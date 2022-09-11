News
Martin Schram: U.S. military chiefs seek to disarm politicians
America’s most recent defense secretaries and military chiefs united behind a bold and unprecedented initiative this past week, hoping to prevent our democracy from being shattered by a future president who ignites a full-blown coup.
Eight former defense secretaries and five former chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff issued an open letter to the nation Tuesday — and posted it on a website known as War on the Rocks.
But you may well have missed that big story entirely. After all, the open letter didn’t come complete with videos of explosions, flames and bloodshed. Just a few sound bites from talking heads. So the news was buried on an inside page. Or way down on your news screen list.
In their open letter, these former military and defense leaders, who served all the presidents of this century, warned us:
“Politically, military professionals confront an extremely adverse environment characterized by the divisiveness of affective polarization that culminated in the first election in over a century when the peaceful transfer of political power was disrupted and in doubt. Looking ahead, all of these factors could well get worse before they get better.”
The letter, academic in tone and content, consisted of 16 numbered “core principles and best practices” by which our war machine’s civilian and military chiefs hope to avoid the peril of being exploited by politicians. For starters:
“1. Civilian control of the military is part of the bedrock foundation of American democracy … .”
And: “2. … Military officers swear an oath to support and defend the Constitution, not an oath of fealty to an individual or to an office … .”
Then it specifically reminds all military commanders they must always verify that the order the president gave them is “legal.”
While the open letter never mentions Donald Trump, nor the specifics of the Jan. 6 insurrection rioters, it isn’t hard to connect the dots. For example, that bit about military officers not swearing “an oath of fealty to an individual.”
Trump famously complained that top officials weren’t sufficiently loyal to him. And he frequently included his generals in that complaint, his top generals — which enraged his chief of staff, former Gen. John Kelly.
In a new book, “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021,” The New York Times’ Peter Baker and The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser recount a scene where Trump tells Kelly he’d like his generals to be as loyal to him as Adolf Hitler’s generals were to Der Fuhrer. “Why can’t you be like the German generals?” Trump asked. When Kelly tried to explain that Hitler’s generals tried three times to kill him, Trump insisted: “No, no, no, they were totally loyal to him.”
After the Pentagon leaders’ open letter received scant initial coverage, Leon Panetta, who was defense secretary in the Obama years, went on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and explained why all the Pentagon’s former leaders wanted to jointly sign the open letter.
“President Trump used the military as his own security force,” Panetta said. “He wanted to deploy them to the border, he wanted to deploy them against protesters. He was actually urged to take over the military following the election. All dangerous, dangerous steps that would undermine the traditional military-civilian relationship that is critical to the operation of our national security. It’s for all those reasons that we felt it was critical to come together and … reestablish the standards — the best practices — of how we are to operate in a military-civilian relationship that is the bedrock of our democracy.”
Trump’s defense secretaries, Mark Esper and former Marine Gen. James Mattis, signed the open letter. Both resisted Trump’s impulsive efforts to misuse the military and were fired by Trump.
Another signer, Navy Adm. Mike Mullen, who headed the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, told a Washington Post interviewer: “We live in remarkably confusing times, and clarity on this issue is very important. It’s a really dangerous time for us in the military, and the forces are out there to try to politicize us more, so clarity here is really important.”
Panetta said he believes this is America’s fork-in-the-road moment. “I honestly believe that America can be an America in renaissance in the 21st century,” Panetta said. ” … But … if we allow our fears, hates, frustrations to divide us — and turn against one another — I think there’s a very good chance that we can follow the paths of past empires. And we can lose our democracy. …
“If you want to lead in a democracy, you’re going to have to do what is right for the country — not just what’s right for your party or yourself. …
“But if we have that kind of leadership, I am confident we can have an American renaissance.”
News
Ukraine says Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been ‘completely shut down’
Saturday’s rapid advance did not stop at Izium, with Ukraine appearing to have opened a new front against Russian defenses on the border of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Luhansk regional military administration chief Serhiy Hayday said the city of Lysychansk was the target of the new offensive.
