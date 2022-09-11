Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur Live updates from the 2022 US Open women’s singles final: Iga Swiatek leads 5-2 against Ons Jabeur in the first set

Ronnie Stanley’s return to the field will have to wait at least another week.

The Ravens’ starting left tackle has been ruled out for Sunday’s season opener against the New York Jets, and he will not travel with the team. Ja’Wuan James is expected to start in his place.

Stanley, who has missed 28 of the Ravens’ past 29 games since injuring his left ankle Nov. 1, 2020, practiced Monday for the first time this preseason, but it was unlikely for the 2019 All-Pro to play Sunday after a short ramp-up period. The 2016 first-round draft pick has practiced just three times since being activated off the physically-unable-to-perform list Aug. 26.

“It just depends on how he’s doing, you know?” coach John Harbaugh said after Monday’s practice. “A lot of it has to do with how he’s feeling and if he’s ready to go, if he feels strong and he’s moving, if he feels like he could be successful and if we see what we need to see.”

Stanley played in just one game last season, the opener, before undergoing season-ending ankle surgery for the second straight year. He missed Thursday’s practice but returned Friday as he works his way back to full strength after a long rehabilitation.

OLB Means activated

Ravens outside linebacker Steven Means was activated from the practice squad for Sunday’s season opener.

With Tyus Bowser and rookie David Ojabo both sidelined as they recover from Achilles tendon injuries, the Ravens are thin at outside linebacker. Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston are the expected starters. Malik Harrison has also trained at outside linebacker, while defensive lineman Calais Campbell can line up on the edge.

Means, 31, joined the Ravens this offseason after recording 43 tackles in 14 games for the Atlanta Falcons last season. The 2013 fifth-round pick has six sacks in seven seasons, but impressed during training camp and the preseason.

