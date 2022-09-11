New Milford woman and national gun rights group file lawsuit challenging assault weapons ban

WASHINGTON — Bipartisan legislation aimed at preventing attempts to steal an election and another attack on the Capitol is pending, and as time is running out on the current Democratic-controlled Congress, it remains unclear when a vote will will take place, or what the proposals will be. ultimately look like.

“It’s something we would like to do. And we’re going to try to figure out the best way to do that,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., told reporters this week.

Urgent action is needed because Democrats – and some Republicans – fear that a possible GOP-controlled House, fearful of incurring the wrath of former President Donald Trump, will ignore the issue next year. But in the Senate, there is growing expectation that a vote will be cast in the lame duck session between the Nov. 8 midterm elections and the Jan. 3 meeting of the new Congress.

“Hopefully there will be a vote soon,” said Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, a member of the bipartisan group that crafted the bills.

The momentum is there, and it has generated optimism. As with most lawsuits in Congress today, the key question is how far Republicans are willing to go, as their support is needed to secure 60 votes to defeat a guaranteed filibuster.

“Anything we can do to make sure there’s less confusion, less controversy associated with our election processes would be helpful,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, a close ally of the minority leader. to Senate Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who praised the effort. “I have great faith in Sen. [Susan] Collins and the process they went through, and I’m supportive, but I haven’t read it yet,” Cornyn said.

One of the reasons for the delay is the schedule. Congress is racing to avoid a government shutdown before September 30, when the current fiscal year ends. This is when leaders of both parties expect to adjourn so MPs can go home and campaign in their constituencies. And Schumer also guaranteed a vote on legislation to protect same-sex marriage, which could waste more time and cause contentious debate.

The second reason is that the proposals are not ready for prime time. Senate Rules Chair Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., recently held a hearing and indicated she wants changes, which are still being negotiated. His committee is likely to mark bills before a full Senate vote. And any proposal would need House support to become law, but the Jan. 6 select committee has yet to conclude its investigation and come up with its own legislative recommendations.

This leaves the duck session lame. The Senate task force, led by Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Joe Manchin, DW.Va., split the bills in two because one was considered more likely to get the Republican support needed to pass.

What’s in the bills and do they have the votes?

Voter Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act would clarify 1887 law to limit vice president’s role in counting votes, raise threshold for objection to certain voters, strengthen certification laws elections for the legitimate winner and promote an orderly presidential transition. He recently landed his 10th GOP sponsor in the person of Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, giving him enough support to overcome a filibuster if the Democrats unite.

“I’m happy to take a look at it, but I haven’t looked at their specific legislation,” said Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., a Trump ally who is locked in a tough race to his re-election. in an interview. “I support the review of this law and its correction.”

The second bill is the Enhanced Election Security and Protection Act, which would establish new rules to protect electronic records and toughen penalties for intimidating election workers or officials. There is some pessimism that he won’t get the 60 votes needed to smash a filibuster, as some Republicans, including Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, endorsed the first bill but not the second.

Johnson said he strongly opposes the second bill.

“I’m generally not in favor of the federal government getting involved in elections that should be run by the states,” Johnson said, arguing that it’s better for “individual states to be responsible for their elections.”

But some members of the bipartisan task force, including Sen. Thom Tillis, RN.C., hope both bills can get the 60 votes needed to pass, even if it’s a different set of Republicans who get eventually every bill across the finish line.

“It may be different coalitions, so it’s not necessarily the same vote count and the same number … but there may be some overlap,” Tillis told NBC News.

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., agreed with Tillis, though he said Congress should prioritize the voter count law.

“I think we have support for both bills, but the voter count law is by far the priority at this point. It’s a complete package. The other is important, but there are issues that could arise,” Cardin said in an interview.

“It’s going to take cooperation, and I think we’re looking for an opportunity to do that before the election, but I would say more likely a lame duck, but I’m optimistic we’ll get there.”

Many Republicans are expected to oppose the package, fearing it will alienate Trump supporters who may see it as a swipe at the former president.

Even after fleeing rioters on Jan. 6, Trump’s Senate allies said they weren’t overly concerned about future elections and saw no need to change the country’s archaic laws.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, RN.D., argued that Congress has finally certified President Joe Biden’s election victory – albeit after a deadly attack on the Capitol that delayed proceedings for hours.

“Well, I’m not really sure the states need federal intervention now,” Cramer said. “God gave us the Ten Commandments and the founders gave us the Constitution. We have tried to improve it with hundreds, thousands and millions of bills and we haven’t done much to improve it.

“I think the constitutional traditions have been damn good, including in the last presidential election — they worked the way they were supposed to,” Cramer added. “And so I hate tinkering with the Constitution too much.”