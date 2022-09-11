News
New King and Queen consort of the United Kingdom
King Charles III, 73, is the eldest child of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh.
With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son Charles ascended the throne as King Charles III. The official coronation will take place on September 10 at the first proclamation, with Charles officially taking office as the constitutional monarch of the United Kingdom as well as 14 other Commonwealth realms. King Charles’ wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, has now become the official Queen Consort of the United Kingdom, a title reserved for a woman marrying the ruling sovereign of the United Kingdom.
Along with their elevation, here are the key things you need to know about them.
King Charles III, 73, is the eldest child of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh. At birth, he was immediately heir presumptive – the next in line for the throne in the UK – a position he held for nearly 70 years. After completing his education, Charles served in the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy, a centuries-old tradition of the royal family.
His courtship, his subsequent marriage, and the disastrous implosion of the same marriage to Princess Diana née Spencer catapulted Charles into global media attention. He had two children with Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry. The marriage was tumultuous and difficult. The two finally separated in 1992, just 11 years after their marriage due to incompatibility and a 13-year age difference. The whole episode led Charles to have a terse relationship with the press.
As Prince of Wales, Charles assumed official duties on behalf of the Queen. Charles made several hundred appearances each year while in office. Additionally, he has been deeply involved in several philanthropic and charitable causes, with environmentalism, sustainability and the built environment being some of the causes close to his heart. King Charles is also the author and co-author of several books.
Queen Camilla is the second wife of King Charles III. The duo married in 2005. The two had been romantically involved during Charles’ first marriage to Diana. Queen Camilla was blamed for the breakdown of the marriage between the two and as a result was reviled by British tabloids. Since her marriage to King Charles in 2005, Queen Camilla has been elevated to the rank of Duchess of Cornwall although she has not received the title of Princess of Wales which has been retained with Princess Diana. She accompanied King Charles on his trips abroad and on his various appearances in her duties as Duchess of Cornwall.
Just like King Charles, Queen Camilla is also a patron of several philanthropic and charitable causes. Some of the causes she champions are osteoporosis awareness, rape and sexual abuse, literacy, animal welfare, and poverty.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
News
Harrison Ford Shares Indiana Jones 5 Trailer, Says Film Will “Kick Your Ass”
Harrison Ford Returns as Legendary Indiana Jones Explorer on June 30, 2023and to Disney D23 2022 Exhibition On Saturday, Lucasfilm gave audiences their first taste of how digital technology will make the man in the hat look younger than Ford’s 80s.
The trailer has yet to appear online, but CNET’s Sean Keane, who is on the ground at D23, called the footage “spectacular” and says one of the most memorable moments sees Indy savagely whipping a bunch of goons, who respond by pulling out guns and opening fire on our hapless hero. It’s a clear riff from the iconic moment Indy casually shoots the swordsman in Raiders of the Lost Ark, except Indy manages to get out of the way here.
“Indiana Jones movies are about fantasy and mystery, but they’re also about heart,” Ford said from the scene alongside director James Mangold and co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. “We have a great story to tell, and a movie that will kick your ass.”
“I’m very proud to say this one is fantastic,” Ford said, pointing to Waller-Bridge and adding, “And that’s one of the reasons.”
Produced by Steven Spielberg, the fifth Indy film also stars Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones and Antonio Banderas.
Ford teased the first look at the film at Star Wars Anaheim Celebration in May, showing that unmistakable figure on a rope bridge in a shady cave. The film was originally slated for release in 2019, but pandemic delays pushed it back to the summer of 2023. By then, Ford will be just short of his 81st birthday.
Stay tuned to CNET for more live reports from all three days of D23, which runs through Sunday.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
News
NFL season: a glossary of football terms and jargon you’ll need to understand
With these in your arsenal, whether with family, friends, or co-workers, you’ll be able to figure out what’s going on and wow others — or at least get by — with your diverse knowledge. of America’s favorite game.
Back field: This is divided into offensive and defensive sections. The offensive backfield is the area behind the offensive line where the quarterback and running back line up. The defensive backfield is the area behind the defensive line where linebackers and defensive backs line up.
Blitz: A defensive tactic where more than four defenders, sometimes including linebackers or defensive backs who usually don’t cross the line of scrimmage, choose to run full out to the opposing quarterback rather than cover the backfield (see below). over it) in an attempt to tackle or gain possession of the ball.
