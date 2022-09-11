News
Jee Advanced Result 2022 Announced – How to Download Dashboard, Answer Key
JEE Advanced Result 2022: Candidates can download the scorecard from the official website, by entering their matriculation number, date of birth and mobile number. Here is how to access the JEE Advanced result.
IIT Bombay (Indian Institute of Technology Bombay) announced the JEE Advanced 2022 results on Sunday at 10 a.m. Along with the results, the JEE Advanced 2022 merit list as well as the answer key were also released.
How to access the JEE Advanced 2022 results
Candidates can download the scorecard from the official website – jeeadv.ac.in. They need their registration number, date of birth and mobile number to access the JEE Advanced 2022 result.
Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it:
How to Check JEE Advanced Result and Download Dashboard
2nd step: Click on the JEE Advanced 2022 result link
Step 3: Enter the required login credentials – JEE Advanced registration number, date of birth and mobile phone number.
Step 4: Click on ‘submit’.
JEE Advanced Result 2022: How to download the answer key
First ranks
RK Shishir from Bombay area won first rank in IIT JEE-Advanced Entrance Examination. According to IIT Bombay, which organized the exam, Shishir scored 314 out of 360 points.
Tanishka Kabra from Delhi zone is the best among female students with 277 points. His rank for all India is 16.
More than 1.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, of which more than 40,000 qualified.
“Overall marks are calculated as the sum of the marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Candidates must meet the qualifying marks as well as the overall qualifying marks to be included in the ranking list,” a senior official said. from IIT Bombay. by news agency PTI as told.
Qualified candidates can now register for the Architectural Aptitude Test (AAT) until 5:00 p.m. on September 12 through the candidate portal.
JEE-Main – which is the entrance test for engineering colleges across the country – is the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced.
(Edited by : Akriti Anand)
News
Liz Truss knew before standing in the Commons that Queen Elizabeth was gravely ill
It was one of Liz Truss’s most vocal critics who shed light on the weight that rests on the shoulders of the new Prime Minister.
Ian Blackford, the leader of the Scottish National Party, was keen to tell the Commons that his thoughts were with Ms Truss, who ‘just days into her term’ had to ‘come to terms with the extent of the loss of leadership’. of state, and show the leadership which is now required in his position”.
It was believed that the first time Ms Truss knew of Queen Elizabeth II’s declining health was when Nadhim Zahawi, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, urgently briefed the Prime Minister following a statement of the Commons on its energy rescue plan, 24 hours earlier.
But The Telegraph understands that when Ms Truss entered the Commons to announce Britain’s biggest peacetime economic intervention, she already knew the monarch’s health was rapidly declining and his death was considered imminent. Mr Zahawi’s update shortly after noon delivered the latest in a series of messages of royal aides that morning.
Ms Truss was first informed of the Queen’s condition early on Thursday morning when Simon Case, Cabinet Secretary, interrupted a meeting to announce the news. At Balmoral, worried aides to the Queen had also sounded the alarm to those around Prince Charles. The monarch’s burgundy-coloured helicopter was dispatched from Windsor at 6.48am to collect the heir to the throne from Dumfries House in Ayrshire. Charles arrived at Balmoral at 10:30 a.m.
Until the time of Mr Case’s intervention, Ms Truss had focused entirely on the planned unveiling of her energy price guarantee: the centerpiece of a monumental support package designed to protect households from the worst of the cost-of-living crisis and launch his premiership. at once.
The Prime Minister had finalized the details of the plan at 10.30 p.m. the previous evening, following a series of meetings in the Cabinet Room, during which she had, according to an aide, reviewed the package “line per line”, grilling officials on the most delicate points.
By the time Ms Truss’ convoy rolled into Parliament from Downing Street 20 minutes later at 10.50am, Mr Case was already starting to put Downing Street and the wider Whitehall machine into action. It wasn’t just the Prime Minister who was new to his role – Ms Truss had started her first day at No 10 on Tuesday with staff leaving and her new generation of aides just beginning the process of settling in their new roles.
Fortunately, Mr Case, as Prince William’s former private secretary, is steeped in royal protocol, as well as the mechanics of Whitehall. The civil service machine has shown how “incredibly efficient” it can be at times like this, a staff member said.
