Government of Karnataka is holding a grand celebration to mark the third anniversary
The celebration was to take place on July 28 when Bommai completed a year as chief minister. However, due to the murder of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettar in Dakshina Kannada district on July 26, the government decided not to postpone the celebrations.
In a big show of strength, Karnataka’s Bharatiya Janata Party held the ‘Jana Spandana’ program celebrating the party’s three-year rule in the state on Saturday at Doddaballapura in the rural district of Bengaluru.
The event, dubbed ‘Jana Spandana’ (public response), in this bustling city is also an opportunity to mark Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s first year in office.
According to Bommai, two lakh people from various parts of the state are participating in this event. Union Minister for Women and Child Welfare Smriti Irani is also attending the event, he said.
The day Nettar was hacked to death, allegedly by a group of Muslim youths, turned out to be the third anniversary of the BJP government in Karnataka. The incident sparked massive outrage from BJP workers and various right-wing organizations, forcing the government to postpone the celebrations.
Besides Chief Minister Bommai, BJP strongman BS Yediyurappa, party chairman Nalin Kumar Kateel, government ministers including Health Minister K Sudhakar, who is an MP for Chikkaballapura, are among the dignitaries present. at the event.
A party employee said 5,000 buses had been organized to transport party employees, supporters and sympathizers. A large number of people flocked to the site.
Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any unfortunate incidents. Many cooks worked hard from early morning to feed the massive crowd that would turn up here.
The event is gaining momentum as National Assembly elections are expected to take place next year.
(Edited by : Sangam Sing)
First post: Sep 10, 2022, 2:45 PM STI
UFC 279 Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson: Start time, how to watch or stream online
We’re so close to UFC 279. It’s been weird. Where to start ?
Let’s start with Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev. It was the fight that was supposed to headline UFC 279. But Chimaev missed weight massively, reaching 7.5 pounds over the 171 limit. To save the card, the UFC had to revamp the entire main card.
Read more: How to get ESPN Plus for UFC 279
After negotiations between the fighters, there is a new main event. And one that, oddly, makes a lot more sense.
Instead of being outmatched by Chimaev, Nate Diaz now faces fellow UFC legend Tony Ferguson.
Chimaev now fights Kevin Holland at a catchweight of 179 pounds in the co-main event. Considering these two have been circling each other, sending teasers to each other for months, this fight can also make a lot of sense.
Li Jingliang, who was originally scheduled to fight Tony Ferguson, now faces old Dutch opponent Daniel Rodriguez.
In short, we went from…
- Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz
- Tony Ferguson vs Li Jingliang
- Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez
TO…
- Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson
- Khamzat Chimaev vs Kevin Holland
- Li Jingliang vs. Daniel Rodriguez
The biggest loser here is probably Li Jingliang, who went from a high-profile co-main event with a legend in Tony Ferguson, to a really tough fight with a bigger man in Daniel Rodriguez.
But the map is alive.
Press conference cancelled?
These few days have been chaotic. Ahead of the weigh-in circus, UFC President Dana White was forced to cancel the UFC 279 press conference at the very last minute after a huge backstage brawl featuring Chimaev and Kevin Holland, another undercard fighter.
The couple had argued before things got physical. There are reports that members of Diaz’s entourage also got involved, with bottle-throwing.
MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has the whole story.
Quite par for the course with a Diaz fight.
UFC 279 start time
The UFC 279 main card begins at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT) on September 10. Here are all the details of several time zones.
WE
- The main card begins September 10 at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).
- Preliminaries begin September 10 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).
- The early prelims begin September 10 at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).
UK
- The main card starts on September 11 at 3:00 a.m. BST.
- The prelims start on September 11 at 1:00 a.m. BST.
- The first preliminaries begin on September 10 at 11:00 p.m. BST.
Australia
- The main card begins on September 11, 12 p.m. AEDT.
- The prelims begin September 11 at 10 a.m. AEDT.
- The first preliminaries begin on September 11 at 8:00 AM AEDT.
How to watch UFC 279
The UFC now has a partnership with ESPN. This is great news for the UFC and the expansion of the sport of MMA, but bad news for consumer choice. Especially if you are one of the UFC fans who want to watch UFC in the USA.
In the US, if you want to know how to watch UFC 279, you’ll only find fight night on pay-per-view via ESPN Plus. The cost structure is a bit confusing, but here are the options for watching UFC on ESPN, according to ESPN’s site:
- Existing ESPN Plus annual subscribers can order the next UFC card for $75.
