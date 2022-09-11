News
Loons lose third straight, 1-0, to Portland Timbers
Minnesota United’s center backs continue to cost the club points in the pursuit of a MLS Cup Playoffs position.
Brent Kallman’s turnover in midfield led to a Portland Timbers corner kick and Dairon Asprilla beat Michael Boxall to the ensuing header for a goal in a 1-0 win over Minnesota on Saturday night at Providence Park.
MNUFC gave up six goals in the two full games after Bakaye Dibassy was lost to a season-ending leg injury and manager Adrian Heath drastically altered the formation to a 3-5-2 to stem the slide. Kemar Lawrence joined Boxall and Kallman on the back line.
The Loons continue to slide in the Western Conference standings, with the Timbers the latest team to pass Minnesota.
Portland (11-8-12, 45 points) are on a season-best four-game winning streak, while Minnesota (13-12-5, 44 points) have lost three straight games. Also, third-place Dallas gained three points with a 2-1 win over first-place LAFC and fourth-place Nashville (46) had a 1-1 draw with L.A. Galaxy.
Minnesota had a 13-4 lead in shots in the first half, but didn’t have a goal to show for it and it came back to haunt.
Mender Garcia led with four shots, two on target, in the first half. He and Luis Amarilla had consecutive chances in the 10th minute, but goalie Aljaz Ivacic saved Garcia’s shot and defender Claudio Bravo denied the Amarilla.
In the 83rd minute, Garcia’s cross went to Amarilla in front of goal, but his shot went over the crossbar.
Garcia and Amarilla were up top, with a five-man midfield of DJ Taylor and Alan Benitez as wingbacks outside Robin Lod, Wil Trapp and Kervin Arriaga. The changes came as three key Loons were absent: Emanuel Reynoso (ankle), Bongi Hlangwane (knee) and Franco Fragapane (suspension).
The Loons will have a tight turnaround with LAFC coming to St. Paulon Tuesday, but Heath didn’t make a substitution until the 90th minute.
Sachin Tendulkar winds up the clock as he plays Lofted Shot during the Road Safety World Series. look
Sachin Tendulkar scored 16 points for India Legends on Saturday©Twitter
Fans were treated to the ultimate treat as Sachin Tendulkar once again took to the pitch to lead India Legends in the ongoing Road Safety World Series. In the tournament opener, India Legends took on South Africa Legends and the Sachin-led team did not disappoint as they won the contest by 61 points. Hitting first, India went 217/4 in 20 overs thanks to Stuart Binny’s unbeaten 82 runs from just 24 balls. Going out for the opener, Sachin only managed to score 16 points, but fans are gobsmacked by his lob shot he played in the fourth round of innings.
It was Makhaya Ntini who had the ball in his hand, and Sachin threw it towards the long boundary fence and the ball exploded towards the boundary. As soon as he struck the blow, the fans inside Kanpur Stadium erupted in joy.
Sachin Tendulkar in action#sachin #SachinTendulkar #LegendsLeagueCricket #IndiaLegends #RoadSafetyWorldSeries2022 @mohsinaliisb pic.twitter.com/CimxmF7Rr9
— abhijeet Gautam (@gautamabhijeet1) September 10, 2022
Sachin was eventually dismissed by Makhaya Ntini in the sixth innings and the India Legends skipper only managed to score 16 runs.
A fine half-century from Stuart Binny and brilliant bowling spells from Rahul Sharma and Pragyan Ojha helped India Legends beat South Africa Legends by 61 points in the Road Safety World Series opener on Saturday.
India kicked off its Road Safety World Series campaign with flying colors with this comprehensive show. South Africa, on the other hand, has a lot to do if it wants to progress further.
Topics discussed in this article
ndtv
Australia proclaims King Charles III as head of state
The proclamation was made by Australian Governor-General David Hurley at the national parliament in Canberra. A series of proclamation ceremonies will also take place in state legislatures across the country on Sunday.
A national day of remembrance will take place on September 22, after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese returns from Britain, where he will attend the Queen’s funeral. A memorial service will also be held on this day, which has been declared a unique holiday.
As head of state, Queen Elizabeth II has visited Australia 16 times.