Lysychansk was the last town in the Lugansk region of eastern Ukraine to fall under Russian control in July after weeks of heavy fighting. Hayday told CNN on Saturday that “the occupiers, including collaborators and the military, are hastily fleeing.”
“Locals have videos and photos that prove it,” Hayday said. He said visual evidence could not be shared for security reasons.
“Those from Svatove, Starobilsk, Novopskov are trying to leave, not to Luhansk, but to the border with Russia at Milove,” he added.
CNN is unable to verify Hayday’s claim, but at least one border crossing into Russia saw lines of vehicles forming.
Hayday also told CNN that the Russians failed to build a defensive line in Luhansk. “Svatove, Starobilsk – this is open rural countryside, so there is nowhere to hide.”
He claimed that Russian forces were leaving the town of Svatove. If true, it would be significant because Svatove is a key link in Russian supply lines to parts of the occupied Lugansk region.
In another sign of Ukrainian advances, the leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, admitted that the situation in northern Donetsk had become “rather difficult”.
Pushilin said on his Telegram channel that in the town of Lyman, not far from the Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, “the situation is quite difficult, just like in a number of settlements in the north of the Republic”.
“However, I am in contact with the local administrations, with the emergency services and with our units. There is more information but I cannot reveal it at the moment, because it could harm our units” , did he declare.
Cnn
News
Skywatch: Harvest moon is shining bright this weekend and beyond
It’s hard to believe, but the song “Shine on Harvest Moon” is well over 100 years old. It was written by a married couple in the days of vaudeville. I know there are many other songs involving the moon but this one is very appropriate this week, as old and unhip as it is. If you’re under 40 you may not have ever even heard it, and in that case check it out on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=D7Mu9fh23dY. It’s one of my favorite versions recorded by Ruth Etting in 1931. I’m not afraid to say that’s one of my favorite lunar tunes.
Here is a video of “Shine on Harvest Moon:
This weekend we officially have a full harvest moon that will linger in the sky most of the coming week. It’s called the harvest moon because it’s the closest full moon to the date of the autumnal equinox, the first day of fall on Sept. 22, less than two weeks away.
The harvest moon really doesn’t look all that different from any other full moon. You may have seen a picture of a big orange harvest moon rising. Full moons the rest of the year appear just as large and orange. The moon sports that orange-red color when it rises or sets because when it’s close to the horizon, we see it through the thicker and dustier layers of Earth’s atmosphere. That scatters away all but the reddish components of the white light of the moon. When the moon is higher and we don’t see the moon through as much of our atmosphere, the scattering effect goes away. The reason full moons look much larger when they rise or set is simply an optical illusion. Prove that to yourself by holding a nickel out at arm’s length when the full moon is rising and again when it’s at its highest around midnight, and you’ll see that your nickel will cover exactly the same amount of the moon.
Astronomically the harvest moon is special because of the unique celestial mechanics of this time of year. The moon migrates eastward among the stars each night because of its 27.3-day orbit around Earth. Because of that the moon usually rises about 30 to 60 minutes later each night. Around the time of the autumnal equinox though, the moon rises only 20 minutes later each night, of unique celestial mechanics his time of year. The exact details of why this happens are a little too airy to explain here.
Anyway, it’s called the harvest moon because historically it helped farmers get their crops in this time of year. In the days before lights on tractors, farmers used every speck of daylight they could to bring in the crops. During harvest moon time they got just enough extra light over a string of several nights to pull “all-nighters.”
For amateur astronomers and stargazers like myself, serious stargazing is shut down during a full moon. There’s just too much light in the sky. That’s OK, though, because harvest moon time is just so magical!
STARWATCH PROGRAMS
Tuesday, Sept. 13, 8-10 p.m., River Bend Nature Center in Faribault, Minn. For more information and reservations, call Faribault Parks and Recreation at 507-334-2064 or visit www.ci.faribault.mn.us/219/City-Enrichment-Programs.
Thursday, Sept. 15, 8-10 p.m., River Falls, Wis. For location and more information, call River Falls Community Education at 715-425-1800 or visit www.rfsd.k12.wi.us/community/community-education.cfm.
