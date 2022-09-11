Connect with us

Grab a stack of eBooks for $5 or less at Amazon’s Goodreads sale

With summer winding down and temperatures starting to drop, you might be looking to curl up indoors with a good book or two. And right now, you can buy a huge selection of thrilling novels and fascinating non-fiction books starting under $5. Today only, Amazon is offering discounts on a huge selection of Goodreads Readers’ Choice ebooks with all prices starting at $4.99 or less. This sale is only available until 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to place your order before then.

No matter what type of reader you are, you’re sure to find some great choices for less during this sale. If you’re looking for a mystery or thriller to help get you into the Halloween spirit, you can choose The Last Girls Support Group by Gary Hendrix, an Amazon bestseller, for just $2 instead of the usual $17. Or, if you’re looking for something a little more relaxing, for just $3 you can grab A Psalm for the wild mounts, winner of an Editor’s Pick and a Hugo Award written by Becky Chambers. There are also many books for non-fiction readers. Just for fun, you might pick up Lower quality parks, a New York Times bestseller that garners hilarious one-star reviews of America’s national parks, for just $2. And if you want an e-reader to enjoy all your new digital books, be sure to check out our roundup of the best models you will find on the market right now.

CNET

Equity Week Ahead: The Worst of Inflation May Finally Be Over

September 11, 2022

The figures could change the calculation of the Federal Reserve, which is guaranteed to raise interest rates again at its next policy meeting on September 21. The question is how much?

Traders are still predicting another three-quarters of a percentage point rise, or 75 basis points, the third consecutive move of this size. And Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last week that “the Fed has, and accepts, responsibility for price stability. We must act now.”

But could the odds of another massive rate hike diminish if inflation data continues to suggest that “price stability” might finally be closer to reality? Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures will be released on Tuesday morning while Producer Price Index (PPI) figures will be released on Wednesday.

Economists currently expect consumer prices in August to decline slightly from July, and prices are up 8.1% over the past 12 months. Of course, 8.1% is still incredibly high by historical standards, but that would be a noticeable slowdown from the 9.1% year-over-year price surge in June.

Opinion: We Could See Slow Economic Growth For The Rest Of The Decade

“We’ve probably seen the peak of inflation. Food and energy prices are down. There’s more room for the downside,” said Joe Kalish, chief global macroeconomic strategist at Ned Davis Research.

Investors seem to be grudgingly accepting the likelihood of the Fed raising rates another 75 basis points in a few weeks…regardless of what the August inflation data indicates.

But traders are hoping September’s rate hike will be the last of such magnitude. Assuming the Fed raises rates by three-quarters of a point on September 21, this would bring interest rates back to a target range of 3% to 3.25%.

Look at Federal Funds futures on the CME for November. At noon on Friday, investors were pricing in a 70% chance of a half-point hike at the Nov. 2 Fed meeting … within a range of 3.5% to 3.75%.

There was only a 10% chance of a fourth consecutive 75 basis point increase, however, which could be one of the reasons stocks have rebounded so far in September after falling in august.

Price increases slow and consumers continue to spend

Wall Street is clearly betting that inflation trends will continue to move in the right direction. Economists also expect producer prices, or the cost of goods at the wholesale level, to decline slightly in August. Forecasts call for a drop of 0.1% from July to August, after a drop of 0.5% from June to July.

Producer prices jumped 9.8% year-on-year in July, but that’s down from June’s high of 11.3%. Any further slowdown would likely be welcomed by the market, the Fed and consumers.

This brings us to retail sales. Consumer spending figures for August are due Thursday morning. The government announced last month that retail sales rose 10.3% year-on-year in July. It will be interesting to see if this rate of sales accelerated in August or if it slowed down.

The Fed is in a difficult situation. He wants to calm inflationary pressures and the way to do that is to raise interest rates dramatically. But the Fed would also like to avoid a recession if it can, which is why some are still hoping for a soft, or “soft” landing for the economy, as Powell said in May.
Fed Officials to the Markets: You Can't Stop Us
Fed Officials To The Markets: You Can't Stop Us
Powell also spoke about rate hikes and inflation causing “some pain” to the economy during his speech in Jackson Hole last month. This could be an argument for the Fed to make smaller rate hikes…as long as inflation continues to subside.

