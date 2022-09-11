Nfl Week 1 Predictions: Take The Vikings Over The Packers

Home team in CAPS:

Sunday

VIKINGS (+1.5) over Packers

This venerable NFC North device has delivered consistent positive results to local teams who have paid attention to the little details that matter. Expect the Purple Gang to take advantage as Kirk Cousins ​​makes another good against future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.

Giants (+5.5) on TITANS

Big Blue appears to have laid the foundation for five years and can move up the ranks, although going up against an ace coach like Mike Vrabel and his Titans won’t be a walk in the park.

Ravens (-7) on JETS

After completing another perfect preseason mark leading into the regular campaign, Baltimore should anticipate a better injury chance than they encountered in 2021. The Ravens’ healthy defense should endure.

Saints (-5.5) on FALCONS

Atlanta reshuffled, having sent veteran QB Matt Ryan out of town while signing veteran jammer Marcus Mariota to lead things. New Orleans has a healthy Jameis Winston at QB and a new head coach in Dennis Alle. Saints maintain a margin of safety.

James Winston Getty Images

DOLPHINS (-3.5) against the Patriots

Visitors to South Florida unaccustomed to the conditions are paying the price in the searing steamy heat of late summer, and Pats QB Mac Jones is unlikely to thrive in the glare. Add the new Pats coaches dripping in sweat and watch below.

Browns (+1.5) on PANTHERS

Cleveland can run it (hello, Nick Chubb). The key for the Browns here will be keeping control of the ball, and Jacoby Brissett can achieve that, waiting for Deshaun Watson to return to action later in the season.

Nick Chubb PA

Steelers (+6.5) over BENGALS

Cincinnati arrived with a rush in 2021, much to our delight, narrowly missing out on all the great enchilada in the Super’s final moments. Pittsburgh maintains its pride — and remains a tough guy in early games.

49ers (-6.5) on BEARS

The Grizzlies catch the Niners away from home, but Chicago will have to put in a 1985-like effort to keep the Red and Gold within striking distance. This is shaping up to be a two-way struggle. Niners TE questionable George Kittle (groin).

Eagles (-4) against LIONS

We stand by the idea that Philadelphia has stayed ahead of Detroit in its recent widely heralded ascents — and will swing in that direction.

Colts (-7) on the TEXANS

Indianapolis should have its way, do you think — although fun things can happen in the apparent September “lags,” especially in a season with minimal preseason warm-up time.

matt ryan PA

COMMANDERS (-2.5) on Jaguars

They’re begging us to take Washington – which leaves us with little choice but to swing in that direction. Without defensive lineman Chase Young, Washington is also worried about its offensive line’s ability to maintain order.

CARDINALS (+6) on Chiefs

We’re dealing with a strong road favorite here, and Patrick Mahomes may believe he’s hit the jackpot in this game…but KC will also have to play a measure of defense, in an effort to keep things safe as far as he’s concerned. relates to the projected final margin.

Raiders (+3.5) on CHARGERS

Don’t be surprised if the Bolts fail to maintain a safe advantage over a Silver and Black team whose time has come and are eager to make the most of their chances. The magazine arresting unit is hardly bulletproof.

Buccaneers (-2.5) on COWBOYS

Sunday night’s big headliner takes on the all-time quarterback who visits Team USA. Here’s another game with named teams perhaps not quite ready to perform at mid-season highs.

Monday

SEAHAWKS (+6.5) over the Broncos

Denver sends veteran QB (and ex-Seattle agent) Russell Wilson to fight his old buddies. Both sides seek to make the most of their knowledge of their opponents.

Season 2021: 130-125-2