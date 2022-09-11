News
Iga Swiatek defeats Ons Jabeur to win 1st US Open title, 3rd Grand Slam
NEW YORK — As good as it has been this year, Iga Swiatek came to the US Open not knowing what to expect.
She complained that women use different, slightly lighter tennis balls than men at Flushing Meadows, where she had never made it past the fourth round. She was trying to get used to the noise and the distractions, the bustle of the Big Apple. And she came in just 4-4 since ending her 37-game winning streak in July.
None of that matters now. Solidifying her status as the new dominant figure in her sport by winning what is expected to be the final tournament of Serena Williams’ career, No. 1-ranked Swiatek outscored No. 5 Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5 ) at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday to win his first US Open championship and third Grand Slam title overall.
“I didn’t expect much, especially before this tournament. It was such a tough time, you know? said Swiatek, who is 55-7 in tour-level games with seven trophies in 2022, the two best in the WTA.
“Obviously this tournament was really tough, too, because it’s New York. It’s so noisy. It’s so crazy,” she said. “I’m really proud that I was able to handle it mentally.”
Swiatek, like Jabeur, travels with a sports psychologist, and it took courage to complete this one. At 6-5 in the second set, Swiatek held his first championship point. Just before Jabeur served, Swiatek ran to the sideline to change rackets – an unusual choice at the time.
When action resumed, Swiatek missed a backhand. It could have been difficult to recover. Indeed, Jabeur pushed things to the tiebreaker, which she then led 5-4. But Swiatek got stronger, took the final three points and quickly accepted the silver trophy and a winner’s check for $2.6 million, joking, “I’m really glad it wasn’t cash. “
The 21-year-old Polish won the French Open in June for the second time and is the first woman since Angelique Kerber in 2016 to win two major titles in a single season.
“I really tried, but Iga didn’t make it easy for me. She deserved to win today,” said Jabeur, a 28-year-old Tunisian who will move up to second in the standings on Monday.
Smiling as he watched Swiatek, Jabeur told a supportive crowd, “I don’t like him that much right now, but it’s okay.”
Jabeur is the first African woman and the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final and was participating in her second in a row. But she is 0-2 at this point, including a second-place finish at Wimbledon in July.
“I know I’m going to keep working hard, and I know we’ll have this title soon,” Jabeur told his fans and support team, who wore black shirts with white writing that read “Yalla Habibi.” in Arabic. for “Let’s go, my love!”
Didn’t help that sunny 85-degree Fahrenheit afternoon that Jabeur needed to face Swiatek, who has won his last 10 finals — all in straight sets — and has been excellent from the get-go.
Jabeur didn’t face a single break point in her semi-final victory, but was broken straight away when Swiatek laced a cross backhand on a short ball to cap a 15-shot rally.
Eight minutes later, Swiatek had grabbed 12 of the first 14 points for a 3-0 advantage.
Using his topspin forehand to take control from the baseline, Swiatek dictated the tempo and point trajectory. She ran her opponent this way and that, never letting Jabeur use the kinds of tricks and variety she’s used to.
When Jabeur showed some of what she could do, Swiatek usually managed to stretch the points. She used her strong coverage of the pitch, backed by a soundtrack of squeaky sneakers as she dashed around, sometimes even slipping when arriving at a ball, as one does on red clay, her favorite surface.
When Jabeur missed a forehand slice early in the second set, she dropped her racquet to reflect her desperation. A few points later, she threw her racquet as she was off balance and fell face down. A running backhand shot from Swiatek on the next point made it 2-0 in that set. Swiatek raised his clenched fist and shouted, “Come on!”
Then Jabeur made it interesting, briefly.
But only briefly.
She came 4-all and, after finding herself on her back when an unbalanced backhand won a point in the next game, she stayed there, enjoying the moment, waving her fists while lying on the floor .
Jabeur got three break chances in this match, each of which would have allowed him to serve for the set. She couldn’t cash in there, though, missing a groundstroke on each.