- New ESPN Plus subscribers can purchase a bundle of a UFC PPV event (streaming in HD) and an ESPN Plus annual recurring subscription for $100. It’s a good thing. The ESPN Plus Annual ESPN Subscription will automatically renew after one year, at the price of an ESPN Plus Annual Subscription at the time of auto-renewal.
You can do all of the above at the link below.
MMA fans in the UK can watch UFC 278 exclusively through BT Sport.
There are more options if you live in Australia. You can watch UFC 278 via Main Event on Foxtel. You can also stream through Kayo for AU$55. You can even order using your PlayStation or using the UFC app on your Xbox.
Need more international viewing options? Try a VPN to change your IP address to access the US, UK or Australian options listed above. See the best VPNs recommended by CNET editors.
Full fight card
As always, these maps are subject to change.
Main PPV map
- Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson
- Khamzat Chimaev vs Kevin Holland
- Li Jingliang vs. Daniel Rodriguez
- Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson
- Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba
Preliminaries
- Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa
- Jailton Almeida vs Anton Turkalj
- Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett
- Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett
First preliminaries
- Danyelle Wolf vs. Norma Dumont
- Chad Anheliger vs. Heili Alateng
- Elise Reed vs. Melissa Martinez
- Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse
British Prime Minister Liz Truss will accompany King Charles on a tour of Britain to lead the mourning
London:
Prime Minister Liz Truss will accompany King Charles on a tour of Britain’s four nations to lead days of national mourning for his mother, Queen Elizabeth, her spokesperson said on Saturday.
Truss, who was appointed prime minister by Elizabeth on Tuesday in her last public act, was one of several senior lawmakers to swear a new oath of allegiance to the new king during an extraordinary session of parliament earlier Saturday after the Queen’s death.
She was also present, along with six former prime ministers, senior bishops and several politicians, when Charles, 73, was officially proclaimed Britain’s new king in a colorful ceremony steeped in pageantry and tradition.
She then met Charles with other senior ministers at Buckingham Palace.
“In terms of the Prime Minister’s involvement, she will join the King as he leads national mourning across the UK, attending retreat services in Scotland on Monday afternoon, in Northern Ireland on Tuesday and in Wales on Friday,” the spokesperson said. journalists.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Derek Jeter’s daughters join him at Hall of Fame induction ceremony
“My daughters, Hannah, Bella and Story. You know, today puts an exclamation mark on my playing career, which was my first dream,” he said at the time. “You know, through all of you, with all of you, I’m living another one.”
Although his daughters, born after Derek’s retirement in 2014, were unable to see their father on the pitch, he shared that he was eager to tell his children about the important lessons he learned along the way. of her career.
“Bella and Story, I want you to know that your dad was far from perfect. I made my share of mistakes on and off the pitch,” he explained. “You know, I have no regrets in my career, other than the fact that I couldn’t share it with you.”
Karter’s super power: A pair of ‘robot legs’ help a Hugo boy walk
Karter Goodchild took a walk around the block last week.
The 6-year-old boy with brown curly hair was greeted by a neighbor, stopped to look at a tree and checked out a nearby park.
Karter, who suffered a massive brain injury at birth, has a severe form of spastic quadriplegia cerebral palsy. He doesn’t talk, eat or walk on his own.
But Karter has a super power: a pair of “robot legs” that allow him to take a walk around his Hugo neighborhood every day.
The wearable robotic device, created by a Canadian company called Trexo Robotics, allows Karter to feel what it’s like to walk on his own.
“A lot of parents take for granted that you can just go outside and take a walk with your kid,” said Tiffany Goodchild, Karter’s mother. “We don’t take that for granted. I feel really lucky that I get to have this experience with Karter. It’s truly my favorite time of the day — just him and me walking around the neighborhood.”
It takes Karter a few minutes to get into the rhythm of the walk after he is placed in the robotic exoskeleton, but once he gets moving, he lifts his head and smiles. His teachers report that when he goes for a “walk” before school, he has “way more energy and is way more engaged,” Goodchild said. “If you’re a person who gets up and works out in the morning, you usually have a lot more energy throughout the day. It’s the same thing for him. It’s getting his body up and moving.”
Goodchild and her husband, Kole, are former college athletes. They know about the importance of physical activity.
Karter receives a host of health benefits from his daily constitutional, including better sleep, improved gastro-intestinal health, better head control, increased strength and endurance, and increased socialization, she said.
“Our philosophy of care is really therapy-driven because that is what’s good for your body,” Tiffany Goodchild said. “Bodies are made to move, and you’re a healthier person if you’re moving your body.”
The social benefits of a walk around the Victor Gardens neighborhood rank right up there with the physical benefits, the Goodchilds say.
