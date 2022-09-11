News
latest news 2 firearms stolen in burglary at Rep. Karen Bass’s home
A burglar or burglars broke into Rep. Karen Bass’ home on Friday night and fled with two guns, the Los Angeles mayoral candidate said in a statement released Saturday.
In the brief statement, Bass said she returned home on Friday to find obvious signs of a break-in and police were called. She said the thief or thieves stole two firearms, which were “stored securely” but left behind cash, electronics and other valuables.
“It’s nerve-wracking and unfortunately it’s something far too many Angelenos have faced,” Bass said.
When contacted for comment after the statement was released, LAPD officials said they were checking their records for more details about the incident.
“We have not released any specific information as to when [the break-in occurred]said Officer J. Chavez, the department’s spokesman.
Bass, a six-term congressman representing parts of the Westside and South Los Angeles, has built a double-digit lead over billionaire mall developer Rick Caruso in polls for the mayoral race, less than two month of election day.
The race has intensified in recent days, with Bass and Caruso pressing each other to come clean about their relationship with USC, which has been rocked by multiple scandals in recent years.
Bass is facing new questions about a $95,000 scholarship awarded to her by USC in 2011, which federal prosecutors have said is ‘essential’ to their investigation into allegations of corruption within the USC’s social work program. ‘university.
William, Harry, Catherine and Meghan come together to honor Queen Elizabeth II
WINDSOR, England — Prince William, Prince Harry and their wives gathered at Windsor Castle on Saturday afternoon, appearing to put aside their breakup to pay tribute to their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
Hundreds of mourners and visitors lined the four-mile path to the castle, craning their necks for a glimpse of the royal family and cheering as the quartet appeared.
Princes William and Harry, along with Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stopped in front of a large ornate memorial for the Queen, pausing to read handwritten notes and admire the bouquets the mourners had left throughout the day.
The reunion was a notable and striking event given that the siblings have grown apart in recent years, particularly after Harry and Meghan’s decision to leave the royal family for a life in the United States.
In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired last year, Harry and Meghan revealed a series of allegations and details about their lives before and after their estrangement from the royal family. Meghan said she had had suicidal thoughts while involved with the Royal Family.
Harry explained how he felt “really let down” by his father, the current King Charles III, who he said stopped taking his calls at one point as the couple recalled their royal duties.
Amid growing speculation of a growing breakup, Harry also said his relationship with his brother, William, was about giving “space”, and Meghan said she cried before her wedding following a disagreement with Catherine, also known as Kate.
Both Harry and Meghan spoke warmly of the late Queen during this interview, with the Duchess saying she has “always been wonderful to me”.
Meghan also alleged that in the months leading up to the birth of her son Archie, a royal insider expressed “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin was when he was born.” She did not reveal who made the comments as it would be “very damaging to them.”
The couple had frequently criticized media tabloids for their coverage of Meghan. Some black women have argued that some media’s coverage of the Los Angeles native’s roots points to underlying racism in British society.
Charles was greeted by cheering crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace on Friday when he addressed the nation as they mourned the death of his mother.
In his speech, he paid tribute to his ‘beloved mum’ and gave a nod to his own children, announcing that Prince William would take his old title of Prince of Wales and saying he wanted to ‘express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.
Daniel Arkin reported from Windsor; Mirna Alsharif reported from New York.
Yulia Talmazan, Yasmine Salam and Adela Suleiman contributed.
Mets call up slugging prospect Mark Vientos as Starling Marte goes on the 10-day IL
This is certainly not how they wanted it to happen, but the Mets are calling up Mark Vientos.
Vientos, a consensus top ten prospect in the Mets’ system, is taking Starling Marte’s spot on the active roster for the time being. Marte was placed on the 10-day injured list as the fracture in his right middle finger has still not healed well enough for him to play. Marte’s IL stint is backdated to Wednesday, Sept. 7. He will be eligible to return on Saturday, Sept. 17 for the Mets’ game at Citi Field against the Pirates.
Vientos will join the Mets for their game on Saturday night in Miami, according to manager Buck Showalter, “if the airlines cooperate.” He is 22 years old and the club’s second-round draft pick in 2017 out of his South Florida high school.