Ms Truss was in her Commons office, a few yards from the House of Commons, making final preparations for her statement, when she was told the Queen’s death was thought to be ‘imminent’.
The news was met with “shock, overwhelming sadness and disbelief,” a source said.
The sequence of events helps explain the somber expression on Ms Truss’s face when she entered the chamber shortly before 11.40am, when she exchanged brief words with Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons , before heading to his place on the front bench. This also explains why Mr. Zahawi’s subsequent intervention did not cause visible shock or surprise.
Delighted cheers from Tory MPs as Ms Truss made her way to her seat clashed with the Prime Minister’s insight into events at Balmoral. But it took another 30 minutes before it started to become obvious to others in the room that something was wrong.
Ms Truss delivered the prepared statement revealing energy bills for typical households would be capped at £2,500 for the next two years – an announcement that was meant to be seismic but was set to be eclipsed by an event that would reverberate around the world. .
Minutes after she sat down and Sir Keir Starmer began his response to the statement, Mr Zahawi entered the bedroom and crowded onto the front bench, between Ms Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, the new Chancellor . He began whispering in the prime minister’s ear before handing him a square-folded note.
A similar note was forwarded to Angela Rayner, Sir Keir’s deputy, as the Labor leader continued his response.
A quarter of an hour later, a statement from Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen’s doctors were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health and recommended that she remain under medical supervision”. The statement added: “The Queen remains comfortable.”
Ms Truss has reconvened her staff to finalize a second speech this afternoon – a response to the unfathomable loss of the monarch with whom she expected to attend weekly audiences as prime minister.
At 4.30pm she was in the Prime Minister’s apartment above 11 Downing Street when a phone call came in from the Palace. It was up to Mr. Case to get the message across: the Queen was dead. Warnings earlier in the day did little to diminish the magnitude of the news.
The following day, Ms Truss was escorted through Buckingham Palace for her first audience with the new king. After an initial curtsey, the Prime Minister offered him ‘very, very heartfelt condolences’ and the new monarch described his mother’s death, ‘The moment I dreaded – as I know many people did’ .
Now, an aide suggested, the prime minister will focus on helping ‘steer the country through this extraordinary time over the next 10 days and beyond’.
News
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s plane makes emergency landing: report
Gurjanwala:
A plane carrying former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan escaped a crash as the plane made an emergency landing on Saturday due to a technical issue in flight, according to local media.
Daily Pakistan, citing a local TV report, said Imran Khan was on his way to Gujranwala on a special plane to address a rally on Saturday.
According to the publication, the pilot of the plane then contacted the control tower and managed to land the plane safely. It should be noted that Khan continued his journey to Gujranwala by road after the emergency landing.
Quoting PTI chief Azhar Mashwani, Daily Pakistan reported that Khan’s plane returned to Islamabad soon after takeoff due to bad weather.
“Reports of any technical faults in the aircraft are incorrect,” the PTI chief tweeted.
Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf yesterday called on workers and people to come out to different parts of the country to show their solidarity with him.
Speaking at the rally in Gujranwala, Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman addressed the establishment directly and warned that he would be held responsible if the country and economy were to ‘collapse further’ under the current government.
“I’m talking to people who have power,” he said at Jinnah Stadium.
“I want to ask the establishment…the way this government is destroying this country and its economy…I know you call yourself neutral, but this nation will hold you accountable for how the country is falling apart. They will hold you accountable because you could have prevented the country from getting bogged down in this swamp but you did nothing,” he added.
Imran Khan is facing contempt of court charges for making controversial remarks against a female judge.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
News
Disappearing Ohio teen last seen at Atlanta airport with stranger
ATLANTA, Georgia (CBS46) – The FBI is looking for a missing 17-year-old, last seen leaving Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday morning.
According to the statement, Emma Linek, who goes by the name Zari, flew to Atlanta from Cleveland, Ohio. September 6.
Officers confirmed Linek was last seen leaving North Daily Parking in Hartsfield with an unknown man around 10am. She has not been seen since 10 a.m., officials said.
“Our investigation found this video evidence of Emma at Hartsfield Airport on Tuesday morning. She was seen wandering the airport and at times appeared lost,” FBI Investigator Chris Macrae said. Your help Emma needs your help Our top priority is to locate Emma and make sure she is okay and bring her back to her family.
Emma’s father appeared at the press conference, repeatedly fighting back tears as he anxiously awaits official word of his safe return home.
“She’s a wonderful girl. She has a sweet and bubbly personality. She loves animals and she loves to sing. We can’t wait to have her back with us,” Emma’s dad said.
Investigators confirmed that it was originally a direct flight that was supposed to go from Cleveland to Boston, Mass. and that she was supposed to meet someone in Boston. She missed that flight and was re-booked on a connection through Atlanta. This flight change was unplanned, so she had no idea she would be in Atlanta.
Officials say Emma has no known ties to people in Atlanta and has never been here before and doesn’t know anyone there.
She is clinically diagnosed with autism and has to take medication daily. Investigators say she is not in possession of these drugs at this time.
It is urgent that if the public knows anything or even thinks they know anything, it is important to call our whistleblower line.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).
News
Are we safer today than 9/11/2001
More than 20 years after the start of the War on Terror and one year after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, terrorism remains a threat to American security and interests around the world.
“I think security has definitely improved,” Bill Roggio, editor of the Long War Journal, told Fox News Digital. “You haven’t had a major 9/11 type attack. There have been other attacks, but certainly nowhere near the magnitude of 9/11.”
Much has changed since al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked planes and sent them crashing into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon in New York, resulting in a more than two-decade war against the terrorism and an overhaul of federal intelligence and law enforcement aimed at preventing another attack.
Some changes, such as the addition of the Department of Homeland Security, have made the United States less vulnerable to attack, experts say.
MANY 9/11 FIRST RESPONDERS STILL FIGHTING FOR HEALTH BENEFITS 21 YEARS LATER
“We have learned since 9/11 how to protect Americans from terrorism,” President Biden’s counterterrorism adviser, Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, said last year during an appearance at the Atlantic Council. “It’s not foolproof, and terrible things still happen. But through a combination of actions abroad and at home, we have so far been able to disrupt and prevent another attack. 9/11 type.”
Yet the threat that shocked Americans 21 years ago remains strong around the world.
“The threat that emanates from terrorist groups around the world remains and has metastasized to areas where there was no jihadist presence,” Roggio said.
According to a Washington Post-ABC News poll taken last year, 49% of Americans think the country is safer today than it was before 9/11, while 41% think the United States are less secure than 21 years ago.
ICONIC 9/11 PHOTOS AND THE PHOTOGRAPHERS WHO TOOK THEM: HERE ARE THEIR STORIES
The figures mark a dramatic change from the same survey two years after the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan. In 2003, 67% of Americans thought the country was safer compared to 27% who thought it was less safe .
An NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll conducted last year yielded worse results, with 30% of respondents believing the country is safer than it was before 9/11, compared to 44% who said that he was less sure.
America’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of war, which has resulted in a return to Taliban rule, may justify this pessimism. Roggio said the situation on the ground could now be worse than before 9/11.
“Today, Afghanistan is completely under the control of the Taliban with the help of Al-Qaeda,” Roggio said, noting that in 2022, significant resistance to the Taliban, like the Northern Alliance before 2001 , does not exist.
FORMER SHIPBOARD HOTEL TO HONOR 9/11 VICTIMS BY PUSHING BOSTON DRINK CART TO GROUND ZERO
The establishment of Al-Qeada in Afghanistan offers the organization two important strategic advantages, a haven of peace and state sponsorship. As before September 11, 2001, the terrorist organization can use Afghanistan as a base of operations without fear, offering it a safe haven to recruit, train and possibly carry out attacks. However, unlike 2001, the Taliban having complete control of the country means the organization will have a strong ally and plenty of protection.
Making the threat potentially deadlier is that terrorist organizations have both multiplied in number and spread to more remote areas of the world, making it difficult for the United States to track and combat organizations on multiple fronts.
“Al-Qeada has active insurgencies in places like Yemen, Somalia, Pakistan, Mali and all over Africa,” Roggio noted. “He has a large number of cadres inside Syria, and then you also have the Islamic State, operating in many of the same areas as well as in Iraq.”
Roggio pointed out that despite the spread of the threat, the United States and other Western governments have shown little appetite for an offensive campaign against terrorism. Three consecutive US administrations have vowed to end “endless wars” abroad, ultimately leading to the deal with the Taliban and the abandonment of the US position in Afghanistan.
FOX CORP. ANNOUNCES $1M DONATION TO TUNNEL TO TOWERS IN SUPPORT OF FIRST RESPONDERS, MILITARY HEROES
However, no longer taking the offensive in the war does not end it, Roggio argued, noting that many organizations around the world are still determined to implement their plans.
“You can end your involvement in the war, but that doesn’t mean the enemy did,” Roggio said. “The enemy always gets a vote.”
Given the lack of U.S. commitment to the fight, Roggio worries that terrorist groups could regroup and begin planning their next attack. He noted that many did not expect terrorists to use box cutters and planes to attack the United States 21 years ago, saying they may now have the ability to plan their next large-scale attack. no longer on the defensive.
“I don’t want to give them the time and the space to think about what this next attack on us would look like,” Roggio said.
“They are indoctrinating, they are fundraising and they are plotting their next attack on the West,” he added. “We have limited abilities to reach out and touch them…and that gives them the ability to innovate.”
News
Spectator says Motley Crue drummer asked crowd to expose his genitals at San Francisco show at Oracle Park
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — A viewer is speaking out against the actions of rock band Motley Crue after they say their drummer encouraged members of the public to expose their genitals on camera.
Juan Alvarez and his sister attended the band’s concert in San Francisco on Wednesday at Oracle Park. They waited three years to attend, given the pandemic hiatus. A YouTube video shows founding member Tommy Lee asking the crowd to expose his genitals.
Alvarez was shocked and said it was traumatic not only for himself but also for the children who witnessed the naked body parts on the Jumbotron.
“The miners and everyone else were forced to see naked people on the big screen and everyone around us was doing it too. It was like Sodom and Gomorrah, it was crazy. Even the bailiff, he had to shoot a brick wall guy because he pulled his private parts out screaming. It was pretty crazy,” he said.
Alvarez knows the band is known for their raunchy antics and understands that many rock fans will give the band a pass.
“They thought it was absolutely fine and normal and hilarious and okay. When I raised there were kids and girls and 6- and 9-year-olds there, they said ‘Well, they shouldn’t have come to the Crue show.’”
ABC7 News contacted a spokesperson for the Giants who confirmed there had been multiple complaints and expressed concern to the promoters. The spokesperson added that Giants staff were not involved in the production of the show and did not plan to release a statement.
Alvarez plans to file a police report with the SFPD for the indecent exposure and has no plans to return to another Motley Crue show.
News
Ethereum technical analysis and trade idea
ETHEREUM TECHNICAL ANALYSIS and TRADE IDEA for September 11, 2022
- This article presents a technical analysis of the 9/11 Ethereum trading against the US Dollar
- We have a channel which is also a bullish flag on the daily time frame. The green arrows in the video point to the lower frequency band, while the red arrows indicate the higher frequency band
- Cryptocurrencies have followed the bullish trend in the stock market and are showing signs of recovery. Even if it’s only temporary, it’s still valuable enough to trade
- Given that we are no longer in the early stages of the recent rally, it proved quite difficult to come up with a viable business idea. But, I’ll give you one anyway. The objective is to fill at a lower price and then go long with 2:1 leverage
- Many auto trading systems and human traders set stop losses near the daily 20 EMA. Institutions want to stop Longs there, and we will try to fill our order there
- The entrance price is $1636.42. With a stop loss set at $1457 and a profit target of $1995, this trade has a risk/reward ratio of 2 to 1
- Bitcoin traders can also follow this technical analysis and find a similar trade, especially when ETH is leading the market, currently
- Ethereum trading is a high risk business, so do your own research. Have a great week, and please visit ForexLive.com Technical Analysis for more insightful analysis