“There’s the whole idea of inclusion and acceptance and awareness that comes along with having a child walking around the neighborhood in this kind of equipment,” she said.
On a recent walk around the neighborhood, a neighbor’s mother called out a greeting to Karter as she got into her car. “Hi, Karter! How are you doing today?” said Patty Tollackson.
“Hi, Grandma!” Tiffany Goodchild responded, as Karter kept walking down the block.
COMPUTER CONTROL
Tiffany Goodchild used a tablet to program the speed and length of Karter’s walk. The tablet, in turn, recorded the number of steps Karter has taken: 388,000 since he got his “robot legs” in January 2020.
“I can control everything here,” said Goodchild, pointing to the tablet. “I’m going to press play and adjust the speed. There’s an emergency button I can press if we need to stop it immediately.”
On a recent 22-minute stroll around Arbre Park, Karter took 1,577 steps at a rate of 70 steps a minute. Even more key, according to Goodchild, were Karter’s “initiation” numbers — “how much work he’s doing versus what the robot is doing.”
“That’s how parents can understand and see if their child is making progress over time,” she said. “The idea is that they get that motor pattern down, right? The more repetition, the better.”
When Karter first started walking, his initiation numbers ranged from 3 percent to 5 percent. Now, he routinely hits 20 percent, she said.
The basement of the family’s house on Arbre Lane has been turned into a therapy center/bedroom for Karter — complete with an accessible bathroom, a swing, a vibration plate, a Hoyer lift system, an “eye-gaze” communication system, a hi-low chair and a P-Pod postural-support chair.
“We have lots of different seating systems because what kid wants to just sit in the same chair all day,” said Tiffany Goodchild, who gave up a career in special education to be Karter’s primary caretaker.
Nurses help care for Karter throughout the day. Only nurses who want to help Karter enjoy “a full day of engagement” are hired, she said.
“If you’re a nurse who wants to just push meds and put an iPad on and have him sit in his chair all day, you’re gonna be miserable in our house,” Tiffany Goodchild said. “The nurses on our team are not pushing him or watching him in a wheelchair. They’re helping him with all of his equipment. They’re helping us with exercises. They’re stretching his body. They’re helping him move and groove throughout the day. … That’s not for everybody, but we don’t budge on how we approach caring for him.”
Karter walks once or twice a day with his “robot legs.” In the winter, he uses them on a special Trexo Robotics treadmill. Karter also uses a special standing frame during the day that helps improve his bone density and hip strength, Tiffany Goodchild said.
One of Karter’s favorite activities is spinning on swings, which are hooked to the ceiling of the basement. Don’t think he’ll settle for gentle, easy pushes.
“When we first get a new nurse, I’m like, ‘Yeah, you can push Karter in the swing,’ and they’ll kind of just gently push him, and I’m, like, ‘No, let me show you,’ and I’m whipping him around, and he’s spinning super-fast, but I mean, the faster you can swing him, the better,” she said. “That’s what he likes. He’s an input kid.”
The swinging is a good form of vestibular input for Karter, Goodchild said, “but, honestly, it’s just a great leisure activity for him.”
KOURAGEOUS KARTER FOUNDATION
Karter was the first child in Minnesota to get the Trexo Robotics robot-assisted gait-training system, which costs about $12,000 a year to lease.
The Goodchilds, who have three other children, learned about it at an intensive-therapy program at the NAPA Center near Los Angeles, Calif., that they attended with Karter when he was 2½.
“It was just so powerful to see him taking steps like that,” his mother said. “Most kids have been walking for well over a year by that point, and just to see him upright, moving, stepping and making progress was so amazing.”
The Goodchilds say they have been fortunate to secure resources for Karter through insurance and medical assistance. “Not every family is as lucky as ours,” she said.
Tiffany and Kole Goodchild created a nonprofit organization — the Kourageous Karter Foundation — as a way to help other families raising children with severe neurological conditions. Through the foundation, Tiffany Goodchild works to help other parents of children with disabilities obtain the same resources that Karter receives.
“This is not a privilege,” she said. “This is a right that kids like Karter, who have this level of disability, have access to because this is what they need to have quality of life. Every child deserves to have this kind of a life.”
“Karter wants to move,” she said. “He wants to stand. He wants to play. He wants to swing. But that looks different for Karter. It requires a lot of different adaptive equipment and tools and resources to give him the life that my other kids just naturally have.”
The Kourageous Karter Foundation this month is teaming with Trexo Robotics to raise money for another child in Minnesota to receive “robot legs” like Karter’s. The group’s fundraiser, “Race for Robot Legs,” will be Sept. 24 in St. Paul.
