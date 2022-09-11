News
Mercedes-Amg Eqs 53 and Audi A8l Facelift Review First Drive Review
Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 has big shoes to fill given that it is Mercedes Benz’s first all-electric AMG and also has a 55-year heritage filled with everything from high-capacity, thunderous V8s to most powerful four-cylinder in the world. Simran Rastogi finds out if the AMG EQS 53 meets all his expectations.
The Audi A8L is known for being a quintessential business limo with a work-not-play attitude that is reflected in its styling. However, that all changed with the 2022 version of the Audi A8 L. Changes include more customization options in the cabin and a predictive active suspension that eliminates the (tough) job of lifting the car to clear speed breakers. . However, is this the most luxurious offer in the country today that Simran Rastogi discovers?
Watch the video to learn more
News
Trudy Rubin: Queen Elizabeth’s death deprives Britain and the world of a rock of stability
When it comes to Queen Elizabeth II, it is the marmalade sandwich I will always remember.
For those who never saw the video she made with an animated Paddington Bear that was released during her Platinum Jubilee in June, now is the time to watch it on YouTube. Watching Paddington tip his hat and thank the queen “for everything” (after she has just pulled a marmalade sandwich from her purse to show him) was incredibly touching.
But, when the two then began to clink their spoons on their teacups in tune with the ongoing celebrations outside Buckingham Palace, it was a reminder that, underneath her fabled sense of duty, Elizabeth was also human. No scriptwriter could have produced the twinkle in her eye and the clear enjoyment she showed alongside her bearish companion.
Queen Elizabeth was a rock, the world leader who was there for our entire lives, from post-World War II through the end of the imperial era through the Cold War and the Unipolar U.S. Moment up until our current Age of Uncertainty. That is what makes her long-expected passing at age 96 still so shocking to absorb.
But it was those flashes of humor, those rare hints of deeper emotions (sometimes reflected in the colors of her outfits) that made her such a compelling figure. The world seems even more unstable now that she is gone.
There was something incredibly reassuring about having the same queen in England even as dictators were toppled, presidents were defeated by voters, civil wars raged in the Mideast, and prime ministers rose and fell in Britain.
When one turned on the morning news to learn what new tragedies had befallen Ukraine, what right-wing pols were gaining strength in Europe, or how many farmers had died in Pakistani floods, there was one thing you could be sure of: Queen Elizabeth was still there.
Even when her family became the stuff of soap operas, she almost always rose above the drama. Her biggest mistake was taking too long to acknowledge the intense public distress over the death of Princess Diana in 1997, which generated immense public criticism. But her commonsense antennae kicked in and she rectified the damage during Diana’s funeral by bringing the family outside Buckingham Palace and bowing to Diana’s casket as the cortege passed by.
The queen was also the global exemplar of values that seem to have long ago gone out of fashion: devotion to duty and country and traditions in the best sense, not as attributes that are claimed exclusively by one race or political party. “I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service,” she told Britons on her 21st birthday in 1947, when she was still a princess.
So, if the world is bereft by the loss of Elizabeth the Great Stabilizer, the impact on Britain will be far more destabilizing. Already, British commentators are stunned at the fact that, after 70 years, the lyrics to the national anthem must change from “God Save the Queen” to “God Save the King,” Charles III. And the faces on British coinage and postage stamps must also be redone.
As for Charles, there is no way he can live up to his mother’s 70-year example. One can only wish him good luck.
Queen Elizabeth “was the rock on which modern Britain was built,” said new British Prime Minister Liz Truss, in front of 10 Downing Street, after the queen’s passing. Poor Truss only got the traditional permission to form a government on Tuesday — from the ill queen at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The queen, as always, did her duty, despite her poor health.
Now Truss, not a popular political figure, faces the huge challenges of inflation, soaring energy prices, economic malaise and the consequences of a hard Brexit that she championed — all as the country is going through a period of mourning.