And this is the key point. Investors need to pay more attention to inflation data than what Powell or other Fed members are saying. The Fed remains dependent on data, which is why the odds of a rate hike are constantly changing.

“There has to be a compelling downward trend in inflation. We’re not there yet,” David Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth US, said in a report on Friday.

Great technologies at your service

The economy isn’t the only thing in the spotlight next week. Two software giants, Oracle (ORCL) and Adobe (ADBE), will publish their latest earnings. Investors will be on the lookout for clues about the state of technology spending by big companies.

Shares of both companies have fallen this year, along with the rest of the tech sector and the market in general. Oracle is down almost 15% while Adobe plunged more than 30%.

But analysts expect solid sales growth from both companies…nearly 15% for Adobe from a year ago and an increase of nearly 20% for Oracle.

An investment strategist said big tech companies like Oracle and Adobe make sense for investors.

From WFH boom to RTO bust. Could a Zoom takeover be next?
From Wfh Boom To Rto Bust. Could A Zoom Takeover Be Next?

“We have big tech that is much more mature and established,” said Suzanne Hutchins, head of real returns strategy and senior portfolio manager at Newton Investment Management.

The results from Oracle and Adobe will also serve as a preview for the deluge of third-quarter tech earnings that will arrive later in October. Solid results from these two could be a good sign for Microsoft (MSFT), SAP (SAP), IBM (IBM) and other cloud software companies.
However, recent revenues from Selling power (RCMP), which was cautious about its guidance, could be a warning sign for both companies, according to Daniel Morgan, senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust Company. Oracle and Adobe could also be affected by the soaring dollar, as it will reduce profits from their international operations.

“Both companies generate more than 40% of sales outside the United States,” Morgan noted in a report.

Monday: Chinese markets closed; Oracle revenue

Tuesday: US CPI; Starbucks (SBUX) investor day; Twitter (TWTR) general meeting to vote on the acquisition of Elon Musk

Wednesday: American PPI

Thursday: US retail sales; weekly jobless claims in the United States; meeting between Russian Vladimir Putin and Chinese Xi Jinping; Adobe revenue

Friday: consumer sentiment in the U. from Michigan to the United States; Retail Sales, Unemployment and Other Economic Data in China

Cnn

Disney Reveals Marvel Cinematic Universe Updates at D23 Expo

September 11, 2022

The Disney+ Marvel website home screen on a laptop computer in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S. on Monday, July 18, 2022.

Gaby Jones | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Hot on the heels of San Diego Comic Con in July, Disney revealed more information about its burgeoning Marvel Cinematic Universe during the D23 Expo on Saturday.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige says his team has a plan for the next ten years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and plans to incorporate the Fantastic Four, X-Men, and Deadpool into the mix of Marvel heroes already. established.

Here’s a breakdown of what audiences can expect from Disney’s Marvel Studios in the coming years:

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige began his portion of the D23 Expo panel with a rendition of “I Can Do This All Day” from “Rogers: The Musical,” which appeared in the Disney+ series “Hawkeye.”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” director Ryan Coogler brought images from the film, which is set to hit theaters on November 11. The clips showed Queen Ramonda berating the United Nations for attempting to steal vibranium from Wakanda following T’Challa’s death.

The footage showed the power of the Dora Milaje and set the stage for an epic battle against Namor and the Atlanteans.

“Glad you’re coming out of the cinema and proud of what we’ve brought you,” said Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri in the film.

‘Stone heart’

Audiences got a quick glimpse of Riri Williams in the “Wakanda Forever” footage, but Marvel also shared a sneak peek at the Disney+ “Ironheart” series, which is still in production. The clips showed Riri building pieces of the Ironheart armor, and Feige teased that the show would focus on cross-cutting magic and technology.

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Johnathan Majors appeared on stage to discuss the upcoming “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” the first MCU Phase 5 movie.

“That thing is bananas,” Rudd said.

“It’s not going to be like anything you’ve seen from us and let alone this guy,” he said, pointing to Majors, who plays Kang. “Throw it all into such new territory.”

Footage shows the Lang, Van Dyne and Pym families drawn into the Quantum Realm and facing a terrible new enemy: Kang the Conqueror.

“Night Werewolf”

Gael Garcia Bernal and Laura Donnelly star in “Werewolf by Night,” Marvel Studios’ special presentation at Disney+ in October.