“From her famous maiden voyage to Australia, the only reigning sovereign to ever visit, it was clear that Her Majesty held a special place in her heart for Australia,” Albanese said in a statement on Friday.
“Fifteen more tours before cheering crowds in every part of our country confirmed the special place she held in ours.”
In 1999, Australia held a referendum on whether to remove the Queen as head of state, but it was defeated.
On Friday, the iconic Sydney Opera House was lit up with a tribute to the Queen.
On Sunday, neighboring Commonwealth country New Zealand also officially proclaimed King Charles III as head of state in a televised ceremony.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Queen Elizabeth has served the people of New Zealand for 70 years with unwavering duty.
“For the vast majority of New Zealanders, she is the only monarch we have known, and so with her death we are entering a period of change,” Ardern said.
“King Charles has long had an affection for Aotearoa New Zealand and has always demonstrated his deep concern for our nation.” she added. “And as one chapter ends, another begins.”
Canada’s Parliament will sit on Thursday to allow MPs to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter on Saturday.
Trudeau added that the Canadian Parliament would also delay its opening session for a day. “To accommodate Her Majesty’s funeral, the opening of the session will be postponed — by one day — to September 20,” Trudeau said.
Cnn
Canada’s Conservatives pick ‘freedom convoy’ sympathizer to lead party against Trudeau
OTTAWA — The Conservative Party of Canada has chosen as its new leader a politician who backed crippling protests earlier this year against pandemic restrictions and vaccination mandates, hoping his populist appeal to disgruntled voters will be enough to unseat the prime minister. Justin Trudeau.
Pierre Poilievre was declared the winner on Saturday, winning 68% of party members voting on the first ballot. Mr Poilievre’s campaign said it has recruited hundreds of thousands of new party members, lured by his promises to reduce the role of the state in people’s lives and cut government spending and taxes which it says him, have contributed to fueling inflation.
wsj
New COVID-19 Booster Targets Omicron Variant Strains; injection clinics open in Contra Costa County
RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) — New COVID-19 boosters are rolling out to the Bay Area this weekend. The recalls, recently approved by the FDA and CDC, target the hyper-infectious strains of the Omicron variant that caused an increase in COVID cases over the summer.
Richmond residents were ready to roll up their sleeves on Saturday for the new COVID-19 vaccine booster. Cesar Zepeda was more than ready.
“We want to make sure everyone gets an updated booster. Right now I have four, so get four back and you’ll be healthy at the end of the day,” Zepeda said.
The line was open at the Memorial Auditorium for this clinic offering boosters targeting the Omicron strain.
The new Pfizer booster is available for anyone over 12 and Moderna for anyone over 18 and two months after their last shot.
RELATED: COVID-19 omicron booster shots are available at Contra Costa Co., health officials say
“This is a much more targeted, more effective vaccine, and if you don’t want to get sick, get this vaccine and reduce your chances of getting Omicron,” said Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia.
The rollout comes as COVID-19 cases plateau nationwide, following a summer surge in the Bay Area. Bride-to-be Jennifer Tintoc wants to make sure she and her groom are protected when they get married next week.
“I have a lot of family coming to town, and I want to make sure we can be as safe as possible during this event. It’s outdoors. We want to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” said said Tintoc.
“I’m 70. I don’t want to get sick if I can do anything, like get vaccinated,” Beverly Needham of El Cerrito said.
RELATED: COVID-19 News: Americans May Need Yearly Vaccines to Protect Against Coronavirus
Contra Costa County officials say they currently have enough vaccines to meet demand, but the Richmond clinic ran out of a Moderna booster by noon Saturday.
The White House has signaled a new reality in the fight against the virus: the likelihood of annual COVID-19 vaccines, just like flu shots.
“For a large majority of Americans, we are moving toward a point where a single annual COVID vaccine should provide a high degree of protection against serious disease year-round,” said response coordinator Dr. Asish Jha. White House COVID-19.
The Richmond Clinic and others in Contra Costa County are now offering the new boosters Tuesday through Saturday.
ABC7
When to See the Full Harvest Moon This Weekend
It’s not a supermoon this year, but the harvest moon is one of the most famous full moons we see every year, and this year it’s happening on Saturday.