Friday, Sept. 16, 7:45-9:45 p.m., New Brighton, at Highview School. For more information and reservations, call 651-621-0020 or visit www.moundsviewschools.org/communityeducation.
Saturday, Sept. 17, 7:45-9:45 p.m., Albany, Minn. For more information and reservations, call Albany Community Education at 320-845-2171 or visit www.district745.org/our-district/communityed.
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
News
death of a Palestinian after being injured in an Israeli army raid – RT in French
A 24-year-old Palestinian died of his injuries on September 7. He had been wounded by Israeli army fire during a raid in Jenin aimed at destroying the house of Raed Hazem, author of a deadly attack on April 7 in Tel Aviv,
A Palestinian wounded five days ago by Israeli army fire during clashes in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, has succumbed to his wounds, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on September 11.
In a press release, the ministry affirms that it is about “Hamad Moustafa Abou Jildeh, 24 years, resident of the refugee camp of Jenin”, in the north of the West Bank, territory occupied since 1967 by Israel. “He died of serious injuries a few days ago during a raid by the Israeli army” to destroy the home of the author of a deadly attack perpetrated on April 7 in Tel Aviv.
During the operation in Jenin, the Israeli army claimed to have responded to “a violent riot” and that people had been “hit” by bullets. No soldier was injured, she added.
From mid-March to early May, 19 people were killed in a wave of anti-Israeli attacks, particularly in the Tel Aviv area. Some of these attacks were perpetrated by Israeli Arabs linked to the jihadist organization Islamic State, and others by Palestinians, including some from Jenin, a stronghold of the Palestinian factions.
In the wake of the attacks, the army increased raids in the occupied West Bank, in particular in the sectors of Jenin but also of Nablus, another large city in the north of this territory occupied since 1967 by the Jewish state. These raids were often interspersed with clashes that left dozens dead on the Palestinian side.
They have arrested around 1,500 wanted people and thwarted hundreds of attacks, according to Israeli army chief Aviv Kohavi.
RT All Fr Trans
News
It’s almost time for the annual Minnesota Children’s Book Festival in Red Wing
Some of Minnesota’s outstanding authors and illustrators are eager to meet kids and parents Saturday, Sept. 17, during the 23rd annual Minnesota Children’s Book Festival at the Anderson Center at Tower View in Red Wing. The free event runs from noon to 5 p.m.
Authors John Coy, Shannon Gibney, Sun Yung Shin and Diane Wilson introduce “Where We Come From,” a book in which each represents a diverse array of experiences. Wilson is Dakota, Shin is Korean-American, Gibney is Black and Irish-American, and Coy is Irish- and Scottish-American.
Erin Soderberg Downing shares her middle-grade novel “The Great Peach Experiment 2: The Peach Pit,” and Anika Fajardo weaves a tale of long-lost sisters in “Meet Me Halfway.” Phyllis Root offers a lyrical picture book, “Celia Planted a Garden: The Story of Celia Thaxter and Her Island Garden,” the biography of a New England nature poet. Loren Stringer’s picture book “The Dark was Done,” teaches little ones about overcoming fears and appreciating the beauty in all things — even the dark. Stephen Shaskan inserts some goofiness with “Pizza and Taco: Too Cool for School,” a young graphic novel in which the two friends meet the new cool kid.
Taking place outdoors, the festival includes face-painting by Sheila, stilting, children’s literature from the University of Minnesota Kerlan Collection, art-making activities, bookmaking with ArtReach, table tennis, giant bubbles, a hands-on activity by Goodhue County Historical Society, and balloon animals by David Olson.
News
Bulls Could Soon Surpass 18,000 Nifty50
mini
Trade Setup for Monday, September 12: The participation of banking and IT spaces in the overall market upside suggests that the Nifty50 could head towards 18,000 this week, experts say. Here’s what the technical charts suggest.
India’s equity benchmarks managed to end higher for a second straight day in a choppy session on Friday, but gave up much of their intraday gains. Overall, investors digested the hawkish comments from the Fed and the biggest hike in its key rate from the ECB.
What do the graphs suggest for Dalal Street?