The film, shot entirely in black and white, is reminiscent of “The Twilight Zone” and old monster movies of the 1930s and 1940s. Early footage shown at D23 Expo suggests the film follows a group of monster hunters in search of a monster among them.

“Secret Invasion”

“Secret Invasion” follows a faction of shape-shifting aliens known as the Skrulls who have infiltrated every aspect of life on Earth. The Skrulls first appeared in 2018’s “Captain Marvel,” which was set in the ’90s.

Don Cheadle has arrived to share images from the upcoming Disney+ series filled with political intrigue and action. He also teased “Armor Wars,” a show that will begin filming next year.

“Loki” and “The Fantastic Four”

Feige enlisted the cast of “Loki” to present a trailer for the second season, which promises even more mischief.

He announced that ‘WandaVision’ director Matt Shakman will officially direct the MCU’s ‘Fantastic Four’ feature film.

‘Echo’

“Echo,” a new Disney+ show centered around a deaf heroine, takes place after “Hawkeye” and features heavy use of American Sign Language.

Stills from the series show Vincent D’Onofrio’s return as King Pin. Alaqua Cox reprises her role as the main character.

“Daredevil: Born Again”

D’Onofrio, who was on stage to promote “Echo,” was joined by Charlie Cox to share footage of Matthew Murdock aka Daredevil in “She-Hulk.” No footage was shown of the broadcast, as filming has not begun. D’Onofrio will appear in the series.

“Captain America: New World Order”

Anthony Mackie returns as Captain America in ‘Captain America: New World Order’. He was joined on stage by Danny Ramiez, who plays Joaquin Torres, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, and Tim Blacke Nelson as Samuel Sterns, aka the Leader.

” Love at first sight “

Feige announced the team that will be part of “Thunderbolts”. This includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, David Harbor as Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Task Master, Wyatt Russel as John Walker aka US Agent, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova and Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier.

“This tells you everything you need to know about the Thunderbolts when the beloved Winter Soldier is most important to them,” Feige teased.

“Wonders”

Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris closed the panel with images from the upcoming film. Miss Marvel, Captain Monica Rambeau and Captain Marvel discover that their powers have become intertwined and the three heroes must unravel. In the meantime, the three continue to accidentally swap places, which resulted in quite a few laughs.

The images shown at Expo D23 were action-packed and filled with comedic beats. Plus, everyone’s favorite Flerkin, Goose, will be back for more antics.

cnbc

CNN Contributor Marks 9/11 By Comparing Trump, MAGA To Bin Laden, Terrorists

September 11, 2022

Left-leaning radio host and CNN contributor Dean Obeidallah commemorated the 9/11 terrorist attacks with several articles equating former President Donald Trump and “MAGA” Republicans with the Islamic terrorists behind the deadly 2001 attacks.

On the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that saw Islamist terrorists kill nearly 3,000 Americans, leftist commentator Dean Obeidallah posted a series of tweets comparing the former president and his supporters to al-Qaeda and to Osama bin Laden.

“Terrorists are terrorists – whether bin Laden’s al-Qaeda or Trump’s MAGA,” Obeidallah wrote in a tweet. “It’s time to hold Trump accountable!!”

In another article, he compared the former president’s right to “travel freely” in the United States to granting that same right to al-Qaeda founder Bin Laden.

“Take a moment and imagine if after 9/11 bin Laden was allowed to travel freely in America, spouting lies in an effort to radicalize more people to commit violence in his name?!” he wrote.

“Well, that’s EXACTLY what Donald Trump has been doing since January 6th,” he added. “It’s time to stop Trump!!”

Claiming that the right-wing media “will try to grotesquely misrepresent my tweets invoking 9/11,” Obeidallah said he would “never stop speaking out against the threat that Trump and MAGA pose to our nation, especially not on occasion. of the anniversary of September 11”.

Although 9/11 and the events of January 6 cannot be compared to each other “in terms of loss of life”, admitted Obeidallah, he asserted that the Capitol riot “was far more dangerous for our nation in insofar as it was the Americans who carried out the attack”. after being radicalized by Donald Trump.

“And very dangerously, Trump is still going around the country to radicalize people,” he added.

