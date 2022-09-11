KYIV, Ukraine – Ukraine’s atomic energy operator said on Sunday that the last reactor of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant had been shut down after the plant was reconnected to the power grid.
First look at Disney animated series Iwájú reveals futuristic Nigeria
Details are for the next upcoming anime series Disney+ Next year. Iwájú, directed by Disney Animation and Kugali, will explore “a futuristic version of Lagos, Nigeria”, Disney announced during its Expo D23 in Anaheim on Friday. A first look at the series shows a world of vibrant colors, flying cars, and charming, quirky creatures that look a bit like frogs, but also lizards?
We have also Another look to the next Disney animated film strange worldwhich will see “an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to overthrow their last and by far most crucial mission”.
Strange World hits theaters on November 23.
D23 has so far seen Disney announce a expansion of Disneyland’s Avenger campusthe Latest Hocus Pocus 2 trailernew movie Mufasa: The Lion Kinga The Little Mermaid trailerby Pixar upside down 2 and more.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
The market capitalization of 7 of the 10 most valued companies exceeds Rs 1.33 Lakh Crore; TCS, Reliance Lead Winners
New Delhi:
The combined market valuation of seven of the 10 most valuable companies soared by Rs 1,33,746.87 crore last week amid firm equity trends, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Reliance Industries and Infosys leading the pack winners.
Last week, the BSE benchmark rose 989.81 points or 1.68%.
The market valuation of TCS jumped from Rs 32,071.59 crore to Rs 11,77,226.60 crore.
Reliance Industries added Rs 26,249.1 crore bringing its valuation to Rs 17,37,717.68 crore.
The market valuation of Infosys climbed from Rs 24,804.5 crore to Rs 6,36,143.85 crore and that of ICICI Bank advanced from Rs 20,471.04 crore to Rs 6,27,823.56 crore.
The market capitalization (mcap) of State Bank of India gained Rs 15,171.84 crore to Rs 4,93,932.64 crore and that of Adani Transmission increased by Rs 7,730.36 crore to Rs 4,38,572.68 crore.
The valuation of HDFC Bank soared from Rs 7,248.44 crore to Rs 8,33,854.18 crore.
Among the laggards, Hindustan Unilever’s mcap declined from Rs 3,618.37 crore to Rs 6,08,074.22 crore.
The valuation of HDFC fell from Rs 2,551.25 crore to Rs 4,41,501.59 crore and that of Bajaj Finance fell from Rs 432.88 crore to Rs 4,34,913.12 crore.
Reliance Industries remained the most valued company in the ranking of the top 10 companies by market capitalization, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, Adani Transmission and Bajaj Finance.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Chicago First Alert Weather: A naughty Sunday and Monday
CHICAGO (CBS) – We have a few horrible days ahead of us, but then the summer weather returns.
On Sunday evening, seek increasing clouds and a low of 62.
On Monday, rain is likely for most of the day. It will be windy and cool with a high of 68.
The rain persists until Monday, accompanied by cool temperatures. The rest of the week is warmer and sunny!
Albert Pujols ties Alex Rodriguez for fourth on 700-seeking all-time home run list
Major League Baseball’s history books are about to be corrected.
Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals hit his 696th career home run on Saturday night, tying him with Alex Rodriguez for the fourth-most in MLB history.
Pujols said he was going to retire at the end of the season, but with the way he plays he looks like himself and could play for at least a bit longer. In his previous 41 games on Saturday, he hit 0.322 with an OPS of 1.060.
Pujols entered the year with 679 homers, but with his game in recent years (.700 OPS from 2017-2021), 700 homers seemed like outside luck.
However, in hitting 13 homers since July 10, he hasn’t just given himself a real hit, it would now be a shock if he didn’t hit the mark.
If he hits homers at his current rate starting July 10 (averaging one homer per 3.2 games) for the Cards’ final 22 games on the water Saturday, he’ll retire with 702 homers.
The last person to hit 700 home runs was Barry Bonds, who is the all-time home run king with 762.
Hank Aaron is second with 755, followed by Babe Ruth’s 714.
The sixth-inning homer also tied the game at three. On his next at bat, he again tied the game at four with a single in the eighth inning.
D23 Expo: Indiana Jones and Black Panther in the spotlight on day 2 of Disney Expo
ANAHEIM, Calif. — An emotional Harrison Ford has emerged with a new trailer for the fifth Indiana Jones movie, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ cast members have shown footage of their upcoming sequel, and trailers and Details have been released about the “Star Wars” galaxy’s TV presence on Saturday at Expo D23.
An arena-sized audience gave Ford, co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and director James Mangold a standing ovation after the trailer aired during a presentation by the Disney Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios divisions at the festival at the Anaheim Convention Center, next to Disneyland.
“Thank you for making these movies such an incredible experience for all of us,” Ford said, usually stoic, choking at times. “I’m very proud to say that this one is fantastic.”
He pointed to Waller-Bridge and said, “That’s one of the reasons.”
Ford, 80, suggested this would be the last time he would don the hat and hold the whip of one of the two characters who made him famous.
“That’s it,” he said, as shouts of “no” came from the crowd. “I won’t fall in love with you again.”
Waller-Bridge, 37, said Ford showed no signs of slowing down, saying “I had the best time of my life making this movie” and “following this guy is exhausting”.