Swiatek had to wait 10 minutes between her first match point and the one that closed the contest, but she made it. Maybe she will feel more comfortable at the US Open from now on.
News
CNN correspondent says Queen ‘not universally loved in Africa’
A CNN international correspondent claims Friday that Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, was “not universally loved in Africa”.
“The fairy tale is that Queen Elizabeth rose to the treetops here in Kenya a princess and descended a queen – because it was when she was here in Kenya that she learned that her father had died and that she should be the queen,” Larry Madowo said in an interview:
Madowo continued:
But it was also the beginning of the eight years that followed the repression of the Kenyan colonial government. The British colonial government brutally suppressed the Mau Mau rebellion against the colonial administration. They herded more than a million people into concentration camps, where they were tortured and dehumanized.
And so across the African continent, there have been people who have said, “I will not mourn Queen Elizabeth because my ancestors suffered great atrocities under her people and she never fully acknowledged that.
Queen Elizabeth was not universally loved in Africa.
My live report on CNN about colonialism, fairy tales and Africans who refuse to mourn his death pic.twitter.com/1PyK2l6vqZ
—Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) September 9, 2022
However, the British government later apologized and agreed to pay £19.9 million (about $30 million) to Kenyans tortured during the Mau Mau uprising, Breitbart News reported in 2013.
Despite recent criticism, thousands gathered outside Buckingham Palace to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.
“She was brilliant,” an elderly man told Breitbart London on Friday. “She was calm, controlled, dignified. She barely took the wrong foot.
“She was a good example for everyone to follow. She represents all that is good in the UK,” he added.
On Thursday, Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson commented on Britain’s relationship with Africa, asking, “What happened after the British Empire?” How, for example, did Africa behave after the departure of the British?
“Let’s see. Uganda got Idi Amin, who was a cannibal. Rhodesia became Zimbabwe, then became the poorest country on earth under racist madman Robert Mugabe. Tonight South Africa is still being wiped out by an incompetent kleptocrat called Cyril Ramaphosa,” he continued.
“And now, of course, the whole African continent has a new master: the Chinese government. China is the last colonial power to dominate Africa. His subjects will soon be pining for the British, assuming they aren’t already,” Carlson added.
News
Tinyfest at the Alameda County Fairgrounds: Tiny Homes Offering a Possible Solution to Homelessness and Climate Change
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) — They may be small in size, but these houses offer some pretty big solutions.
As issues like homelessness and climate change continue to plague the Bay Area, one group says it may have an answer.
“People are learning that this is a viable option. It’s accessible housing,” Renee McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin is the CEO of Tiny Fest – an event happening this weekend at the Alameda County Fairgrounds that showcases the benefits of living in a tiny house.
The trend is a relatively new phenomenon that has gained popularity in recent years.
Not least because of the role it can play in alleviating California’s housing crisis.
VIDEO: A glimpse into life in Northern California’s first and only (legal) small home community
“Lack of affordable housing is just an epidemic here. How do we fix it?” said Nick Mosley.
Mosley runs a business that helps build tiny houses.
He works with individuals, businesses and local governments – creating homes for everyone from homeless people to people who simply want to downsize their lifestyle.
“We haven’t seen any decline in buying, in interest, since we started. It just seems like it’s just continuing to grow and grow,” Mosley said.
But proponents of tiny houses say they are not only a solution to problems such as unaffordable housing and getting people off the streets, they are also a way to help protect the environment.
Sam Ausden has been living in his small, self-made house for five years.
WATCH: What it’s like in Oakland’s newest (and most colorful) small family village for homeless youth
Everything from his bed to his family photos to his kitchen utensils all fit comfortably in his portable house on wheels.
Ausden says that in addition to the liberation her minimalist lifestyle provides, it also gives her a means to act for a climate in crisis.
“Just this week in California you have heat waves, power outages, wildfires, wildfire smoke. It’s all due to climate change,” he said.
Ausden is currently working on an extension to her home and encourages others to consider the benefits small spaces have to offer.
An option which, he says, is becoming more and more affordable for everyone.
