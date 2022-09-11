News
Frances Tiafoe drops out of Davis Cup matches after US Open semi-final
NEW YORK — US Open semi-finalist Frances Tiafoe has withdrawn from the United States squad that will play next week’s Davis Cup group stage matches in Glasgow, Scotland.
The American Tennis Association announced Tiafoe’s withdrawal on Saturday.
Tiafoe, a 24-year-old from Maryland ranked 22nd at Flushing Meadows, became the first American to advance to the US Open semifinals since Andy Roddick was the tournament’s runner-up in 2006.
Roddick was the last man in the country to win a Grand Slam tournament when he lifted the trophy in New York three years prior.
Tiafoe’s run ended in a five-set loss to No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz, a 19-year-old Spaniard. Alcaraz will meet No. 7 seed Casper Ruud of Norway in Sunday’s final, with the winner claiming his maiden Grand Slam title and moving up to No. 1 in the ATP rankings for the first time.
Captivating crowds at Arthur Ashe Stadium with his superb play and unbridled enthusiasm, Tiafoe reached the second major quarter-final of his career by knocking out Rafael Nadal in the fourth round in New York and ending the 22-match unbeaten streak. of the 22 times Slam champion at major tournaments. .
Tiafoe followed that up by beating No. 9 seed Andrey Rublev to advance to the semifinals.
“Obviously throughout my career I’ve been quite sporadic [at] play well [then] deflected for a while,” Tiafoe said. “I’ve always supported myself against the best players in the world. I do it on a regular basis, starting to beat guys easier. Ready for the next step.”
The USTA said Tiafoe would not be replaced on the Davis Cup roster for the Americans, who begin by facing Great Britain on Wednesday. The other American players are Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Jack Sock and Rajeev Ram.
US Davis Cup captain Mardy Fish will miss the trip to Scotland because he contracted COVID-19, and Bob Bryan will replace acting captain. Bryan was a member of the USA team that won the Davis Cup in 2007.
The British squad is expected to include three-time major champion Andy Murray and Dan Evans, ranked 23rd this week.
Davis Cup group stage matches will also take place in Bologna, Italy; Valencia, Spain; and Hamburg, Germany, Tuesday through September 18.
The top two teams from each group will advance to the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, Spain, November 22-27.
Tom Ricketts calls the rebuilding Chicago Cubs’ 2022 season a ‘success’ despite a losing record and attendance dip at Wrigley Field
Chicago Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts arrived at the ballpark in good time.
It was a beautiful Saturday morning at Wrigley Field, the gates were about to open on Nico Horner Bobblehead Day, and Ricketts had inducted former coach Buck O’Neil, broadcaster Pat Hughes and legendary outfielder José Cardenal into the Cubs Hall of Fame.
Ricketts was in a fine mood as he approached a half-dozen reporters loitering in the concourse.
“Sitting here today, I really feel great, honestly,” he said in an impromptu interview before a 5-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants.
Not surprisingly, Ricketts has a more optimistic outlook than some of the fans who’ve tuned out the rebuild that can’t be called a rebuild. He’s happy with the development of young pitching and the job manager David Ross has done. He said there is money to be spent in the offseason, and that team President Jed Hoyer and his minions are the right guys to do it. And the fans who talk to him are “happy” about the process and firmly believe in the team’s future.
In case you haven’t noticed, it’s always sunny in Rickettsville.
“Obviously, following a similar process or strategy as we did 10 years ago” he said, comparing this season with the 2012 rebuild. “Having done it once, and largely with the same people, it gives me a lot of confidence that we’ll do it the right way again.”
The Cubs began Saturday with a 58-80 record, on pace for 94 losses. Average attendance at Wrigley was down about 15% (38,208 to 32,490) from 2019, the last full season with full capacity at home games. The actual crowds inside the park were around 15,000 for three weekday games against the Cincinnati Reds, and season-ticket holders can’t unload their tickets for free.
But Ricketts said the Cubs did what they set out to do — and deemed the 2022 season a “success.”
