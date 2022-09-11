News
Other voices: Texas governor’s Operation Lone Star isn’t perfect but it’s necessary
DALLAS — Critics of Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star have attacked it from every angle, as ineffective, unnecessary, illegal, or all of the above.
What’s clear from on-the-ground reporting is that the work Texas National Guard and Department of Public Safety personnel are doing is both difficult and important and needed to help border communities struggling with a massive migration crisis.
We have expressed concern about the decision to spend billions of dollars in state funds to deploy state troops to border communities. And the impact of Operation Lone Star deserves a qualified third-party review in light of questions about statistics on its effectiveness released by the governor’s office.
But a recent report from Dallas Morning News reporters who were given rare access to operations indicates that Operation Lone Star is leading to the apprehension of migrants who are not surrendering upon crossing the border like many asylum-seekers.
Meanwhile, migrants, often through the direction of coyotes controlled by criminal cartels, use any number of methods to deter capture.
The number of migrants seeking to enter the U.S. without authorization has spiked since President Joe Biden took office. Instead of dismissing or undermining Operation Lone Star, the administration would do better to partner more closely with border states on securing the border.
The lesson from Lone Star should not be that Abbott shouldn’t have undertaken the effort. It should be that border states need greater federal resources for security.
The border is in an immigration crisis. Former Democratic state Rep. Poncho Nevárez, a border rancher, told our reporters that he agreed to permit the state to place concertina wire along his property because migrants’ trash is sickening his cattle.
And while he has criticized Operation Lone Star, he acknowledges that it will take military force to deter migrants.
That is not forthcoming from the federal government. So the state has stepped forward.
Critics are perhaps right that it will not be effective so long as there is little or no strategic federal cooperation. And the deep roots of the migration crisis won’t be corrected no matter how many people the state or federal government apprehends.
That will take a long and expensive commitment from the United States and our allies in Mexico and Central America to confront criminal gangs in those countries and to root out the human and drug smuggling networks that undermine life.
Migration will continue for the foreseeable future, and it will have to be met with stronger enforcement.
Criticizing Operation Lone Star is easy because it can feel like taking the moral high ground.
The reality on the actual ground is that border communities cannot sustain the inflow. State military and law enforcement officers are engaged in securing the border for that reason.
And they are doing it because the federal government’s response is inadequate.
News
Jee Advanced Result 2022 – Check List of Top 10 Rank Holders Here
mini
JEE Advanced 2022 Result: RK Shishir from IIT Bombay Zone is the top ranked Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE (Advanced) 2022. He scored 314 points out of 360. Meanwhile, Tanishka Kabra from IIT Delhi Zone is the “top-ranked woman”.
JEE Advanced Results 2022
: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Entrance Examination results were announced on Sunday. More than 1.5 lakh candidates sat for the JEE exam, of which more than 40,712 qualified.
Zone IIT Bombay’s RK Shishir has emerged as number one in the Common Ranking List (CRL). He scored 314 points out of 360. Tanishka Kabra of IIT Delhi zone was the “highest ranked woman”, ranked 16th in the CRL.
Candidates can download the score card from the official website – jeeadv.ac.in, by entering the service number, date of birth and mobile number.
“Overall marks are calculated as the sum of the marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Candidates must meet the qualifying marks as well as the overall qualifying marks to be included in the ranking list,” a senior official said. from IIT Bombay. by the PTI news agency as said.
(Edited by : Akriti Anand)
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
ASK IRA: Is there a Heat Plan B for Victor Oladipo, Caleb Martin?
Q: What happens if after all of Victor Oladipo’s injuries what we saw last season is the best that he can offer, and if Caleb Martin doesn’t work out as a legitimate starting player? That is just as likely as the Heat’ hope for both players. – Joel.
A: Yes, there certainly can be a half-empty perspective, as well as the half-full perspective I expressed in my Sunday column. But it’s not as if there aren’t Plan Bs with both Victor Oladipo and Caleb Martin. If Victor fails in his comeback, there still are Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent as backcourt options. And if Caleb Martin can’t make it work at power forward, it is likely that Jimmy Butler will be the closer at that position, anyway. So, yes, both stand as swing players when it comes to the Heat’s outlook. But there are palatable alternatives, as well.