“The technology is maturing. The price of solar panels has come down dramatically over the last ten years. Battery technology has improved. And there’s some really cool stuff coming online now that allows people to people to experience a new reality in their lives,” says Ausden.
News
Tim Hardaway enters Basketball Hall of Fame thanking Heat for support, ‘when everybody thought I was done’
As he had emphasized ahead of Saturday night’s induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Tim Hardaway pointed to his second career chapter as a takeoff point to his path to the Springfield, Mass., shrine.
“Thank you,” Hardaway said during his enshrinement speech, “Micky Arison, the Heat organization, Pat Riley, for trusting me to take the team to the next level, when everybody thought I was done.”
It was during those six seasons with the Heat that the rugged 6-foot point guard helped lead the team to six playoff berths, after there had been only two in the franchise’s first seven seasons.
During his speech, Hardaway specifically offered thanks to former Heat teammates Alonzo Mourning and Keith Askins, both of whom were in attendance, with both now working in the Heat front office.
“He was our driving force,” Mourning said during Hardaway’s introductory video, “and we followed his lead, especially when it was winning time.”
Riley, who was not in attendance, said during his taped interview, “He was one of the greatest point guards in the history of the game.”
Hardaway was the first of the Hall’s Class of 2022 to speak, opening his comments with, “made it all the way to Springfield, Massachusetts, incredible” and ending his 10-minute acceptance speech with, “This is bigger than Tim Hardaway. This [is] for the South Side of Chicago.”
Along the way, Hardaway thanked his parents, wife and children, including Tim Hardaway Jr., the Dallas Mavericks guard.
And during his nod to his coaches, he mentioned of Golden State Warriors coach Don Nelson, a previous Hall inductee, “He lied to every team and said my knee was shot, so I would fall to the Warriors with the 14th pick, and he drafted me. Great job, Nellie. I appreciated you.”
There also was a poignant moment when Hardaway singled out late player agent Henry Thomas, who would go on to also represent the Heat’s Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade, who will be entering the Hall next year.
“He was my confidant, a father figure, and a guy to always talk to, and he was one of the greatest agents in the business,” Hardaway, 56, said.
The also was a nod of appreciation to former NBA executive Jerry Colangelo, the chairman of the Hall of Fame, and to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and late NBA Commissioner David Stern, with Hardaway having offered years of contrition on the wake of anti-gay comments in 2007. Hardaway called the three, “men who never wavered in their belief in me.”
“My basketball journey was far from smooth, and it was against all odds,” Hardaway said emotionally of his path to Springfield. “My path was filled with obstacles and doubts. Yet it was also a beautifully paved road, filled with inspirational men and women who guided me, shaped me and supported me – every step of the way.”
Immediately prior to Hardaway’s speech, at the outset of the induction ceremony, Mourning joined NBA legend Jerry West on stage for a tribute to late Boston Celtics icon and social activist Bill Russell, who died July 31.
“The mentorship and friendship Bill provided,” Mourning said of the fellow Hall of Famer, “are all things that never can be quantified or forgotten. We will deeply miss our mentor, our friend, his gigantic smile and infectious laugh. Bill left this world a better place than he found it.”
()
News
Rupee gains sharply as dollar retreats broadly from two-decade highs
The rupee gained strongly on Friday and extended its weekly winning streak for the second week in a row as the dollar pulled back from two-decade highs as investor sentiment improved even as the aggressive rate hike trajectory by major central banks clouded the global rally in risky assets.
PTI said the Indian currency rose 13 paise to provisionally close at 79.56 against the US dollar.
Bloomberg showed the rupee last changing hands at 79.5838 to the dollar, after opening stronger at 79.6288 from Thursday’s close at 79.7175.
The Indian currency hit a one-month high of 79.57 earlier in the day and ended the week with gains of around 0.2%, which was its best performance in seven weeks.
The weekly strength also marks the second straight week of gains for the national currency.
