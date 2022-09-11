Ministry of Corporate Affairs cracks down on Chinese front companies and mastermind arrested

By CNBCTV18.com

mini The Indian employees were in contact with their Chinese counterparts through the Chinese instant messaging app Husys, which was acting on behalf of Jilian India, the trade affairs ministry said.

One person has been detained in connection with India’s crackdown on Chinese front companies. The Ministry of Commercial Affairs said that the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) had arrested a certain Dortse, a board member of Jilian India Ltd, for orchestrating the formation of a large number of shell companies with links to China to India and providing dummy directors to boards.

The Indian employees were in contact with their Chinese counterparts through the Chinese instant messaging app Husys, which was acting on behalf of Jilian India, according to a statement from the ministry.

Dortse has clearly emerged as the mastermind behind the whole racket of incorporating a large number of shell companies with Chinese links in India and providing shell directors for their boards, he said.

He was found to be a resident of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh according to records filed with the Registrar of Companies, he added.

The arrest was made after simultaneous search and seizure operations by the Ministry of Commercial Affairs on September 8 at the offices of Jillian Consultants India Private Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jilian Hong Kong Ltd, in Gurgaon, Fininty Pvt Ltd in Bangalore and Husys. Consulting Ltd, a former listed company in Hyderabad, according to the ministry.

“Boxes filled with corporate seals and digital signatures of fake administrators were recovered from the site. The Indian employees were in contact with their Chinese counterparts via a Chinese instant messaging application. It was also found that Husys Ltd. was acting on behalf of Jilian India. Ltd. Initial observations reveal that Husys Ltd. had a pact with Jilian Hong Kong Ltd,” he said.

He also said that the investigations carried out to date have revealed the possible involvement of these shell companies in serious financial crimes detrimental to the financial security of the country.