“I just feel really strongly that all kids deserve an opportunity to walk,” Tiffany Goodchild said. “It’s not fair that Karter gets to walk because his mom has figured out how to access the right resources. Every family deserves this.”
When Karter was born, he suffered a massive brain injury that deprived his body of blood and oxygen. It affected all his organs, and the prognoses were terrifying, according to Tiffany Goodchild.
“We were told, ‘Your child will never walk, he’ll never talk, he’ll never eat,’ ” she said. “They told us very clearly that Karter would not know joy. The only choice we were given was to remove him from life support.”
After his breathing tube was removed, Karter was not expected to survive for more than a few minutes. Two days later, he was sent home on hospice. He was not expected to live past age 1. On June 26, Karter celebrated his 6th birthday.
Although Karter is severely affected by his brain injury, “he is full of life and joy, and he gives the gift of perspective to all he encounters,” Tiffany Goodchild said.
She hopes sharing Karter’s story will help other families of children who have medically complex conditions.
“They may have to pivot and adapt, but their lives can still be filled with joy and gratitude and contentment,” she said. “It’s just getting to that point of acceptance and celebrating who he is, rather than grieving who he isn’t.
“Everybody has worth, every child has value, and it doesn’t have to be this devastating thing,” she said. “Your life can be beautiful and full of joy, and your child can have very similar experiences. It just looks different. Different is not less.”
RACE FOR ROBOT LEGS
“Race for Robot Legs,” a fundraiser for the Kourageous Karter Foundation, will be Sept. 24 at Harriet Island in St. Paul. The event includes a 5K fun run, a kid’s 1-mile walk, a silent auction and kids activities.
Check in starts at 8 a.m. Participants also may participate virtually at any time.
Money raised at the event will be used to purchase a set of Trexo Robotics gait trainers for a family in need.
For more information, go to kourageouskarter.org/fundraising.
Visa to start categorizing gun store sales separately
NEW YORK — Payments processor Visa Inc. said late Saturday that it plans to start categorizing gun store sales separately, a major victory for gun control advocates who say it will help better track guns. suspicious increases in arms sales that could be the prelude to a mass shooting.
But the move by Visa, the world’s largest payment processor, will likely anger gun rights advocates and gun lobbyists, who have argued that categorizing gun sales would signal unfairly an industry when most sales don’t lead to mass shootings.
Visa said it would adopt the International Organization for Standardization’s new merchant code for firearms sales, which was announced on Friday. Until Friday, gun store sales were considered “general merchandise.”
“Following ISO’s decision to establish a new merchant category code, Visa will move forward with the next steps, while ensuring that all legal commerce on the Visa network is protected in accordance with our long-standing rules,” said the payment processor in a statement.
The adoption of Visa is significant as the largest payment network and will likely put additional pressure on Mastercard and American Express to adopt the code as well. Visa acts as an intermediary between merchants and banks, and it will be up to the banks to decide whether they will allow sales at gun stores on their issued cards.
American Express and Mastercard did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Gun control advocates had won important victories on this front in recent weeks. New York City officials and pension funds had been lobbying ISO and banks to adopt the code.
Two of the nation’s largest public pension funds, in California and New York, have lobbied the nation’s largest credit card companies to establish sales codes specifically for gun sales that could report suspicious purchases or more easily trace how arms and ammunition are sold.
Merchant category codes now exist for almost all types of purchases, including those made at supermarkets, clothing stores, cafes and many other retailers.
“When you buy a plane ticket or pay for groceries, your credit card company has a special code for these retailers. It’s just common sense that we have the same policies in place for gun and ammunition stores,” said New York Mayor Eric Adams, a former police captain who blames gun proliferation. for the murderous violence of his city.
City Comptroller Brad Lander said it makes moral and financial sense as a tool to address gun violence.
“Unfortunately, credit card companies haven’t supported this simple, convenient, and potentially life-saving tool. Now is the time for them to do so,” Lander said recently, ahead of Visa’s announcement.
Pension funds and gun control advocates argue that creating a merchant category code for firearms and ammunition stores could help combat gun violence. A week before the mass shooting at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, where 49 people died after a shooter opened fire in 2016, the attacker used credit cards to buy more than $26,000 worth of firearms and ammunition, including purchases from a stand-alone arms dealer.
Lander is a director of the New York City Employees Retirement System, the Teachers Retirement System and the Board of Education Retirement System – which together own 667,200 shares of American Express valued at approximately 92.49 millions of dollars ; 1.1 million shares of MasterCard valued at approximately $347.59 million; and 1.85 million shares of Visa valued at approximately $363.86 million.