There is nothing spectacular or even extraordinary about this full moon. In fact, it’s arguably the least interesting full moon we’ve had in months, after four consecutive supermoons dating back to May.
The Harvest Moon traditionally signals the end of the summer season in the Northern Hemisphere and has probably the least mysterious nickname of all full moon nicknames. The name dates back to use in Europe and has been documented at least as far back as 1706, according to NASA.
You might see the Harvest Moon called the September Full Moon, but by definition it’s actually the Full Moon that falls closest to the Autumnal Equinox (this year it’s September 22), which means that it sometimes occurs in October.
In Europe, this full moon has also been called the fruit moon or the barley moon, names that again link it to the seasonal autumn harvest in the northern hemisphere. In the Americas, it was also called the corn moon by the Algonquin tribes, always for the same reason.
In 2022, the Harvest Moon will rise on Saturday and, like every full moon, it will rise above the eastern horizon at dusk, shortly after sunset in the west. A day before or after is also a good time to catch this moon as it will appear just as full to the naked eye and create the optical illusion that makes it so huge above the horizon at dusk.
Exactly what makes the full moon so big to the eye when it’s near the horizon at dusk is still debated, but it’s worth stepping outside to see firsthand. Just find a place with a great view to the east and go after the sun goes down.
As always, be sure to share your best photos with me on Twitter: @ericcmack.
CNET
Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano prayed for Trump to ‘take power’ by Jan. 6, video shows
-
Pennslyvania State Senator Doug Mastriano urged Congress to “disregard” the results of the 2020 election.
-
Video of a Zoom call showed him praying for lawmakers to “stand up boldly” on Jan. 6.
-
Mastriano is the Trump-endorsed GOP nominee for governor of Pennsylvania.
In a December 2020 meeting with Christian nationalists, State Senator Doug Mastriano urged Congress to “stand up” on Jan. 6 and “disregard” Pennsylvania election results, video shows published Friday by Rolling Stone.
Mastriano — the Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania — participated in a Zoom meeting hosted by Jim Garlow, a former megachurch pastor associated with the New Apostolic Reformation, a far-right Christian movement. According to Rolling Stone, Garlow believes the Bible should dictate how American government works, a Christian nationalist principle.
During the “Global Prayer for Election Integrity” call, Mastriano led a prayer on the 2020 election results in which he made numerous biblical and historical references linking Christianity and the United States.
“We remember 1776, our declaration of independence, speaking the truth and the word of God about what would become the United States of America,” he said. Mastriano also mentioned Abraham Lincoln’s speech at Gettysburg in 1863 and the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in which a “strong Christian man” confronted the hijackers and said “let’s go” – a reference akin to Todd Beamer, who was on United Airlines Flight 93 that crashed in Pennsylvania.
“God, I ask you to help us ride through these dark times, that we not fear the darkness,” he continued, citing more biblical references.
“I pray that we will take our responsibility – we will seize the power that we have given by the Constitution, and also by you, providentially. I also pray for the leaders of the federal government, God, on the 6th of January that they will rise boldly,” he said.
Mastriano also prayed that God would bless the letters “outlining the fraud in Pennsylvania” he was sending to Senator Mitch McConnell and Rep. Kevin McCarthy at Trump’s request, and that the letters would encourage them to “stand firm and ignore this.” happened in Pennslyvania until we have an investigation.”
President Joe Biden won Pennsylvania in the 2020 election and a close “risk mitigation audit” was completed. No evidence of widespread fraud has ever been uncovered.
Right Wing Watch first reported Mastriano’s participation in the call to prayer in May 2021, but Rolling Stone was first to release the video.
Mastriano, who has been backed by former President Donald Trump, was criticized earlier this year for his ties to far-right extremists and Christian nationalists. Campaign finance documents showed Mastriano paid $5,000 in consulting fees to Gab, a social network founded by self-proclaimed Christian nationalist Andrew Torba, Insider’s Charles Davis reported.
Christian nationalism is an ideology that asserts that Christianity and the United States are intrinsically linked and therefore religion should have a privileged position in American society. He’s had a mainstream resurgence as lawmakers like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert embrace his ideals.
A representative for Mastriano did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
Read the original article on Business Insider
yahoo