The queen had hinted obliquely (she did not do politics openly) that she did not favor Brexit and hoped for close relations with Europe. In 2018, she told the king and queen of the Netherlands that Britain was looking “toward a new partnership with Europe” and that Britain’s shared values with Europe were “our greatest asset.”
Unfortunately, Truss’ tough anti-EU positions spell trouble for future trade relations and could provoke new troubles in Northern Ireland, threatening the 1988 Good Friday accord between Northern Irish Protestants and Catholics.
That would be a tragedy, and it brings me to what I believe was one of Queen Elizabeth’s finest moments.
That moment came with the queen’s historic handshake in Belfast in June 2012 with former top IRA commander Martin McGuinness, then deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, in an amazing moment of reconciliation at which the monarch wore an emerald green outfit. The moment was even more stunning because McGuinness was a top official of the IRA when the organization killed the queen’s beloved cousin, Lord Louis Mountbatten, in a bomb blast in 1979.
It was a reminder that Queen Elizabeth was not only a rock for Britain and the world, but possessed keen diplomatic skills that were not always apparent. Her death is another reminder that we are heading into very uncertain times.
News
latest news 2 firearms stolen in burglary at Rep. Karen Bass’s home
A burglar or burglars broke into Rep. Karen Bass’ home on Friday night and fled with two guns, the Los Angeles mayoral candidate said in a statement released Saturday.
In the brief statement, Bass said she returned home on Friday to find obvious signs of a break-in and police were called. She said the thief or thieves stole two firearms, which were “stored securely” but left behind cash, electronics and other valuables.
“It’s nerve-wracking and unfortunately it’s something far too many Angelenos have faced,” Bass said.
When contacted for comment after the statement was released, LAPD officials said they were checking their records for more details about the incident.
“We have not released any specific information as to when [the break-in occurred]said Officer J. Chavez, the department’s spokesman.
Bass, a six-term congressman representing parts of the Westside and South Los Angeles, has built a double-digit lead over billionaire mall developer Rick Caruso in polls for the mayoral race, less than two month of election day.
The race has intensified in recent days, with Bass and Caruso pressing each other to come clean about their relationship with USC, which has been rocked by multiple scandals in recent years.
Bass is facing new questions about a $95,000 scholarship awarded to her by USC in 2011, which federal prosecutors have said is ‘essential’ to their investigation into allegations of corruption within the USC’s social work program. ‘university.
News
William, Harry, Catherine and Meghan come together to honor Queen Elizabeth II
WINDSOR, England — Prince William, Prince Harry and their wives gathered at Windsor Castle on Saturday afternoon, appearing to put aside their breakup to pay tribute to their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
Hundreds of mourners and visitors lined the four-mile path to the castle, craning their necks for a glimpse of the royal family and cheering as the quartet appeared.
Princes William and Harry, along with Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stopped in front of a large ornate memorial for the Queen, pausing to read handwritten notes and admire the bouquets the mourners had left throughout the day.
The reunion was a notable and striking event given that the siblings have grown apart in recent years, particularly after Harry and Meghan’s decision to leave the royal family for a life in the United States.
In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired last year, Harry and Meghan revealed a series of allegations and details about their lives before and after their estrangement from the royal family. Meghan said she had had suicidal thoughts while involved with the Royal Family.
Harry explained how he felt “really let down” by his father, the current King Charles III, who he said stopped taking his calls at one point as the couple recalled their royal duties.
Amid growing speculation of a growing breakup, Harry also said his relationship with his brother, William, was about giving “space”, and Meghan said she cried before her wedding following a disagreement with Catherine, also known as Kate.
Both Harry and Meghan spoke warmly of the late Queen during this interview, with the Duchess saying she has “always been wonderful to me”.
Meghan also alleged that in the months leading up to the birth of her son Archie, a royal insider expressed “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin was when he was born.” She did not reveal who made the comments as it would be “very damaging to them.”
