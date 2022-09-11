Nate Diaz submits Tony Ferguson to UFC 279 main event, swears he’ll return to promotion

LAS VEGAS — When this week started, Nate Diaz’s opponent was dominant rising star Khamzat Chimaev — a little parting gift from the UFC as Diaz heads for the door.

Saturday night, with Tony Ferguson as his opponent after several bizarre and unprecedented days, Diaz will leave the promotion as the winner, thanks to a guillotine choke submission 2 minutes and 52 seconds into the fourth round of the main event of the ‘UFC 279. at T-Mobile Arena. And with that, the tradition of Diaz — one of the most popular and unconventional fighters in MMA history — continues.

“I told them, ‘Give me whoever you want,’” Diaz said in his post-fight interview. “At least I have a worthy OG representative of mixed martial arts.”

Diaz was originally supposed to fight Chimaev, but Chimaev dropped 7.5 pounds on Friday, dropping to 178.5 for a fight at 171 pounds. Diaz naturally chose not to fight an overweight opponent. Diaz called Chimaev a “b—-ass rookie” and said he only trained in wrestling during this camp because Chimaev is a dominant wrestler.

Chimaev’s missing weight caused a chain reaction with the UFC trying to salvage the pay-per-view. For most of Friday, promotion officials, including chief commercial officer Hunter Campbell and UFC president Dana White, worked to edit the first three fights. Ferguson agreed to fight Diaz in a five-round bout.

It was the last fight of Diaz’s UFC contract and he indicated he would not be returning to the promotion at this point. Earlier this week, Diaz’s team announced that Diaz would be launching his own combat sports promotion, Real Fight Inc. Diaz has been in the UFC since 2007 and has been a mixed martial arts professional for 18 years.

Nate Diaz flexes after asking Tony Ferguson to hit a guillotine choke in round 4. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

“I want to get out of the UFC for a minute and show all these UFC fighters how to take control and own another sport like you’re supposed to,” Diaz said, adding that he was talking about boxing, kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. . “Conor McGregor didn’t know how to do it. None of these other fighters know how to do it. I’m going to take up another profession and become the best at it.”

And after that?

“Just the f— coming back here to get another UFC title,” Diaz said.

Ferguson was scheduled to fight Li Jingliang, who was traded to a fight with Daniel Rodriguez. Chimaev, meanwhile, took on Kevin Holland in the co-main event.

Diaz (21-13) is a cult favorite who shot to stardom with a 2016 submission win over Conor McGregor. The California native is 2-2 in his last four fights, but came close to knocking out Leon Edwards – who is now the UFC welterweight champion – in his last bout in June 2021.

Ferguson (25-8) has lost five in a row, most recently a knockout loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274 in May. The California native is a former interim UFC lightweight champion. Ferguson, 38, won 12 straight fights from 2013 to 2019, tied for the UFC lightweight record streak with Khabib Nurmagomedov.