“I played terribly” – The Denver Post

A sold-out crowd at the Swamp, a national television audience and 22 NFL scouts from 15 teams were eager to see what Anthony Richardson could do for a Saturday night callback against Kentucky.

With a top-10 finish in sight on a day filled with upheaval and Heisman hype after just a week, the inactive Florida quarterback fell back to earth and the sudden rise of the No. 12 Gators s collapsed in a 26-16 loss to No. 20 Wildcats.

Richardson and Napier each bore the blame in the Gators’ third loss in five meetings with the Wildcats, losing 31 straight in the series until a decisive win in 2018 at Gainesville.

“You have to take a good look at yourself in the mirror,” Napier said. “That’s exactly what I’m going to do, what our staff are going to do.”

Richardson planned to look inside.

The second redshirt student from Gainesville took full responsibility for the loss.

“I feel like it’s completely on me,” Richardson said. “A lot of people say it’s not, but I feel like it’s on me. I played terribly.

“I didn’t do anything that could have helped my team.”

Richardson was nervous from the jump. He completed 1 of 4 passes in the opener, failed to record back-to-back completions in the first half, and went 14 of 35 for 143 yards and 2 interceptions while rushing for just 4 yards.

A week earlier, he had rushed for 274 yards, rushed for 3 touchdowns and hadn’t committed a turnover against No. 7 Utah.

Saturday night’s 2 interceptions led to 14 Kentucky points, including a 65-yard pick six by cornerback Keidron Smith for the go-ahead score with 3:25 left in the third quarter and the Gators behind the wheel.

Meanwhile, quarterback Will Levis, another first-round prospect, showed superior poise in his second season as a Wildcats starter in front of a crowd of 88,993.

Levis completed his first 6 passes and finished a respectable 13 of 24 for 202 yards, a touchdown and an interception under constant pressure from the Gators defense. The Kentucky QB connected with Dane Key for 55 yards as the 6-foot-3 freshman passed cornerback Jalen Kimber for the ball.

Florida 3 sacks and 7 quarterbacks rush a week after failing to knock Utah quarterback Cam Rising to the ground.

“A lot of good defensively,” Napier said.

Junior defensive tackle Gervon Dexter made his second career interception, on a pass deflection by Brenton Cox Jr. to set the Gators up for a 16-7 lead.

But with the offense struggling, Florida’s defense faltered as Kentucky’s run game and Levis controlled the clock. The Wildcats held the ball over nearly 18 minutes of the second half to come away with straight wins over the Gators for the first time since 1976-77.

Florida finished the night 5 of 19 in third/fourth place a week after being 9 of 14.

“We will learn from this experience and we will improve,” Napier said. “We are going back to work. You have to own. As a leader, that’s exactly the plan here. We can coach better and we can play better. It starts with me.

“We will go back to work and try to improve.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Edgar Thompson at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osgators.

()