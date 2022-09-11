News
Literary calendar for the week of Sept. 11
INGRID ANDERSSON: Discusses “Jordemoder: Poems of a Midwife,” published by Holy Cow Press in Duluth. Andersson, a board-certified nurse midwife for more than 20 years, has helped birth more than a thousand babies at home. “Jordemoder” is an old Swedish word for midwife that means earth/land/world/mother. Free. 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis
GRETHEN ANTHONY: Minnesota author of “Evergreen Tidings From the Baumgartners” reads from “The Book Haters’ Book Club,” an homage to strife and love in complex families, and to independent bookstores and the people who love and patronize them. In conversation with Joshua Moehling. 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis
ANTONIA ANGRESS: Minneapolis resident and University of Minnesota MFA graduate introduces her debut novel, “Sirens & Muses,” about four artists drawn into a web of rivalry and desire at an elite art school in 2011. When one of them concocts an explosive hoax, they must struggle to find new identities in art, in society and among each other. 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul.
CHRISTMAN/HOPPER: Jill Christman presents “If This Were Fiction: A Love Story in Essays” in conversation with editor/writing coach Kate Hopper, author of the award-winning “Ready for Air: A Journey through Premature Motherhood.” 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.
HUGH EAKIN: Presents “Picasso’s War: How Modern Art Came to America.” 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.
KYLE MILLS: Introduces “Oath of Loyalty,” the new thriller featuring agent Mitch Rapp in the series begun by the late Vince Flynn. Rapp agrees to hide in plain sight when the president of the United States deems him a threat. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Minneapolis.
DAN MUNSON: Reads from “Malice Toward None,” his survival story about four Kochendorfer siblings orphaned by the Dakota War of 1862. The family was among founders of what is known as Old Salem Shrine, a small, one-room church on the shores of Schmidt Lake in Inver Grove Heights. The author tells of how the four children reestablished their lives through the help of members of the Old Salem congregation. 2-3 p.m. open house, 3 p.m. author presentation, Sunday, Sept. 18, Old Salem Shrine, Upper 55th Street and Annette Avenue, Inver Grove Heights.
OLDER LGBTQ+: Readings of original works of poetry, fiction, and creative nonfiction by writers who participated in a creative writing class sponsored by Quatrefoil Library, taught by teaching artist and author Brian Malloy. Free. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, Quatrefoil Library, 1220 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.
THOMAS R. SMITH: Poet and Loft instructor, long-time assistant to the late poet Robert Bly, hosts the Twin Cities launch of his new collection, “Medicine Year,” about 2020 when he and his wife went through personal crises that coincided with the coronavirus pandemic, in a medical “perfect storm.” But the poems are not fundamentally about illness or pandemic, but about healing and being alive in times that deplete our physical and emotional resources. 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, Unity Church-Unitarian, 733 Portland Ave., St. Paul.
MELISSA STEUSSY: Signs copies of “Let Your Privates Breathe.” 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Lake Country Booksellers, 4766 Washington Square, White Bear Lake.
Opus & Olives, Oct. 9: Four high-profile authors will be guest readers at Friends of the St. Paul Public Library’s Oct. 9 Opus & Olives fundraiser.
Emcee will be White House correspondent April Ryan, CNN political analyst and author of the new book “Black Women will Save the World.”
Joining her will be:
- Buzz Bissinger, Pulitzer Prize winner (“Friday Night Lights”) and former Pioneer Press reporter, introducing his nonfiction book set in World War II, “The Mosquito Bowl”
- Ann Hood, whose memoir “Fly Girl” is about working as a flight attendant in the late 1970s
- And Weike Wang, born in China and a “5 Under 35” honoree whose new novel is “Joan is OK.”
5 p.m. cocktail reception, 6:15 p.m. dinner, St. Paul River Centre. Tickets are $50 per person. Go to thefriends.org.
Talking Volumes and Club Book reading series begin their fall/winter season this week.
