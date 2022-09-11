Jennifer Lopez is seen bonding with hubby Ben Affleck’s teenage daughter Violet in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez was spotted spending quality time with her husband, Ben Affleck’s 16-year-old daughter Violet Affleck, in Beverly Hills earlier on Saturday.

The 53-year-old singer appeared to be in high spirits as she strolled through Beverly Hills for a bite to eat, then let the teenager take the wheel as she drove through the star-studded city.

Violet is the eldest daughter shared by the Gone Girl actor, 50, and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The On The Floor hitmaker became his stepmother, along with his two other children, Samuel, 10, and Seraphina, 13.

Jennifer kept her look smart and casual for her brief afternoon outing with her eldest daughter-in-law.

She donned a pair of chic, baggy white pants that were fastened with a brown belt at the waist.

The Hustlers actress teamed the classic pants with a plain white short-sleeved t-shirt.

The now mum-of-five donned a pair of open toe heeled sandals to complete her late summer look.

Jennifer seemed to be enjoying her early afternoon outing while getting to know Violet a little better.

To accessorize her outfit for the weekend outing, Jennifer added a pair of large gold hoop earrings.

The star also wore a long gold chain necklace with a small embellished tag as well as gold bracelets to match the jewelry color scheme. She donned a gold watch on her left wrist to help her keep track of time, while flashing her gorgeous wedding band.

The Selena actress donned a pair of sunglasses to shield her eyes as the sun peaked through the thick cloud cover.

A tan Christian Dior tote bag slung in the crook of her elbow to carry a few important items she needed throughout the day. Her hair has been styled in an assortment of waves to add a finishing touch to her overall ensemble.

Violet also kept her look simple and casual, wearing a sleeveless floral summer dress which she paired with black ankle boots.

After the duo enjoyed some fresh air in Beverly Hills, they were soon spotted getting into a Toyota SUV.

Jennifer was seen sliding into the passenger seat to allow her 16-year-old daughter to drive them to their next destination.

The Marry Me star seemed more than happy to let Violet take the wheel and hone her driving skills.

Ben and Jennifer’s respective children attended their recent wedding ceremony at the actor’s Georgia mansion last month on August 20.

In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, Ben’s three children, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and the singer’s twins, followed the couple down the aisle as the ceremony began.

Ahead of the wedding, a source told People that their “kids will also be part of the celebrations.” It will be a beautiful weekend.

Some of the stars’ children also witnessed their nuptials in Las Vegas which took place earlier on July 16 at A Little White Wedding Chapel, followed by a brief romantic getaway to Paris together.

Minister Ryan Wolfe, who performed the wedding in Las Vegas, told Page Six, “It was a really special and emotional ceremony and moment that they shared.” And their kids were absolutely into it.

During an interview with Good Morning America in June before her two wedding ceremonies and her glamorous honeymoons in Paris and then Italy with Ben, Jennifer opened up about the bond between their two families.

“I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling for me than being able to start a family with someone I love deeply and who is just as dedicated to family and each other as we can be. to be,” she explained.

“I love the idea of ​​the future and what we can create, but I really just want to savor the moment.”