The Rupee appreciated on the back of positive domestic equities and the weakness of the US Dollar. The dollar fell more than 1% on a sharp rebound amid an unprecedented 75 basis point (bps) rate hike by the European Central Bank (ECB) to 1.25%, Anuj Choudhary said, research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, at PTI. .
“Global inflationary pressures may also put pressure on riskier assets. However, dollar weakness and positive signals from global markets may support the rupiah at lower levels,” Choudhary said. “The USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 79 to Rs 80.30 over the next two sessions,” he added.
But analysts in a Reuters report said India was at risk of losing its export advantage as the rupee held firm amid rapid weakening of other Asian currencies.
A broad rally in risky assets pushed the dollar lower, with the US currency heading for its first weekly decline in four weeks as investors watched US inflation data early next week.
Indeed, the dollar index, which compares the performance of the greenback against six major peers, fell 1% on Friday and traded at 108.400. The currency lost ground overall and was forecast for a weekly decline of 1.1%, the first fall in about a month.
That even as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed an aggressive policy path.
the strongest suggestion yet from Japanese officials of possible direct market intervention in response to yen weakness propelled the currency to its best day in a month.
Among the big gainers, the euro jumped 1.1% to a three-week high of $1.01105, a day after the ECB raised its benchmark rate by a record 75 basis points and left foresee other rates to come.
At the expense of the dollar, even bruised cryptocurrencies rose, with bitcoin back above $20,000 and up 7%.
Indian domestic stocks gained on Friday, with the Sensex closing below 60,000 after hitting that level earlier in the session.
News
Area college football: Johnnies hold off Wis.-River Falls 37-34
St. John’s is 2-0 against the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Association this football season.
The No. 4 Johnnies got a scare from visiting Wis.-River Falls, ranked No. 19, before prevailing 37-34 in front of a crowd of 9.104 at Clemens Stadium in Collegeville, Minn., in a meeting of top-20 Division III teams.
St. John’s beat perennial WIAC champion Wis.-Whitewater 24-10 in last week’s opener.
The Johnnies led just 20-19 at halftime before scoring the next 17 points in a row. River Falls make things close in the end with a pair of Kaleb Blaha touchdown passes in the final 3 minutes, 30 seconds of the game.
Wis.-Platteville 10, Bethel 7: The Royals, ranked 11th in Division III, didn’t have the Johnnies’ luck against a WIAC school, getting upset by the Pioneers in Platteville, Wis. In a defensive struggle, Platteville gained 262 yards offense to Bethel’s 162. George Bolt threw a 19-yard pass to Micah Niewald midway through the third quarter for the Royals’ only touchdown. Hugo Cifuentes kicked the extra point.
Hamline 34, Minn.-Morris 21: Alejandra Villanueva completed 12 of 15 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for two more TDs for the Pipers at David J. Wright Stadium in St. Paul. Teammate Nikolas Rocafort rushed for 118 yards on 20 carries.
Carleton 84, Crown 20: The Knights scored on their first eight possessions and produced the second-highest point total in program history in Northfield, Minn. Carleton finished with 685 yards of offense, getting 279 rushing and another 419 passing.
St. Olaf 55, Luther 27: Theo Doran passed for 291 yards and four TDs, and Jordan Embry rushed for 120 yards and 2 TDs for the Oles in Northfield, Minn. Chris Graske added 104 yards rushing for St. Olaf.
Concordia, Wis., 28, Northwestern 14: Concordia scored the final 21 points to rally past the Eagles in Mequon, Wis. Caden Cantrell led the Northwestern offense, completing 19 of 27 passes for 204 yards and accounting for both of his team’s touchdowns.
North Dakota State 43, North Carolina A&T 3: Cam Miller threw for two touchdowns, Hunter Luepke scored twice, and the unbeaten Bison, ranked No. 1 in FCS, won easily in Fargo, N.D.
North Dakota 29, Northern Iowa 27: Tommy Schuster passed for 275 yard and two touchdowns, Tyler Hoosman rushed for 101 yards and a score, and the Fighting Hawks edged Northern Iowa in Grand Forks, N.D., for their 36th straight home-opening win.
Montana 24, South Dakota 7: Lucas Johnson was 22 of 28 passing for 180 yards and a touchdown, and he added two rushing scores to carry Montana in Missoula, Mont.
Winona State 25, Mary 17: Ty Gavin rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries to lift the Warriors in Winona, Minn. In last week’s opener, Gavin ran for 159 yards in Winona State’s 24-10 victory at Minot State.
Augustana, S.D., 30, Bemidji State 29: The Beavers recovered a fumble at the Vikings’ 21-yard line and scored with 1:20 left in the game, but Seth Baker broke up Brandon Alt’s two-point conversion pass attempt in the end zone to preserve Augustana’s victory in Sioux Falls, S.D.
News
Prince William and Kate Middleton make surprise appearance with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince William and Kate Middleton were joined by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a stroll past Windsor Castle.
The crowd of spectators erupted in cheers and applause as the foursome walked out the door together on Saturday.
Despite the strained relationship between the couples, the joint appearance signaled a united front following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 on Thursday.
The brothers were both dressed in navy blue suits with dark ties while their wives wore black dresses. The four walked side by side looking at the piles of flowers, notes and tributes that had been left outside the door by members of the public.
MEGHAN MARKLE’S ABSENCE IN SCOTLAND LIKELY DUE TO KATE MIDDLETON’S DECISION TO STAY BEHIND, EXPERT SAYS
The Sussexes held hands and at one point hugged. Kate was seen gently patting William on the back during the outing.
William, 40, and Kate, 40, who were recently given the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales, and Prince Harry, 37, and Duchess Meghan, 41, then walked to the barricades to wave the mourning crowd. William and Harry were seen chatting at one point before splitting to speak with their followers.
Kensington Palace told People magazine that William invited Harry and Meghan to join him and Kate on the outing.
A source told the outlet that security was unaware the two couples would be making an appearance together.
Although they went outside the castle in separate cars, the foursome left together in a car driven by William.
Royal journalist Omid Scobie tweeted: “The Welsh had always planned to greet well-wishers at Windsor Castle, but royal sources say the decision to invite the Sussexes was made at the eleventh hour.
“It is, without a doubt, a significant moment in the history of the relationship between the two brothers.”
He shared a video of the reunion in another tweet, writing: “After chatting, hugging and sharing condolences with members of the public for over 40 minutes, the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to Windsor Estate together.”
The appearance marked the first time the couples had been seen together since the Commonwealth Day service. Tensions have simmered between the four since Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal roles in 2020.
The feud was reportedly further exacerbated by accusations of racism against an unnamed member of the royal family which were made by Harry and Meghan in a 2021 TV special hosted by Oprah Winfrey.
After hearing of the Queen’s serious condition on Thursday, the brothers took separate flights to Balmoral Castle. Prince William was accompanied by Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Edward’s wife, Sophie, Countess of Essex, on board a Royal Air Force jet, while Harry took a flight in a hired plane for commercial purposes.
Royal reporter Neil Sean expressed his doubts that the joint appearance meant the couple’s relationship had been fully mended.
He told Fox News Digital: “It was a shock to many, but at the instigation of King Charles as a form of unity. Not trust, but a united front and so many people will see Meghan playing the royal role. wise.”
Neil continued: “However, the crowds were receptive which was incredible considering what they said about the media and the British public. In future it could come back to haunt the start of King Charles’ reign as Brits just don’t trust Harry and Meghan.”
“Even now we wonder if this will all be the subject of some sort of reality TV show,” he added. “If this is her second chance we’re stunned, but let’s face it. This is a woman who dumped her own family and father and recently said Harry lost his family too.”
He noted that the appearance demonstrated “nothing” other than the kindness of William and Kate.
“Is this the ice melting? Not according to my sources, but in this difficult time the British Royal Family have shown they are the greatest person. Now can Meghan forgive the Royal Family , which she only printed last week.”
He observed that there was “no body language” between Kate and Meghan, which he said was the “biggest problem”.
“The story is far from over,” concluded Neil.