Talking Volumes, presented by Minnesota Public Radio and Star Tribune at the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul, opens the series with bestselling historian Karen Armstrong discussing her new book “Sacred Nature: Restoring Our Ancient Bond With the Natural World.” Armstrong is the author of numerous books on religious affairs. In 2008 she was awarded the TED prize and began working with TED on the Charter for Compassion, created online by the general public and crafted by leading thinkers in Judaism, Christianity, Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism and Confucianism.
Armstrong is on at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. Other guest authors are Celeste Ng, Oct. 26; Dani Shapiro, Oct. 28; and Ross Gay, Nov. 2. Tickets are $28. For information, go to mprevents.org.
Club Book, which brings authors to local libraries for free readings, launches with a virtual appearance by Somalia-born Boyan J. Farah at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
He is the author of “America Made Me A Black Man,” one of the first full-length examinations of American racism from an African outsider’s perspective. Other Club Book authors, appearing either virtually or in person, are Peng Shepherd, Jamie Ford, Mohsin Hamid, Kristin Harmel, Leila Mottley, Marie Myung-Ok Lee and Nick Hornby. Go to clubbook.org.
In surprise offensive, Ukraine retakes territory from Russian forces in Kharkiv
Ukraine’s armed forces have recaptured large swathes of territory and are making “significant gains” against Russia’s occupation of the northwestern Kharkiv region, the British Ministry of Defense said in a press briefing on Sunday. on the information.
Russian forces have likely “withdrawn units from the area”, but fighting continues around the strategically important towns of Kupyansk and Izyum, he said in his daily update on the war in Ukraine, posted on Twitter .
The Ukrainian government says Russia’s withdrawal from Kharkiv is a major turning point in the six-month-old conflict, as thousands of Russian troops abandoned stockpiles of arms and ammunition to flee the Ukrainian advance, it said. they stated.
Some Western experts described the withdrawal as the worst defeat for Russian forces since they were pushed back from the capital Kyiv in March.
On his Telegram channel on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy said that the Ukrainian flag had “returned to Chkalovske, in the Kharkiv region”.
“It will be like that everywhere. We will expel the occupiers from every Ukrainian town and village,” he added.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a Telegram post on Saturday that “a decision had been made to regroup” some of its troops from the Balakliya and Izyum regions — Izyum had been a major base for troops from Moscow — and transfer them to the eastern region of Donetsk in Ukraine.
The decision was taken “in order to achieve the stated goals of the special military operation to liberate Donbass”, the ministry said, referring to the industrial heartland of eastern Ukraine which has become the focal point of the Kremlin War after being forced to give up on its assault on the capital, Kyiv.
NBC News could not independently verify either party’s claims.
Other voices: Texas governor’s Operation Lone Star isn’t perfect but it’s necessary
DALLAS — Critics of Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star have attacked it from every angle, as ineffective, unnecessary, illegal, or all of the above.
What’s clear from on-the-ground reporting is that the work Texas National Guard and Department of Public Safety personnel are doing is both difficult and important and needed to help border communities struggling with a massive migration crisis.
We have expressed concern about the decision to spend billions of dollars in state funds to deploy state troops to border communities. And the impact of Operation Lone Star deserves a qualified third-party review in light of questions about statistics on its effectiveness released by the governor’s office.
But a recent report from Dallas Morning News reporters who were given rare access to operations indicates that Operation Lone Star is leading to the apprehension of migrants who are not surrendering upon crossing the border like many asylum-seekers.
Meanwhile, migrants, often through the direction of coyotes controlled by criminal cartels, use any number of methods to deter capture.
The number of migrants seeking to enter the U.S. without authorization has spiked since President Joe Biden took office. Instead of dismissing or undermining Operation Lone Star, the administration would do better to partner more closely with border states on securing the border.
The lesson from Lone Star should not be that Abbott shouldn’t have undertaken the effort. It should be that border states need greater federal resources for security.