The couple had frequently criticized media tabloids for their coverage of Meghan. Some black women have argued that some media’s coverage of the Los Angeles native’s roots points to underlying racism in British society.
Charles was greeted by cheering crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace on Friday when he addressed the nation as they mourned the death of his mother.
In his speech, he paid tribute to his ‘beloved mum’ and gave a nod to his own children, announcing that Prince William would take his old title of Prince of Wales and saying he wanted to ‘express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.
Daniel Arkin reported from Windsor; Mirna Alsharif reported from New York.
Yulia Talmazan, Yasmine Salam and Adela Suleiman contributed.
News
Mets call up slugging prospect Mark Vientos as Starling Marte goes on the 10-day IL
This is certainly not how they wanted it to happen, but the Mets are calling up Mark Vientos.
Vientos, a consensus top ten prospect in the Mets’ system, is taking Starling Marte’s spot on the active roster for the time being. Marte was placed on the 10-day injured list as the fracture in his right middle finger has still not healed well enough for him to play. Marte’s IL stint is backdated to Wednesday, Sept. 7. He will be eligible to return on Saturday, Sept. 17 for the Mets’ game at Citi Field against the Pirates.
Vientos will join the Mets for their game on Saturday night in Miami, according to manager Buck Showalter, “if the airlines cooperate.” He is 22 years old and the club’s second-round draft pick in 2017 out of his South Florida high school.
With 24 home runs at Triple-A this year and a 6-4 frame, Vientos is regarded as one of the best power hitters on the Mets’ farm. The right-handed batting third baseman spent the entire season at Triple-A, where he slugged .519 in 427 plate appearances. While he struck out in 28.6% of his plate appearances for Syracuse this year, he also walked in 10.3% of them. By wRC+, Vientos was 29% better than the average Triple-A hitter this season.
He becomes the second big-name Mets’ third base prospect to earn a major league callup this season, joining Brett Baty, who recently hit the IL himself after thumb surgery. Vientos will wear No. 27.
For Marte, the injury never seemed serious, as the Mets publicly stated that they thought he’d be able to avoid the injured list. By placing him on it, though, the team can see if Vientos provides a spark while making sure Marte heals properly for the playoffs. Marte has not played since Sept. 6, the day he was hit by a pitch on the finger, causing the injury.
News
Suspect wanted in series of Chicago lakeside restaurant robberies – NBC Chicago
Chicago police are looking for a suspect who robbed at least four restaurants and food stands along the shores of Lake Michigan in recent weeks.
Authorities say the suspect entered at least three different businesses by breaking a window and grabbing a cash register from inside. In the fourth case, the suspect drilled a hole in the roof of the business and removed a cash register.
The suspect is targeting restaurants and food stalls along the lake, officials say, and all four robberies have taken place since August 31.
The burglaries took place:
-1100 block of South Lake Shore Drive East, 8/31 at 7 p.m.
-1400 block of South Lake Shore Drive West, 8/31 between 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. on 9/1
-700 block of East Solidarity Drive, 9/8 at 3:46
-200 block of North Lakefront Drive, 9/8 at 4:56
The suspect is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old and wore a black hooded Nike sweatshirt, a light blue surgical mask and red and black gloves during the flights.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Chicago Police Department.
News
Charley Walters: For Vikings, it’s either playoffs or a 2023 rebuild
How the Minnesota Vikings play this season will determine what they’ll do in 2023.
If new coach Kevin O’Connell can turn around a team that has missed the playoffs the past two seasons and win, say, 10 games and a playoff berth, owners Zygi and Mark Wilf should feel good about building for the immediate future.
But just six or seven victories could cause ownership to decide it’s finally time to rebuild, as are the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears in the division. That could mean ushering out high-paid veterans and replacing them with younger players. That could also mean trying to unload QB Kirk Cousins, 34, and his $36 million contract, if he’s still marketable, and gambling on a QB in the first round of next April’s draft.
