Roberts did not provide an update on the investigation he launched earlier this year into the identity of the individual who leaked the draft opinion that caused a storm in the abortion debate, but Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch said at the same conference that he expects a resolution. soon.
“The Chief Justice has appointed an internal committee to oversee the investigation,” Gorsuch said. “This committee has been busy, and we look forward to their report, hopefully soon.”
MSNBC’S LAWRENCE O’DONNELL ADVOCATES EXTENSION OF SUPREME COURT TO ‘DILUTE TRUMP POISON’
Gorsuch added that it is “extremely important” to identify the funder.
“Inappropriate efforts to influence judicial decision-making, from any side, from anyone, pose a threat to the judicial decision-making process,” Gorsuch said.
UC BERKELEY LAW DEAN SLAMS THE ‘BURGER’ OF ‘ORIGINALIST’ READING OF THE CONSTITUTION IN THE TIMES OP-ED
Not to mention the controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Roberts expressed dismay at those who questioned the court’s legitimacy in response to rulings they might disagree with.
“If the court doesn’t retain its legitimate function of interpreting the constitution, I don’t know who would take on that role,” Roberts said. “You don’t want political branches telling you what the law is, and you don’t want public opinion to be the guide to the proper decision.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Associated Press contributed to this report
Fox
News
Suspect in custody after firing shots in suburban Midlothian neighborhood – NBC Chicago
Midlothian Suburb Police said a suspect was in custody and the scene was secure after a man fired a shot early on Saturday morning.
Authorities say police were called to the intersection of 153rd Place and Hamlin Avenue around 5 a.m. after a report of gunfire.
Officers arrived at the scene and were informed that the individual had rushed into a nearby house.
After nearly six hours, police announced that the suspect had been taken into custody and the scene had been secured.
No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting and further details of the arrest were not immediately available.
NBC Chicago
News
Mercedes-Amg Eqs 53 and Audi A8l Facelift Review First Drive Review
Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 has big shoes to fill given that it is Mercedes Benz’s first all-electric AMG and also has a 55-year heritage filled with everything from high-capacity, thunderous V8s to most powerful four-cylinder in the world. Simran Rastogi finds out if the AMG EQS 53 meets all his expectations.
The Audi A8L is known for being a quintessential business limo with a work-not-play attitude that is reflected in its styling. However, that all changed with the 2022 version of the Audi A8 L. Changes include more customization options in the cabin and a predictive active suspension that eliminates the (tough) job of lifting the car to clear speed breakers. . However, is this the most luxurious offer in the country today that Simran Rastogi discovers?
Watch the video to learn more
cnbctv18-forexlive
Domestic violence in the US increased during pandemic lockdown for all genders, research shows
Yankees clobber Ray’s Corey Kluber with seven straight singles in 1st inning en route to 10-3 romp
Queen Elizabeth’s wealth and willingness to remain a secret
Gophers safety Jordan Howden redeems himself with diving interception
Helium (HNT) Recovers With Double-digit Gain, Can Bulls Push to $12?
Chief Justice John Roberts says barricaded Supreme Court was ‘heartbreaking’ to watch
Suspect in custody after firing shots in suburban Midlothian neighborhood – NBC Chicago
Mercedes-Amg Eqs 53 and Audi A8l Facelift Review First Drive Review
Trudy Rubin: Queen Elizabeth’s death deprives Britain and the world of a rock of stability
latest news 2 firearms stolen in burglary at Rep. Karen Bass’s home
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
News4 weeks ago
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports2 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business2 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News4 weeks ago
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today