“The fact is you can’t buy a championship team in baseball,” he said. “You have to build it. And that’s what we’re doing. And in order to build it, you’ve got to take years where you let young guys get at-bats, give them a chance to prove themselves and find out who you actually have to build around. And that’s what this year has been all about. And it has been a success.”
The original rebuild turned the corner in 2015 when the Cubs signed free agent Jon Lester, hired Joe Maddon to manage and promoted prospects Kris Bryant and Kyle Schwarber. There are no players currently in the system as highly touted as Bryant was, but there may be more depth after Hoyer stockpiled lower-level prospects during last season’s sell-off. Several of those players are expected to be ready in 2023 and ‘24.
Ricketts, who has not done a group interview with Cubs beat writers since mid-2021, declined to say whether he feels Hoyer has been “vindicated” by the sell-off, even as Bryant, Javier Báez, Craig Kimbrel and others moved last year have struggled this season. He simply noted it was “time to make changes, and I give Jed credit” for making the necessary moves.
“It is about building the next winning team,” he said. “Not about what happened in the past.”
That oft-heard talking point also could apply to the decision to cut Jason Heyward loose after the season with one year and $22 million remaining on his eight-year, $184 million deal.
Ricketts said that was Hoyer’s call: “That’s all Jed.”
So it doesn’t go through Ricketts?
“Yeah, we talk about everything, but that’s Jed’s decision,” he continued. “Jason has been a great player for us. Obviously he didn’t have the kind of stats people expected. But a great team player, a great guy, a big part of our championship. Wish him all the best.
“But once again, as you’re looking forward, you’ve got to find at-bats for new guys. That’s how you find out what you’ve got.”
Ricketts deferred questions about free-agent decisions to Hoyer, saying the “ball is in Jed’s court when it comes to how and where” he spends the Cubs’ money. Hoyer has conceded the Cubs need power, and there will be a few pricey free agents available that would fit the bill, including Aaron Judge.
“He’s got a lot of flexibility, and we’ll let him do it,” Ricketts said of Hoyer, adding: “I have confidence Jed knows what he’s doing.”
Ricketts said the smaller crowds at Wrigley are a byproduct of the losing record, and “all we can do about that is create a great game-day experience, and even if we’re having a bad season (ensure) everybody has a great day at Wrigley Field.”
He believes most Cubs fans are on board with the development plan because some young players have stepped up and top prospects are close to being major leaguers.
Referring to skepticism from local reporters, Ricketts said even media members “have to admit” the pitching infrastructure “has really delivered.” He called himself “super-optimistic” about what’s in store down the road.
Ricketts often walks around the ballpark talking to Cubs fans, whom he said were “happy” about having a team that “cares about winning” and “plays hard.” Ricketts said fans like the young players and believe Ross is a “great manager.”
“People understand we have a good future,” he said.
When asked if he saw what fans were saying on Twitter, Ricketts grinned.
“People don’t put nice things on social media,” he said. “C’mon.”
Ricketts would’ve spoken longer, but a team employee broke off the conversation.
“We’ve got to do this more often,” Ricketts was told.
He laughed.
Wait until next year.
New cell therapy for melanoma more effective than existing treatment, trial finds
European researchers announced on Saturday that a new treatment for advanced melanoma was more effective than the existing main therapy in a phase 3 clinical trial.
The treatment, which uses a patient’s own immune cells to fight the cancer, has some similarities to another type of treatment that has been shown to be very effective for blood cancers, called CAR-T therapy.
CAR-T therapy involves harvesting a patient’s T cells and modifying them in the lab to turn them into cancer fighters, then injecting the cells back into the patient. Personalized treatment was first shown to be effective a decade ago in some leukemia patients; it is now also used for lymphomas as well as multiple myeloma.
And although it has been explored for solid tumors, which make up the majority of cancers, including melanoma, these tumors present challenges that blood cancers do not. Many blood cancers are homogeneous, which means their cells are uniform. This gives CAR-T therapy a clear target to latch onto and attack. But solid tumors tend to have a number of different cell types that vary widely between cancer types, said Dr. Vincent Lam, an assistant professor of oncology at Johns Hopkins Medicine who specializes in immunotherapies.
