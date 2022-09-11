Lisa Jarvis: Eradicating the ‘forever’ from ‘forever chemicals’

Increase after increase

Just saw the Pioneer Press article highlighting the expected property tax increase of from 15-20% for next year. In the past two weeks, I have received a letter from my homeowner’s association noting a 22% increase in dues to be assessed next year.

Also received notice from my long-term health care insurance provider that I can expect a 52% increase in premiums over the next several years.

In addition, received notice of an 18% increase in my auto insurance policy.

Of course, this is in addition to the escalating energy cost for gas and electric.

Let us also not forget the rising cost of groceries (went to the grocery hungry for a BLT — at the cash register discovered that I had just purchased a $2 tomato).

Just not sure how long our economy can sustain any type of job growth when so much of our income is going towards the basics. Somehow government has to rein in expenses and the taxes associated with those expenses or we will start to see a growing number on unemployment.

Don Lohrey, Shoreview

What evidence suggests this will help, City Council?

I watched Wednesday’s St. Paul City Council hearing on the proposed amendments to the Rent Stabilization Initiative passed last November by the citizens of St. Paul, in order to begin addressing the problem of insufficient rental housing that is affordable, particularly for city residents whose income is at or below 30% of the average median income.

Council President Amy Brendmoen defended her support for an amendment for new construction to be exempted from rent stabilization for 20 years, saying that she had heard from several developers that they need 30 years of exemption to encourage them to invest in new housing construction in St. Paul.

I wondered why this concern of a few large developers should outweigh the votes of thousands of St. Paul citizens. For many years now the development of rental housing for low-income residents on fixed incomes or the working poor has been inadequate. The failure to construct such housing is a clear example of a market failure. Developers have not been building enough units that are affordable to low-income individuals and families. As a result, we have individuals and families who are homeless, either in shelters or on the streets, endangering our public health at increasing cost to the city. So, why give such a strong voice to a few developers who have failed the city, its residents, and its public health and safety?

Why does the City Council believe that listening to the concerns of developers who have failed the city and its residents in the past will make them do what they have failed to do all along?

Yes, the developers may build more high- and medium-income housing, but will they suddenly begin to build the low-income housing needed for St. Paul’s working poor and elders? On what basis does the City Council believe that?

Since it is now predicted that the city council will vote to pass substantial restrictions to the Rent Stabilization Initiative this week, I ask them to agree to set up an open meeting a year from now to determine whether their deference to developers has, in fact, led to the construction of more right-sized housing for residents earning 30% AMI or less.

In the meantime, since such housing is inadequate, what is the Council going to do to support shelter and care for our city’s homeless residents and its renters living on the verge of homelesssness? When the Council overrides the voice of the majority of St. Paul’s citizens at its meeting this week, I suggest that setting a date certain for such a meeting is the least they can do.

Grant Abbott, St. Paul

The writer is an Episcopal priest and a retired executive director Saint Paul Area Council of Churches (now Interfaith Action of Greater Saint Paul)

‘It doesn’t concern me’

I went to the beauty shop the other day and mentioned the abortion issue. I was shocked when the women there said the issue didn’t concern them, because they were past reproductive age.

Even if they didn’t want a better future for their descendants, voting the wrong way could still affect their lives and health. If the need for abortions for rape, incest and birth control were magically eliminated, the procedure is still necessary for incomplete miscarriages, ectopic pregnancies, and in utero deaths. If doctors are not allowed or available to provide surgery, how many women will die from these conditions?

If the doctors are prevented from saving lives, we will lose them. Lack of OB/GYN doctors will increase maternal and infant mortality and delay early detection of reproductive cancers.

Banning abortion will supposedly strengthen our families, according to some candidates. What if Mom dies from otherwise treatable pregnancy complications? What about rape? How many seeds can be planted before he is caught? How many people will have to pay for his crimes? Who provides for the children?

We need comprehensive sex education, including economic consequences, interpersonal relationships, and medication understanding.

“It doesn’t concern me” until the bill comes for the fallout, in the form of higher life insurance, health insurance and taxes.

Rochelle McDonald, Hastings

They didn’t shoot all the horses

When Henry Ford made the first Model Ts, they didn’t go out and shoot all the horses – they moved to the automobile by attracting customers.

Sherco is our horse (workhorse) and building additional safe efficient nuclear power plants that can be our ever improving model T.

So many of the new Green ideas (mandates can create resentments) are being forced on the public before overcoming the negatives and are understood and corrected before some new disaster comes to us.

Keep what works until it can be replaced by something that is an attraction and will seamlessly replace our current workhorse.

Richard Larson, Vadnais Heights

Falling down on the stairs

I would think the Nicholson family should get a refund (“Will St. Paul stairway ever be reopened,” Sept. 1). It appears, again, St Paul hasn’t lived up to the agreement they signed. (Pedro Park comes to mind.) St. Paul has done very little, which appears to be how they handle things like this. Maybe they could start a go-fund-me program or use the wall as a training ground for the folks at the tech school.

With the trash program we heard the city council say “we have to study it” when problems were brought before them after the start-up. Years later the problems are ongoing. When will they stop studying things and accomplish things instead? It would be very interesting to track the Nicholsons’ 83 grand to see where it was spent. My guess is it wasn’t on the steps.

Dave DeBace, Cottage Grove