Barring an unforeseen collapse, O’Connell and first-year GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will get at least three years to make the Vikings a contender. The Vikings are still paying fired coach Mike Zimmer and GM Rick Spielman this year and next year. Those deals total about $11 million a year.
Since the 2010 season, an EmpireStakes.com analysis of 49 first-year NFL head coaches (without any previous NFL head coaching experience) shows an average first-season won-loss record of 6-10, with just 22.4 percent making the playoffs.
The Packers in Sunday afternoon’s season opener against the Vikings will emphasize running the ball with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. That should make it interesting for the Vikings’ new three-man defensive line.
Despite the offensive-minded O’Connell, the strength of the Vikings is still going to be running the ball to loosen the defense to pass to Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. Dalvin Cook remains among the top five running backs in the NFL.
New wideout Jalen Reagor, 23, signed for two years, if the Vikings can unlock his potential, could be the eventual replacement for Thielen, 32. But his short-term role is punt returns.
It’s imperative that Vikings pass rushers Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith remain healthy — they have no reliable backups. The Vikings also remain thin on size in the defensive line, and it’s still surprising they didn’t try to re-sign Sheldon Richardson or another large body.
Cheapest tickets available for Sunday’s Vikings-Packers game are $118; most expensive $1,046, per gametime.com.
Average Vikings home ticket price this season is $108.79. The Packers’ average, $128.93, per olbg.com.
Vikings followers will spend an average of $51.70 per person on food during games this season, regardless of where they’re viewed, with pizza the favorite purchase, per a survey by usbetting.org. Miami Dolphins fans spend the most, an average of $79.80 per game.
The Packers’ Lambeau Field ranks No. 1 among fan reviews of the world’s most iconic sports stadiums. The Twins’ Target Field is No. 10, per betsports.com. The Chicago Cubs’ Wrigley Field is No. 6, the Boston Red Sox’s Fenway Park No. 15.
The Packers, by the way, recently reported record revenue of nearly $600 million for the previous 12 months.
Erin Andrews, Greg Olsen, Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Rinaldi make the call for Fox’s Vikings-Packers 3:25 p.m. telecast, with Jay Alter and Kirk Morrison doing the ESPN radio broadcast.
Fifty-two percent of bettors via BetOnline.ag have wagered the Vikings will win their division ahead of the Packers, who have received 29 percent of bets.
Unsigned former Vikings defensive end Everson Griffin’s NFL career almost certainly has ended at age 34.
Former Vikings first-round draft pick QB Teddy Bridgewater, 29, has ended up with the Dolphins after turns with the Broncos, Panthers and Saints.
Louie Varland, 24, who pitched exceptionally well in his major league debut Wednesday for the Twins in Yankee Stadium, is the second North St. Paul grad to make it to the big leagues. The other is Don Arlich, now 79, another strong-arm who pitched briefly for the Houston Colt .45s in 1965-66.
Mahtomedi’s 6-foot-11 Sean Hjelle struck out six in five innings for the San Francisco Giants against Milwaukee on Thursday.
Mike Baumann, 26, the former Mahtomedi star, last week pitched five innings for the Baltimore Orioles against Toronto.
Varland, Hjelle and Baumann are former Metro East Conference pitchers.
The Tigers have released Logan Shore, 27, the former Coon Rapids pitcher and Minnesota prep player of the year who received a $1.5 million signing bonus from the Oakland Athletics seven years ago.
Woodbury’s Max Meyer, 23, the hard-throwing former Gopher who made his major league debut with the Miami Marlins two months ago, is rehabbing in Jupiter, Fla., after successful Tommy John surgery on his right arm in Los Angeles last month. Meyer had a ligament taken out of his right wrist and wrapped around his injured elbow.There’s a chance he could pitch late in 2023, but it probably won’t be until 2024 spring training.
Former Twins manager of the year Paul Molitor left last week to work with Twins prospects in Fort Myers, Fla.