This tumor cell heterogeneity makes it difficult to find a practical and universal CAR-T target in solid tumors, said Lam, who was not involved in the new research.
In the melanoma trial, doctors used an approach called TIL therapy. This involves harvesting a patient’s immune cells – in this case, cells called tumour-infiltrating lymphocytes, which are taken from the tumor – but instead of modifying them in the lab as they would with CAR-T therapy, they are simply amplified to produce billions of cells.
These cells are then injected back into the patient’s bloodstream, where they can work to kill the cancer.
“We are expanding them from one million cells to several billion cells,” Dr. John Haanen, a medical oncologist at the Netherlands Cancer Institute, who led the new clinical trial, told NBC News.
Haanen presented the results of the trial – the first of its kind to test TIL therapy against an existing treatment – at the ESMO Congress 2022 meeting in Paris.
“That’s what the field needs to really gain confidence in this emerging therapy. It’s potentially changing practice,” Lam said of the findings.
In the trial, 168 patients with metastatic melanoma were randomly assigned to receive either TIL treatment or the current standard treatment, an immunotherapeutic drug called ipilimumab. Ipilimumab is typically used in people who don’t respond to a first-line treatment called anti-PD-1 therapy; almost all of the patients in the trial did not respond to this treatment.
Patients were followed for a median of nearly three years. Compared to those treated with ipilimumab, patients on TIL treatment experienced a 50% reduction in disease progression and death.
In the TIL group, 20% saw their tumors disappear completely, compared to 7% in the ipilimumab group. Patients are still being followed, but so far the overall median survival time for cancer patients who received TIL treatment was more than two years, compared to just over 1.5 years for those receiving ipilimumab. If a patient is able to go into full remission, the chances of it lasting for years are high, Haanen said.
“For a population that has already failed treatment, this is very good news,” he said.
According to Dr. Michael Davies, chair of melanoma medical oncology at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TIL therapy has been used in clinical trials to treat melanoma for nearly two decades, but it was the first to compare to an approved drug head to head. The kicker is that it turned out superior.
“This is the first time we’ve achieved such a result with cell therapy immunotherapy for melanoma patients,” said Davies, who serves on the scientific advisory board of Iovance Biotherapeutics, a California-based company that conducts research. phase 2 trial of TIL therapy in patients with melanoma who have failed anti-PD-1 therapy.
Melanoma rates have risen rapidly in the United States over the past 30 years, and although metastatic melanoma, the most severe stage of the disease, in which the cancer has spread to other parts of the body, is relatively rare, it is often fatal.
But treatment options for patients with metastatic melanoma have changed dramatically over the past decade, with the development of drugs called checkpoint inhibitors, including ipilimumab and anti-PD-1 treatments. These drugs deploy a person’s natural immune cells in an attack on tumor cells. However, if patients do not respond to these treatments, additional treatment options are few.
Melanoma, however, is particularly suitable for TIL therapy, said Dr. Steve Rosenberg, chief of surgery at the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland. Compared to other solid cancers, melanoma tumors have a particularly large number of mutations that are the targets of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes.
“This approach can work in many types of cancer, but for tumors other than melanoma, selecting the right TIL to use is critical. Melanoma is unique because you can use all TILs without selection,” said Rosenberg, who first proposed TIL therapy in the 1980s.
By itself, the therapy causes very few side effects and none that are long-lasting, Haanen said. However, for it to be effective, TIL therapy must be used in combination with chemotherapy and another drug called interleukin-2, or IL-2, both of which have extensive side effects.
“When you introduce billions of cells, you can’t just add them to the body, you have to make room, and chemotherapy does that by killing the cells,” Haanen said. Then, once the patient is infused with their own lab-grown cells, IL-2 helps the new cells survive.
Rosenberg cautioned that the trial results can only be applied to metastatic melanoma, but added that there is a growing body of research exploring TIL therapy for other solid cancers, including lung and cancer. of the cervix.
TIL therapy is also likely still years away from being approved for use outside of clinical trials, which would open it up to many more patients with metastatic melanoma. Several US-based companies are also investigating TIL therapy.