Over the years, public pension funds have used their large investment portfolios to influence public policy and the market.
The California Teachers’ Fund, the second-largest pension fund in the nation, has long targeted the gun industry. He gave up his holdings to gun manufacturers and sought to persuade some retailers to sell guns.
Four years ago, the Teachers’ Fund made guns a key initiative. He called for background checks and called on retailers to “monitor irregularities at the point of sale, record all gun sales, regularly check gun inventory and proactively help the police”.
The National Rifle Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
———
Associated Press writer Bobby Calvan in New York contributed to this report.
ABC News
CU Buffs stumble, fumble Air Force, lose 41-10, drop to 0-2 on season
AIR FORCE ACADEMY – Karl Dorrell’s Buffs still have a tackling problem. And a quarterback problem. And a scoring problem.
And if that continues, they’re also about to have another problem with the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
CU was beaten by Air Force, 41-10, on a rainy and foggy afternoon here Saturday afternoon, falling to 0-2.
Worse, the problems that were apparent in a 38-13 home loss to TCU still seemed to haunt them on their first visit to the Academy since 1974.
The Zoomies have rushed for 474 yards; CU was blocked for 162 total yards, with just 51 through the air.
In his first start as a quarterback for the Buffs, against good defense and less than ideal passing conditions, transfer JT Shrout made just five of his first 20 shots without a touchdown and one interception. .
It was the most lopsided loss ever suffered by CU against their downstate neighbors, eclipsing the Buffs’ 23-point loss at Folsom Field (58-35) in 1968.
And if CU fans want to look ahead, they might want to cover their eyes too. The Buffs visit Minnesota (2-0) next Saturday, and the happy-to-run Gophers just racked up 307 yards and seven rushing scores in western Illinois.
CU gave up 749 rushing yards, combined, in losses to the Horned Frogs and Falcons.
Missed scoring opportunities also continue to hurt Dorrell’s offense.
In a streak, from the end of the second quarter until the end of the third, the Buffs began driving Air Force 23, Air Force 13, Air Force 40 and CU 49. They came out of those four cracks with three points.
Yes, Mother Nature played a role. The mist and fog brought out the “blue” and the “over there” from the “wild blue over there” at the Academy. The first half was played in classic poncho weather, with conditions – light rain and 48 degrees at kickoff – closer to Seattle in early November than the Front Range in mid-September.
Slick balls and fumbles in or near the end zone took touchdowns off the board for both teams.
With the rain intensifying, things got silly early in the third quarter.
The Falcons’ first second-half possession ended with a snap over the head of Air Force punter Carson Bay, forcing him to chase the rock and land on it at the hosts’ 13-yard line . CU got nothing for their effort, however, as on Falcons 2 second goal, tailback Alex Fontenot appeared to lose the ball before crossing the end zone plane. While TV reruns seemed inconclusive, an official review confirmed the trial and error.
After the Buffs failed to take advantage of the hosts’ error, the Falcons dried off and regained their collective mojo. Air Force put up a nine-play, 69-yard practice at the end of the stanza, powered by a 40-yard kicker from John Lee Eldridge III at CU 15. The Zoomies scored five plays later on a 1-yard goalie by quarterback Haaziq. Daniels to extend his cushion to 26-10.
It took a lot of air from the Buffs, especially after CU finished the first half much better than they started it.
The Visitor closed the second quarter on a 10-0 run, buoyed by a pair of critical takeaways – one deep in Buffs territory, one deep in Air Force territory.
Down 20-7, the visitors appeared to be in for a world of pain when Falcons defender John Lee Eldridge appeared to find the end zone on a run to the left side that would have put the Air Force up by three scores. But Eldridge received the ball just before crossing the plane by CU’s Jalen Sami, and teammate Josh Chandler-Semedo nipped the ball in the end zone for a touchdown.
CU opened the game with JT Shrout at quarterback, who commemorated his first Buffs start by rushing for a 3-yard loss on his first scrimmage play and fumbling his trade with tailback Alex Fontenot on his second.
Air Force’s Christopher Herrera retrieved the stray bullet at CU 14 about 37 seconds after the rollover. The Falcons went for the jugular from there, as Roberts broke free on a back dive for a touchdown on the host’s game opener.
Leading 13-0, Shrout’s second and 9th pass from CU 26 was thrown in the air by projected receiver Maurice Bell and caught by Falcons’ Camby Goff at the 35-yard line. The Air Force needed four games to cash in the giveaway this time. A 20-yard touchdown run by Roberts, again on a back dive, pushed the Falcons to 19-0 with 12:55 to go.