Q: Is there any benefit in the Heat holding out on Tyler Herro’s extension until after training camp to see if he even wins out on the starting job? If the fruits of his labor over the summer aren’t enough, could that be a source of leverage for the team or is the money/years basically unaffected based on his body of work and annual incremental improvements? – Eddie, South Bend, Ind.
A: The delay in a Tyler Herro extension likely has absolutely nothing to do with Tyler Herro. It has to do with the fact that if he is extended, he essentially becomes untradeable because of salary-cap rules. So whether he is named a starter or remains a sixth man, that likely will factor less into a Heat decision by the mid-October extension deadline than whether the Heat see a potential trade down the road that could require Tyler’s inclusion.
Q: Ira, will training camp be a good gauge to determine the progress or lack there of regarding Nikola Jovic or will we have to wait for preseason? – Rodney.
A: I believe you will have an even longer wait than that. For a team in win-now mode, I’m not sure Nikola Jovic can do much to create playing time, similar to the position Omer Yurtseven was in after his solid 2021 offseason. For Nikola, it’s all about the waiting game.
()
News
Younghoe Koo: How the Atlanta Falcons kicker overcame the language barrier and was cut to thrive in the NFL
Now Koo is the second-highest paid kicker in the league after signing a five-year contract extension with the Atlanta Falcons earlier this year.
But it hasn’t all been easy for the South Korean native.
Despite a collegiate career with Georgia Southern in which he converted a team-high 88.6% of his field goal attempts and was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award for the nation’s top kicker, Koo was not drafted in 2017 and signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Chargers soon after.
He quickly impressed, winning the starting role in pre-season against outgoing kicker Josh Lambo, but a long-term spot in the team proved elusive.
It was that moment early in his career that taught the then 23-year-old rookie about life in the NFL.
“It taught me that it’s never over. You have to compete every day. You have to produce; it’s a production business. That’s what the head coach told me when I was released. It was a great learning experience for me.”
With nowhere to go, Koo was forced to turn to rather familiar surroundings – a place he didn’t think he would ever find himself in.
“When I ran out of money with the Chargers, I went home to my mom and that’s when you’re just waiting for a phone call, waiting for a practice session,” he says.
“And when that comes, it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, good. I’m ready to go.’ Then he goes [the] out of season [and] two or three months pass [and] no phone call comes: ‘What am I doing with my life?’”
Football players, and sports people in general, are particularly conditioned to always have their daily activities planned for them, whether it’s watching movies, meals or training. Without it, Koo lost his sense of direction.
“I guess my football career, like high school, college and then the Chargers, I always had something to do, on a team. You almost feel empty because [when] you wake up, nobody tells you anything,” Koo says.
Connecting with other NFL free agents helped him regain that sense of team spirit and structure that he lacked.
“I learned a lot. I wasn’t the only one going through this. It was almost therapeutic for me to go to training [with] guys who are going through the same thing and we compete but also share our backgrounds,” Koo says.
He credits those moments of early adversity with helping him become an even better professional and student of the game, although he says he still has a lot to learn as his career progresses.
“Coming out of college, I felt like I knew it all, but [in] reality, I didn’t know anything,” says Koo.
“I decided to let go of this ego [and] To ask questions. I wanted to learn, I wanted to see what was wrong, and very soon I realized I was a puppy in this business. I had to keep asking questions. I have a lot to learn and a long way to go, obviously.”
“Difficult” beginnings
Koo lived in South Korea until age 12 before moving to the United States to attend sixth grade.
“I grew up playing football for the school team. That was really my main goal. I wasn’t really good at school,” he says.
He describes the transition to the United States as “difficult”, an experience made worse by his lack of English. Koo cites sports as a catalyst for learning the language and making friends in an unfamiliar country.
“I feel like I learned English much faster because I was doing sports,” says Koo. “I was forced to jump in and socialize with different groups of friends and meet different people. It definitely bridged that gap for me.”
Koo first learned about football through his friends, who noticed his footballing talent and wanted him to start or kick off in their matches.