“A long bullish candle on the weekly chart shows an attempt to break out at significant overhead resistance around 17,800. A failure to show follow-on buying from here could mean a minor downside correction,” a- he declared.
All eyes on 18,000
A breakout at the strong wall of 17,700 to 17,800 levels supported mainly by the banking space and encouraging signs from the IT pack add to the belief that the Nifty50 could retest the 18,000 mark this week, Chief Analyst Sameet Chavan technique and derivatives at Angel Un, says CNBCTV18.com.
“If the global peers support, we won’t be surprised to see the index move towards the 18,200-18,350 levels… We advise traders to continue with a buy on the downside and short break strategy. add new longs towards the 17,675-17,500 support area,” he added.
Here are the key things to know about the market ahead of the September 12 session:
Stocks on Wall Street indices rallied on Friday as investors went on a buying spree, ignoring worries about the economic outlook. The S&P 500 jumped 1.5%, the Dow Jones 1.2% and the Nasdaq Composite 2.1%. Investors await inflation data in the world’s largest economy this week for clues.
Earlier in the day, a surge in bank stocks lifted European markets on expectation of further monetary policy tightening from the ECB. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index gained 1.5%. Bankers expect the central bank to announce another 75 basis point hike.
What to expect on Dalal Street?
HDFC Securities’ Shetti thinks the Nifty50 could remain choppy in the near term.
“A dip below immediate support at 17,770 could trigger a short-term correction. At the highs, 17,925 is likely to be a significant hurdle,” he said.
Major Moving Averages
In a positive sign, the Nifty50 sits more than one percent above its long-term simple moving average:
|Period (Nb of sessions)
|ADM
|Nifty50
|Clever bank
|5
|17,832.3
|
40,407.9
|ten
|17,843.4
|40,429.5
|20
|17,774.7
|40,113.3
|50
|17,679.4
|39,804.4
|100
|17,619.4
|
39,380.7
|200
|17,617.8
|38,997.2
FII/DII activity
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to buy Indian stocks for a fourth consecutive day on Friday, in line with the trend of recent weeks.
The maximum call open interest is accrued at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.4 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 19,000, with 1.3 lakh, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum open interest to sell is 17,000, with 1.6 lakh contracts, and 17,500, with over 85,000.
This indicates a strong hurdle at 18,000 and immediate support at 17,500 followed by a strong base at 17,000.
Here are five stocks that have seen an increase in open interest as well as price:
|Store
|Current IO
|CPM
|Price change (%)
|Change in OI (%)
|GSPL
|3,460,000
|255
|6.10%
|38.01%
|ASTRAL
|998 800
|2,560
|4.76%
|27.84%
|GUJGASLTD
|3,940,000
|508.05
|4.14%
|17.32%
|SHREECEM
|341,250
|24,290
|0.57%
|15.85%
|LTTS
|879,000
|3,768.95
|3.90%
|9.85%
Long relaxation
|Store
|Current IO
|CPM
|Price change (%)
|Change in OI (%)
|TOURBILLON
|725,550
|1,756.95
|-3.03%
|-10.27%
|LION CUB
|8,805,000
|177.2
|-0.25%
|-4.88%
|METROPOLIS
|1,169,700
|1,483.95
|-0.29%
|-4.74%
|AMBUJACEM
|80,218,800
|455.2
|-1.98%
|-4.68%
|INDIGO
|5,074,800
|1,933.55
|-0.97%
|-4.37%
(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
|Store
|Current IO
|CPM
|Price change (%)
|Change in OI (%)
|CONCOR
|6,890,000
|753.1
|3.21%
|-8.87%
|Crompton
|4,341,000
|417.1
|0.98%
|-8.43%
|DIXON
|599,000
|4,515
|2.91%
|-7.70%
|BANDHANBNK
|30,798,000
|293.3
|0.15%
|-6.92%
|POLYCAB
|764,700
|2,539.80
|1.44%
|-6.75%
(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
|Store
|Current IO
|CPM
|Price change (%)
|Change in OI (%)
|Recorder
|2,564,100
|1,808.05
|-4.71%
|21.41%
|VOLTAS
|4,261,500
|970.75
|-1.05%
|9.50%
|M&Ms
|10,290,700
|1,306.90
|-1.38%
|7.88%
|ACC
|3,497,000
|2,381.50
|-2.13%
|7.15%
|PFCs
|51,621,200
|116.15
|-0.73%
|6.13%
(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)
A total of 38 stocks in BSE’s broadest index – the BSE 500 – hit 52-week highs. Four of them were part of the Sensex benchmark of 30 stocks: ICICI Bank, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra and SBI.