“There’s more to cell therapy than we first thought,” Haanen said. “It opens up a whole new world of treatment options for the future.”
Dolphins elevate WR River Cracraft, S Verone McKinley for game against Patriots
The Miami Dolphins elevated wide receiver River Cracraft and safety Verone McKinley from their practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.
McKinley, the undrafted rookie out of Oregon, could help a Dolphins secondary that may be without safety Eric Rowe, who is questionable with a pectoral injury.
McKinley was a ballhawk in college, intercepting 11 passes over 38 games. He played alongside starting Dolphins safety Jevon Holland with the Ducks. He impressed during training camp but did not make the initial 53-man roster as the cornerback-safety versatility and special teams play of Elijah Campbell earned him the final defensive back spot.
This week, McKinley was one of three players wearing a colorful camouflage jersey at Friday’s practice to signify a strong week of practice. Backup center Michael Deiter and practice-squad wide receiver Freddie Swain also wore those jerseys on Friday.
Miami is already down cornerback Byron Jones in the secondary. He is out at least the first four weeks of the season on the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list following lower-left-leg surgery in the offseason.
Cracraft gives the Dolphins a sixth wide receiver on game day against New England. On the active roster Miami has had a small group on the of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson Jr., rookie Erik Ezukanma and Trent Sherfield. In the preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles, Cracraft had a touchdown catch from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to cap the opening series.
Cracraft, who spent the past two seasons with Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel in San Francisco after playing for the Denver Broncos his first two NFL seasons, has seven career receptions for 85 yards. He also has special teams experience, including in the return game, giving McDaniel another option there if he doesn’t want to expose stars like Hill, Waddle, Holland and running back Raheem Mostert to the potential of injury on special teams.
NFL teams can elevate up to two practice-squad players to the active roster per game. In 2022, players can get the call up three times over the course of the season, up from two last year.
Along with Rowe, Dolphins nose tackle Raekwon Davis (knee), outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (illness), running back Salvon Ahmed (heel) and tight end Tanner Conner (knee) are questionable for Sunday.
Waters rush for 2 touchdowns, Duke beats Northwestern 31-23 – NBC Chicago
Jordan Waters had a pair of rushing touchdowns, Riley Leonard threw for a score and Duke beat Northwestern 31-23 on Saturday.
Leonard, who was 13 of 24 for 240 yards and an interception, found Jordan Moore with a short scoring pass early in the fourth quarter to give Duke a 28-16 lead and Brandon Johnson had a late interception in the territory Wildcat to set up a field goal with 1:18 remaining.
Johnson ended the match by pounce on Evan Hull’s fumble with 12 seconds left.
“So many times you see this play turn into a touchdown because your guys don’t finish the play,” Duke coach Mike Elko said of the end zone recovery. “It’s just a credit to the effort our kids are playing with now.”
Waters rushed for a career-best 91 yards, including a 42-yard rush for the Blue Devils (2-0). Jaylen Coleman added 83 yards and a short touchdown.
Hull caught 14 passes for a career-high 213 yards and a touchdown, and added 65 yards and a rushing score for the Wildcats (1-1), who trailed 21-0 in the first 16 minutes. . Ryan Hilinski finished 36 of 60 for a personal best 435 yards with two scores and an interception.
“He probably won’t throw the ball 60 times if the game didn’t start the way he did,” Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald said. “Our guys showed great determination and kept fighting, but to sum it up, there were a lot of self-inflicted injuries.”
Northwestern went 21-10 at halftime and cut the lead to five points twice in the second half.
Elko won his first road game with Duke despite being penalized seven times for 85 yards. Jalon Calhoun had six catches for 108 yards and Eli Pancol added two for 102.
“We were up and we were down,” Duke safety Darius Joiner said. “We kept saying don’t look at the scoreboard and just keep playing.”
TAKE AWAY
Duke: Elko wished his team had taken advantage of the initial 21-0 advantage, but his first road trip ended well. The Blue Devils saw Northwestern come back into the game, but the defense turned stingy when needed and the offense shook off bad luck and poor possessions to turn the game into a two-point affair in the fourth quarter. A 4-0 start heading into the ACC opener on Oct. 1 against Virginia seems realistic.