The border is in an immigration crisis. Former Democratic state Rep. Poncho Nevárez, a border rancher, told our reporters that he agreed to permit the state to place concertina wire along his property because migrants’ trash is sickening his cattle.
And while he has criticized Operation Lone Star, he acknowledges that it will take military force to deter migrants.
That is not forthcoming from the federal government. So the state has stepped forward.
Critics are perhaps right that it will not be effective so long as there is little or no strategic federal cooperation. And the deep roots of the migration crisis won’t be corrected no matter how many people the state or federal government apprehends.
That will take a long and expensive commitment from the United States and our allies in Mexico and Central America to confront criminal gangs in those countries and to root out the human and drug smuggling networks that undermine life.
Migration will continue for the foreseeable future, and it will have to be met with stronger enforcement.
Criticizing Operation Lone Star is easy because it can feel like taking the moral high ground.
The reality on the actual ground is that border communities cannot sustain the inflow. State military and law enforcement officers are engaged in securing the border for that reason.
And they are doing it because the federal government’s response is inadequate.
Jee Advanced Result 2022 – Check List of Top 10 Rank Holders Here
JEE Advanced 2022 Result: RK Shishir from IIT Bombay Zone is the top ranked Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE (Advanced) 2022. He scored 314 points out of 360. Meanwhile, Tanishka Kabra from IIT Delhi Zone is the “top-ranked woman”.
JEE Advanced Results 2022
: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Entrance Examination results were announced on Sunday. More than 1.5 lakh candidates sat for the JEE exam, of which more than 40,712 qualified.
Zone IIT Bombay’s RK Shishir has emerged as number one in the Common Ranking List (CRL). He scored 314 points out of 360. Tanishka Kabra of IIT Delhi zone was the “highest ranked woman”, ranked 16th in the CRL.
Candidates can download the score card from the official website – jeeadv.ac.in, by entering the service number, date of birth and mobile number.
“Overall marks are calculated as the sum of the marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Candidates must meet the qualifying marks as well as the overall qualifying marks to be included in the ranking list,” a senior official said. from IIT Bombay. by the PTI news agency as said.
(Edited by : Akriti Anand)
ASK IRA: Is there a Heat Plan B for Victor Oladipo, Caleb Martin?
Q: What happens if after all of Victor Oladipo’s injuries what we saw last season is the best that he can offer, and if Caleb Martin doesn’t work out as a legitimate starting player? That is just as likely as the Heat’ hope for both players. – Joel.
A: Yes, there certainly can be a half-empty perspective, as well as the half-full perspective I expressed in my Sunday column. But it’s not as if there aren’t Plan Bs with both Victor Oladipo and Caleb Martin. If Victor fails in his comeback, there still are Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent as backcourt options. And if Caleb Martin can’t make it work at power forward, it is likely that Jimmy Butler will be the closer at that position, anyway. So, yes, both stand as swing players when it comes to the Heat’s outlook. But there are palatable alternatives, as well.
Q: Is there any benefit in the Heat holding out on Tyler Herro’s extension until after training camp to see if he even wins out on the starting job? If the fruits of his labor over the summer aren’t enough, could that be a source of leverage for the team or is the money/years basically unaffected based on his body of work and annual incremental improvements? – Eddie, South Bend, Ind.
A: The delay in a Tyler Herro extension likely has absolutely nothing to do with Tyler Herro. It has to do with the fact that if he is extended, he essentially becomes untradeable because of salary-cap rules. So whether he is named a starter or remains a sixth man, that likely will factor less into a Heat decision by the mid-October extension deadline than whether the Heat see a potential trade down the road that could require Tyler’s inclusion.
Q: Ira, will training camp be a good gauge to determine the progress or lack there of regarding Nikola Jovic or will we have to wait for preseason? – Rodney.
A: I believe you will have an even longer wait than that. For a team in win-now mode, I’m not sure Nikola Jovic can do much to create playing time, similar to the position Omer Yurtseven was in after his solid 2021 offseason. For Nikola, it’s all about the waiting game.