With 24 home runs at Triple-A this year and a 6-4 frame, Vientos is regarded as one of the best power hitters on the Mets’ farm. The right-handed batting third baseman spent the entire season at Triple-A, where he slugged .519 in 427 plate appearances. While he struck out in 28.6% of his plate appearances for Syracuse this year, he also walked in 10.3% of them. By wRC+, Vientos was 29% better than the average Triple-A hitter this season.
He becomes the second big-name Mets’ third base prospect to earn a major league callup this season, joining Brett Baty, who recently hit the IL himself after thumb surgery. Vientos will wear No. 27.
For Marte, the injury never seemed serious, as the Mets publicly stated that they thought he’d be able to avoid the injured list. By placing him on it, though, the team can see if Vientos provides a spark while making sure Marte heals properly for the playoffs. Marte has not played since Sept. 6, the day he was hit by a pitch on the finger, causing the injury.
Suspect wanted in series of Chicago lakeside restaurant robberies – NBC Chicago
Chicago police are looking for a suspect who robbed at least four restaurants and food stands along the shores of Lake Michigan in recent weeks.
Authorities say the suspect entered at least three different businesses by breaking a window and grabbing a cash register from inside. In the fourth case, the suspect drilled a hole in the roof of the business and removed a cash register.
The suspect is targeting restaurants and food stalls along the lake, officials say, and all four robberies have taken place since August 31.
The burglaries took place:
-1100 block of South Lake Shore Drive East, 8/31 at 7 p.m.
-1400 block of South Lake Shore Drive West, 8/31 between 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. on 9/1
-700 block of East Solidarity Drive, 9/8 at 3:46
-200 block of North Lakefront Drive, 9/8 at 4:56
The suspect is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old and wore a black hooded Nike sweatshirt, a light blue surgical mask and red and black gloves during the flights.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Chicago Police Department.
Charley Walters: For Vikings, it’s either playoffs or a 2023 rebuild
How the Minnesota Vikings play this season will determine what they’ll do in 2023.
If new coach Kevin O’Connell can turn around a team that has missed the playoffs the past two seasons and win, say, 10 games and a playoff berth, owners Zygi and Mark Wilf should feel good about building for the immediate future.
But just six or seven victories could cause ownership to decide it’s finally time to rebuild, as are the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears in the division. That could mean ushering out high-paid veterans and replacing them with younger players. That could also mean trying to unload QB Kirk Cousins, 34, and his $36 million contract, if he’s still marketable, and gambling on a QB in the first round of next April’s draft.
Barring an unforeseen collapse, O’Connell and first-year GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will get at least three years to make the Vikings a contender. The Vikings are still paying fired coach Mike Zimmer and GM Rick Spielman this year and next year. Those deals total about $11 million a year.
Since the 2010 season, an EmpireStakes.com analysis of 49 first-year NFL head coaches (without any previous NFL head coaching experience) shows an average first-season won-loss record of 6-10, with just 22.4 percent making the playoffs.
The Packers in Sunday afternoon’s season opener against the Vikings will emphasize running the ball with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. That should make it interesting for the Vikings’ new three-man defensive line.
Despite the offensive-minded O’Connell, the strength of the Vikings is still going to be running the ball to loosen the defense to pass to Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. Dalvin Cook remains among the top five running backs in the NFL.
New wideout Jalen Reagor, 23, signed for two years, if the Vikings can unlock his potential, could be the eventual replacement for Thielen, 32. But his short-term role is punt returns.
It’s imperative that Vikings pass rushers Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith remain healthy — they have no reliable backups. The Vikings also remain thin on size in the defensive line, and it’s still surprising they didn’t try to re-sign Sheldon Richardson or another large body.
Cheapest tickets available for Sunday’s Vikings-Packers game are $118; most expensive $1,046, per gametime.com.
Average Vikings home ticket price this season is $108.79. The Packers’ average, $128.93, per olbg.com.
Vikings followers will spend an average of $51.70 per person on food during games this season, regardless of where they’re viewed, with pizza the favorite purchase, per a survey by usbetting.org. Miami Dolphins fans spend the most, an average of $79.80 per game.
The Packers’ Lambeau Field ranks No. 1 among fan reviews of the world’s most iconic sports stadiums. The Twins’ Target Field is No. 10, per betsports.com. The Chicago Cubs’ Wrigley Field is No. 6, the Boston Red Sox’s Fenway Park No. 15.
The Packers, by the way, recently reported record revenue of nearly $600 million for the previous 12 months.
Erin Andrews, Greg Olsen, Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Rinaldi make the call for Fox’s Vikings-Packers 3:25 p.m. telecast, with Jay Alter and Kirk Morrison doing the ESPN radio broadcast.
Fifty-two percent of bettors via BetOnline.ag have wagered the Vikings will win their division ahead of the Packers, who have received 29 percent of bets.
Unsigned former Vikings defensive end Everson Griffin’s NFL career almost certainly has ended at age 34.
Former Vikings first-round draft pick QB Teddy Bridgewater, 29, has ended up with the Dolphins after turns with the Broncos, Panthers and Saints.
Louie Varland, 24, who pitched exceptionally well in his major league debut Wednesday for the Twins in Yankee Stadium, is the second North St. Paul grad to make it to the big leagues. The other is Don Arlich, now 79, another strong-arm who pitched briefly for the Houston Colt .45s in 1965-66.
Mahtomedi’s 6-foot-11 Sean Hjelle struck out six in five innings for the San Francisco Giants against Milwaukee on Thursday.
Mike Baumann, 26, the former Mahtomedi star, last week pitched five innings for the Baltimore Orioles against Toronto.
Varland, Hjelle and Baumann are former Metro East Conference pitchers.
The Tigers have released Logan Shore, 27, the former Coon Rapids pitcher and Minnesota prep player of the year who received a $1.5 million signing bonus from the Oakland Athletics seven years ago.
Woodbury’s Max Meyer, 23, the hard-throwing former Gopher who made his major league debut with the Miami Marlins two months ago, is rehabbing in Jupiter, Fla., after successful Tommy John surgery on his right arm in Los Angeles last month. Meyer had a ligament taken out of his right wrist and wrapped around his injured elbow.There’s a chance he could pitch late in 2023, but it probably won’t be until 2024 spring training.
Former Twins manager of the year Paul Molitor left last week to work with Twins prospects in Fort Myers, Fla.
Joe Alt, the highly driven 6-8, 317-pound former Totino Grace tight end who made seven All-America freshman teams as an offensive lineman last year, is starting at left tackle for Notre Dame.
Alt’s older brother, Mark, 30, the 6-4, 201-pound former Gophers, NHL and minor league defenseman, has had nearly a dozen lucrative offers to play in Europe this season.
Alt’s father, John, 60, was a Pro Bowl offensive tackle during a 13-year career with the Kansas City Chiefs. Best advice he gave his kids: “Focus on your job no matter what’s happening during the game or your career. Don’t look too far down line, and take care of here and now. Stay in your moment.”
John Alt was a 6-8 basketball star at Columbia Heights before choosing to play football at Iowa.
“I actually liked basketball better in high school and had offers to play it in college, but my coach (Ron Raveling) said six-foot-eight basketball players are a dime a dozen, and six-foot-eight football players are a rare jewel. I listened to him.”
Quarterback Brandon Alt, no known relation to John Alt, is a six-year senior at Bemidji State via Park-Cottage Grove and leads the Division II Northern Sun Conference in passing with 29 completions in 48 throws.
Michael Floyd, the former Cretin-Derham Hall, Notre Dame, Arizona Cardinals and Vikings wideout, is wide receivers coach for Concordia-St. Paul.
It’s a baby boy named Bear Weber for former Gophers record-setting QB Adam Weber and wife Jazmin.
“He’s definitely fitting of the name — he’a little animal,” Adam said.
Weber and Jazmin reside in Dayton, Minn. On Monday, Weber, 35, will join former Gophers basketball star Blake Hoffarber to begin a career at the Marsh McLennan insurance agency.
Of his alma mater Gophers, Weber said, “This is a big year with the six-year crew coming back. The real test will be once the Big Ten starts.”
Ex-Gophers wideout Drew Wolitarsky, 27, has 30 receptions and a TD for for the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers, who have him signed through 2023. Also in the CFL are ex-Gophers Steven Richardson, 26, with the British Columbia Lions, and Simoni Lawrence, 33, with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Gophers junior punter Mark Crawford from Australia is 28 years old.
James Laurinaitis, the former Wayzata football star, is a first-year graduate assistant for Notre Dame, which lost its season opener to Laurinaitis’ alma mater Ohio State last week.
Ball State athletics director Beth Goetz, the former Gophers interim a.d., leaves Sept. 23 to become deputy a.d.-chief operating officer at lowa. Goetz next month will be named College Sports Executive of the Year by Women Leaders.
Cretin-Derham Hall grad Tre Holloman, a freshman point guard at Michigan State, scored 25 second-half points, including three straight three-point field goals, in a summer pro-am game in Holt, Mich.
St. Thomas Academy grad Danny McFadden is a sophomore running back at Stanford, where brothers Conor and Pat also played football.
Caledonia’s Isaac Fruechte, who was a wide receiver and captain for coach Jerry Kill’s Gophers, has become offensive coordinator at Winona State.
Simley High’s 2022 Hall of Fame class to be inducted at halftime of Saturday’s football game against Hastings: Jim Richgels, Colleen Sweeney, Angie Garin, Steve Rohlf, Mike Cadwell, Tom Begich, Jim Newman and Russ Hanson.
Tickets for Saturday’s Gophers-Western Illinois football game in Minneapolis could be had over-the-counter for $15.
Former Twin Jim Kaat will be celebrity host for the Pathfinder Village-Baseball Hall of Fame golf invitational at the Leatherstocking course on Sept. 19 in Cooperstown, N.Y., then will join Tony Oliva, Lindsay Whalen, Tony Sanneh and Jeff Munneke to receive Minnesota Sports Icons Awards from Edina-based At The Turn on Sept. 20. The next day, there will be a celebrity golf tournament at Olympic Hills.
Former Vikings cornerback and assistant coach Terence Newman, on fired coach Mike Zimmer, to GoLongTD.com via profootballtalk.nbcsports.com: “He was never in a good mood. … Young guys didn’t want to play for the guy.”
Meanwhile, one prominent Vikings player, privately, termed the team toward the end of last season as “totally dysfunctional.”
It’s clear that Zimmer, 66, never again will get a head coaching job in the NFL, which has become a players, not coaches, league.
With Zimmer gone, it’s unclear whether the Vikings will be any better this season. “But,” one knowledgeable source said, “they’ll be happier.”
Seven months later, it remains puzzling — perhaps it was a ruse — as to why the Vikings brought Jim Harbaugh in for a brief coaching interview. The only other coaching candidate the Vikings seriously considered besides Kevin O’Connell is believed to be Nathaniel Hackett, who was hired by the Denver Broncos.
Russell Wilson’s new contract with the Broncos, averaging $49 million a year, drops the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins and his $35 million per annum to No. 10 among NFL highest-paid QBs this season. The Packers’ Aaron Rodgers is No. 1 at $50.3 million.
Pssst: Wild GM Billy Guerin had an influential connection help expedite star Kirill Kaprizov’s delicate return from Russia to Minnesota.
The Wild are getting $5.65 million from TRIA on a per-season deal for having the orthopedic sports medical firm on a jersey patch.
The Twins, with twice as many games, more annual attendance and stronger TV viewership, could end up getting nearly $15 million next year from a jersey sponsorship patch.
The Twins took shortstop Royce Lewis with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 major league draft. With the No. 5 overall pick, the Atlanta Braves took pitcher Kyle Wright, who is 17-5 with a 3.23 earned-run average this season.
Shortstop Keoni Cavaco, 21, the Twins’ first-round draft pick (No. 13 overall) in 2019 who received a $4.05 million signing bonus, is batting .228 in 388 at-bats for the
Class A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. Cavaco’s composite batting average over three minor league seasons is .223.
The Twins’ first-round draft pick (No. 27 overall) in 2020, first baseman Aaron Sabato, 23, who received a $2.75 million signing bonus, batted .179 in 98 plate appearances for Double-A Wichita, then .226 in 348 PAs for Class A Cedar Rapids. Over two minor league seasons, Sabato is batting .209.
The Triple-A Sacramento baseball team is about to be sold for $90 million, including the ballpark. The St. Paul Saints Triple-A club is worth nearly $50 million.
Ex-Viking Anthony Barr’s five-year contract with the Vikings signed in 2019 was $68 million. Now with the Dallas Cowboys, the 30-year-old linebacker has an incentive deal that could be worth $3 million.
Ex-Viking Rashad Hill signed with Washington for the veteran minimum of $66,000 per week.
The North Carolina basketball team that 6-11 former Prior Lake star Dawson Garcia, 20, left last season and subsequently signed with the Gophers, is No. 1 preseason ranked by ESPN. Gonzaga, despite having lost former Minnehaha Academy stars Jalen Suggs and Chet Holmgren to the NBA the past two years, is No. 2.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, on the benefit of having versatility with young players such as Luis Arraez, Alex Kirilloff, Jose Miranda and Nick Gordon, among others: “These guys are going to move around, all of them. It’s not like we’re trying to find a permanent spot for one, then the other. It actually helps us to make a lineup every day knowing that each one of those guys can play different spots on the field.”
Gophers athletics director Mark Coyle, in an email to friends of the university’s athletics programs, has invited them to view two upcoming name, image and likeness (NIL) Zoom sessions.
It took some diligence, but St. Paul Central’s C Club Hall of Fame plaques that were inexplicably removed from hallways by a former administrator are going to be reinstalled.
OVERHEARD
Wild owner Craig Leipold, on the recent return of star left winger Kirill Kaprizov to Minnesota from Russia: “Fantastic. We had some moments that we were a little worried.”
Frances Tiafoe drops out of Davis Cup matches after US Open semi-final
NEW YORK — US Open semi-finalist Frances Tiafoe has withdrawn from the United States squad that will play next week’s Davis Cup group stage matches in Glasgow, Scotland.
The American Tennis Association announced Tiafoe’s withdrawal on Saturday.
Tiafoe, a 24-year-old from Maryland ranked 22nd at Flushing Meadows, became the first American to advance to the US Open semifinals since Andy Roddick was the tournament’s runner-up in 2006.
Roddick was the last man in the country to win a Grand Slam tournament when he lifted the trophy in New York three years prior.
Tiafoe’s run ended in a five-set loss to No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz, a 19-year-old Spaniard. Alcaraz will meet No. 7 seed Casper Ruud of Norway in Sunday’s final, with the winner claiming his maiden Grand Slam title and moving up to No. 1 in the ATP rankings for the first time.
Captivating crowds at Arthur Ashe Stadium with his superb play and unbridled enthusiasm, Tiafoe reached the second major quarter-final of his career by knocking out Rafael Nadal in the fourth round in New York and ending the 22-match unbeaten streak. of the 22 times Slam champion at major tournaments. .
Tiafoe followed that up by beating No. 9 seed Andrey Rublev to advance to the semifinals.
“Obviously throughout my career I’ve been quite sporadic [at] play well [then] deflected for a while,” Tiafoe said. “I’ve always supported myself against the best players in the world. I do it on a regular basis, starting to beat guys easier. Ready for the next step.”
The USTA said Tiafoe would not be replaced on the Davis Cup roster for the Americans, who begin by facing Great Britain on Wednesday. The other American players are Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Jack Sock and Rajeev Ram.
US Davis Cup captain Mardy Fish will miss the trip to Scotland because he contracted COVID-19, and Bob Bryan will replace acting captain. Bryan was a member of the USA team that won the Davis Cup in 2007.
The British squad is expected to include three-time major champion Andy Murray and Dan Evans, ranked 23rd this week.
Davis Cup group stage matches will also take place in Bologna, Italy; Valencia, Spain; and Hamburg, Germany, Tuesday through September 18.
The top two teams from each group will advance to the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, Spain, November 22-27.
Tom Ricketts calls the rebuilding Chicago Cubs’ 2022 season a ‘success’ despite a losing record and attendance dip at Wrigley Field
Chicago Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts arrived at the ballpark in good time.
It was a beautiful Saturday morning at Wrigley Field, the gates were about to open on Nico Horner Bobblehead Day, and Ricketts had inducted former coach Buck O’Neil, broadcaster Pat Hughes and legendary outfielder José Cardenal into the Cubs Hall of Fame.
Ricketts was in a fine mood as he approached a half-dozen reporters loitering in the concourse.
“Sitting here today, I really feel great, honestly,” he said in an impromptu interview before a 5-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants.
Not surprisingly, Ricketts has a more optimistic outlook than some of the fans who’ve tuned out the rebuild that can’t be called a rebuild. He’s happy with the development of young pitching and the job manager David Ross has done. He said there is money to be spent in the offseason, and that team President Jed Hoyer and his minions are the right guys to do it. And the fans who talk to him are “happy” about the process and firmly believe in the team’s future.
In case you haven’t noticed, it’s always sunny in Rickettsville.
“Obviously, following a similar process or strategy as we did 10 years ago” he said, comparing this season with the 2012 rebuild. “Having done it once, and largely with the same people, it gives me a lot of confidence that we’ll do it the right way again.”
The Cubs began Saturday with a 58-80 record, on pace for 94 losses. Average attendance at Wrigley was down about 15% (38,208 to 32,490) from 2019, the last full season with full capacity at home games. The actual crowds inside the park were around 15,000 for three weekday games against the Cincinnati Reds, and season-ticket holders can’t unload their tickets for free.
But Ricketts said the Cubs did what they set out to do — and deemed the 2022 season a “success.”
“The fact is you can’t buy a championship team in baseball,” he said. “You have to build it. And that’s what we’re doing. And in order to build it, you’ve got to take years where you let young guys get at-bats, give them a chance to prove themselves and find out who you actually have to build around. And that’s what this year has been all about. And it has been a success.”
The original rebuild turned the corner in 2015 when the Cubs signed free agent Jon Lester, hired Joe Maddon to manage and promoted prospects Kris Bryant and Kyle Schwarber. There are no players currently in the system as highly touted as Bryant was, but there may be more depth after Hoyer stockpiled lower-level prospects during last season’s sell-off. Several of those players are expected to be ready in 2023 and ‘24.
Ricketts, who has not done a group interview with Cubs beat writers since mid-2021, declined to say whether he feels Hoyer has been “vindicated” by the sell-off, even as Bryant, Javier Báez, Craig Kimbrel and others moved last year have struggled this season. He simply noted it was “time to make changes, and I give Jed credit” for making the necessary moves.
“It is about building the next winning team,” he said. “Not about what happened in the past.”
That oft-heard talking point also could apply to the decision to cut Jason Heyward loose after the season with one year and $22 million remaining on his eight-year, $184 million deal.
Ricketts said that was Hoyer’s call: “That’s all Jed.”
So it doesn’t go through Ricketts?
“Yeah, we talk about everything, but that’s Jed’s decision,” he continued. “Jason has been a great player for us. Obviously he didn’t have the kind of stats people expected. But a great team player, a great guy, a big part of our championship. Wish him all the best.
“But once again, as you’re looking forward, you’ve got to find at-bats for new guys. That’s how you find out what you’ve got.”
Ricketts deferred questions about free-agent decisions to Hoyer, saying the “ball is in Jed’s court when it comes to how and where” he spends the Cubs’ money. Hoyer has conceded the Cubs need power, and there will be a few pricey free agents available that would fit the bill, including Aaron Judge.
“He’s got a lot of flexibility, and we’ll let him do it,” Ricketts said of Hoyer, adding: “I have confidence Jed knows what he’s doing.”
Ricketts said the smaller crowds at Wrigley are a byproduct of the losing record, and “all we can do about that is create a great game-day experience, and even if we’re having a bad season (ensure) everybody has a great day at Wrigley Field.”
He believes most Cubs fans are on board with the development plan because some young players have stepped up and top prospects are close to being major leaguers.
Referring to skepticism from local reporters, Ricketts said even media members “have to admit” the pitching infrastructure “has really delivered.” He called himself “super-optimistic” about what’s in store down the road.
Ricketts often walks around the ballpark talking to Cubs fans, whom he said were “happy” about having a team that “cares about winning” and “plays hard.” Ricketts said fans like the young players and believe Ross is a “great manager.”
“People understand we have a good future,” he said.
When asked if he saw what fans were saying on Twitter, Ricketts grinned.
“People don’t put nice things on social media,” he said. “C’mon.”
Ricketts would’ve spoken longer, but a team employee broke off the conversation.
“We’ve got to do this more often,” Ricketts was told.
He laughed.
Wait until next year.