Northwest: The Wildcats rebounded from a tough first quarter, but the defense came back even worse than it did in a season-opening win over Nebraska. The Blue Devils have evenly split their 463 yards between the ground and air and averaged over 8 yards per play. There’s a lot to consolidate ahead of a Big Ten road trip on Oct. 1 at Penn State.
“We cannot allow this to continue,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s a recipe for long-term disaster.”
SHIFT/DOWNSHIFT
The Wildcats went for it in the fourth-and-third of the Duke 39 late in the third and cashed in when Hilinski found Hull with a short pass. Hull cruised along the touchline for a touchdown and a missed two-point try left the score 21-16.
Duke picked up the momentum from the ensuing possession; a long drive that ended with Leonard’s short pass to Moore.
“Biggest drive of the game,” Elko said. “They had all the momentum and this is when your guys need to fight back. It was a critical four-point play that we had to convert.
GREAT ESCAPE
Duke was facing third-and-sixth of 14 on the final play of the first quarter when Leonard connected with a serial Pancol for 81 yards through the middle. That gave the Blue Devils a 21-0 lead early in the second and ended a first quarter that saw the visitors beat Northwestern 237-76.
NEXT
Duke: The Blue Devils will host North Carolina A&T next Saturday.
Northwestern: The Wildcats host Southern Illinois next Saturday.
More AP college football: and Sign up for the PA College Football Newsletter:
Review: St. Paul Chamber Orchestra displays range on opening night with Stravinsky, Beethoven
From Stravinsky’s playful ballet suite inspired by commedia dell’arte to Beethoven’s emotional Symphony No. 7, the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra launches the fall season this weekend with an invigorating program that demonstrates the chamber ensemble’s might. Tossed in the mix is a short but soaring landscape of sound by American composer Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson.
Introducing Igor Stravinsky’s Suite from “Pulcinella” on Friday, artistic director and principal violinist Kyu-Young Kim noted the composer wrote the ballet from which the suite is based after recovering from a difficult bout with the Spanish flu. With a creative dream team that included Pablo Picasso designing the sets, the ballet premiered in 1920 on the heels of the flu pandemic. “This piece is about the rediscovery of joy,” Kim said.
Stravinsky drew from the work of 18th-century composers in creating the score, and it has a much more accessible feel than the composer’s earlier revolutionary work, “Rite of Spring.” It’s all play, even if that play takes considerable concentration and stamina on the part of the musicians. Kim noted the physicality of Stravinsky’s “Pulcinella.” You can hear the work the musicians’ bodies are doing as they play.
The piece opens with the oboe floating atop with its melodic line. Later, an oboe solo in the Serenata movement has a hint of melancholy, almost sounding flute-like at times. In the Gavotta con due variazione movement, the flute follows the oboe’s melody. The section also features vigorous accompaniment by other wind and brass instruments.
The trombone has a chance to shine in the Vivo movement, splatting comically, evoking the scene of Italian comic characters that populated the original ballet. By the Minuetto – Finale, the SPCO musicians have created a dizzying pace, in a rambunctious rush toward the conclusion.
Following the Stravinsky piece, the SPCO performed “Song Form” from Sinfonietta No. 1, by Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson. A co-founder and musical director of the first racially integrated orchestra in the U.S., the Symphony of the New World, Perkinson’s career began in the middle of last century. Sinfonietta No. 1 is an early work, written in 1953.
It’s a sumptuous piece of music. Performed by the string players of SPCO, it seems to emerge as if from the mist. There are moments of dissonance that Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson explores, yet as a whole the effect is bucolic. Then just like that, the notes disappear, evaporating again into the mist.
After intermission, the SPCO tackles Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 magnificently.
The timpani sits near the front of the stage for the piece, showcasing the instrument’s important role. The first movement builds tension, and incorporates repetition, including a call and response section, and syncopated rhythms.
The second movement, Allegretto, is one most people would recognize. It’s ominous, with plenty of surprises. For instance, a shift from minor to major keys transforms the movement into a new direction, even as it pushes forward with more strength. The third movement has dynamics that continue to disorient. Then in the final movement, there’s a feeling of circularity— almost like circling troupes, or a hurricane brewing.
Through it all, the musicians of SPCO carried the passion and energy of Beethoven’s dramatic work. They performed the work just before the start of the pandemic. They seem to have returned to it with renewed urgency and strength.
Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur Live updates from the 2022 US Open women’s singles final: Iga Swiatek leads 5-2 against Ons Jabeur in the first set
US Open Live: Iga Swiatek has won two of his four meetings with Ons Jabeur.©AFP
Live updates from the US Open women’s singles final: Iga Swiatek started the match on a dominating note but Ons Jabeur gave him a good fight in the first set. World number one Iga Swiatek takes on Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the 2022 US Open women’s singles final. Swiatek qualified for the first US Open final of her career after defeating Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The victory sent the 21-year-old Pole into a final on Saturday with Jabeur, who beat France’s Caroline Garcia 6-1, 6-3 in Thursday’s other semi-final. Jabeur ruthlessly dismantled Garcia’s dream of becoming the first Frenchwoman to win the US Open crown with a clinical win.
Here are the live updates from the US Open women’s singles final between Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur:
September11202202:14 (IST)
US Open final live: Swiatek continues to dominate
Iga Swiatek won the match on his serve to come extremely close to winning the first set. She now leads Ons Jabeur 5-2.
September11202202:11 (IST)
US Open final live: Swiatek is back!
Iga Swiatek broke Ons Jabeur’s serve and she now leads 4-2 in the current first set.
September11202202:04 (IST)
US Open final live: Welcome back!
Ons Jabeur broke Iga Swiatek’s serve. She’s been brilliant in the last two games, thanks to her confident shooting. The Tunisian is now trailing 2-3.
September11202202:01 (IST)
US Open final live: 1st victory for Jabeur
Ons Jabeur won a match on his serve. She now trails 1-3 against Iga Swiatek in the current first set.
September11202201:56 (IST)
US Open final live: Swiatek on top!
Iga Swiatek leads 3-0 in the first set. She has been dominant in the ongoing women’s singles final so far.
September11202201:54 (IST)
US Open final live: Swiatek breaks Jabeur
Iga Swiatek broke Ons Jabeur’s serve at the start of the first set. It’s a superb debut for the two-time Grand Slam champion, who also currently holds the highest ranking in women’s tennis.
September11202201:51 (IST)
US Open final live: Swiatek wins the first match
A confident Iga Swiatek comfortably won the opener on her serve against Ons Jabeur.
September11202201:49 (IST)
US Open final live: it’s game time
The 2022 US Open women’s singles final is underway. It started with Iga Swiatek’s serve against Ons Jabeur.
September11202201:40 (IST)
US Open final live: everything is ready for the match
Swiatek and Jabeur arrived in court.
September11202201:28 (IST)
US Open Final Live: We’re minutes away from the start!
Whoever wins the match tonight, the US Open will have a new champion, that’s for sure!
What physical factors will play into one of these women making tennis history today at Arthur Ashe Stadium?
Here’s how they stack up:
— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2022
September11202201:20 (IST)
US Open final live: head to head
Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur have faced each other a total of 4 times, winning two games apiece.
Final loading of the ladies’ singles… pic.twitter.com/6fKhNVZmQq
— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2022
September11202201:08 (IST)
US Open final live: Ons Jabeur eyes his first Grand Slam
Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur is yet to win her first Grand Slam title. What better way to clinch the honor than to beat the world number 1 for it! We are all ready for the thrilling titular clash.
September11202201:01 (IST)
US Open final live: Swiatek looks to add glory
World number 1 Iga Swiatek has already won two Grand Slam – French Open titles in 2020 and 2022. She will be looking to add another title to her name.
September11202200:44 (IST)
US Open Final Live: Hello guys!
Hello everyone, welcome to the 2022 US Open women’s singles final live blog. Iga Swiatek plays against Ons Jabeur in the summit clash. You will get all live updates, including scores, related to the match here. Stay logged in!