Joe Alt, the highly driven 6-8, 317-pound former Totino Grace tight end who made seven All-America freshman teams as an offensive lineman last year, is starting at left tackle for Notre Dame.
Alt’s older brother, Mark, 30, the 6-4, 201-pound former Gophers, NHL and minor league defenseman, has had nearly a dozen lucrative offers to play in Europe this season.
Alt’s father, John, 60, was a Pro Bowl offensive tackle during a 13-year career with the Kansas City Chiefs. Best advice he gave his kids: “Focus on your job no matter what’s happening during the game or your career. Don’t look too far down line, and take care of here and now. Stay in your moment.”
John Alt was a 6-8 basketball star at Columbia Heights before choosing to play football at Iowa.
“I actually liked basketball better in high school and had offers to play it in college, but my coach (Ron Raveling) said six-foot-eight basketball players are a dime a dozen, and six-foot-eight football players are a rare jewel. I listened to him.”
Quarterback Brandon Alt, no known relation to John Alt, is a six-year senior at Bemidji State via Park-Cottage Grove and leads the Division II Northern Sun Conference in passing with 29 completions in 48 throws.
Michael Floyd, the former Cretin-Derham Hall, Notre Dame, Arizona Cardinals and Vikings wideout, is wide receivers coach for Concordia-St. Paul.
It’s a baby boy named Bear Weber for former Gophers record-setting QB Adam Weber and wife Jazmin.
“He’s definitely fitting of the name — he’a little animal,” Adam said.
Weber and Jazmin reside in Dayton, Minn. On Monday, Weber, 35, will join former Gophers basketball star Blake Hoffarber to begin a career at the Marsh McLennan insurance agency.
Of his alma mater Gophers, Weber said, “This is a big year with the six-year crew coming back. The real test will be once the Big Ten starts.”
Ex-Gophers wideout Drew Wolitarsky, 27, has 30 receptions and a TD for for the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers, who have him signed through 2023. Also in the CFL are ex-Gophers Steven Richardson, 26, with the British Columbia Lions, and Simoni Lawrence, 33, with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Gophers junior punter Mark Crawford from Australia is 28 years old.
James Laurinaitis, the former Wayzata football star, is a first-year graduate assistant for Notre Dame, which lost its season opener to Laurinaitis’ alma mater Ohio State last week.
Ball State athletics director Beth Goetz, the former Gophers interim a.d., leaves Sept. 23 to become deputy a.d.-chief operating officer at lowa. Goetz next month will be named College Sports Executive of the Year by Women Leaders.
Cretin-Derham Hall grad Tre Holloman, a freshman point guard at Michigan State, scored 25 second-half points, including three straight three-point field goals, in a summer pro-am game in Holt, Mich.
St. Thomas Academy grad Danny McFadden is a sophomore running back at Stanford, where brothers Conor and Pat also played football.
Caledonia’s Isaac Fruechte, who was a wide receiver and captain for coach Jerry Kill’s Gophers, has become offensive coordinator at Winona State.
Simley High’s 2022 Hall of Fame class to be inducted at halftime of Saturday’s football game against Hastings: Jim Richgels, Colleen Sweeney, Angie Garin, Steve Rohlf, Mike Cadwell, Tom Begich, Jim Newman and Russ Hanson.
Tickets for Saturday’s Gophers-Western Illinois football game in Minneapolis could be had over-the-counter for $15.
Former Twin Jim Kaat will be celebrity host for the Pathfinder Village-Baseball Hall of Fame golf invitational at the Leatherstocking course on Sept. 19 in Cooperstown, N.Y., then will join Tony Oliva, Lindsay Whalen, Tony Sanneh and Jeff Munneke to receive Minnesota Sports Icons Awards from Edina-based At The Turn on Sept. 20. The next day, there will be a celebrity golf tournament at Olympic Hills.
DON’T PRINT THAT
Former Vikings cornerback and assistant coach Terence Newman, on fired coach Mike Zimmer, to GoLongTD.com via profootballtalk.nbcsports.com: “He was never in a good mood. … Young guys didn’t want to play for the guy.”
Meanwhile, one prominent Vikings player, privately, termed the team toward the end of last season as “totally dysfunctional.”
It’s clear that Zimmer, 66, never again will get a head coaching job in the NFL, which has become a players, not coaches, league.
With Zimmer gone, it’s unclear whether the Vikings will be any better this season. “But,” one knowledgeable source said, “they’ll be happier.”
Seven months later, it remains puzzling — perhaps it was a ruse — as to why the Vikings brought Jim Harbaugh in for a brief coaching interview. The only other coaching candidate the Vikings seriously considered besides Kevin O’Connell is believed to be Nathaniel Hackett, who was hired by the Denver Broncos.
Russell Wilson’s new contract with the Broncos, averaging $49 million a year, drops the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins and his $35 million per annum to No. 10 among NFL highest-paid QBs this season. The Packers’ Aaron Rodgers is No. 1 at $50.3 million.
Pssst: Wild GM Billy Guerin had an influential connection help expedite star Kirill Kaprizov’s delicate return from Russia to Minnesota.
The Wild are getting $5.65 million from TRIA on a per-season deal for having the orthopedic sports medical firm on a jersey patch.
The Twins, with twice as many games, more annual attendance and stronger TV viewership, could end up getting nearly $15 million next year from a jersey sponsorship patch.
The Twins took shortstop Royce Lewis with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 major league draft. With the No. 5 overall pick, the Atlanta Braves took pitcher Kyle Wright, who is 17-5 with a 3.23 earned-run average this season.
Shortstop Keoni Cavaco, 21, the Twins’ first-round draft pick (No. 13 overall) in 2019 who received a $4.05 million signing bonus, is batting .228 in 388 at-bats for the
Class A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. Cavaco’s composite batting average over three minor league seasons is .223.
The Twins’ first-round draft pick (No. 27 overall) in 2020, first baseman Aaron Sabato, 23, who received a $2.75 million signing bonus, batted .179 in 98 plate appearances for Double-A Wichita, then .226 in 348 PAs for Class A Cedar Rapids. Over two minor league seasons, Sabato is batting .209.
The Triple-A Sacramento baseball team is about to be sold for $90 million, including the ballpark. The St. Paul Saints Triple-A club is worth nearly $50 million.
Ex-Viking Anthony Barr’s five-year contract with the Vikings signed in 2019 was $68 million. Now with the Dallas Cowboys, the 30-year-old linebacker has an incentive deal that could be worth $3 million.
Ex-Viking Rashad Hill signed with Washington for the veteran minimum of $66,000 per week.
The North Carolina basketball team that 6-11 former Prior Lake star Dawson Garcia, 20, left last season and subsequently signed with the Gophers, is No. 1 preseason ranked by ESPN. Gonzaga, despite having lost former Minnehaha Academy stars Jalen Suggs and Chet Holmgren to the NBA the past two years, is No. 2.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, on the benefit of having versatility with young players such as Luis Arraez, Alex Kirilloff, Jose Miranda and Nick Gordon, among others: “These guys are going to move around, all of them. It’s not like we’re trying to find a permanent spot for one, then the other. It actually helps us to make a lineup every day knowing that each one of those guys can play different spots on the field.”
Gophers athletics director Mark Coyle, in an email to friends of the university’s athletics programs, has invited them to view two upcoming name, image and likeness (NIL) Zoom sessions.
It took some diligence, but St. Paul Central’s C Club Hall of Fame plaques that were inexplicably removed from hallways by a former administrator are going to be reinstalled.
OVERHEARD
Wild owner Craig Leipold, on the recent return of star left winger Kirill Kaprizov to Minnesota from Russia: “Fantastic. We had some moments that we were a little worried.”
