Liz Truss knew before standing in the Commons that Queen Elizabeth was gravely ill

Liz Truss was first briefed on the Queen’s condition early Thursday morning before addressing the House of Commons – AFP

It was one of Liz Truss’s most vocal critics who shed light on the weight that rests on the shoulders of the new Prime Minister.

Ian Blackford, the leader of the Scottish National Party, was keen to tell the Commons that his thoughts were with Ms Truss, who ‘just days into her term’ had to ‘come to terms with the extent of the loss of leadership’. of state, and show the leadership which is now required in his position”.

It was believed that the first time Ms Truss knew of Queen Elizabeth II’s declining health was when Nadhim Zahawi, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, urgently briefed the Prime Minister following a statement of the Commons on its energy rescue plan, 24 hours earlier.

But The Telegraph understands that when Ms Truss entered the Commons to announce Britain’s biggest peacetime economic intervention, she already knew the monarch’s health was rapidly declining and his death was considered imminent. Mr Zahawi’s update shortly after noon delivered the latest in a series of messages of royal aides that morning.

Ms Truss was first informed of the Queen’s condition early on Thursday morning when Simon Case, Cabinet Secretary, interrupted a meeting to announce the news. At Balmoral, worried aides to the Queen had also sounded the alarm to those around Prince Charles. The monarch’s burgundy-coloured helicopter was dispatched from Windsor at 6.48am to collect the heir to the throne from Dumfries House in Ayrshire. Charles arrived at Balmoral at 10:30 a.m.

The Prince of Wales, Queen Camilla, Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt and Prime Minister Liz Truss during the Accession Council ceremony at St James’s Palace on Saturday – Kirsty O’Connor/PA

Until the time of Mr Case’s intervention, Ms Truss had focused entirely on the planned unveiling of her energy price guarantee: the centerpiece of a monumental support package designed to protect households from the worst of the cost-of-living crisis and launch his premiership. at once.

The Prime Minister had finalized the details of the plan at 10.30 p.m. the previous evening, following a series of meetings in the Cabinet Room, during which she had, according to an aide, reviewed the package “line per line”, grilling officials on the most delicate points.

The story continues

By the time Ms Truss’ convoy rolled into Parliament from Downing Street 20 minutes later at 10.50am, Mr Case was already starting to put Downing Street and the wider Whitehall machine into action. It wasn’t just the Prime Minister who was new to his role – Ms Truss had started her first day at No 10 on Tuesday with staff leaving and her new generation of aides just beginning the process of settling in their new roles.

Fortunately, Mr Case, as Prince William’s former private secretary, is steeped in royal protocol, as well as the mechanics of Whitehall. The civil service machine has shown how “incredibly efficient” it can be at times like this, a staff member said.

Liz Truss paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in the House of Commons on Friday – Shutterstock

Ms Truss was in her Commons office, a few yards from the House of Commons, making final preparations for her statement, when she was told the Queen’s death was thought to be ‘imminent’.

The news was met with “shock, overwhelming sadness and disbelief,” a source said.

The sequence of events helps explain the somber expression on Ms Truss’s face when she entered the chamber shortly before 11.40am, when she exchanged brief words with Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons , before heading to his place on the front bench. This also explains why Mr. Zahawi’s subsequent intervention did not cause visible shock or surprise.

Delighted cheers from Tory MPs as Ms Truss made her way to her seat clashed with the Prime Minister’s insight into events at Balmoral. But it took another 30 minutes before it started to become obvious to others in the room that something was wrong.

Ms Truss delivered the prepared statement revealing energy bills for typical households would be capped at £2,500 for the next two years – an announcement that was meant to be seismic but was set to be eclipsed by an event that would reverberate around the world. .

Minutes after she sat down and Sir Keir Starmer began his response to the statement, Mr Zahawi entered the bedroom and crowded onto the front bench, between Ms Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, the new Chancellor . He began whispering in the prime minister’s ear before handing him a square-folded note.

A similar note was forwarded to Angela Rayner, Sir Keir’s deputy, as the Labor leader continued his response.

Liz Truss and King Charles – AFP

A quarter of an hour later, a statement from Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen’s doctors were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health and recommended that she remain under medical supervision”. The statement added: “The Queen remains comfortable.”

Ms Truss has reconvened her staff to finalize a second speech this afternoon – a response to the unfathomable loss of the monarch with whom she expected to attend weekly audiences as prime minister.

At 4.30pm she was in the Prime Minister’s apartment above 11 Downing Street when a phone call came in from the Palace. It was up to Mr. Case to get the message across: the Queen was dead. Warnings earlier in the day did little to diminish the magnitude of the news.

The following day, Ms Truss was escorted through Buckingham Palace for her first audience with the new king. After an initial curtsey, the Prime Minister offered him ‘very, very heartfelt condolences’ and the new monarch described his mother’s death, ‘The moment I dreaded – as I know many people did’ .

Now, an aide suggested, the prime minister will focus on helping ‘steer the country through this extraordinary time over the next 10 days and beyond’.