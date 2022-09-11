Jack Price gets brilliant assist in return, Colorado Rapids return to defeat Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 – The Denver Post

COMMERCE CITY — Everyone was eagerly awaiting the return of Colorado Rapids captain Jack Price.

In his first game since August 6, the second-half substitute played 27 minutes and delivered an assist from Price to Jonathan Lewis, who netted a superb third goal of the night.

Colorado held on to defeat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 on Saturday night at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park for the team’s first win since Aug. 6.

Colorado (9-12-9, 36 points) got a big boost in offense after a tough week on the road when the team scored just once. In fall weather, the Rapids offense came alive in spectacular fashion, even if it wasn’t easy.

Vancouver opened the scoring less than 10 minutes from an error by Lalas Abubakar. As the ball went awkwardly over his shoulder, the Ghanaian attempted a side foot clearance but slipped and fell. Brian White came running behind Abubakar and after taking a few dribbles, beat William Yarbrough to make it 1-0.

Even with the early deficit, Colorado knew the stakes. The Rapids must win all of their last five games to have a chance of making the playoffs.

With that in mind, Colorado went to work on its front line.

In the 21st minute, Jonathan Lewis crossed a ball in the center of the penalty area which fell into the feet of Felipe Gutiérrez. He took a throw-in and found Gyasi Zardes, who came back into playing position before receiving the pass. Zardes hit the first pass into the bottom left corner to level the score at 1-1. It was Zardes’ 10th goal of the season and ninth as a member of the Burgundy Boys.

Colorado continued to press a number of dangerous set pieces. Eventually, the pressure paid off in the form of a penalty. In the 33rd minute, Lewis scored brilliantly after Ranko Veselinovic’s foul at the start, but the advantage was played. In the ensuing duel, Veselinovic fouled Lewis inside the penalty area and referee Kevin Stott pointed the spot.

Diego Rubio calmly stepped up and sent goalie Cody Cropper the wrong way to give Colorado a 2-1 lead. With his goal, the Chilean moved up to fifth all-time in club history for goals scored (32), and it was also his 13th goal of the campaign.

In the second half, Vancouver was aggressive and had a few peeks towards the net, but Colorado’s back line made some big blocks and was well organized.

With the game on the line, head coach Robin Fraser made a substitute which ultimately changed the result as Price and Michael Barrios came on in the 67th minute to a cheering ovation.

Eight minutes later, Lewis took the DSGP roof with a goal out of nowhere. Jack Price changed the playing field and found Lewis, who drove the boundary line and hit the top roof of the net with his shot for the Rapids’ third goal of the night.

From there, Colorado was able to see a few opportunities from Vancouver with a defense that didn’t fold.

With the win, the Rapids moved past Vancouver and moved up to ninth place in the Western Conference. Colorado next hosts San Jose on Wednesday in another must-see game.