Down: The action step of the game when the ball is live until it is declared dead and play stops. Most downs start with a snap from center position, but can start with kickoffs and punts. An attack has four tries or less to advance 10 yards from the ball’s original position on the first down to earn another first down and retain possession for another potential series of four tries. Teams start with first down, and each subsequent down is numbered – second, third, and fourth. If an offense fails to make the required 10 yards of forward progression from the first down position, possession passes to the other team.
End area: The area at each end of the field that teams attempt to reach to score a touchdown. Players must either catch the ball inside or carry the ball into the opponents’ end zone which measures 10 yards by 53 ⅓ yards.
Additional point: After scoring a touchdown, a team may choose to attempt a kick, equivalent to a 33-year field goal, through the vertical goal posts at either end of the field to earn an additional point.
Field objective: A kick from a placekicker that goes through the vertical goal posts scores three points for a team. It can be attempted at any time within a team’s four downs, but is usually done when a team is on their fourth down and does not believe a touchdown is possible. The longest field goal in NFL history was made by Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens in 2021. Tucker managed to convert a 66-yard field goal, which bounced off the crossbar and more, so that time was running out to give the Ravens a 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions.
To grope: When a player, who is in control of the ball, drops it or the opposing team drops it – and said player is not considered to be already on the ground and governed by contact. Once a player has fumbled, the offense or defense can recover. If the defense recovers, it is considered a turnover.
Interception: When a defending player catches a forward pass by the offense, usually the quarterback, resulting in a change of possession.
Line of scrimmage: The virtual lines on which the offensive and defensive linemen position themselves. The offensive line runs from sideline to sideline and is marked from the front tip of the ball after a referee spots it. Players cannot cross their respective lines until the ball is broken.
Offensive line: The five players designated to protect the quarterback at all costs – especially on passing plays. However, these same keepers open holes for the ball carriers to pass through. Each attacking line has a cross, who slams the ball to start a down (see above), two guards and two tackles – although more members of the attack can be part of the attacking line.
Sadness: If a team or player is deemed to have violated the Laws of the Game, they will be assessed a penalty. These could take the form of a yardage penalty or loss of down. When a penalty is imposed, an official will throw a yellow flag on the field.
Poached: The area that is formed around the quarterback by his offensive line to prevent a defensive player from firing him.
Red zone: The nickname for the area spanning the final 20 yards that an offense must move to score a touchdown – from the defense’s 20-yard line to the goal line.
Dash : When a ball is advanced by a running offensive player with the ball in their hands, it is called rushing.
Bag: When a defensive player tackles the quarterback, while the ball is in his hands, behind the line of scrimmage for a loss of yardage.
Instantaneous: The action that starts playing from a scrum. For a snap to occur, the center – or in some cases, the long snapper – passes the ball between his legs to the quarterback, punter or starter. In rare cases, the center may direct the snap to a running back, wide receiver, or tight end.
Special teams: All 22 players on the field on punts, field goals, extra points and kickoffs. Specialist players will feature in each phase, such as specialist punters, position kickers and kickoff returners.
Landing: Worth six points, a touchdown is scored if a player carries the ball across the goal line or catches the ball in the opponent’s end zone.
Turnover: A delicious pastry often stuffed with a fruit filling – uh, we digress. When a defensive player gains possession after the offensive team has lost it often via a fumble or interception.
Two-point conversion: After scoring a touchdown, a team has the option of executing a single play from the two-yard line of defense to earn two points, instead of one point via an extra kick. The two-point conversion is complete if the ball is carried over the goal line or caught in the end zone, such as to score a touchdown.
The gritty nitty and the slang
Audible: When a quarterback changes the original play called in the huddle to a different play at the line of scrimmage.
Encroachment: A defensive penalty when, before the snap, a defensive player enters the neutral zone – the area on which players line up before the snap.
Grill: The stadium.
Hard counting: A technique used by quarterbacks by varying their number of audible snaps, telling the center when to snap the ball, with the aim of inadvertently encroaching defensive players into the neutral zone and therefore advancing the offense five yards to following a penalty.
Hurry offense: When an offensive team chooses to run multiple plays in a row without huddle to concert. Usually used when time is of the essence, the goal is to use as little time as possible to run as many games as possible.