Younghoe Koo: How the Atlanta Falcons kicker overcame the language barrier and was cut to thrive in the NFL
Now Koo is the second-highest paid kicker in the league after signing a five-year contract extension with the Atlanta Falcons earlier this year.
But it hasn’t all been easy for the South Korean native.
Despite a collegiate career with Georgia Southern in which he converted a team-high 88.6% of his field goal attempts and was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award for the nation’s top kicker, Koo was not drafted in 2017 and signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Chargers soon after.
He quickly impressed, winning the starting role in pre-season against outgoing kicker Josh Lambo, but a long-term spot in the team proved elusive.
It was that moment early in his career that taught the then 23-year-old rookie about life in the NFL.
“It taught me that it’s never over. You have to compete every day. You have to produce; it’s a production business. That’s what the head coach told me when I was released. It was a great learning experience for me.”
With nowhere to go, Koo was forced to turn to rather familiar surroundings – a place he didn’t think he would ever find himself in.
“When I ran out of money with the Chargers, I went home to my mom and that’s when you’re just waiting for a phone call, waiting for a practice session,” he says.
“And when that comes, it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, good. I’m ready to go.’ Then he goes [the] out of season [and] two or three months pass [and] no phone call comes: ‘What am I doing with my life?’”
Football players, and sports people in general, are particularly conditioned to always have their daily activities planned for them, whether it’s watching movies, meals or training. Without it, Koo lost his sense of direction.
“I guess my football career, like high school, college and then the Chargers, I always had something to do, on a team. You almost feel empty because [when] you wake up, nobody tells you anything,” Koo says.
Connecting with other NFL free agents helped him regain that sense of team spirit and structure that he lacked.
“I learned a lot. I wasn’t the only one going through this. It was almost therapeutic for me to go to training [with] guys who are going through the same thing and we compete but also share our backgrounds,” Koo says.
He credits those moments of early adversity with helping him become an even better professional and student of the game, although he says he still has a lot to learn as his career progresses.
“Coming out of college, I felt like I knew it all, but [in] reality, I didn’t know anything,” says Koo.
“I decided to let go of this ego [and] To ask questions. I wanted to learn, I wanted to see what was wrong, and very soon I realized I was a puppy in this business. I had to keep asking questions. I have a lot to learn and a long way to go, obviously.”
“Difficult” beginnings
Koo lived in South Korea until age 12 before moving to the United States to attend sixth grade.
“I grew up playing football for the school team. That was really my main goal. I wasn’t really good at school,” he says.
He describes the transition to the United States as “difficult”, an experience made worse by his lack of English. Koo cites sports as a catalyst for learning the language and making friends in an unfamiliar country.
“I feel like I learned English much faster because I was doing sports,” says Koo. “I was forced to jump in and socialize with different groups of friends and meet different people. It definitely bridged that gap for me.”
Koo first learned about football through his friends, who noticed his footballing talent and wanted him to start or kick off in their matches.
“And that’s when everyone saw the strength in my leg because [of] football, so kicking came naturally to me. That’s when I was asked to sign up for football and I signed up that summer.”
Koo specifically remembers sitting in a car with teammates going to practice one day without even knowing how to communicate with them.
“I didn’t know how to ask, like, ‘Hey, what are you doing on the weekend?’ I didn’t know how to phrase that or even form a sentence at that point,” Koo explains.
Despite his fear of sounding “stupid”, he managed to come up with a phrase that changed his fortunes.
“I remember just saying ‘I’m bored’ and they were just asking [me] questions like: ‘Now? In the car to practice? I was like, ‘No, no, no, the weekend.’ So that weekend they called me to go out with me.”
‘Shielded’
As a South Korean immigrant to the United States, Koo says he noticed racism growing up, but chose not to “respond or react to it.” He didn’t take any racist comments to heart, knowing that everyone has their own opinions, valid or invalid.
“Everyone has something to say. Everyone can say something if they want to. It’s not really my responsibility to absorb all of this and absorb [it]. I choose what I want to pay attention to [and] what I don’t want to pay attention to. I think that’s also the mindset I had when I was younger,” Koo says.
As for how he now deals with negativity as one of the highest earning kickers in the NFL, Koo compares it to a diet where he chooses which comments he wants to eat and digest. He says his mindset needs to be ‘bulletproof’ when he steps onto the pitch; adversity from outside could hurt his performance.
“Whether it’s racism or adversity, we’ve thrown a ball…we have to go for it and next time we now have to focus on the next shot. It can’t stay with me because it will affect my next kick,” Koo says.
“My father taught me from an early age [that] if you are good enough, your talent speaks for itself,” he adds.
And when the kick is in the air, all that matters is the result.
“You are white, black, Asian or whatever. [The] football does not know who is kicking it. And when the ball flies, they don’t know who kicked it and they just see the results and they see the ball and they’re like, ‘Okay, that kick is good,’” Koo said.
“Make a plan and follow through with it”
Koo understands the place football can play in the world and what its history can mean for the next generation of Asian athletes looking to play in America’s top league.
“His [something] we talked a lot. It’s a very diverse group of people in that locker room. Everyone comes from different places, backgrounds, families, but we all have a common goal, and we are working on it together and this sacrifice to work hard not only for yourself, [but] for something bigger than you,” Koo recalled.
“I think representation is important because, growing up for me in football, there was nobody who looked like me. It was harder for me to visualize, [if] he does it, I can do it.
“If you look at my story, I didn’t speak English, I didn’t know what football was. I had a hard time saying, ‘What are you doing this weekend?’ I think anyone, if they have a dream, pursue it and work hard, can put a plan in place and pursue it.”
ASK IRA: Has it gotten too personal for Heat on NBA trade market?
Q: After seeing the Cleveland trade pieces, isn’t it obvious that Danny Ainge was sticking it to Pat Riley? – Bob, Boca Raton.
A: No, it is not. Cleveland picks in recent years, and especially in recent non-LeBron James years (with 2022 an exception), have come relatively high in the draft. That also helps in potential pick swaps. Heat picks have been mid-to-late in the first round. In some ways, prioritizing Cleveland’s pool of picks is somewhat of a compliment from Danny Ainge for what Pat Riley has sustained with the Heat. In fact, if Ainge actually discarded any potential Heat option because of animus toward Riley then he would not only be doing a disservice to the Jazz but operating in an irresponsible manner for an NBA executive. You don’t summarily rule out options because of being told at one point to STFU. And, yes, the Celtics made trades with the Heat while Ainge was in charge in Boston.
Q: Caleb Martin is definitely a defensive downgrade from P.J. Tucker, not to mention as a 3-point shooter. And when he comes out, who takes his defensive role? I see a lot of zone defense necessary this season. – Joel, Fort Lauderdale.
A: Even beyond Caleb Martin, you can make an argument for an ample number of plus defenders for the Heat, from Bam Adebayo to Jimmy Butler to Victor Oladipo to Kyle Lowry. That’s not a bad place to start.
Q: Too expensive. The Jazz were asking too much for Donovan Mitchell and found someone willing to overpay. Two good young players, three first-round picks and two swaps for Kevin Durant? Yes. For Mitchell? No. There is a difference between bold and desperate. The Heat stayed disciplined, and discipline is part of the Heat Culture that we like to brag about. – Bernardo, Fort Lauderdale.
A: It is heartening to see so many come around to a position of logic instead of desperation when it comes to this offseason’s trade market. Markets such as Minnesota, and Cleveland have little choice, with limited opportunities in free agency. The Heat, by contrast, have had elite players coming to them, including Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry in recent years. Yes, you pay when the ultimate score is available, such as LeBron James and Chris Bosh. But prudence also is part of long-term success.