|ABFRL
|CONCOR
|M&Ms
|SKFINDIA
|ADANIENT
|HAL
|M&MFIN
|SOLARINDES
|ADANIPORTS
|ICICIBANK
|MAHLIFE
|TATAINVEST
|AMBUJACEM
|IDFC
|OBEROIRLTY
|THERMAX
|APOLLOTIRE
|INDHOTEL
|PATANJALI
|TINDIA
|ASAHIINDIA
|CCI
|PIDILITIND
|TIMKEN
|ASTRAL
|KEI
|RATNAMANI
|VINATIORGA
|BAJAJHLDNG
|CSK
|SBIN
|YESBANK
|BANQUEARODA
|LAXMIMACH
|SCHAEFFLER
|SQUAD
|LEMON
|SIEMENS
On the other hand, Natco Pharma was the only stock in the 500 script basket to hit a 52-week low.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
7 fun things to do in the Twin Cities this fall
Get in the car, grab a pumpkin-spiced something and head out to a park, a museum, a festival or one of these other fun things to do we’ve found to celebrate fall in Minnesota.
GO FOR A DRIVE
Driving through the fall colors for freshly picked Honeycrisp apples (or other bounties from our state’s harvest), what could be more Minnesotan?
September is Drive the Great River Road month, and this year’s theme is a celebration of Fall Harvest on Minnesota’s stretch of this scenic roadway along the Mississippi River.
Check out more things to do in our fall arts guide.
Minnesota Grown has themed itineraries — including a “Romantic Getaway” to the St. Cloud area (glamping, anyone?) and a “Foodie Tour” of the Twin Cities metro — but you can also design your own trip using an interactive tool at Minnesotagrown.com/great-river-road/#adventure.
- INFO: Get ideas for stops at farms, markets, farm-to-table restaurants, parks, scenic points, commercial districts, lodging options at more along the Great River Road from the Headwaters of the Mississippi at Itasca State Park all the way to the southeast border with Wisconsin and Iowa at Minnesotagrown.com/great-river-road/.
VISIT AN APPLE ORCHARD
While Afton Apple is celebrating its 32nd anniversary the weekend of Sept. 10-11, there’s plenty of fun to look forward to all fall long at this Hastings favorite — including a 15-acre corn maze opening Sept. 24. Pick a variety of apples now; pumpkin season begins in late September. There are also hayrides, a playground, a petting farm, a retail store (with frozen pies and crisps), a cafe and so much more.
- INFO: 14421 90th St. S., Hastings. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. $7 for general admission, $5 for ages four and under (no admission required for retail store). More hours and events at aftonapple.com. More apple orchards and pumpkin patches at minnesotagrown.com.
ATTEND A HARVEST FESTIVAL
Save the date: Stillwater Harvest Fest, held the second weekend of October each year, is billed as the “Midwest’s Premier Giant Pumpkin Festival.” Highlights include the weighing of the giant pumpkins — and later, the smashing of giant pumpkins from a crane. Other highlights include a chili cookoff, pumpkin regatta and a kids’ costume parade.
- INFO: Stillwater Harvest Fest will be held in downtown Stillwater on Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9. It’s free and open to the public (but some events do have a charge, such as the Beer Garden). More details to come at harvestfeststillwater.com. Find other fall festivals at Exploreminnesota.com.
ADMIRE THE FALL COLORS
No need to wait for the fall colors to turn at Como Park’s Marjorie McNeely Conservatory: White, pink, lime green and purple chrysanthemums will bloom in early October during the first half of the Fall Flower Show in the Sunken Garden. In early November, the show will be refreshed with yellow, lime green, bronze, red and orange colored chrysanthemum blooms. Look for the blooms to be framed with ornamental grasses and pepper plants.