Glaze the kicker: The act of calling a time out just as the opposing team’s kicker is about to take a consecutive kick. The tactic is used in hopes of disrupting the kicker’s timing and modeled process. The theory is that the extra time will put more pressure on the kicker to consider the consequences of the situation.
In the trenches: The line of scrimmage where offensive and defensive linemen face off at the snap of the ball.
The locker room guy: Not necessarily a player who is present at every game, but a player who is essential to the success of the team, providing moral support on and off the pitch (see above). Often an older player, the extra experience helps select teams after losses or keep a team focused after a win.
Kick outside: A kick-off deliberately shortened in the hope that the team giving the ball away retains possession of the ball. Usually used at the end of matches by teams following.
Choose six: An interception (pick) that is returned for a touchdown.
Pigskin: A nickname for real football. Rumor has it that the nickname comes from the story that the first soccer balls were made of an inflated pig’s bladder encased in pigskin or similar tough leather. Nowadays, they are made of cowhide.
Punch : When a kicker deliberately chooses not to kick full force in an effort to prevent a possible backward run from a dangerous returner. The ball often finds itself landing short – in and around blockers who rarely touch a ball during the season, let alone a game. Typically used at the end of halves or games, the offensive team concedes distances in hopes of wrapping up a result.
Shotgun: When the quarterback chooses to receive the snap several steps behind the center.
Formation of Victory: When a team is looking to hold a lead and cut time, the team’s quarterback will kneel immediately after the snap, allowing time to run out. Usually used by a winning team at the end of halves or matches.
CNN’s David Close and Homero de la Fuente contributed to this report.
Sports
News
Mets bats come alive, Carlos Carrasco goes six solid innings in 11-3 win over the Marlins
The Mets began Saturday night game without the National League East lead for the first time since April.
Naturally, that invited some alarmist fans to worry more than they should have, sinking into the cold comfort of the Mets being a disappointment like they’d been so many times in previous years.
There’s a reason why the past is the past though. These 2022 Mets turned in the exact game that they and their fanbase needed, drubbing the Marlins 11-3 in Miami. Five players recorded multiple hits, Carlos Carrasco gave them six stress-free innings, and after an eight-run inning in the fourth all but ended things, they kept their foot on the gas and scored even more after that.
The offense had been the concern for the Mets during most of the last 40 days or so, the period in which Atlanta sprinted from behind and caught them in the standings. While many would point out that the offensive explosion on Saturday came against the underperforming Marlins, it also came against Pablo Lopez, the fine Miami pitcher that’s sported a 3.45 ERA over the last three seasons.
Within the somewhat struggling lineup, even the most downtrodden Mets found some hits on Saturday night. Eduardo Escobar keeps surging in the right direction. The switch hitter collected three hits, two of which went for extra bases. He ran his hitting streak to eight games and scorched his 16th homer of the season, which cleared the deepest part of the outfield wall in center field. The Mets would have liked Escobar (.690 OPS entering the game) to do this all season, but it’s nice to get this type of production from him now as every at-bat matters just a little bit more.
James McCann (.552 OPS at the start of Saturday, though some of that is due to injuries) also had one of his better days of the season. McCann has seen a large percentage of his playing time go to Tomas Nido, as the aforementioned injuries and a putrid season at the plate have swallowed him up. But a 2-for-5 night with a very impressive opposite-field double showed that McCann can still occasionally be the guy the Mets paid so handsomely in free agency.
Like Escobar, Francisco Lindor fell just a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. His home run in the fifth inning landed in the second deck of the left field seats to supply the Mets’ tenth run of the evening, a perfect physical representation of just how thoroughly they dominated the Marlins in this game. Mark Canha’s homer an inning earlier didn’t travel as far, but it was worth four times as many runs. The grand slam was the first of Canha’s career, coming on his 93rd homer in his eighth MLB season and putting a snowman in the run column for the visitor’s half of the fourth inning.
Nearly everything that happened for the Mets was a jumbo dose of much-needed fun. A laugher on the scoreboard and in the dugout was a necessity at this point in the season, both to hold off the Braves and the worrisome fans, but also to remind the guys in blue and orange that they are still capable of pulverizing their opponent.
Once the outcome of the game was obvious, Bryce Montes de Oca emerged from the bullpen. It’s hard to draw up a more fun reliever to inject into this team. Montes de Oca’s shoulders make it look as though the hanger is still in his jersey, and he was responsible for each of the 11 hardest-thrown pitches of the game. He had a sinker buzz into McCann’s glove at 102.4 mph and a cutter that ran in at 97.7. It’d be foolish to expect anything more out of Montes de Oca right now than September support, but his cameo has certainly proven that he can be an electric part of the Mets’ future bullpen if he can harness his Formula 1-style pitches.
Speed-first, hitting-never Terrance Gore also dove into the pool, getting some late-game action in left field and striking out on three pitches in the ninth inning. A chance to take the series from the Marlins awaits the Mets on Sunday, and if they score even half as many runs as they did on Saturday, they stand a very good chance of accomplishing that goal.
News
Boise Pride Fest postpones ‘Drag Kids’ performance due to ‘heightened security concerns’
The annual Boise Pride Fest, which is due to take place September 9-11, has postponed its ‘Drag Kids’ performance after it garnered national attention, although the group is citing ‘heightened security concerns’ – not the inappropriate nature of the event itself.
The original festival proudly advertised a children’s drag show, describing it as a “show like no other”. with children from the age of 11.
“You’ve watched queens and kings and now it’s time to see the children”, a pamphlet describing the event reads.
“A drag show like no other, the Drag Kids range in age from 11 to 18 and are ready to bring it all to the Boise Pride Festival stage,” he exclaimed.
The original program of the festival shows that the performance of “Drag Kids” was to take place on Sunday, September 11 at 12:45 p.m. However, that event has since been postponed, the group announced Thursday.
“While the vast majority of our sponsors and supporters have expressed their support for the Boise Pride Festival and the Drag Kids program, we have made the very difficult decision to postpone this performance due to heightened security concerns,” the band announced in a statement. “The health and well-being of children, their parents and Festival participants are our priority. The children who were going to perform have the enthusiastic support of their community and the support and consent of their parents. We support children 1000% and their choice to be themselves, to stand up for their truth and to express themselves. »
However, Boise Pride has made it clear that they are not ruling out the possibility of a performance in the future.
“They are brave, beautiful and deserve their chance to be in the spotlight, and we want to give them that at a later date,” Boise Pride wrote, while Drag Kids co-producer and host Riley Burrows described the decision as “extremely difficult to make.”
Statement from Boise Pride: pic.twitter.com/0A7iGyZyfr
— Pride of Boise (@boisepride) September 8, 2022
The Boise Pride announcement coincides with another Pride festival that has garnered national attention – Illinois’ Decatur Pride Fest taking place Sept. 17, which is set to feature a “youth drag show.”
A HUGE thank you to all of our sponsors for this year’s Pride Fest! Check out the event page (link below) for more details!
Posted by Decatur Pride on Thursday, September 1, 2022
It is still unclear if this group will cancel the performance of the kid’s drag show as the date is getting closer.
News
Dhante Jackson, accused of abusing and killing an 8-year-old girl in Merced, arrested after months of manhunt
FRESNO, Calif. — A man has been arrested accused of killing 8-year-old Sophia Mason in Merced earlier this year.
Merced police say Dhante Jackson has been on the run since then. According to the Bay Area News Group, he was eventually found and taken into custody in Newark, California.
The video above is from a previous report and will be updated.
Sophia Mason was found dead in a bathtub in early March.
His mother, Samantha Johnson, 30, was arrested at the time and now faces charges of child abuse and first-degree murder. She pleaded not guilty.
RELATED: Merced Police Search for Homicide Suspect After Child Found Dead at Home
In documents from the Merced Police Department investigation, obtained by ABC30 Action News, Johnson claimed she had not seen her child for weeks before the murder.
The documents also allege that Sophia was forced to live in a metal shed in the backyard of the house and was sexually abused by Jackson.
The Merced Police Department says Jackson will be taken back to Merced County Jail to face charges.
Merced police said they plan to hold a press conference Sunday morning to discuss the case.
Stick with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
News
George McCaskey and Ted Phillips on the search for a new Chicago Bears president — and a potential stadium in Arlington Heights
When Chicago Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips announced last week he will retire at the end of the 2022 season, it created more change for a franchise that already is eyeing a lot of it.
In the middle of the Bears’ exploration of building a new stadium and entertainment complex in Arlington Heights, the team also is searching for a new president.
Bears Chairman George McCaskey and Phillips sat down Friday with the Tribune and a reporter from the Chicago Sun-Times to address some of the many questions that come with such a search.
Here are some of their answers on what the Bears are looking for in the next president, how the Arlington project will be handled as Phillips prepares to depart, how Phillips reflects on his tenure and more.
The interview was edited for length and clarity.
The search for a new president
How far are you in the search process for a new president? Who’s involved and what will it entail?
George McCaskey: We’ve had plenty of discussions. We’ve got the search firm on board. The internal team consists of Tanesha Wade, Ted and myself. We’ve had good discussions with Nolan Partners. We established a rapport very early on with them. We feel good about the decision to have them assist us in the process. And we’re looking forward to a good result.
What are you looking for in the next president?
McCaskey: Leadership, vision, humility, consensus building. You look at the qualities of outstanding leaders, and we think we’re going to be able to bring in an exceptional candidate to succeed Ted and lead the Bears.
What sort of consideration will be given to people inside the building and is there an appeal to going outside the building?
McCaskey: We’re open to all possibilities. I would compare it to a head coach search. There’s no limitation on college or pro, offense or defense. The same principle applies on a broader scale to this position.
When you had a GM search recently, what did you learn about the way organizations worked around the league, if anything, that might inform your president search?
McCaskey: Well, one benefit of that type of experience is you get a little intel on how other organizations work, so that’s helpful. I’ll leave it at that.
You said in January that you didn’t get the appeal of a “football czar.” Does that hold here and can you say with certainty you’re looking for a business person as opposed to a football guy to fill the president role?
McCaskey: We don’t anticipate any change in the structure, but we’re not locked into a business or football person.
So general manager Ryan Poles would still report to you?
McCaskey: It would depend on the candidate.
Would you like someone with a balance of football and business expertise or does that not matter to you?
McCaskey: Again, we don’t want to get locked into a quote-unquote football person or a quote-unquote businessperson. What we’re looking for more are the qualities I recited just a moment ago.
A lot of teams have built stadiums recently. Would someone who has experience in this huge undertaking of building a stadium have an appeal to you?
McCaskey: Not necessarily. If that person didn’t have that type of background, we would count on him or her to find the right people with that expertise.
Ted, what do you think the Bears need in your replacement?
Phillips: Besides what George has said, I would say someone that can make tough decisions. It’s very important. Someone who can handle a lot of different balls in the air on a daily basis because every day is different. Someone who understands what it means to be a Bear. Culture here is important. You don’t have the right fit, you can be the smartest person on Earth but won’t get it done.
Someone that’s able to deal with different personalities from politicians to business leaders to the media. It’s not easy, so we need someone who can understand all those different dynamics. Someone who can groom younger people. I think about that because I got a lot of great opportunities when I was younger and through my whole career. So I love that, and I think that’s important for someone to be able to come in and be able to listen more than they talk and learn from others, including those who aren’t at the same level as them. It’s important.
Do you need to find the right personality match for Halas Hall?
Phillips: Not so much for Halas Hall but for the family, I do, yes. I do think that’s important. Because without that, you’re just another corporation. And that doesn’t work.
Ted, when are you retiring?
Phillips: Feb. 28.
George, when would you like a new president in place? Would you like him or her to spend a few months with Ted?
McCaskey: Just like the broad scope of the search, we’re not going to be locked in by someone’s availability. It’s going to be whenever the timing is right. If we find somebody in late February and Ted has to stay on for another six months…
Ted, will you consult with the Bears on a stadium project?
Phillips: George and I have just touched on that idea and have left the door open if it makes sense at the right time and it makes sense for the Bears and for me. I’d consider it. It’s hard to say no when you’ve been somewhere for 40 years.
McCaskey: It makes sense for the Bears.
The Arlington Heights stadium project
What steps are you doing to assure the handoff of the Arlington project to the next president goes smoothly?
Phillips: That’s going to be a big component of my successor’s role. What I’m happy about is that we have good people here internally who have been involved in the Arlington project, so assuming we close, assuming we develop it, there are a lot of people with expertise here, and obviously whoever that new CEO is, I’ll sit down with him, talk to him, explain all the ins and outs of what we’ve been going through. So I don’t see it being a difficult transition at all from that standpoint.
Ted, how much of your life has been devoted to the stadium the last 18 months? Is it exhausting?
Phillips: It’s not exhausting. That’s not why I’m retiring if that’s what you’re getting at.
(But) it’s a massive challenge. The idea it might take five years, 10 years if we go forward, more? That played a little bit of a role in my decision to retire. … When I get into a project I go full bore, and I still am full bore.
I believe, I hope, that by the time I retire this project will be in a place where we know if we’re going to close, maybe we have closed, hopefully we have closed. And that there’s a path to where we want to go, either developing or not developing. If I can get to that point, then the rest of it, we’ve got good people that know what’s happened, and I’ll make sure the transition is smooth. I’ve promised George that, so I have no problem doing that.
You said 10 years to complete the project. Is there a world in which this takes that long?
Phillips: Well, the whole development could take 10 years plus, for sure. And that’s just our preliminary guess, estimate, right?
With the stadium, is it more like five?
Phillips: Can’t tell. We haven’t designed it. We haven’t designed the stadium. I think you guys know that now. We’ve still got 12 years, 11 years left on our lease at Soldier Field, so that plays a role in it too.
There’s a way to end that lease earlier?
Phillips: We could reach a settlement with the city. We could.
What are the biggest challenges in getting funding for this project, including public funding, and do you have confidence that funding will ultimately be obtained?
McCaskey: Before we get to that, we have to determine whether we’re going to be able to close on the land. So we’re continuing our financial analysis. It’s not complete yet. But the focus in the short term is the property.
If you close and get funding for the stadium, what happens to PSL (personal seat license) holders at a new stadium?
Phillips: We haven’t gotten to that level of detail because the stadium is not designed. But we think we always take care of our long-term season ticket holders. … And if and when we get to that point, we will come up with a plan that we hope will be beneficial to the long-term PSL holders that we currently have. It’s important to us. But what that is, we don’t know yet.
Last night at the meeting in Arlington Heights, you talked about the 100-year search for a permanent home for the Bears. Have you always felt that way? Did you turn over a new leaf at some point? How did you come to the realization that this might be you fulfilling the dream of George Halas?
McCaskey: Well, George Halas in his book talks about how the Bears came to play at Wrigley, and how he had a handshake agreement. Over the course of the 50 years that they were there, it became less and less workable as a football venue. I mean, one of the end zones wasn’t even 10 yards deep for crying out loud.
… The move to Soldier Field in ‘71 was supposed to be temporary. We played one game in Evanston in 1970. But in each of those situations, the building had been designed and built primarily for other events or another team. This is our 100-year opportunity to design it for us.
Have you believed that for years, that it’s destiny?
McCaskey: No, I would compare it to a homeowner that rents year after year after year. I mean, there are advantages to that, but there are some significant disadvantages to that also.
Phillips’ tenure
Ted, as you reflect on your tenure, is there anything you could have done differently to set up the team for better success on the field?
Phillips: I know what’s been said. Obviously. I don’t have regrets. I don’t operate that way. Am I disappointed? Absolutely. We haven’t been able to find a consistently winning team. We’ve had moments of success that have been really fun to be around. But whether or not the structure would have made a difference, I’m not convinced that it would. I think you need a football decision-maker, which we’ve always had. And at some point that person always reports up to ownership.
I think we’ve done a good job here, and I’ll use Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus as the most recent example of being told, “Put together the structure you need to give yourself the best chance of success.” Evaluating talent, there’s an art to it. It’s a difficult job. You could be wrong 40% of the time and be in the Hall of Fame. I think right now Ryan has put together a really strong personnel department that has layers, not just of soldiers but of leaders, along with himself. And that’s going to be a big help.
So to answer your question: Would I do something differently? No. Maybe encourage past GMs to make sure they’ve got the right people in place who can have a lot of influence and listen to them. Again, we’ve taken the approach that the GM is the final decision-maker. I don’t see that being an issue if they make the right choices going forward.
You said you’ve heard what’s been said. What have you heard?
Phillips: Of course, everyone says I’m not a football guy. It makes me chuckle a little bit. I’m not a coach. I’m not an evaluator. I’ve been in the business for 40 years, and I think I’ve learned a little bit. I’ve never made the decisions of who should coach and who should play. So I guess that’s what I’m saying, the people that write that, I don’t quite understand it. But it’s OK.
Two years ago, when you decided to bring back Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy, you had that quote about everything but the quarterback is in place.
Phillips: It was taken out of context, but that’s OK.
What’s the right context to view that?
Phillips: It’s in terms of the people. They both brought a lot of good things to the organization. Some of the mistakes that were made were high-profile mistakes. Those are tough to come back from. The Achilles’ heel, the one thing I’d change: Get the quarterback right, please. That’s what I’d change. It is. It hurts when you see. I saw it. You’ve all seen the scrolling list. I think since the Super Bowl year there’s been 45 different starting quarterbacks. It’s disappointing. Hopefully, we’ve got that right now.
George, what do you appreciate about Ted’s tenure here?
McCaskey: Well, I’m sorry to be repeating myself. But it’s difficult to put into words my high personal regard for Ted and my high professional regard for him. The way he’s handled the various situations that he just described to you — all the personalities. He touched on just a few of them, and there’s so many more.
When he was my boss, I would look at an issue that faced the organization and think about how I would handle it. And sometimes the path Ted took after he explained it was so clear and made so much sense that I was wondering why I was puzzled about it in the first place.
That’s the kind of leader that he is. He talks about making tough decisions. Not everybody can do that. And when you make tough decisions sometimes you make people unhappy. But he’s always thought about what was best for the Chicago Bears. And just very grateful to Ted and indebted to him for all he’s done for the Bears and all he’s done for our family.
Is this emotional for you, Ted?
Phillips: Of course it is. Forty seasons. It’s a blessing. George used the word that I had in my head. I’m grateful. Grateful for the opportunities. Grateful for all the people here that have made my job easier. It’s been a great team effort. I’ll miss it.
Potential Soldier Field renovations
What do you think of the proposal of putting a roof on Soldier Field?
McCaskey: Our singular focus is Arlington Park.
Have you talked with Mayor Lori Lightfoot or the city about that proposal at all?
McCaskey: She called me shortly before that proposal was presented. We had a good conversation. I have all the respect in the world for Mayor Lightfoot.
What are those talks like? Are they frank, formal, casual?
McCaskey: She just called me up. I’m not going to share the details of the conversation.
Phillips: I can add a little color, from the standpoint of we’ve been very transparent with Mayor Lightfoot and the city. So you ask about the dome proposal. She knows we have an agreement with Churchill Downs. We have a mutual understanding that we will not explore any other site while we’re under contract for that land. She knows that. The city knows it. We’ve been very candid with them. So when they outline that publicly, we haven’t see any of the details because we told them we weren’t engaging in those discussions.
That agreement includes Soldier Field?
Phillips: Correct. We can engage on current operations. But we agreed with Churchill Downs that we would not pursue any other site while we’re under contract with Arlington Park.
That includes renovations to your current site?
Phillips: Long-term renovations, yep. It does.
Other topics
How do you measure success this year?
McCaskey: Wins are always a gauge of success and progress. Beyond that, I’d like to see some of the themes that Matt has been emphasizing — discipline, smart play, hustle, swarming defense, takeaways, going for the ball. Three-and-outs. Getting the run game going. Minimizing mistakes. And learning from mistakes. He talks about getting better each week, and that’s a good gauge.
What shows you that what needed fixing has been fixed?
McCaskey: In our search for the GM, we relied on Bill Polian and his intelligence network to tell us whether a candidate was a good talent evaluator. I don’t know that there’s any question you could ask or any foolproof research that you could do that would answer that question. We’re relying on his sources for that. And then just what (Poles) conveys in the interview. And what we saw in the interview I think you’re seeing play out on a day to day basis here. His organization, his leadership. His what I would describe as a preternatural calm. Just has a sense about him that when there’s chaos all around him, he’s going to remain calm and make sound decisions.
George, how’s your mom doing?
McCaskey: Doing well. Thank you.
Why the orange helmets? Why mess with a good thing, like the New York Yankees?
McCaskey: That was a consideration. And I think when it comes to uniforms, the Yankees are the Bears of Major League Baseball, if I may borrow from Jerry Reinsdorf. That was a consideration. But we’ve retained the classic look, but over the years we have made minor adjustments from time to time. In ‘62 we added a decal to the helmet. In ‘73 we put the orange in the decal. In ‘84 we added the GSH monogram. In recent years we’ve added the alternate jersey, which is really, in my view, a throwback to the 1930s when we were setting a record for most consecutive regular-season wins. That team was a juggernaut.
We see this as yet another enhancement of a classic look. And I think, like the orange jerseys, people said, “Ugh! That’s too much!” And then we won a few games in them and they became pretty popular. I’m hoping it’s much the same with the orange helmet, orange jersey combination.
()