“And that’s when everyone saw the strength in my leg because [of] football, so kicking came naturally to me. That’s when I was asked to sign up for football and I signed up that summer.”
Koo specifically remembers sitting in a car with teammates going to practice one day without even knowing how to communicate with them.
“I didn’t know how to ask, like, ‘Hey, what are you doing on the weekend?’ I didn’t know how to phrase that or even form a sentence at that point,” Koo explains.
Despite his fear of sounding “stupid”, he managed to come up with a phrase that changed his fortunes.
“I remember just saying ‘I’m bored’ and they were just asking [me] questions like: ‘Now? In the car to practice? I was like, ‘No, no, no, the weekend.’ So that weekend they called me to go out with me.”
‘Shielded’
As a South Korean immigrant to the United States, Koo says he noticed racism growing up, but chose not to “respond or react to it.” He didn’t take any racist comments to heart, knowing that everyone has their own opinions, valid or invalid.
“Everyone has something to say. Everyone can say something if they want to. It’s not really my responsibility to absorb all of this and absorb [it]. I choose what I want to pay attention to [and] what I don’t want to pay attention to. I think that’s also the mindset I had when I was younger,” Koo says.
As for how he now deals with negativity as one of the highest earning kickers in the NFL, Koo compares it to a diet where he chooses which comments he wants to eat and digest. He says his mindset needs to be ‘bulletproof’ when he steps onto the pitch; adversity from outside could hurt his performance.
“Whether it’s racism or adversity, we’ve thrown a ball…we have to go for it and next time we now have to focus on the next shot. It can’t stay with me because it will affect my next kick,” Koo says.
“My father taught me from an early age [that] if you are good enough, your talent speaks for itself,” he adds.
And when the kick is in the air, all that matters is the result.
“You are white, black, Asian or whatever. [The] football does not know who is kicking it. And when the ball flies, they don’t know who kicked it and they just see the results and they see the ball and they’re like, ‘Okay, that kick is good,’” Koo said.
“Make a plan and follow through with it”
Koo understands the place football can play in the world and what its history can mean for the next generation of Asian athletes looking to play in America’s top league.
“His [something] we talked a lot. It’s a very diverse group of people in that locker room. Everyone comes from different places, backgrounds, families, but we all have a common goal, and we are working on it together and this sacrifice to work hard not only for yourself, [but] for something bigger than you,” Koo recalled.
“I think representation is important because, growing up for me in football, there was nobody who looked like me. It was harder for me to visualize, [if] he does it, I can do it.
“If you look at my story, I didn’t speak English, I didn’t know what football was. I had a hard time saying, ‘What are you doing this weekend?’ I think anyone, if they have a dream, pursue it and work hard, can put a plan in place and pursue it.”
Sports
News
ASK IRA: Has it gotten too personal for Heat on NBA trade market?
Q: After seeing the Cleveland trade pieces, isn’t it obvious that Danny Ainge was sticking it to Pat Riley? – Bob, Boca Raton.
A: No, it is not. Cleveland picks in recent years, and especially in recent non-LeBron James years (with 2022 an exception), have come relatively high in the draft. That also helps in potential pick swaps. Heat picks have been mid-to-late in the first round. In some ways, prioritizing Cleveland’s pool of picks is somewhat of a compliment from Danny Ainge for what Pat Riley has sustained with the Heat. In fact, if Ainge actually discarded any potential Heat option because of animus toward Riley then he would not only be doing a disservice to the Jazz but operating in an irresponsible manner for an NBA executive. You don’t summarily rule out options because of being told at one point to STFU. And, yes, the Celtics made trades with the Heat while Ainge was in charge in Boston.
Q: Caleb Martin is definitely a defensive downgrade from P.J. Tucker, not to mention as a 3-point shooter. And when he comes out, who takes his defensive role? I see a lot of zone defense necessary this season. – Joel, Fort Lauderdale.
A: Even beyond Caleb Martin, you can make an argument for an ample number of plus defenders for the Heat, from Bam Adebayo to Jimmy Butler to Victor Oladipo to Kyle Lowry. That’s not a bad place to start.
Q: Too expensive. The Jazz were asking too much for Donovan Mitchell and found someone willing to overpay. Two good young players, three first-round picks and two swaps for Kevin Durant? Yes. For Mitchell? No. There is a difference between bold and desperate. The Heat stayed disciplined, and discipline is part of the Heat Culture that we like to brag about. – Bernardo, Fort Lauderdale.
A: It is heartening to see so many come around to a position of logic instead of desperation when it comes to this offseason’s trade market. Markets such as Minnesota, and Cleveland have little choice, with limited opportunities in free agency. The Heat, by contrast, have had elite players coming to them, including Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry in recent years. Yes, you pay when the ultimate score is available, such as LeBron James and Chris Bosh. But prudence also is part of long-term success.
()
News
US Marks 21st Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks: NPR
Matt Rourke/AP
NEW YORK – Americans remember 9/11 with moments of silence, readings of victims’ names, volunteer work and other tributes 21 years after the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil.
Relatives of the victims and dignitaries will gather Sunday at the scene where the hijacked planes crashed on September 11, 2001 – the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.
Other communities across the country mark the day with candlelight vigils, interfaith services and other commemorations. Some Americans join volunteer projects on a day recognized by the federal government as both Patriots’ Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance.
The celebrations follow a milestone anniversary last year. It came weeks after the chaotic and humiliating end to the war in Afghanistan launched by the United States in response to the attacks.
But while this 9/11 may be less of an inflection point, it remains a point of reflection on the attack that killed nearly 3,000 people, sparked a worldwide American ‘war on terror’ and reconfigured national security policy.
It also sparked – for a time – a sense of national pride and unity for many, while subjecting Muslim Americans to years of suspicion and bigotry and spawning a debate about the balance between security and freedoms. civil. In both subtle and simple ways, the aftermath of 9/11 ripples through American politics and public life to this day.
And the attacks cast a shadow over the personal lives of thousands of people who survived, responded to or lost loved ones, friends and colleagues.
More than 70 of Sekou Siby’s colleagues perished at Windows on the World, the restaurant atop the mall’s north tower. Siby had to work that morning until another cook asked her to change shifts.
Siby never resumed working at a restaurant again; it would have brought back too many memories. The Ivorian immigrant struggled to understand such horror in a country where he had come to seek a better life.
He struggled to forge the kind of close and family friendships that he and his colleagues at Windows on the World had shared. It was too painful, he learned, to get attached to people when “you have no control over what happens to them next”.
“Every 9/11 is a reminder of what I lost and can never get back,” said Siby, who is now president and CEO of ROC United. The restaurant workers advocacy group evolved from a relief center for Windows on the World workers who lost their jobs in the fall of the Twin Towers.
President Joe Biden plans to speak and lay a wreath at the Pentagon on Sunday, while first lady Jill Biden is due to speak in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where one of the hijacked planes crashed after passengers and crew attempted to storm the cockpit as the hijackers headed for Washington. Al-Qaeda conspirators had taken control of the jets to use as missiles loaded with passengers.
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff are due to attend the National September 11 Memorial in New York, but by tradition, no political figure speaks at the Ground Zero ceremony. Instead, it focuses on the relatives of the victims reading aloud the names of the dead.
Readers often add personal remarks that form an alloy of American feelings about 9/11 — grief, anger, toughness, appreciation for first responders and the military, appeals to patriotism, hopes for peace, the occasional political jab, and a poignant narrative. graduation ceremonies. , weddings, births and daily newspapers that the victims missed.
Some relatives also lament that a nation that united – to some extent – after the attacks has since splintered. So much so that federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies, which were reshaped to focus on international terrorism after 9/11, now see the threat of domestic violent extremism as just as urgent.
NPR News
News
Martin Schram: U.S. military chiefs seek to disarm politicians
America’s most recent defense secretaries and military chiefs united behind a bold and unprecedented initiative this past week, hoping to prevent our democracy from being shattered by a future president who ignites a full-blown coup.
Eight former defense secretaries and five former chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff issued an open letter to the nation Tuesday — and posted it on a website known as War on the Rocks.
But you may well have missed that big story entirely. After all, the open letter didn’t come complete with videos of explosions, flames and bloodshed. Just a few sound bites from talking heads. So the news was buried on an inside page. Or way down on your news screen list.
In their open letter, these former military and defense leaders, who served all the presidents of this century, warned us:
“Politically, military professionals confront an extremely adverse environment characterized by the divisiveness of affective polarization that culminated in the first election in over a century when the peaceful transfer of political power was disrupted and in doubt. Looking ahead, all of these factors could well get worse before they get better.”
The letter, academic in tone and content, consisted of 16 numbered “core principles and best practices” by which our war machine’s civilian and military chiefs hope to avoid the peril of being exploited by politicians. For starters:
“1. Civilian control of the military is part of the bedrock foundation of American democracy … .”
And: “2. … Military officers swear an oath to support and defend the Constitution, not an oath of fealty to an individual or to an office … .”
Then it specifically reminds all military commanders they must always verify that the order the president gave them is “legal.”
While the open letter never mentions Donald Trump, nor the specifics of the Jan. 6 insurrection rioters, it isn’t hard to connect the dots. For example, that bit about military officers not swearing “an oath of fealty to an individual.”
Trump famously complained that top officials weren’t sufficiently loyal to him. And he frequently included his generals in that complaint, his top generals — which enraged his chief of staff, former Gen. John Kelly.
In a new book, “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021,” The New York Times’ Peter Baker and The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser recount a scene where Trump tells Kelly he’d like his generals to be as loyal to him as Adolf Hitler’s generals were to Der Fuhrer. “Why can’t you be like the German generals?” Trump asked. When Kelly tried to explain that Hitler’s generals tried three times to kill him, Trump insisted: “No, no, no, they were totally loyal to him.”
After the Pentagon leaders’ open letter received scant initial coverage, Leon Panetta, who was defense secretary in the Obama years, went on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and explained why all the Pentagon’s former leaders wanted to jointly sign the open letter.
“President Trump used the military as his own security force,” Panetta said. “He wanted to deploy them to the border, he wanted to deploy them against protesters. He was actually urged to take over the military following the election. All dangerous, dangerous steps that would undermine the traditional military-civilian relationship that is critical to the operation of our national security. It’s for all those reasons that we felt it was critical to come together and … reestablish the standards — the best practices — of how we are to operate in a military-civilian relationship that is the bedrock of our democracy.”
Trump’s defense secretaries, Mark Esper and former Marine Gen. James Mattis, signed the open letter. Both resisted Trump’s impulsive efforts to misuse the military and were fired by Trump.
Another signer, Navy Adm. Mike Mullen, who headed the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, told a Washington Post interviewer: “We live in remarkably confusing times, and clarity on this issue is very important. It’s a really dangerous time for us in the military, and the forces are out there to try to politicize us more, so clarity here is really important.”
Panetta said he believes this is America’s fork-in-the-road moment. “I honestly believe that America can be an America in renaissance in the 21st century,” Panetta said. ” … But … if we allow our fears, hates, frustrations to divide us — and turn against one another — I think there’s a very good chance that we can follow the paths of past empires. And we can lose our democracy. …
“If you want to lead in a democracy, you’re going to have to do what is right for the country — not just what’s right for your party or yourself. …
“But if we have that kind of leadership, I am confident we can have an American renaissance.”
Other voices: Texas governor’s Operation Lone Star isn’t perfect but it’s necessary
Jee Advanced Result 2022 – Check List of Top 10 Rank Holders Here
ASK IRA: Is there a Heat Plan B for Victor Oladipo, Caleb Martin?
Younghoe Koo: How the Atlanta Falcons kicker overcame the language barrier and was cut to thrive in the NFL
ASK IRA: Has it gotten too personal for Heat on NBA trade market?
US Marks 21st Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks: NPR
Martin Schram: U.S. military chiefs seek to disarm politicians
Ukraine says Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been ‘completely shut down’
Skywatch: Harvest moon is shining bright this weekend and beyond
death of a Palestinian after being injured in an Israeli army raid – RT in French
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports2 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News4 weeks ago
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
News2 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed