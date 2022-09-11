Lewandowski, Gavi and De Jong dazzle as Barcelona march to victory in Cadiz after medical leave

Robert Lewandowski came off the bench to score one and make another as Barcelona beat Cadiz 4-0 on Saturday in a game that was delayed for more than 50 minutes due to a medical emergency in the stands.

Barca were leading 2-0 with 10 minutes remaining when the match was called off after a supporter suffered an apparent heart attack. Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma and substitute Jose Mari helped provide a defibrillator and a stretcher for the supporter, who was later taken to hospital. Cadiz president Manuel Vizcaino confirmed the supporter’s condition was “stable” and the match eventually resumed.

Prior to that, Frenkie de Jong gave Barca the lead with his first goal of the season, before Lewandowski netted the brace from close range. Lewandowski then set up the third for Ansu Fati after the restart, with Ousmane Dembele adding the fourth in stoppage time.

Quick reaction

1. Lewandowski plays again as Barca claim five straight wins

Lewandowski keeps scoring. He needed just eight minutes after coming on against Cadiz to score his ninth goal of the season, those goals in just six appearances. He then showed power and strength to score Ansu for Barca’s third goal.

Lewandowski, in the middle, came off the bench and immediately scored as Barcelona eventually pulled out for a 4-0 win at Cadiz. Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Barca were already ahead when Lewandowski came on in the 57th minute, but narrowly. They had struggled to break through a Cadiz side that had yet to score this season, until De Jong’s opener in the 55th minute. The Dutch midfielder’s first goal since February came after some good work from Gavi, and the goal also arrived with Lewandowski, Dembele and Pedri undressed on the sidelines and ready to go in.

Despite the goal, Xavi stuck to his decision to bring the trio on, and it didn’t take long for Barca to finish the game from there.

– Cadiz vs Barcelona on medical emergency break

Barca have now won five games in a row in all competitions and temporarily top La Liga ahead of Real Madrid’s game against Mallorca on Sunday. What Xavi will like is how they find different ways to win. They struggled to break up teams clashing deep under Xavi – they had only won two of the last six games they drew at the break before Saturday – but they found a way through to the Estadio New Mirandilla.

Next up is a trip to his former club Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

2. Nine changes with Bayern in mind, but chances not taken

Lewandowski, Dembele and Pedri were all on the bench because Xavi chose sides with Bayern in mind. Barca made nine changes to the side that beat Viktoria Plzen 5-1 in the Champions League in midweek, and that resulted in a disjointed first-half performance.

There were debuts for Hector Bellerin, who did well at right-back and helped score the second goal, and we saw a debut of the season for Gerard Pique in defence. In attack, Ferran Torres and Memphis Depay had chances to claim more regular football.

However, the two were flattered to cheat and were taken off early in the second half for Lewandowski and Dembele. Ferran will have a better chance when he returns from an injury that sidelined him in preseason, but Memphis may not be so lucky. The Dutch striker almost left in the summer, but eventually remained as the sixth striker after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s move to Chelsea.

3. Barça de Cadiz crushed, relegation threatens

The last thing a team that is bottom of the league without a point or a goal in four games normally wants is a visit from Barca. Cadiz, however, could have been forgiven for hosting a game against Xavi’s men.

Since returning to La Liga in 2020, they hadn’t lost to Barca, beating them twice and drawing twice, scoring four goals and conceding just two. But that run ended on Saturday and Sergio Gonzalez’s side, even at this early stage of the season, look to be struggling.

Cadiz have lost all five of their La Liga matches so far, failing to score a single goal and conceding 12 in the process. The importance of Friday’s trip to Real Valladolid cannot be underestimated – for them and for Gonzalez’s future.

Player ratings

Cadiz (4-2-3-1): Jeremy Ledesma 7; Joseba Zaldua 6, Luis Hernandez 6, Mamadou Mbaye 6, Alfonso Espino 5; Alex 5, Fede 5; Ivan Alejo 6, Ruben Sobrino 6, Brian Ocampo 6; Lucas Perez 6.

Subtitles: Théo Bongonda 6, Awer Mabil 6, Tomas Alarcon 6, Ruben Alcaraz 6, Alvaro Negredo 6.

Midfielder De Jong also scored his first goal since February for Barcelona in a neat midfield display. Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Barcelona (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen 6; Hector Bellerin 6, Ronald Araujo 6, Gerard Pique 6, Alex Balde 7; Frenkie de Jong 7, Sergio Busquets 6, Gavi 8; Raphinha 7, Memphis Depay 5, Ferran Torres 5.

Subtitles: Marcos Alonso 6, Pedri 6, Robert Lewandowski 8, Ansu Fati 6, Ousmane Dembele 7.

Best and Worst Performers

BEST: Gavi, Barcelona

There were some decent performances on Saturday. Alejandro Balde did well at left-back, De Jong produced perhaps his best performance of the season and Lewandowski was brilliant on the bench, but Gavi stood out with his energy and quality, and he also helped establish the first goal.

WORST: Memphis Depay, Barcelona

It’s not easy to come into the side for minutes here and there, but that’s the situation Memphis finds itself in and there’s pressure to deliver to Barca when a chance comes your way. He did not intervene in Cadiz.

Highlights and Moments

What a moment for De Jong, huh? His first goal since February was clearly worth the wait.

Then came the abrupt stop due to a medical emergency in the crowd. With a few quick actions, the fan status stabilized.

Barcelona acknowledged this after the game, noting that the result was not the main thing to take away from Saturday.

After the game: What managers, players said

“[The medical emergency] was not a pleasant situation for anyone. People’s health and lives always come before anything else. Luckily they were able to revive the person and they are healthy and safe. We felt, the two teams, that it was right to restart the match. We hope the supporter recovers quickly. The game is secondary at the moment, but it was an important victory at a difficult place to come. We created a lot of chances, we dominated the game and it’s three points to keep in touch at the top of the table.” – Barca coach Xavi

“Obviously we are all affected by what happened. I hope it was just a scare at the end. Football is for people to have fun. It’s a privilege to “having the supporters that we have, there was an example of humanity during what happened — as were the Barcelona fans. As the captain of the ship, like on the Titanic, I have to be the last to jump. La Liga is ruthless. We haven’t scored any goals and no points. But we have to get up. We have to get rid of the bad feelings.” — Cadiz coach Sergio Gonzalez

Key stats (provided by ESPN Stats & Information)

Lewandowski: Nine goals in the last five games, his best in five games for clubs since August-September 2021 (all compositions). During that streak, Lewandowski scored nine goals on 20 shots (16 SOG), totaling 4.98 xG

Lewandowski: Becomes the fifth different Barcelona player since 2009-10 to score in five consecutive games in all competitions. During this period, Lionel Messi has done it 22 times, Luis Suárez six times, Neymar three times and Pedro once.

Lewandowski: Scored six goals in five La Liga appearances, making him the fastest player to reach that figure in the competition in the 21st century (Andre Silva scored six goals in his first six appearances for Sevilla in 2018)

Lewandowski: Came into play in the 57th minute. It was his 19th career league goal as a substitute (Poland, Germany or Spain).

Lewandowski: Assisted in Barcelona’s last two goals. It was the 5th time since 2017 that he had a club game of two assists and at least one goal (all comps)

Ansu Fati: 21st career goal for Barcelona (eight of them came as substitutes)

De Jong: First goal for Barcelona since February 22 (Europa League vs Napoli)

Cadiz: LaLiga’s newest club won’t find things any easier in the week ahead, with an unmissable trip to Real Valladolid (9/16, 3pm ET, ESPN+) ahead of the two-week international break. Can they finally break their dismal race?

Barcelona: Xavi’s side have two games this week ahead of the two-week international break. First, a tough trip to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League (Tuesday), followed by a visit to struggling Elche (9/17, 10:30am ET, ESPN+) in La Liga. Can they close the gap to Real Madrid?