The trailer shows Ford cracking that whip in front of a group of heavily armed henchmen with Waller-Bridge at his side.
The film, whose title has yet to be announced, is set for release on June 30, 2023. It also stars Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones and Antonio Banderas, and is the first in the franchise not directed by Steven Spielberg.
Angela Bassett and Winston Duke were among the actors who presented a portion of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which is slated for release November 11.
The footage shows a team trying to steal some of the valuable vibranium substance from the nation of Wakanda, and a Wakandan team fending them off.
It’s unclear how the film would handle the death of the first film’s star, Chadwick Boseman, who died of prostate cancer in 2020.
But the footage acknowledged his character T’Challa had passed away and suggested his sister Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, could be the next Black Panther.
“We had to reach his level of excellence, and we did,” Bassett said.
Neither the “Indiana Jones” trailer nor the “Black Panther” footage was released outside of the convention hall.
Marvel also announced the cast members for the upcoming Phase 5 films in its cinematic universe, “Captain America: New World Order” and “Thunderbolts.”
Anthony Mackie will reprise Captain America’s familiar shield in the film, slated for release in May 2024, as he did at the end of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ TV series, and he will be joined by Tim Blake Nelson as the central villain the leader. Danny Ramirez and Shira Haas will play the heroes alongside Mackie.
Marvel’s “Thunderbolts” anti-hero team will include reprisal roles from Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as The Winter Soldier, and David Harbor as Red Guardian. Wyatt Russell and Julia Louis Dreyfus also appear in the film set which will be released in July 2024.
Pedro Pascal and the cast of ‘The Mandalorian’ unveiled a trailer and new details for the show’s third season and Diego Luna did the same for the upcoming ‘Andor’ series as Lucasfilm and the ‘Star Wars’ galaxy are deepening his TV presence without big screens in sight.
“You’re not a Mandalorian anymore,” main character Pascal says in the new season’s trailer, a penalty for removing his helmet and showing his face.
The trailer shows the Mandalorian and his baby-Yoda sidekick Grogu traversing space, and suggests an expanded role for ‘Battlestar Galactica’ star Katee Sackhoff and her character Bo-Katan Kryze, who first appeared in season two.
Carl Weathers and Giancarlo will both reprise their roles, and “Back to the Future” star Christopher Lloyd is joining the cast. The show is set to premiere in February.
In another Lucasfilm galaxy, a trailer has been unveiled for the upcoming “Willow” TV series, based on Ron Howard’s 1988 fantasy film. Christian Slater was announced as a cast member and appeared live to talk about it.
“I love fantasy, sci-fi, just being on this show was, I’m going to be honest with you, an absolute dream come true,” Slater said. “He was a very fun character.”
The character was portrayed only as someone helping on a quest who is a friend of Madmartigan, the rogue adventurer played by Val Kilmer in the film.
The trailer brings epic echoes of “Lord of the Rings,” with original “Willow” actor Warwick Davis leading a group of caped adventurous teens on a magical mission.
All shows will stream on Disney+.
Stop Indoor Pests With $10 Off Katchy Insect Traps
Do you have problems with harmful buzzing around your home or office? You no longer have to rely on the unsightly insect traps of the past. Upgrade today and save $10 on Modern Katchy pest traps to ward off mosquitoes, gnats, fruit flies, and other critters, bringing the price to a reasonable $35.
Follow the link below and select the Katchy trap you want, then click Add to cart: The coupon on the page for $10 off will be be applied automatically at the register. Just check that your total (before tax) is $35 to know that your savings have been applied.
Katchy’s attractive insect traps catch more than the eye. Their thoughtful design lets you avoid frustrating and potentially harmful pest control methods like glue strips, poison, and loud, sizzling zappers. And if you have pets or small children, you’ll be happy to have something quiet and clean in your home. (Rubbing the glue from a fly strip on the fur of a curious cat was enough to cure me of never wanting to use this method again.)
Using Katchy’s traps is also much easier than other insect control methods. Just place it next to fruits, plants, trash cans, or other high-risk indoor locations to catch insects before they become a threat. Strong UV light attracts and attracts flying insects to the light, then they are sucked into the Katchy with the airflow from the quiet fans and attach themselves to the sticky glue boards inside.
The adhesive pads are removable and only need to be changed once a month, so maintenance is simple. Four glue boards are included with purchase, and eight-pack refills are available for $13 once sold out.
Shutdown of the last reactor of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia
Nuclear operator Energoatom said one of the power lines was restored on Saturday evening, allowing plant operators to shut down the last reactor.
The company said the risk remains high that outside power could be cut again, in which case the plant would have to switch on emergency diesel generators to keep the reactors cool and prevent a nuclear meltdown. The company chief told The Associated Press on Thursday that the plant will only have diesel fuel for 10 days.
The plant, one of the 10 largest nuclear power plants in the world, has been occupied by Russian forces since the start of the war. Ukraine and Russia blamed each other for bombing the plant which damaged the power lines connecting it to the grid.
In a statement issued on Sunday morning, Energoatom urged Russian forces to leave the Zaporizhzhia plant and allow the creation of a “demilitarized zone” around it.
The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations nuclear watchdog that has two experts at the plant, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday. Its manager called for a safety zone around the factory to avoid a disaster.
Follow AP coverage of the war at
