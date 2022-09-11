How Ukraine gained momentum against Russia and took a critical place

Tony La Russa received clearance from his doctors to participate in Sunday’s ceremonies at Oakland Coliseum honoring his former pitcher Dave Stewart, the Chicago White Sox announced Saturday.

But La Russa’s doctors have not yet cleared his return to the dugout as an active manager, the Sox said. La Russa will travel to Chicago with the team following Sunday’s game against the A’s, the Sox said.

La Russa has been out since Aug. 30 when the team announced he would not manage less than an hour before the start of a game against the Kansas City Royals at the direction of his doctors.

The next day, the Sox said La Russa was out indefinitely and he would undergo further testing with doctors in Arizona.

La Russa is second all-time among major-league managers with 2,884 victories. The 2014 Hall of Fame inductee won World Series titles with the Oakland Athletics (1989) and St. Louis Cardinals (2006, 2011).

He managed the Sox from 1979-86, followed by Oakland from ‘86-95 and the Cardinals from ‘96-2011. He returned to the Sox last season.

The Sox, who have won eight of 11 since Aug. 30, are in Oakland for a four-game series that began Thursday. The A’s are retiring Stewart’s No. 34 in a pregame ceremony Sunday.