He also said it was “time to bring Trump to justice to protect our nation the same way we have brought to justice everyone involved in 9/11 since bin Laden.”

“MAGA and Al-Qaeda both carried out murderous attacks on our nation to end our democracy,” he wrote in another. “The difference is that the leader of al-Qaeda has been brought to justice, while the leader of MAGA, Donald Trump, is still roaming our country to radicalize people in preparation for his next terrorist attack.”

The former lawyer argued that “terrorists are terrorists – whether they’re bin Laden’s al-Qaeda or Trump’s MAGA.”

“It’s time to hold Trump accountable!!” he added.

Last week, Obeidallah said that America is in a battle against the so-called “MAGA” Republicans.

Last month, following the US military’s assassination of al-Qaeda leader and bin Laden accomplice Ayman al-Zawahri, Obeidallah said he viewed former President Trump’s supporters as no different from those who had backed bin Laden after the 9/11 attacks.

“At this point, I LITERALLY consider the people who still support Donald Trump to be the despicable and vile people who supported bin Laden after 9/11,” he wrote.

Follow Joshua Klein on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.

Breitbart News

Macro data, global indices, IPO activity that may influence the market

September 11, 2022

mini

National macroeconomic data, global indices and foreign fund flows will remain center stage on Dalal Street this week. Investors will closely watch any wild moves in Crude Oil and the Rupee as well.

Macroeconomic data, foreign fund flows and IPO activity are expected to be on investors’ radar on Dalal Street this week. Globally, investors will be watching a series of speeches from central bankers for clarity on how COVID-era interest rates are shaping up, as runaway inflation and slowing economic growth continue to mount. affect their risk appetite.

Movements in crude oil and exchange rates will also be closely monitored.

The week that was

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 rose 1.7% each last week for financial and IT stocks, after two straight weeks of losses, as investors broadly digested hawkish remarks from Fed policymakers. and the ECB’s unprecedented 75 basis point rise in key pricing.

“As Europe’s energy crisis continued to haunt investors, renewed efforts by Chinese policymakers to bolster their economy boded well for Chinese stock markets. In an effort to stabilize falling oil prices, the OPEC+ has opted to cut production given the faltering global growth outlook,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Broad-based gains supported the market, supported by continued inflows from foreign institutional investors. Nifty Bank posted a third consecutive weekly gain.

Macro Data, Global Indices, Ipo Activity That May Influence The Market

A total of 37 stocks in the Nifty50 basket rose for the week. Shree Cement, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, Bharat Petroleum and Axis Bank were the main winners.

Image

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Nestlé, Tata Consumer and Britannia were the main laggards.

Image

Broader indices also strengthened, with the Nifty Midcap 100 advancing for the 12th consecutive week.

Index Weekly change (%)
Clever Midcap 100 2
Clever small cap 100 3.3

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers of Indian equities, following net new buyers for a first full calendar month since September 2021.

Macro Data, Global Indices, Ipo Activity That May Influence The Market

Here are the main factors and events likely to influence Dalal Street in the week of September 12:

DOMESTIC INDICES

Macroeconomic data

Separate data on industrial production and consumer inflation in India are due on Monday.

Data on wholesale inflation in the country will be released on Wednesday.

Initial Public Offering

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank shares will debut on the BSE and NSE exchanges on Thursday, September 15. According to dealers, the lender has commanded a premium on the gray market — or an unofficial market for unlisted securities — since launching its IPO.

The initial sale of TMB shares concluded last week with nearly three times subscription.

Macro Data, Global Indices, Ipo Activity That May Influence The Market

Harsha Engineers International’s IPO to raise up to Rs 755 crore will launch on September 14 and close on September 16. The share sale is a combination of a new issue of shares worth Rs 455 crore and an offer to sell (OFS) worth Rs 300 crore by existing shareholders.

GLOBAL INDICES

Date WE Europe Asia
September 12 UK GDP and Industrial Production Data, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos and Executive Board Member Isabel Schnabel will speak
September 13 Inflation data Germany Inflation Data, UK Inflation Data, ECB Supervisory Board Chair Andrea Enria and Member Elizabeth McCaul will speak, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey will speak
September 14 Crude Oil Inventories UK Inflation and Inflation Data, Eurozone Factory Output Data, Elizabeth McCaul and ECB Executive Board Member Philip Lane will speak Data on industrial production in Japan and Hong Kong
September 15 Retail sales data, unemployment insurance claims data, trade data, factory production data, natural gas inventory data Wholesale inflation data from Germany, inflation data from France, Luis de Guindos and Elizabeth McCaul will speak Japan trade data
September 16 Consumer sentiment data UK retail sales data, France car registration data, Eurozone inflation data Data on industrial production, retail sales and unemployment in China

cnbctv18-forexlive

WNBA Finals 2022: How to watch Game 1 of the Aces against the Sun today

September 11, 2022

The Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun are both three wins away from the WNBA Championship. The top-seeded Aces booked their ticket to the WNBA Finals after a monster game from Chelsea Gray helped them close out the Seattle Storm. Gray, along with league MVP A’ja Wilson, is looking to propel the Aces to their first title in franchise history.

Meanwhile, 2021 WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones and the Connecticut Sun dispatched Candace Parker and the Chicago Sky in a Game 5 winner. The Sun returns to the WNBA Finals for the fourth time in franchise history, despite having yet to win the championship.

Game 1 of the WNBA Finals airs this afternoon at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on ABC.

Who will win the WNBA MVP battle? Will strong Aces be too much for the Sun? Will the outsider Sun be able to cause surprise?

Those looking to follow the drama will need access to ABC and ESPN to watch every game. We’ve broken down everything you need to know to stream the WNBA Finals live without cable.

Kelsey Plum, In The White Aces Uniform, Looks Up

Kelsey Plum and the Las Vegas Aces take on the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA Finals.

Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

What does the WNBA Finals look like?

The WNBA Finals is the best of 5 playoff series. Here is the full schedule for the finals, with times in ET:

WNBA Finals Schedule

date and time

Match

Network

Sunday, September 11 (3 p.m.)

Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces, Game 1

ABC

Tuesday, September 13 (9 p.m.)

Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces, Game 2

ESPN

Thursday, September 15 (9 p.m.)

Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun Game 3

ESPN

Sunday, September 18 (4 p.m.)*

Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun, Game 4

ESPN

Tuesday, September 20 (9 p.m.)*

Connecticut Sun at Las Vegas Aces Game 5

ESPN

*if necessary

The best options for cable-free streaming

The 2022 WNBA Finals matches will air on the Disney family of networks, namely ABC and ESPN. To catch every second of basketball action, cord cutters will need to subscribe to a live tv streaming service. Here’s how they break down.

You can watch the WNBA playoffs with a subscription to YouTube TV, our favorite live TV streaming service. ABC, ESPN and ESPN 2 are all included in the package, meaning you’ll have all the channels you need to watch every second of the action.

Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu Plus Live TV is a bit more expensive than YouTube TV, but it also offers all the channels you need to watch the WNBA playoffs. As a bonus, Hulu Plus Live TV comes with the rest of the Disney bundle, which includes a subscription to Disney Plus, as well as ESPN Plus. The WNBA playoffs aren’t shown on ESPN Plus, but the service has a ton of other content for die-hard sports fans.

Read our Hulu Plus Live TV review.

Sling TV’s $35 Orange package might be a good choice for casual WNBA fans who don’t need to watch every game. This plan is one of the cheapest ways to access ESPN and ESPN 2. Sling TV lacks ABC, which could be a problem for fans hoping to catch some of the biggest games.

Read our Sling TV review.

CNET

Taylor Swift discusses the meaning of the red scarf in All Too Well

September 11, 2022

Taylor Swift remained enigmatic when asked about this red scarf.

Speaking at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on September 9 to promote his 10-minute short Very goodthe singer opened up about the headscarf she refers to in the song, which many of her fans have long suspected is her ex, Jake Gyllenhaalwhom she briefly dated in 2010. In the short, Sadie sink wears a red scarf.

“The scarf is a metaphor,” Swift said during a panel at the event, “and we made it red because red is a very important color on this album, which is called Red.”

She continued with a laugh, “And, I think when I say it’s a metaphor, I’m just going to stop, and I’m going to say, thank you for the amazing question, whoever asked it. really took you for a ride.”

The original version of “All Too Well” includes the lyrics, “And I left my scarf there at your sister’s / And you still got it in your drawer, even now.”

Entertainment