- INFO: Como Park’s Marjorie McNeely Conservatory, 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul. Oct. 8-Nov. 27 (closed for mid-show change Oct. 31-Nov. 4). Reservations required. Comozooconservatory.org/como/sunken-garden-2/.
SOLVE A MYSTERY
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will be on scene at the Minnesota History Center — but no worries, there is no crime to investigate
At least, not a real one.
The BCA collaborated with the St. Paul-based Exhibits Development Group on “Sherlock Holmes: The Exhibition,” which opens at the Minnesota History Center on Thursday, Oct. 20.
But you will be the one helping to solve the crime.
As part of this mystery, you will see original manuscripts, period artifacts and investigative tools influenced and used by Sherlock Holmes.
(Cool fact: Did you know that the University of Minnesota is home to the largest collection of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle items in the world? Objects from the collection make up part of this exhibition.)
“This exhibit showcases areas of forensic science that enabled Sherlock Holmes to solve crimes,” according to the Minnesota Historical Society, “and brings to life the historic underpinnings of author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s rich and vibrant stories.”
Note: The exhibition kicks off during MEA weekend, when kids across Minnesota are off from school.
- INFO: Minnesota History Center, 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. Oct. 20-April 2. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Cost: $12 for general admission to the History Center, $8 for ages 5 to 17 (ticket price includes access to all exhibits). Members get in free. More details and tickets at mnhs.org/historycenter/activities/museum/sherlock.
GO BIRDING
The fall is a great time to explore a state park — and learn about some of our feathered friends: Birders of all levels are invited to meet up with the St. Paul Audubon Society for a “Bird Up” at William O’Brien State Park in Marine on St. Croix from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. An Audubon contact who is familiar with the park will be on hand as people try and find and identify birds.
Located about an hour from the Twin Cities, the park notes that birdwatchers frequently spot woodpeckers, bluebirds, orioles, herons, raptors and a variety of warblers.
- INFO: William O’Brien State Park, 16821 O’Brien Trail North, Marine on St. Croix. Cost (for state parks): One-day vehicle permits are $7 ($35 for annual vehicle permits). Find other Birds Ups scheduled throughout the fall — including one at Swede Hollow Park in St. Paul — at saintpaulaudubon.org/upcoming-events/.
JUMP IN THE LAKE
There’s a coastal village in Sweden with a curious ritual: After waking up, almost every resident goes to the local pier to take a dip in the sea. There are customs that accompany this tradition, such as the wearing of bathrobes. In an exhibit now at the American Swedish Institute, photographer Peggy Anderson documents the bathrobed Swedes in an evolving portrait series in which she also explores her own connections to Sweden.
Here in the land of 10,000 lakes, an upcoming play date at the Institute — “Kids at the Castle: Wonderful Water” — is inspired by the exhibit and designed for chldren ages two to five. For everyone else, the photography exhibit runs through Oct. 30. A book, “The Morning Dip” can also be purchased at the gift shop — and might just inspire you to start your own dip.
- INFO: American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis, through Oct. 30. General admission, $12 (free for members and children up to age five). Also: “Kids at the Castle: Wonderful Water,” an event designed for children ages two to five (adults must accompany them and no, there’s no lake to jump in): 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. $8 per family. Asimn.org/exhibition/the-morning-dip/
Martin Schram: U.S. military chiefs seek to disarm politicians
Ukraine says Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been ‘completely shut down’
Skywatch: Harvest moon is shining bright this weekend and beyond
death of a Palestinian after being injured in an Israeli army raid – RT in French
It’s almost time for the annual Minnesota Children’s Book Festival in Red Wing
Bulls Could Soon Surpass 18,000 Nifty50
7 fun things to do in the Twin Cities this fall
Liverpool vs Napoli: Reds’ rocky start to season continues with 4-1 Champions League win over Italians
Fall arts: Minnesota artists shine, from renowned museums to neighborhood festivals
Singapore Curbs Crypto Ads at F1 Grand Prix
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports2 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News4 weeks ago
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
News2 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed